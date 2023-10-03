Prince Andrew hashed out a deal with King Charles to keep Royal Lodge

King Charles’s idiotic plan was hatched early this year – he ordered the evictions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew from their Royal Windsor homes, Frogmore Cottage and Royal Lodge respectively. Charles’s scheme – which he happily leaked to the tabloids – was that Andrew should be downgraded and made to move into Frogmore Cottage, while Prince William and Kate would be moved into Royal Lodge at some point. The Sussexes didn’t fight their eviction and no one knows who is living in Frogmore currently (which is another story altogether). Meanwhile, Andrew “fought” his eviction and Charles ended up forgetting about it entirely. Andrew and his brother were able to hash out a “deal” at Balmoral over a month ago.
Prince Andrew has been granted permission by the King to stay indefinitely at his Royal Lodge home, after thrashing out a deal with the monarch. The disgraced Duke of York has been given time to assure his brother he can come up with the necessary funds to carry out much needed repairs on the 30 room royal mansion. Andrew and the King were at loggerheads this summer when the monarch suggested his brother move out of the property and into a smaller four-bedroom cottage on the Windsor estate, vacated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
But now Andrew, 63, has been granted a “stay of execution”, despite his annual £250,000 handout being cut by the King and his home needing an estimated £2million in repairs. It can also be revealed Andrew had forked out more than £200,000 for roof repairs over the summer, described as an “interim payment”.
However, the Grade II listed house is in need of much more urgent repair including damp throughout the property. Royal sources have confirmed the King and Andrew met privately at Balmoral at the end of August, during a royal family gathering, where the issues were discussed. A friend of the Duke’s suggested there had been a “cooling of relations” with the King and his brother. Andrew was further buoyed by Prince William driving him to and from church during the family stay, representing a further thawing in the camp.
A source said: “Andrew’s stance has paid off. He has refused all attempts by the King to leave his home, dig his heels and the King has relented and granted a stay of execution. He (Andrew) is in agreement that the property needs repairs, for which he has already paid more than £200,000 recently to sort out the roof and has said he will make the further necessary renovations. It seems the King just wants to move on for the time being which might be a good idea for everyone.”
It is understood Andrew has not divulged how that he is intending to meet the costs for the repairs, while his inheritance he received from the late Queen is not known. The Duke has lived in the former home of the late Queen Mother since 2004 with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.
Palace insiders believe the residence had been earmarked for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children after their move to Windsor last summer, in order to be closer to the late Queen before her death last September. They are currently living in the four bedroom Adelaide Cottage, although it is said to be too cramped for the family’s needs.
While Andrew and Fergie are always crying poverty, I absolutely believe they have millions stashed away in random accounts, just as I believe that QEII ensured that Andrew would have some kind of inheritance or fund to draw from after her death. So, I believe Andrew will “find the money” to make the repairs, and even if he doesn’t, Charles will just pay for it and they’ll cover it up. Just so we’re clear, Charles had this big scheme to evict two princes from their homes, both princes had valid leases and only one of them ended up getting evicted. The evicted prince was the one who committed the crime of marrying a Black woman and speaking his truth about being in an abusive family. The other prince who gets to keep his home is the rapist and human trafficker.
PS… Where oh where will the Wales family live now? Well, Kate has her separation house, so really, the question is: where is William staying? I’m starting to come around to the idea that William really did move into Frogmore.
The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided”
The idea that William is in Frogmore is extremely disturbing, considering his obvious obsession with Meghan. That was probably the deal the whole time with Charles for kicking both Harry and Andrew out. Andrew’s was for show so that William could quietly move into Frogmore. 🤢
I actually think he’s either staying at KP or somewhere in Windsor castle.
We’ve heard reports that he takes the helicopter back to KP every night, so I agree that I think generally he is staying there, which makes sense if the mistress is based in London. But I’m assuming he has to stay overnight sometimes in Windsor. So maybe he does have a room or suite at the castle?
I just feel like Charles is so petty he wouldn’t allow that. “if you don’t want to live with your wife, then divorce her.” IDK.
Hmm interesting idea @becks1. You think Charles isn’t letting William stay anywhere else in Windsor except at Adelaide? Then it really would be cramped. I’ve been saying FC but someone would have to be paying the lease. Is anyone? Or is the crown estate just losing money every month now that Harry and Meghan aren’t paying the monthly lease?
@Jais I don’t know! I honestly can see it going both ways – Charles saying “all right I wouldn’t want to live with her either” and letting him have rooms at the castle (and that could have been a BIG reason for the move, that William stays at WC while Kate stays at AC and no one can really track it) but I can also see him saying “nah, if you dont want to live with her, then divorce her, the castle is MINE.”
But if we know he’s going back to KP most nights than it doesn’t seem to make sense that he has rooms at WC, but he must have SOMETHING bc I’m assuming he does see the kids on a regular basis, they seem too comfortable in public with him for it to be otherwise IMO.
It is beyond disturbing. So he evicted them and now sleeps in the Master bedroom they designed and decorated? Is the new valet there also? Sadly I also believe this is true and someone this absolutely vile and creepy is the next King.
I’m afraid for what Peg will want next seeing that he wants what Harry has. As for pedo I’m sure he told big brother that I know where all the skeletons are so hands of my castle and please send food and gardeners.
William always does want to take whatever Harry has. It hadn’t occurred to me, but the press stopped talking about Frogmore Cottage being vacant and unused so you may be right about the egg moving in without his family.
I’ve been theorizing that William splits his time between KP and Windsor, so why not FC? It’s private, conveniently there and renovated. You make a good point @pinkosaurus. Why isn’t anyone from the rota asking about FC? Who’s going to stay there now that it’s not Andrew? What are the plans for the cottage since it was said that it can’t possibly sit empty? It’s so quiet about it that it makes it even more suspicious
William doesn’t have to be staying at Frogmore Cottage when he isn’t spending nights at KP as Jais writes. As we’ve learned in the last year, there are several homes on the Windsor estate that the monarch controls without any public/legal Crown Estate leases. Meaning nobody would know he was living in them, just as secret as him living in Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.
We knew about one for years – Garden House. That’s where QEII moved her cousin Margaret Rhodes for decades and Rhodes never paid rent. That house has been empty for years.
The house QEII let AK47 have – and Charles evicted her from months ago. From the pictures, it is clear that house is sizeable and not Frogmore Cottage.
IMO William hasn’t lived at Adelaide Cottage. Ever. When ‘they’ moved to Windsor, he given access to a ‘secret’ property like Garden House. That was already empty at that time. Or he has been given a small (1-2 bedroom) apartment in Windsor Castle proper so his being separate from Kate is hidden from the press.
So a palace insider has flat-out admitted that Adelaide cottage is “ too cramped for the family’s needs.” Tsk tsk. All those stories insisting it was just right for such a humble family.
That line immediately stood out to me as well. If that’s the narrative they’re going with, suggests to me that some sort of change is on the horizon. Could be an announcement that the Wales family is moving into something bigger, could be something else…
Right? So now it’s too cramped? What happened to the humble abode? Or at least what happened to the humble abode pr? Why is the palace(?) telling us that the Wales think a nice 4 bedroom house is too cramped? It makes them look bad. Are they trying to angle for another new house?
And if it’s too cramped why did they move there in the first place?
Well, it is cramped if each child has its own bedroom and W&K can’t stand each other. I can’t imagine Will is sleeping on the couch.
Well, you all seem to be forgetting that there is NO room for live-in staff!!! How can they be expected to live in a house where their staff have to live in the staff quarters across the driveway?!!?!?!?!!
And where the children, oh the poor royal children, have houses smaller than their peers and are embarrassed when kids come over to play. Oh the humanity.
We’ve been hearing, from Kate and Carol(E), about how Adelaide is ‘too small’ since the moment the move happened.
I remember all the Kate is humble spin.
RL has enough room for Fergie and Andrew to live separately. That is likely why PW wanted it. It also had enough privacy for Andrew to slip all sorts of visitors in. Andrew has the goods on KC and maybe on PW also. I wonder if Edo is willing to help him out with the repairs so that he and Bea can take over the lease some day and live in larger royal housing. It is now looking likely that PW has FC for his trysting place. It would be more private than living in WC.
We’ve constantly Heard that KC has issues with his brother and firmly (in the future) will evict/ discipline/ disavow/ whatever him…however, we’ve also constantly Seen that KC never ever does.
So this news is absolutely unsurprising: Of course Paedrew was never leaving Royal Lodge. CRex will verbally threaten his little brother once in a while publicly because Paedrew is not popular and it wins the king points, but really, KC has never actually done anything to hinder him.
I doubt Charles ever had any intention of evicting Andrew. This is all for show.
If PWT has moved into Frogmore, or is at least using it for trysts, it just makes this whole mess even creepier. PWT and Keen are both obsessed with Meghan. Keen wants to be Meghan, and PWT wants to be with her.
Nah William is at Windsor Castle. He’s too racist to want to live in Frogmore Cottage.
Yes 👏 but they are not too racist to copy or impersonate them 🤣 so I totally believe that William has access to Frogmore Cottage.
These 3 and DW have dirt on each other. The most desperate will shoot first.
Yeah, the “deal” they worked out was Andrew’s lease and any and all information he has on the royal family. the lease is why he’s staying, and the information is why Charles is paying for the repairs (which I absolutely think is going to happen.)
and then as for this:
“Palace insiders believe the residence had been earmarked for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children after their move to Windsor last summer, in order to be closer to the late Queen before her death last September. They are currently living in the four bedroom Adelaide Cottage, although it is said to be too cramped for the family’s needs.”
So lets just play along with this for a minute – the insiders really believed that one of the Queen’s last acts was going to be to kick Andrew out of Royal Lodge in exchange for William and Kate?? Or they want us to believe that? this is just more of Sophie’s “its what Philip would have wanted.” Now they’re trying to make us think that’s what QEII wanted all along, when I think we all know she was never going to make her precious Andrew move.
And LOL at the cramped 4 bedroom cottage. We’ve all seen pictures of it. It’s not cramped. 4 bedrooms is plenty for 5 people when two are married, except of course they aren’t.
I said a few weeks ago that I really think this talk of Royal Lodge is two things – William HATES that Andrew, Edward and Anne all have much nicer houses than he does, but he can’t do anything about Edward and Anne. He wants the best, the biggest, and right now that’s Royal Lodge.
But the other thing is I really think this is just another massive breadcrumb from the RRs. Why would AC be too cramped unless they are separated? And if they are separated, Royal Lodge makes total sense as its where another divorced couple has lived for decades in separate wings. The RRs are pushing the RL story in a “look, its a perfect house for divorced couples!” kind of way.
Anne’s estate is privately owned so he definitely can’t touch it. He likely wouldn’t take her on anyway. Wonder how much E&S get paid and how much of it goes to maintaining and rental on their residence. Apparently they pay 90000 a year and the crown estates maintains the exterior and grounds. All they have to keep up is the interior. For this amount they get 51 acres with a 120 room house (likely 20-30 bathrooms), a lodge, stables, cottages, and probably other outbuildings. Really makes H&M look screwed over with the deal on FC.
The *real* architectural crown jewel is Bagshot Park (Eddie & Sophie’s home) it’s fkn gorgeous. I’ve driven reasonably close enough to it several times. It is by far the most gorgeous mansion of all the royal palaces. And is far, far grander than Royal Lodge, Gatcombe Park, and (IMHO) Fort Belvedere at Windsor and even Sandringham. Even Kensington *Palace* is the posh version of a council estate. It’s a bunch of too small, musty cottages cobbled together
* Not knocking council estates, both my parents grew up in council estates
@Hannah yes in pictures I’ve seen Bagshot looks gorgeous!! So does Gatcombe but Bagshot is the one that I used to show a few people I knew who complained that H&M’s Montecito mansion seemed “too grand.” (insert eyeroll here.)
William and kate have other residences. They could always relocate or William can
I don’t think raggedy king chuck ever had any real intention of booting his sex offender brother out of Royal Lodge. A lot of this was cover for forcing the Sussexes out of Frogmore. I DO believe Willileaks wanted Royal Lodge for himself, but I don’t think the raggedy king really intended to help him get it. The sex offender brother knows where all the bodies are buried and isn’t above selling out the family to get what he wants. Not a hornet’s nest the raggedy king wants to stir up.
Make Pedo pay for the repairs, then kick him out.
MsLove, that is exactly what they did to Harry and Meghan
So William can reconcile with Andrew but not his brother. Speaks volumes about williams being a self righteous hypocrite
In William’s eyes, Andrew has been loyal to and didn’t betray the family. Harry did.
Agree. William does not care that Andrew was pals with criminals and was hidden out from process servers and his mother had to pay off the lawsuit.
he cares that he can’t scapegoat harry anymore. And harry and Meghan and family walked away from the dysfunction.
Charles is so ridiculous. He cheapskates on supporting the other members of the family, and then they get in scandals trying to “earn” money (AKA accepting bribes).
Harry has the right idea. Don’t fight, just say “OK, if that’s what you want.” Then let your fool of a father face the consequences of his actions. FAFO indeed.
It’s quite simple really, Andrew said “don’t push Charlie, I have enough dirt on you and your incandescent son to end your reign RIGHT NOW. Charlie said,” ahhh, didn’t think you kept a journal, hmm, let me just ask Camilla what I’m allowed to do “.
Andrew says” WTF has it got to do with her, your the king! ”
Charlie says” but I always ask her what I should do Andrew “.
Andrew says,” christ it’s no wonder you wear a kilt, she cut your B… S of on your wedding day, OK tell your wife I’m staying and she can suck it up, she had her way over Harry and Megan, but I HAVE receipts on your tacky menagerie with her, her ex husband and you and your other women, wonder if I should give Clarkson a call ”
Charlie says” no, no Andrew, you can stay, but please, please keep quiet about those little things, no one needs know ”
Andrew says” OK but you WILL pay for the repairs and keep it on the QT, and tell your eldest son, to back the hell of and keep the curtains closed in frogmore!! *
Are you sure PA would want the curtains closed at FC? He seems like the kind who would enjoy watching. And getting pix for future blackmail.