Travis Kelce’s mom Donna thinks Taylor Swift is ‘very sweet & down to earth’

I never thought I would write this sentence, but here goes: the NFL is being way too extra about Taylor Swift. Yes, it’s great gossip for the NFL’s handsome, all-American tight end to be romantically involved with America’s Snake Sweetheart, but holy yikes. This hard-sell is a real turnoff. There’s “leaning into the fun gossip aspect” and then there’s whatever is happening here, with the NFL changing their Twitter banner to Taylor Swift, and putting a line about “Swifties” in their bio. By most accounts, Taylor and Travis Kelce have only been seeing each other for a matter of weeks. I doubt it’s even been a full month. Let’s just take things down a notch, maybe? No? Okay then, let the hard sell continue. Someone slipped some info to People Magazine about how Travis’s mom Donna really likes Taylor. Hm.
Taylor Swift has a fan in Donna Kelce! Amid the singer’s rumored relationship with Donna’s son, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, a source close to the Kelce family tells PEOPLE, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”
Swift, 33, reunited with the NFL mom on Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the matchup between the Chiefs and New York Jets. The two were spotted hugging and giggling as Travis, 33, and his team defeated New York 23-20 in a close finish.
Mothers of sons: what would you do if your son brought home Taylor Swift after only dating her for a matter of weeks? What would you do if Taylor’s romantic history was just a few clicks away and you could see with your own eyes that Taylor always insists on meeting her boyfriends’ moms really quickly? I mean… on one side, Taylor is smart, pretty, rich and independent and all of that is great. On the other side, when your son eventually dumps her, she’s going to devote a f–king album to how much your son sucks. I guess what I’m saying is that Donna Kelce should play it a little closer to the vest. I don’t know if that’s possible at this point though – everyone seems overly invested in making this couple happen.
I’ve always felt the NFL is an eighteen week soap opera for sports fans. Will Travis & Taylor go on another date? Will Aaron Rodgers heal before the season is over. 🤷♀️
Will my team (the Vikings) ever win a game?
If Tay Tay writes a son about Travis being horrible, can he sue her for defamation of character? At this point any man who dates her should have her sign a NDA unless they enjoy getting dragged through the mud.
That’s an unfair assessment. Plenty of them haven’t gotten that treatment. Calvin Harris didn’t really get written about all, Harry Styles got plenty of songs but none of them mean, Taylor Lautner got Back To December… And not to be “that person” but if she was a man people wouldn’t have nearly as many problems w/ her writing about past relationships – they do it all the time.
That’s such a good description and totally the NFL. My husband is is like 6 different fantasy football leagues and is so freaking dramatic about it.
I’m a low key Swiftie. I can’t lie either…I’m fascinated by her current world domination. On paper, this seems like a good match. Just wish the NFL had some chill.
Recently read a description of a Dad spy movie as The Princess Diaries for grown ass men. These things are so ridiculous, yet we are supposed to take them seriously.
My niece is a huge Swiftie. Got my sister to take her to a concert in another city. I enjoy her drama, don’t seek it out. However, if you follow sites like this, it’s impossible to miss. But it was hard to watch Hiddleston clearly struggling after the release of Reputation and I’m unsettled by the parasocial behavior of her young followers on my figure skating Twitter account. A very mixed bag.
I hear the ratings for SNF the other night broke records. The TV networks are going to ride this gravy train as long as it’s running. And everyone else, especially the NFL which lives off of television revenue, will happily follow.
I know she meant Tom hiddleston’s mom after a couple of weeks, and I know she spent time with the Kennedys in that brief relationship with Connor Kennedy, but otherwise I can’t think of any other moms that she was introduced to quickly. since. when is this an always thing?
Exactly. And “When your son eventually dumps her”? Really?
I don’t think Travis or Taylor or the NFL minds the extra PR, but it’s hilarious when media outlets whine about “overly invested” everyone is and how much the media is writing about this… while writing about it. And people keep clicking, and commenting. It’s not like they’re giving interviews or jumping on Oprah’s sofa about this, they’re dating, however un-normal that looks considering who they are and the media interest. There are some unhinged corners of the internet out there, spewing hate and ridiculous rumors. I’m inclined to believe what we see is what it is, no “PR relationship”, no beards, just literally what it seems like.
yeah, it seems like any time Taylor gets brought up around here, everyone’s internalized misogyny comes out. it’s kinda gross.
I’m sure Tom Hiddleston’s mum felt the same way before she dumped him after parading them in front of the press.
I hope she’s okay. lmao
The NFL is so over the top about this. And the media. More than Taylor or Travis, that’s for sure. It’s kind of embarrassing to me. And it makes them seem like commodities more than ever, rather than human beings.
I have less issue when it’s either one of them marketing themselves with PR because that’s their prerogative. Make that money off your own image. This feels gross. Are either of them receiving payment from all the companies profiting off of this romance?
But this is the first time in the history of America that a pop singer has dated a football player, don’t you know that?!?
It’s seriously exhausting and pretty lame IMO but here I am commenting so f*ck me I guess…
I’m fully convinced these two are end game. Like, I think they’re going to get married and have kids. She’s never dated someone so perfect for her before – he’s independently successful, he loves the game, and seems to be turned on by the facts she’s That Girl. He’s white bread Americana and as much as Taylor would like to think she’s a tortured artiste, this is her lane.
I’m here for all of it.
😂😂😂
I mean, Miss Americana and the Superbowl prince. The story writes itself. I don’t know about Endgame though. Maybe Taylor isn’t the marrying kind, it’s hard to say I don’t know her. But there’s nothing wrong with that either. Sometimes you even think you’re the marrying kind but it ends up you’re just not.
SAME.
They make sense, and something just seems right with them.
Well, Taylor might be in her “I wanna get married and have a baby” season. It’s the only trope she hasn’t milked yet. If she wants it to happen, it will happen.
Same. Love it.
Homely, Lipless, Longback Taylor Swift
Wow. Really?
Wheeeww that’s really mean.
I didn’t lie about ole haggard Wonder Bread Taylor Swift
If Taylor Swift is homely and haggard there’s little hope for the rest of us, including I’m sure, you.
Taylor Swift is controversial. I can 100% understand going after her for supporting a racist bf like MH, lying about KW’s Famous video and overcharging fans for crap merch. The attack on her looks reads MAGA to me. I am no American football fan and I live across the ocean from where I grew up, and these toxic incels have made the news here. How about we go after what she does if we have an issue with it instead of slamming her looks? Otherwise you sound like the dudes in this article: https://www.salon.com/2023/10/02/taylor-swift-maga-men-conservatives-mad/
I’m curious why you assume she “insists” on meeting her bf’s moms so quickly? Also, why do you assume that the men dump her? I have no inside knowledge of these peoples lives but this really rubs me the wrong way. Maybe his mom is a Swiftie and wanted to meet her? I’m also over the whole “she will write songs about him when they break up” trope. When has a male artist (of any kind) ever been given crap about mining their personal life for material? Can we please celebrate other women’s success rather than nit picking ones we don’t like?
I think she has done most of the dumping, other than very early on when she was so young. But after that, she has been the dumper.
The relationship with the Kennedy family came before her dating Connor, otherwise isn’t obvious the men have really wanted their mother’s to meet Taylor? These men all pursued her. They want to show off their accomplishment to their mom asap. Gyllenhaal did the same thing taking Taylor to meet his sister and mother.
But it’s so much more fun for the writers of these stories to make it out like Taylor’s obsessive or needy or controlling all aspects of everything. Once I realized that the media’s going to media and most of it is fake to make them money, I started loving taylor. She’s a strong, smart, creative woman for young girls to look up to. I had britney and xtina and will die on a hill with the opinion that they were not good role models
Ummmm..Taylor Swift isnt an accomplishment
I appreciate that by not ignoring the additional eyes Taylor’s appearance at games is bringing, the NFL knows it provides entertainment and nothing more. Unlike its fans who seem to think they are doing important, serious work memorizing and pontificating on entertainment statistics each week.
“On the other side, when your son eventually dumps her, she’s going to devote a f–king album to how much your son sucks.” So, you’ve never actually listened to her music? Because this is patently untrue. It’s a regurgitation of party-line misogyny. You don’t have to like her. Feel free to hate her even. But don’t belittle her art with that.
Of course Taylor met Travis’s mom right away once he invited her to his game. Mom Kelcie attends all the time and both would be in his stadium box. Of course Mom would speak well of his current gf. You could tell Taylor was there to have a good time and did. Only the worst people would begrudge that.