Jobson: Princess Kate will ‘increasingly step out solo’ while William ‘spreads his wings’

For months, Kensington Palace has been soft-launching “Bachelor Prince William hates being around his wife and loves attention from the ladies.” Royal sources have been emphasizing that we will see less of William and Kate together, and that William sees Kate as the mother of his children and little more. The latest plotline is that after months of assuring everyone that Kate would join William in Singapore, she’s now refusing to go because she has to support George as he takes some test. Instead of openly reporting on the increasingly visible fissures in the Wales marriage, the royal reporters with access are being tasked with merely talking up the “solo William” and “solo Kate” stories. Enter Robert Jobson, someone with a lot of access to King Charles’s court. Some highlights from his new piece in the Express:
Solo Kate: News that the Princess of Wales is not accompanying her husband to be at his side at his Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Singapore next month has caused some disquiet. She has decided instead to stay home to look after their three children during an important week as Prince George, 10, has school exams and his mother believes she should be at home in Windsor to support him. Increasingly, I am told, she will step out solo. The King sees his daughter-in-law as a great asset to the monarchy and with fewer working royals her public profile will receive a boost… She will focus more and more on her role as a “children’s champion” and her early years projects.
William doesn’t want to be overshadowed by Kate’s wigs: But it means William too will spread his wings. So often when he is accompanied by his wife the press focus on her and not on the issues he wants to raise, “It can be all about what the princess wears as far as the media is concerned, which means some of the big issues get ignored,” said a source. “When he is on his own, the coverage tends to be about the issues he is trying to highlight.” This may or may not be the reason for Kate not going to Singapore – but it is part of it.
William’s American ambitions: For William, his visit to America was hugely important. Being in the Big Apple for the week of the United Nations General Assembly during Climate Week to announce the finalists of this year’s Earthshot Prize for him was essential. Now in its third year Earthshot is gaining momentum. William has big global ambitions for the prize, I am told, that has already been dubbed by some this week as the “Nobel prize for the environment.” Those close to him said he loved being in New York, and his highlight was his run around Central Park, without anyone noticing him. The love and affection shown by the American people last September at the time of the Queen’s death meant a lot to him. “It will stay with him forever,” a senior source said.
“Increasingly, I am told, she will step out solo. The King sees his daughter-in-law as a great asset to the monarchy and with fewer working royals her public profile will receive a boost.” Interesting that the king sees Kate as a great asset but William does not. William is annoyed that Kate gets more attention, and he sees her as deeply unserious. It’s fascinating to watch Jobson talk around that too: “This may or may not be the reason for Kate not going to Singapore – but it is part of it.” Oh, so the “helping George take a test” excuse is just a cover story, huh? The real story is William simply does not want Kate there or anywhere around him. The invisible contract is getting so frayed, you guys. As for William’s American obsession… I’m starting to wonder if Kate even shares it. Like, William’s completely one-sided competition with Harry means that William is suddenly keen about all things American. But I wonder if Kate understands that her priorities should be local.
Well, if a separation/divorce happens, the UK is where she will be living and where she will want public support.
I believe they have been separated for months now- just nothing has been officially announced.
Part of me believes that Charles does not want them to divorce because he really does think that Kate is a great asset- she will do what she is told. I know William does want a divorce though, but he may not get it cuz Charles is on Kate’s side.
IF these two get divorced, it’ll be War of the Waleses 2.0. And for sure Charles does not want that!
Yeah, I’ve thought this too. Kate is a known entity that can be told what to do…for the most part. Although, there was the Chelsea flower show uprising. But if William were to have a new or more glamorous partner, how would Charles and Camilla deal with that? I would think they’d prefer Kate to stick around.
A new partner wouldn’t even have to be new glamorous to get the attention. Just new. Or even more serious about issues and harder working than Kate would get attention.
Charles is on Charles and Camilla’s side.
My theory is that upon realizing how much Peg loathes being around his wife Charles came up with the idea that they should avoid being in the same space completely. He wants to avoid or postpone the divorce and avoid a situation like he and D in South Korea when there was no more denying their separation. I think this was presented to Kate at the late summer “summit”. I’m sure Charles and William discuss these things together without Kate first.
@Jais, this is a really good point. Charles isn’t completely stupid. He knows Kate is no asset, great or otherwise; he’d know just from spending any time with her how useless she is. And not just what she pulled at the flower show, but showing up late for the coronation. Charles would’ve been major pissed about that. I bet he’d love to see the back of her. But – Will with a new partner, or even Will as a divorced dad, looking for someone, would definitely attract a press already starving for excitement and that’s a threat to a man who’s always resented attention being on anyone else. Potentially H&M 2.0, especially if Will ends up with someone even remotely capable of doing a better job than Kate (and the bar on that is very low.)
Charles would definitely prefer the status quo to continue, for many reasons (a lot listed above), she is widely known and most people are ‘meh’ to mildly positive on her and they see someone who wears stuff and gets photographed while having no major scandals attached. Perfect.
The question is whether he has any leverage if William decides he’s done pretending.
If Chuck needs a distraction from the dire start to his reign a Wails divorce, esp a nasty one, will take the heat off him.
Catty and Ma are clinging with the tips of their fingernails – Peggy wants a wife/partner like Meghan (preferably American as he’s now so in love with NYC) so he can compete with Harry.
Kate with no major scandals: But…isn’t Party Pieces a drug laundering front? Aren’t her parents dead broke and in debt? I feel like this is going to emerge any moment now as the reason Kate needs to be cut loose from the monarchy.
@andy- Same. I just typed out an entire response that was erased because celebitchy is constantly reloading on me and erasing anything I type.
I think they have essentially gone the way that most royal couples go, they live separate lives but will remain married. This was always an acceptable thing in the past but because things have changed and we see a lot more of the royals and we were sold that this marriage was different and some sort of fairytale love story and not a stuffy arranged marriage between aristos people need an explanation as to why they are always apart. They have in Kate what they didn’t in Diana though, someone that they can control and will do what they say so they don’t feel threatened by her. I don’t think Charles doesn’t want them to divorce because he thinks she’s an asset though. I think he doesn’t want a repeat of the war of the wales and all of that shit being dragged back into the spotlight.
Side note, I find it so stupid to say that a 41 year old man is finally “spreading his wings” though lmao.
This 100% hence why he bestowed that PPow titles so quickly.
I also think Charles saw a win-win because if they do separate/ divorce then this latest split is associated with the title and William will lose the favour with those who believe that the succession should have skipped Charles.
She’s going to be smeared in the press if she and William divorce/separate.
Kate is so darned common..you don’t have to born blue blooded to be aristocratic . Some of the classiest people I know are the salt of the earth , genuine , deep , full of heart and spirit . But she is common like a cheap cardboard cutout . Carole makes Hyacinth Bucket look truly posh ..why should people respect sham royals..they are neither born to it nor have they earned it . After all the throne went traditionally to those of royal houses . Much as I dislike William, I feel he really scraped the bottom of the barrel with this female .
I MEAN, i’m american and therefore don’t care if someone is common or not.
i dislike people based on the content of their character, and it’s clear that Karen and her whole family have the intelligence and compassion of a sack of rocks.
“The King sees his daughter-in-law as a great asset to the monarchy and with fewer working royals her public profile will receive a boost.”
I started reading that and was like, good Charles, you’re so close to arriving at a good excuse…and then I got to the end of the sentence and *face palm*.
These guys don’t know what they’re doing at all. “Fewer royals” is the perfect excuse for them to go solo more often—you literally can’t be in two places at once and with all their patronages, you’d think the excuse to maximize their respective physical visits would be a shoo-in. But no, it’s so her profile “gets a boost.”* Seriously sad.
And yes, I haven’t forgotten that they’re not supposed to step on each other’s “press cycles” so scheduling Will and Kate’s solo events at the same time is I guess a no-no (though it just happened). Also, who am I kidding? They don’t want to work any harder, and if Kate doesn’t get to tag along to Singapore, she’s staying home, dammit!
*and there they go again, telling on themselves—their work is all about “giving their public profile a boost” and not, you know, about the actual causes.
Acha, I don’t care either if someone has a hereditary title or is to the manor born . But a monarchy differs from elected leaders because it’s still all about eligibility by birth .If they want to keep it all about nobility, blue blood , who is next in line and all that jazz, having these cheap Kates and Sophies and Mike Tindalls swanning around pretending to be better than everybody else, is not acceptable . Or it has to be a meritocracy and the person has to earn some respect to match his title . The Queen mother did and so did Meghan , and neither were royal .
Kate and Carole are like characters in a soap opera. Wannabes who think they can con everyone. They might believe they have deleted and rewritten her past, but it is still there on the internet. The mattress, middlebum, yacht girl, bully, flashing her naked butt during royal duties, tabloid media feeders, just to name a few. A divorce will expose all the Midds. Interested to know who taught Khate and Carole their ridiculous, fake upper class accents.
Americans may not care about Kate being of working class background and, to an extent, they are right. However, I grew up in England where the class system is entrenched hence aristo Camilla screaming Kate was too common to marry Willy. But the other side of the coin is the way some of those ‘common’ people behave when they move up a notch or so. Kate’s mother, since Kate snared Willy, has been described as turning into a snob and side-lining friends even though her dad was a painter and came from Durham mining stock. Kate has cultivated an accent more posh and plummy than Willy’s. Many Brits don’t like that ‘put on’ behaviour and I suspect Willy is well aware that is what Kate is doing and it would be noticed by his aristo friends.. Charles will support Kate as he has no other choices, particularly since his beloved Camilla put her foot right in it by calling Kate common and nearly succeeding in derailing the marriage. creating a permanent rift with Kate and also her family of whom Camilla insultingly said ‘meet the Fockers’.
Kate is not up to it; she does not have the gravitas. She wants to lead a life like sister Pippa or Harry and Meghan now she has the money, free of the suffocating rules that are the requisite of being a ‘royal’.
Oh for Christ sake just say these two are living separate lives and if Peg the new sexy statesman finds someone better she will be gone. Stop with this nonsense people have eyes and ears we know he wants out just like daddy did.
I feel the same way about this, just rip off the frikkin bandaid already. However, I am sure a vast segment of the British public doesn’t follow this as closely as we do here. They see some headlines and still have the impression of Diana’s son having an ideal family life and Kate never puts a foot wrong. Charles doesn’t want this boat rocked, because then he, Camilla, and his all-important legacy would be in an attention vacuum for months, if not years.
Agreed I am back and forth over a divorce because FK wants out NOW however from chats with surface paying attention royalists they have fallen for WK steady union forever and would be shocked if they split even with a mild drifted apart spin.
CC are all for themselves and I agree they won’t want focus on Wails conscious uncoupling and then Baldy’s renewed search for true love. It also does make sense for WK to do solo events to double engagements carried out by them, as every little helps. However what about their next 2 week Royal tour abroad? How can you justify or explain her absence then? Is K safe from the divorce courts only while KC is alive? Only time will tell.
The ‘what a lovely family’ perspective is widely held here in the UK. I suggested to my (DM reading) in-laws that they hated each other and the looks I got back were pure bafflement.
This is it exactly. Men never leave a marriage until the have the next secured and locked down. When he finds someone that is willing to take the flak and all the press this upheaval would cause, he will dump her. Look at Camilla. She was persona non grata for so long even amongst most Brits, but she held out and is now Queen.
Charles named Camilla as his mistress so he became obligated. Not everybody likes her or Charles. She not only held out but plotted and scheme d
for years. Diana was popular. Kate isn’t and I think Kate will be criticized instead of the second wife if William remarries.
Willy need to focus on the commonwealth we got rid of you people a long time ago.
The Commonwealth doesn’t want him or her either
Yeah, William’s obsession with winning over America while the Commonwealth crashes and burns is the weirdest part. They lost America 257 years ago. You would think the focus would be on keeping the countries they still have. Or do they know it’s too late? But it’s waaay too late to get America back. Bye! 🙋
He wants America because his brother has America.
William wants American for two reasons 1) money and support for Earthshot and the Royal Foundation and b) because Harry lives in America. Otherwise, he couldn’t be bothered.
@ Elizabeth Phillips: His brother just LIVES here. It’s not like we’re contemplating making him king. I guess it doesn’t take much to trigger William’s jealousy and rage toward his brother. In the meantime, the Commonwealth is disintegrating.
America is where the cash for his foundation is. Whatever financial support he is looking for is in the US. It probably used to be in Saudi Arabia and adjacent countries, but looks like they can’t Take money from them anymore…
Commonwealth countries are dipping out in droves. We don’t want them either, and the first year of C&C’s reign and W&K’s attempts at being *global statesman* William and *can’t-put-a-foot-wrong* Kate have been laughingly bad.
the Cambridges’ spreading their wings must be the slowest wing-spreading ever in the history of this universe. It is slower than slow motion. It is slower than watching grass grow an inch. It is certainly slower than the whole evolution of mankind so far.
the “Nobel prize for the environment.”
Or maybe, just maybe the Nobel prize for the environment is the NOBEL PRIZE.
Whe the f!ck wants to deal with an award that centers a spoiled, violent, racist hypocrite prince. I’m just waiting for someone stop covering for this fool and expose his sh!t. And for God’s sake, stay out of our country and focus on yours.
I laughed so hard at the “Nobel prize for the environment” part, they are so delusional.
Literally NO ONE has called earthshit the Nobel Prize for the environment 🙄🙄🙄 also why are they doubling down (maybe tripling now?) on that BS story about running in CP?!?! Just stoooooop
It’s like the story about Meghan being chosen as Feinstein’s replacement because she wants to run for office – the RRs put it out there that she wanted to run for office so now they can say things like “Meghan’s political ambitions are well known” when the truth is she has never said she wants to run for office.
Here, it was literally put out by KP when ES was started that it was “the nobel prize for the environment.” So now the RRs can say “some are even calling the nobel prize for the environment.” Some = KP.
EXACTLY, girl_ninja.
That line just killed me dead.
They really do think the song is about them.
Interesting how that phrase is being thrown around, especially after there was a whole Twitter thread of people wanting to nominate Harry for the Nobel Prize for creating the IG (the thing with actual substance as opposed to the Other Brother’s ‘MeMeMe’ project)
Kate’s priorities have to be UK focused because in the US, she would be mocked mercilessly. She can only be the pretty, pretty princess with the home crowd. The standards are higher globally.
98% of people in Britain don’t care about her either.
Seriously the highlight was going on a run where no one noticed him? Seriously?
That’s why he’s organizing an American fun run, so people will be forced to watch him run (for real this time) and even more, be forced to cheer for him. He’s a shallow, vain, jealous, spoiled, spiteful, violent man-child.
I wish he would just divorce his gopher-wigged wife and move on. We can all see the writing on the wall that it’s just a matter of time.
Oh he won’t run, they’ll site security issues so he doesn’t embarrass himself.
@lauren: that stood out to me too. Like, you went there for your big environmental pr prize and a run around central park was your highlight? Okay
Yeah, and he is spreading his wings now that he has this new important title. All that when he is in his 40s and has had the title for more than a year.
Willie wants to spread his what? Wings?? lol not really
I mean, Hyde Park is RIGHT THERE. If he wants to go for runs through big city parks, go through Hyde Park which is right outside KP. So weird.
Or Great Windsor Park….
@Seaflower true true but we all know which is more convenient for him on a regular basis……
(maybe thats part of the issue, he can’t run in HP because he’s supposed to live in Windsor!)
It would seem the narrative that William is not jealous of his wife wasn’t true. As I said yesterday today if Harry and Meghan doing separate things means that they are on the verge of divorce then the same should apply for William and Kate. The press should be talking about William and Kate living separate lives.
Leaving aside what this says about their marriage, I really find this claim interesting: ““When he is on his own, the coverage tends to be about the issues he is trying to highlight.” Is it though? What issue did William highlight with Ecuador? What was the issue exactly with oysters that we learned? I mean this sincerely. As far as I can tell from coverage, William’s NY trip was covered as an incredibly broad and non-descriptive or specific raising awareness about the “environment” or “sustainability”. A part of this is because he had closed meetings and took no questions and didn’t do a press conference for his public tour thing he did. In terms of highlighting specific environmental issues or solutions, the NY trip was a bust to me. I have no idea what policies, programs, etc. William supports or is trying to promote and “the environment” is not even close to putting William on the map as a person *of substance* on this issue.
Really, the only thing that was discussed in depth by the BM was how sexy William looked in his waders and rubber boots.
You’re right, the coverage is never on their actual causes, whether they are together or separate. It’s always about fashion and hair (her), or (him) it’s bullsh*t about Pegs being the sexiest man alive, ready to be a grown up statesman now, look out America here he comes! It’s never about the causes even on their own social media!
William had one item on his internet-breaking trip to NYC: announce the finalists for his Earthshot prize. Yet I’ve not seen a single mention of who the finalists are and what exactly they are competing for. If nothing else The Firm should have used this opportunity to market the hell out of Earthshot and raise awareness about who and what they are.
Instead, we get tripe about oysters and Central Park ghost runs. If this is the best he can do, Wills has more to worry about than Kate’s frocks. And if the future queen has any hope of enchanting Americans she needs to befriend Taylor Swift asap.
As always, absolutely perfect picture choice. I don’t understand how she isn’t embarrassed going out on official duties looking like such a vacant, gurning idiot. I really feel terrible for the people of the commonwealth having to spend money on these grifting morons.
She probably thinks she looks engaged (frozen head tilted creepy smile) and keen (jazz hands) and pretty (airbrushed out of recognition) etc.
But I really need to know why she claps like that, in the family at Wimbledon picture. She has always clapped like that and she looks like a seal or something. I was going to say a baby, but I don’t even think babies clap so weirdly stupid as that. I just can’t understand it…clapping isn’t hard.
Oh but clapping IS hard! But don’t worry, she’s been listening and learning, she is soooo close to mastering how to clap.
Jobbo had a lot of access to KC for his book, so if he’s saying that KC sees Keen as an asset, that is probably true. And since W seemingly does not agree this is great gossip.
KC and PW are infighting. Popcorn?
That’s what makes me think that Charles wants to find a solution to keep them married for appearance’s sake and this new independent solo bullshit is his idea. He wants to placate William by making him feel like this sex bachelor statesman and keep Keen out of his view completely.
That’s not going to bode well for Charles then. William seems to have a tendency to double down on something if people start telling him what he should be doing. Charles insisting on Will staying with Kate because she’s an asset, when Will is trying to dump her because he thinks she’s a hindrance, sounds like a bad plan. It’s just going to make him angry, which will make him even more impulsive.
JT, I agree that he will start stomping his feet when he realizes everyone wants him to stay in the marriage.
I think Charles, like William for years, saw the stable happy married Cambridges/Waleses as an asset. and I do think as long as Kate does what she’s told, she’s an asset.
but the marriage is so clearly no longer stable or happy so I’m not sure if its an asset anymore.
The interesting thing here though, like you said @ML, is that Charles sees Kate as an asset, with the implication that William does not.
I guess it’s a case of differing values between Charles and William’s . Kate may be an asset to the firm. Easily controlled, when she doesn’t go rogue, doesn’t have much say, just smiles and looks pretty. Charles wants the firm to look steady especially as his reign looks very unstable. A W&K divorce would blow the lid off of that. Kate is not an asset to William who wants to be seen as a power couple, a la H&M. William wants someone to match his global statesman, newly sexy persona and Kate is not it. Meg absolutely added to Harry’s appeal and his glow up is proof of that. Meg’s appearance at IG really added something to an already incredible event. Will doesn’t see Kate in that way. It’s like he sees her as the reason why he isn’t as important as he think he should be.
“Kate is not an asset to William who wants to be seen as a power couple, a la H&M.”
@JT – this. All of it. We’ve talked for weeks about Will copying things Harry’s doing. He wants what Harry has, period, which isn’t going to happen for him with Kate, and it’s getting worse the more Harry accomplishes, especially after IG. Charles may want W&K to stay together for the sake of the firm, but given his own behavior in dumping Diana and elevating Camilla, plus the multiple other family divorces (Anne, Andrew) he’s on shaky ground. Even a relatively pragmatic, stable person, stuck in such an unhappy marriage, might thumb their nose at him given that background. And Will is neither stable nor pragmatic.
I don’t think it would be a terrible thing to at least announce a separation for W&K. In fact, it might be better, take pressure off Will if he doesn’t have to pretend things are good, and would probably be better for the kids as well. Must be awful for them have to pretend everything is fine.
@JT this is a great line – “It’s like he sees her as the reason why he isn’t as important as he think he should be.”
We definitely see that when he is rolling his eyes as she’s talking, when he’s looking embarrassed as she’s waving her hands as she talks, when he’s trying to get away from her as fast as he can. He thinks everyone should view him as the most important person in the room, and the only thing holding him back is his wife.
And we’re seeing that clearly with these stories about her being benched for Singapore – its not just the tests (lol), the RRs are coming out and saying that William doesn’t want her there because she pulls focus or whatever.
Meanwhile, at the IG, while Harry was having a fantastic time and making an impact prior to Meghan’s arrival, her arrival elevated his attitude, we all saw it. Did Meghan pull focus from Harry? Maybe? We don’t know because that wasn’t the story, the story was more “these two are so in love and everyone is so excited to see them.”
@JT – the only problem with William’s scenario is that he’s not Harry. William might dream of having a charming, intelligent partner to help him reach global stardom, but any woman like that would totally overshadow him and he wouldn’t be able to stand that. Unlike Harry, William will never be anything more than he is right now. He’s all vague ambition without any interest or capacity for achieving his hazy dreams. Actually, Kate is perfect for him, if he would only accept reality.
@JT – actually, William can do better. He’s the future king and I’m sure they could find someone reasonably intelligent and personable who wants to be queen, especially now that there are already 3 children to insure the succession. The new wife wouldn’t need to be intimate with William at all. The issue is that William thinks he should have more, but he really couldn’t handle any more. If he gets so jealous over dull, undistinguished Kate, how would he feel with a wife who is much more charismatic?
“It’s like he sees her as the reason why he isn’t as important as he think he should be.”
You nailed it, JT!
I don’t think Charles actually thinks about Kate in any kind of way. I suspect right now he’s telling his minions to say she’s an asset because he doesn’t want to be the one that starts the negative press against her. He will let William do that. And once William does, Charles will be neutral. He won’t step up for Kate because after all we know he can’t stand her family.
There was an odd article a few months back in which Charles supposedly said that Harry and Meghan’s marriage had to work and they couldn’t divorce. I always thought those comments actually had to be about William and Kate, especially because we all know he and the rest of the BRF would rejoice at a Sussex divorce (and he’s the same man who claimed to Harry that there was no money to pay for Meghan). There’s also the near-instantaneous granting of the PPOW titles to them. That move was likely to stem calls to end the use of those titles, but it might’ve had the additional ‘benefit’ of further anchoring Kate to William. Divorcing someone who’s “just” the DoC reads differently from divorcing the PoW.
I can see Willnot and Chuck at the Balmoral Summit:
KFC: Now son, you have to take the good with the bad and must be seen in a stable, loving marriage, doting on your family.
WILLNOT (in whiny voice): But Pa! [stamps foot angrily], you had a mistress, you got divorced and married her, why can’t I???
KFC: Do as I say son, not as I do. Now get out, it’s time for Camilla and I to get our drink on. Begone!
@Eurydice like you said, William isn’t Harry and it shows. But William thinks he’s better than Harry and that’s the problem. William thinks he should have more than a vapid, unserious, attention stealing clothes horse for a wife. It makes him angry, especially when everyone around him is telling him he that can’t do better than Kate.
@ Becks1/ Windy Yep. She’s his scapegoat and William’s objections are only going to get louder. Harry marrying up is probably one of the biggest reasons why William has so much animosity for H&M. I mean, Harry got Rachel Zane and William got his stalker.
Damn, JT, it’s like you’re living in Willnot’s head today! This sentence, in particular, sums it all up perfectly:
“I mean, Harry got Rachel Zane and William got his stalker.”
Memories of Charles and Diana spring to mind. They did lots of solo events as their marriage deteriorated. The only difference is that both had full schedules compared to the lazy duo.
These kind of articles are just the middletons freaking out because kan’t doesn’t have an ounce of Diana’s popularity. If they do divorce she won’t even be able to hang on and grift like fergie because the Walles definitely don’t have the same kind of relationship.
This reads exactly like the articles when Diana and Charles were starting to show cracks. It’s so similar, I half believe there is this exact article out there, about Chuck and Princess Diana, and they are so lazy now they are just swapping names in and out.
Yes and I am sure we can find article where the Queen was showing quiet support of Diana too.
Charles knows the media game for this story. He’s going to make William do the dirty work as he had to when he wanted negative press against Diana.
I doubt Kate thinks of any work priorities other than continuing to be the last woman standing.
IF Kate had the necessary skills to see further than queendom, she would have her hair chopped, hire an actual top notch stylist (and listen) and learn to speak sans the mumbles, she would actually be an asset the king would def want to keep. Trying to shine without the copying would be extremely beneficial to her…not a fan of the woman but, darling, use your head!
While I have suspicions of her brain cell count, kate doing bread and butter engagements makes much more sense than whatever william is trying to do here.
Agreed!
I think it clear that William doesn’t want to be married to Kate any longer than he has to . I don’t understand how kate couldn’t not be embarrassed William is openly saying how he wants to be a single man he literally told her she couldn’t not come to his New York tour that was his opportunity for it to be all about him the trip failed but he still got his people to claim it was such a success . It’s ironic that Charles is pushing for kate and William to stay together but Charles was allowed to divorce Diana gets to finally be with his side piece but he actually expects William to be miserable.
More hypocritical than ironic.
These two intellectual lightweights have few “gifts” to offer the world e.g. they attract shine time for her pretty clothes, the hoi polloi get a thrill being in the presence of royalty, and their love-match marriage and three cute kids are held up as aspirational. One and two are very much on the wane, so naturally they are going to attempt to pump air into number three.
It’s like that SNL ad for an inflatable turkey: the slightest pressure causes it to collapse, at which point it’s evident to all that there’s no meat there.
Vanessa, the difference is that Diana was uncontrollable and a liability. Kate is reliable in her laziness. Especially now that Carole has been put into her place publicly, Kate is even easier to control. Also, Charles doesn’t give a shit about William being miserable.
I wonder if Charles and co. worry about how people would react to another PPOW divorce. As some of the British posters here have said, a good chunk of the British population still see Will and Kate as a happily married couple and have vaguely positive sentiments towards them. Regardless of how Charles feels about Kate, he probably doesn’t want any further instability happening during his reign. Even if the divorce was as peaceful as can be (and I don’t see why it wouldn’t be, since Kate has no real leverage to speak of), it’ll still have an impact on the BRF’s image.
@BeachDreams I do think it would have an impact and I think that’s the #1 reason it wouldn’t happen yet.
But I do think we are also seeing the rollout. William wants to be a global statesman (that will never not be funny to me), Kate wants to stay at home. William is going to Singapore, Kate is choosing her role as mother over role as wife. And so on.
It’s starting to lead a pretty straight path to “Kate wants to focus on the children, William wants to focus on the US, the two things are not compatible, separation is for the best.”
Charles won’t care. He is already king and his son being tarred with the divorce dirtiness that he had to deal with is not going to make him sad one bit.
The press focus mostly on Kate’s wardrobe because there isn’t much else to talk about. I mean, sure… media in general puts more focus on women’s wardrobe than women’s work, issues etc. But with Kate there isn’t much to talk about to begin with.
I just hope they don’t get divorced because the press would blame this on H&M. They would milk that storyline from every angle: poor William lost his family, poor English Rose Kate lost her husband because she was bullied by H&M in public and couldn’t take it anymore, three poor children had to witness their poor parents fight every day after Harry’s book was released and that took such a toll on their otherwise strong marriage, that they decided to get a divorce. Even as the kids get older and grow into adulthood, making mistakes and causing an uproar, the press will blame this on H&M.
I think Kate is telling everyone her marriage is over by wearing suits to all her recent engagements…. like she’s saying ‘this is my job and nothing else”
The Brain Trust at KP strikes again. *Of course* the press talk about what she wears, because she is not a woman of substantial intellect. What are they going to discuss – her thoughts on world economic reform? Reparations?
Those KP fools are so short-sighted that they can’t/won’t see when they are about to shoot themselves in the foot with their own gun. If the wisp of wit isn’t there to focus the cameras on the outside, then they will be looking to see what the airhead to the throne is thinking on the inside, which is nothing beyond his zipper. If KP had any sense of self-preservation, they would let the press go on ad nauseam about her every outfit if for no reason other than to distract from all that is lacking in terms of constructive ideas, and the execution of same for the benefit of the UK and the world.
It’s sad that neither has accomplished much of substance with their world platforms, but we must face facts. They aren’t going to blossom into big thinkers at their ages, no matter what titles they are given (the quest for titles is at least half the problem). She’s a hanger with hair, nothing more. He’s a little boy always looking for the next thing that’s going to make him happy, yet nothing does.
If they can’t be useful in order to do some good, which seems clear, then the best that can be hoped for is that they are neutralized so that they don’t continue to do harm, as has been their clear pattern since at least 2017.
Richard Palmer literally said that on Twitter a few years ago – he was criticizing Meghan of course, and how she didn’t talk to the press at events – but the line was something like “if we can’t get quotes from her than the only thing to talk about is her clothes, which is all there is to talk about with Kate.” Kate gives the press nothing to talk about it and not in a good way.
It’s giving separation vibes, y’all.
Oh, please. Such big, fat lies. The “some” who dubbed Earthshot as the Nobel Prize were CBers here who were being sarcastic. And even though he went solo to NY, there was zero coverage about Earthshot, just how he went here or there and took a picture with this person or that, and maybe jogged in CP, and how he’s oh, so sexy. While on the other side of the pond, Kate was still getting more press coverage for her pantsuits.
This arrangement works for wank . He gets to do his single guy thing while buttons stays behind and consoles herself with dreams of finally getting that crown . She believes looking and being unhappy and miserable is a small price to pay. I guess when you have zero self esteem you don’t care how you are treated as long as you can wear shinny things. It’s really a sad life and I won’t wish it on anyone , bur she made her mean self centered bed so hope she enjoys it.
This arrangement may work for Kate but it certainly doesn’t work for William anymore. That much is clear. Even this article is saying that William wants to be taken seriously, so Kate needs to stay home. He was excited about being in NY solo, with more to come. He’s ready to spread his wings. He’s upset at Kate hijacking his events with all of the attention she gets. He’s excited about being alone. Which isn’t really a good sign for Kate.
Wills married for stability not sparkle, and then his brother had the nerve to get ALL the sparkle with his wife?! Now he’s stuck, but it looks like he’s trying to dig his way out. Got himself a valet to get him some clothes, travel without the wife, (possibly) live in the nicest house on the Windsor Estate — his brother’s house. If he can snare himself an American heiress, maybe just maybe the rage can deflate for a while. I don’t know that he is savvy enough to navigate all this, though…
Yeah, it’s increasingly not been working for William since 2021. It seems like it’s gotten to the point where he wouldn’t care about comparisons to his father, which is kind of huge since a big KP talking point of the past decade was how he wanted to have a proper, happy family and avoid his parents’ mistakes. If he’s moved past that point, then it’s not looking good for Kate.
Ehhhh. Did we show him “love and affection” last month? I didn’t see it, it was more like apathy. I chortled (and would like specific names of who said it) at Earthshit being the Nobel Prize for the environment.
We were joking about it here – about how the KP and the BM are so desperate to Make William Great. He’s a global statesman, he’s so hot and sexy, next they’ll be saying he’s a lock for the Nobel Prize. And here we are.
They are so try hard, trying to make it sound like William was invited to the UNGA, by careful wording “Being in the Big Apple for the week of the United Nations General Assembly during Climate Week to announce the finalists of this year’s Earthshot Prize for him was essential’. Anyone just scanning the sentence would think he was invited, instead of the wanna be he is.
Yeah, now he was there for the WEEK of the UNGA climate week, not just 30 hours of photoshoots in the general vicinity.
Charles sees Kate as an asset as someone he can control. A separation or divorce of W & K relitigates the first War of the Waleses. Charles has been on the throne for almost 13 months with mixed reviews; it’s a scandal he doesn’t want during his reign. He knows non UK media will look to see if W & K’s marriage was crowded like his marriage to Diana was (resulting in side chick Camilla becoming queen). Worse the mistreatment of the Sussexes by Can’t and Won’t could spill out too. The Middletons definitely don’t want a divorce because that family:s social standing will plummet if it happens.
Everyone prefers Kate right where she is, except for William. That is why I keep popcorn right by my microwave for when he starts stomping his feet, not being able to handle the control. He always gets what he wants. The more people are against him getting his way, the more angsty and impatient he will get.
William being boxed in with Kate is so interesting to me because he could’ve been in a much better position to divorce if H&M were still around. They could’ve been the new “3 musketeers” if you will. The Sussexes were more than willing to work and could have been there support William. Now it looks like it’s Charles, Camilla, and Kate against William. Who does he have on his side? Jason Knauf? William bullied himself into having no allies because he’s an ass.
@JT I think that’s one of the big reasons William was so enraged with Harry leaving. yes, losing control of him; yes, lost his scapegoat etc. But I think he knew with harry leaving a divorce for him and Kate was off the table at least for a while.
@Becks1 Exactly. A William without Harry, is a much weaker William. Everyone behind the scenes seems to know this. The press has been hinting at this for years. It’s why they all crow about Will needing Harry as support. Not just as a scapegoat but as his literal partner to run things and “shoulder the burden of being king.” It’s funny how William couldn’t course correct and fix things with Harry before it was too late. He is more alone than ever now. He really shot himself in the foot. A united W, H&M would have completely sidelined C&C. Kate would’ve been a whole other matter altogether.
Yup. This is getting interesting, because it’s increasingly clear that William is beyond done with Kate. I’m not sure a quiet/secret separation is even satisfactory enough anymore…not with all these ‘hot prince all alone at this event/that location’ articles streaming out. Charles seems to feel very differently.
The quiet separation first started after the rose affair was found out. That was in 2018. We are now 5 years after that and William isn’t going to tolerate pretend time anymore.
Any separation rumours will initially come from C&C’s favoured reporters and it’s the response of the KP associated lot that will prove telling. Richard Kay’s response will be the bellwether as to William wanting to confirm or deny speculation, whereas anything from Tominey indicates Kate and Carole’s spin. I think Kate really underestimates how the press will turn on her in the blink of an eye and the smear campaign William will unleash.
If William were a serious abut being seen as someone who is a leader in the fight for the environment, he would be doing interviews about what he is trying to do, highlighting the projects of the winners. He would try to emphasize that doing things to help preserve and repair the environment locally is important. Isn’t that’s why there are winners from all over the world with what appears to be local projects that perhaps can implemented more widely? Was there an American winner, and did this winner have a project that would help his local community? No, his presence in New York was covered like a royal tour, and a royal tour in the middle of UNGA is never going to get the world’s attention. In order to have any impact, William would have had to be invited to the table, and he wasn’t. If the highlight is a run in Central Park where no one noticed you, what is the bloody point of your trip? In order to highlight William’s vanity, reporters resort to making absurd assertions.
So true about what William should be focusing on. If he was truly a force to be reckoned with in his own right, the presence or absence of his wife would not make any difference in how he is perceived.
Can you picture Letiza or Mary making those faces?
Those faces KILL me. As does this new “hair”style. Kate has been doing this for over a decade. Why has no one told her that there are appropriate times to make ridiculous smiles and faces, and that there are times when it is not? And that you can have the wild and carefree hair look when its appropriate, but pull it back when its not? I mean, these are business outings. She’s wearing her I’m A Very Important Person And Serious Person business suit. Pull your hair back into a bun or sleek ponytail and knock off the freakish grimaces and laughs. I mean, I even saw a picture of her that Chris Jackson posted on his IG where Kate made one of those ridiculous hand heart signs. Because she LOVES her some black people. *insert eyeroll* Its so insulting.
I’ve always thought that Charles made them POW immediately after QEIi died in order to trap William. Once William had the duchy funds he would have had more freedom and a separation would have been much easier. But now we’ve got another princess of Wales running around and they don’t want them divorced. The monarchy needs Kate as she’s the only one who gets any attention. I mean she’s useless but she gets attention.
If she gets attention, then she’s not useless. PR is the only reason the Royal Family still exists. The public sees that Kate is going somewhere to support something, but they don’t care about the details or whether she knows what she’s talking about. She’s a member of the RF and she’s visiting a charity – that’s enough for the people to assume she’s doing actual work.
Totally agree. I think she’s useless as a person but she’s important to the monarchy. Like the balcony cannot just be Charles, Camilla, Will and the kids.
I always thought that it was to hold off any momentum for people to demand that the PPOW titles be retired, but I can see that this might’ve also been done to tie Kate closer to William. Especially with that odd article I mentioned in a previous comment; he doesn’t want *these two* to split, rather than Harry and Meghan. Also, he could be using all that long-term “William is a real family man unlike his father” PR against him. Will can’t claim that talking point anymore if he divorces Kate.
Charles also would love the stain of another princess of wales being divorced too. He doesn’t care about William here. He wants the family man to have to eat some dirt like he had to years ago.
So, William will “spread his wings”!
Is how they refer to ‘oats’ nowadays?
Pity
If Pegs wants to win over America, he needs to do more than visit the east coast. I suppose he claimed the east coast as his, since Harry lives on the west coast.
OK my lovely CB friends let’s break this bullsht down. No one says its the “Nobel prize, other than this idiot.
William was in America the week of the summit, NOT part of it, because he” ain’t all that “and it stings the poor little soul, so they have to make it appear he was.
The Americans” love “William 😂😂so much so that he had to latch onto the crowds at the 911 memorial and the queue for the ferry so it seemed people were waiting for him! Again 😂. He ran around central park and no one noticed him, of course they didn’t because he wasn’t there!! Even the fire house photo op went down like a lead balloon because THOSE Americans were more pleased to see Harry. Now willy wanta, wants to take earthsht global, of course he does because Harry is already taking invictus that way.
What we are seeing is the rerun of the Charles Diana divorce, because just like his father did with Diana William HATES sharing the spotlight and thinks everything should be about HIM.
GET your popcorn folks this is going to get bloody
How great would it be if Chuckie sent them to India? I would die laughing.
I would love to see this. The Caribbean tour was such a success.
William is no longer attracted to Kate sexually,a big part of the problem is that she has allegedly publicly ‘leaked’? that she sees him as one of the children.
If he is desperate to be seen as mature, the last thing he’ll want is to be with his ‘mother’ figure…..
That is the drawback of being ‘tough as nails’, there may/may not be a separation or/and divorce if there is no one whom he finds attractive to take William on….
PR can only go so far, it cannot alter reality.
In any case, this is becoming boring…
Will is lucky someone was willing Yo marry him. She’s no prize but what were the alternatives? Carole’s screwed her over, she went willingly, but still. He’s so gross.
I thank they are well suited, both are intolerable.
But William will most likely get someone, it may not be what he want, but he will.
He has the advantage, likeable or not….
Kate is 40 years old, her personality as a meanie is what it is…..
If Rupert murdoch can get women in his 90s there are women out there for William. He just wants someone who is more accomplished than the social climber he first agreed to marry b
So… a separation announcement is coming? Is this whole Kate not going to Singapore the beginning of what will finally make that dam burst? She didn’t go to NYC and now she isn’t going to Singapore. If William makes another significant trip abroad without Kate, will that be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? Even Elizabeth Holmes (not the Theranos lady) who tends to fawn over Kate was questioning that announcement and then doing a deep dive on the exam George is taking. If Elizabeth Holmes has her radar up, they’re not going to be able to hide this much longer.
I think they are for sure already separated, or at least living separate lives.
But it doesn’t sound like divorce is on the horizon, because it they divorce, she won’t be PoW any more and wouldn’t be allowed to do official events solo? Or I am getting that wrong?
If it follows the Diana/Fergie model, she would still be PoW – she would just be styled like Meghan is since she would “lose” her HRH (I know M hasn’t lost it but doesn’t use it.)
So Kate would go from HRH the Princess of Wales to Kate, Princess of Wales.
@AnneL
I agree…
Kate is going to fight tooth and nail to stave off divorce. And I agree that Charles will support her in this, not because she’s some wonderful asset, but because he doesn’t want everyone to be reminded of the Camilla/Tampon/Diana War of the Waleses.
Kate isn’t smart but she’s canny and I’m sure she has some pegs up her buttoned sleeves.
If Kate doesn’t have plans, her mom sure does…
If William wants a divorce then kate is toast. She doesn’t even have a family with social power. They are bankrupts and social climbers and blaming her to Harry leaving is very easy to do.
There were many articles in recent months about what an amazing team William and Kate are. They work so well together, they are finally in their groove, etc. Now we are told they are going to be doing separate engagements. Huh? Can’t people get their stories straight? Also, ALL royal couples do separate engagements sometimes. That’s a given. So why “announce” it? Definitely something is brewing. Also, is Jobson saying William can’t spread his wings (i.e. fulfill his potential) if Kate is around? Isn’t that rather insulting to Kate (she drags him down) and to William (he can only spread his wings on solo events)? Any way you look at it, this is really getting silly.
it is beyond silly….
K probably realised that everyone in America knows she’s full of sh*t, especially after Meghan revealed the Truth. But It seems Keen Incandescent Other Brother is (hopefully) beginning to enter his FAFO era because everyone knows he’s also full of sh*t
@layla; do you think her Boston non-reception stung a bit? I think the b oos at the basketball game and the sparce crowds must have hurt.
Agreed. At least she heard the boos.
This is becoming rather silly. The brf needs to stop whatever they’re doing, because it’s starting to be nonsensical. They need to do what is necessary to get the Mids and Cant to sign NDA’s–certainly any information the Firm already has on the Mids will help this along, but there will be money involved. Then they need to roll out the “Cant wants to be more involved with the children and Wont is fulfilling his POW responsibilities.” Make is a legal separation where everyone is in agreement and no more backstabbing. Cant can continue to do solo engagements close to home and Wont can do what he wants to do with his engagements. I think if they do that there will not be that much blow back. They can be seen exchanging the kids amicably when they go from one parent to another. It wouldn’t take much to satisfy the public if there is no pushback from the Mids.
I don’t see how they can continue to go on as they are presently, because they are living a lie. There’s another piece that hasn’t been discussed and that is the speculation that Cant is medicated. She has never liked public engagements and that’s gotten worse. I suspect she either knows, or she’s been told, how inept she is. I think the best she can hope for is to be left alone except for brf events where she would be expected to attend.
It’s obvious to us here that he’s done. Although I do agree prob most in the UK think their marriage is solid and don’t see what might be coming. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has someone else in mind or is currently trying to win or impress that person.
This pathetic family is all about being scared about being “over shadowed” QE2 was the queen of jealously that started this whole thing. She didn’t want Margarete or Philip to overshadow yet she didn’t try to get more educated or interested in theater, the arts ect so no one else could either. Charles was jealous of Diana and then William and now Harry. William is jealous of Kate so she was not allowed to even try to stand out by Charles or William. Its all about being mediocre and keeping everyone else in the line of succession mediocre. Them Meg outshines all of them and all hell broke lose.
Truth
I disagree with is this idea Kate was somehow prevented from being more than she is by Charles or William. Possibly she was discouraged from doing more events (not sure I believe that) but I can’t imagine anything prevented her from doing at least a slightly better job when she did go out. That isn’t standing out, it’s being minimally competent at what she’s doing. Something as simple as boning up on the background of whatever organization she visited. Then she’d have something intelligent to say other than “George/Charlotte/Louis is so into [activity of the day].” Look what a fool she made of herself with Dr. Jill. Typical Kate. The model of how Diana educated herself for her role was right there. That’s what a smart person would have done and might have made her a more useful partner (at least William might not roll his eyes at everything she says). Kate is the way she is because that’s the way she wants to be.
Agree with @kaiser – I also don’t think she has an obsession with America. Even before she was married, I don’t think she’s even visited the US ever. It was only during the royal tours she came to the US for the first time.
The RF is losing popularity in the UK. You would think Chuckles would want Bill to focus on on the UK – but logic and the RF do not go hand in hand.
Well, I’ll believe it when I see it. I feel like every autumn we see some version of these talking points, with KP telling us that this time, this year Kate will really come into her own and do more solo events. And she will do a few events until November, but then run out of steam and disappear.
As for William ( a man of 41) finally “spreading his wings”, I think I have a better chance of sprouting wings and circumnavigating the globe than he has of becoming a global statesman. And he can be cranky all he likes that Kate and her frocks are stealing his thunder, but he’s going to be incandescent when he goes all the way to Singapore and gets no coverage without her there.
I think Kate is now going to focus on being the mother of the future king as a priority over being the wife of the next king. She will make herself indispensable to George since she is clearly dispensable to her husband. Those kinds of dynamics are devastating to a child.
There must be a lot that is not made public. Kate is totally out of her depth as Williams partner. Wearing expensive clothes, awful wigs, 12 inch heels, smiling like a maniac and mumbling with her barely understandable created accent does not make anyone a Princess or future Queen. Her emotional maturity seems to be stunted, mean girl bullying and cosplaying other women appear to be her highest skills. Being and behaving like a decent human seems to be beyond her. No one is stating that she needs to be a Meghan or any of the other successful worldwide women Royals, after 20 years plus Kate has not moved forward or changed in any way other than spending more money on her appearance. If she actually wanted to help others or make a difference she would have done so long before now. Stating that she is still learning, yet has learned absolutely nothing productive, makes her out to be mentally challenged. Champion of children and early yars are just titles, has she actually done anything to make a difference other than pose for more photos of herself ? What sort of asset is she to the BRF, the opposite seems to be true, especially with her trashy family dragging them down even further. Commoner origins are not the problem, it is all about behavior, gossiping, backstabbing and trying to remove all competition, this drags them down to childish playground battles.
It pattern is now ingrained…….
Promises!
Promises!!