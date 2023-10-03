Princess Kate repeated a Holland Cooper suit for a Black History Month event

Forgot this was happening today! As announced last week, Prince William and the Princess of Wales stepped out today in Wales to mark Black History Month in the UK. These two racists, who smeared and bullied a Black woman until she was suicidal, believe that they can simply photo-op their way into forcing people to believe that they’re not white supremacists. They arrived together in what will be an increasingly rare joint appearance. This appearance also marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK. They were thrilled to do a photo-op with Black people!
Fashion notes: Kate repeated the £549 Holland Cooper pinstriped blazer and matching suit pants. This suit is so bad! While I’m glad that Kate is finally in her grown-up pantsuit era, can someone convince her to either buy suits that fit, or somehow invest in a tailor so that she doesn’t look like a hobo? She just wore this stupid suit too – this is the suit she wore last Thursday, for her big Early Years meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. It was actually less about Early Years and more about Tim Cook giving them free iPhones in exchange for a quick photo-op. That wig looks like the Kensington Palace gopher has been chewing on it with some regularity.
They played ping-pong too and I have no idea why. These photos are infuriating!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change in Wales.
She is long waisted where Meghan is short waisted. Pinstripe are accentuating her leanness. She looks good in reds. Navy pin stripes on her is not cute. And finally, you are branding yourself as professional, maybe get in one last press with a little starch? Maybe go with crepe other than whatever fabric this is. Girl if you’re gonna do suits, go to the houses that do it well.
What better way to celebrate Black History than to ignore the Black people and play table tennis!!!
These two always need some sort of “game” or fun activity built into any engagement, even one like this where it makes no sense. They’re treated like children. SMH
Why do they always do these weird activities? No other RF member appears to do these strange activities.
They are show ponies, nothing of substance but be on display for something, like table tennis in this case. They think they are sleek, having some spectators marveling at how “good” they are, so they always have to have some sport built into their trips and have the plebs watch and oooh, aaah them etc. Well joke is on them. These kinds of things just prove that they have absolutely nothing on their own person/personality. No substance but be show ponies. That’s all they have to their white supremacist asses.
I think they were trying to one up the consort adulteress, who on the French tour seemed uninterested and unable to avoid having to play table tennis with Mrs. Macron. So yes, ignore the important reason and people you go someplace to see only to try and make further irrelevant the fact that the consort couldn’t table tennis her way out of a paper bag.
They are playing ping ping because H&M played ping pong previously…. Copykeening…
No amount of photo ops and forced smiles around melanated people will wash away the stench of racism. It’s easy to smile around people you know you will never see again. Karen stated that the hardest thing she had to do was go on a walkabout with her biracial sister in law. I’m sure she will need intense therapy after being around this many melanated people.
She could have worn a Black British designer, what a wasted opportunity.
The dreaded Sarah Burton steps down from McQueen and now Buttons doesn’t know what to do with herself.
Perhaps she can beg Camilla for some vintage Dior to slip into?
That horrid hair is also working against any kind of professional look. It’s like an animal is trying to climb her. And are those shoes blue?!
As always, great photo selections – they both look manic and frightened in the group pic.
Buttons looks like she’s about to take a bite out of those two senior citizens
look at this twit changing her makeup today to make her seem darker among the black people. She is so ridiculous. What her draw freckles next time, just like meg.
Neither has a waist nor beautiful hips.
The monarchy will never change the fact that over three million men, women and children, between 1662 and 1807, were transported from Africa to the Caribbean and sold as slaves to work in the plantations. But what the royals can do is acknowledge their historical part in this despicable practice and the untold suffering they played a part in which formed the source of their great wealth and privilege today.
Rowan Williams, the then archbishop of Canterbury, delivered a sermon in 2007 commemorating the abolition of slavery focused on slavery’s “hideously persistent” legacies. “We, who are the heirs of the slave-owning and slave-trading nations of the past, have to face the fact that our historic prosperity was built in large part on this atrocity,” he said.
Urgh! I just can’t with these two! 🤦♀️
I can’t stand them either. They disgust me.
They’re grotesque.
I think the wig is definitely to distract from some facial changes. Her eyes look wider?
There are dark circles under her eyes. Not going to speculate, but it can’t be good.
@BrassyRebel – I agree, those eyes are looking sullen and cold.
Saddest looking wig so far, wow.
I love how you said “so far” because we all know worse wigs are forthcoming.
Sloppy looking. Nobody does it better than dullard Kate. Regardless of cost or designer she sloppies up clothes all the time.
Sloppy is the right word. Instead of using Meghan’s actual style of wearing one perfect suit mixed with other sharp looks, Kate is now stuck in a boring, messy pantsuit rut.
Any woman in business knows that there are a thousand mediocre pantsuits for every good one. Kate hasnt figured this out yet.
Not just a mediocre pantsuit but a badly adjusted and badly ironed one. She wears very costly clothes and they end up always looking like second hand….
Their facial expressions in that group photo! 😳
Yiiiiiiiikes!!!!
The facial expressions are not genuine.
The unease registers like the Caribbean Tour 2.0. Are they incapable of acting normally?
Also, no quotes? No one asking the people they’re visiting, “What does Black History Month” mean to you?” Nothing of significance? Quelle surprise. Lack of quotes/dialogue= photo op only, indeed.
So what was accomplished after this visit? Did they champion any new initiatives? Or were they just observing and learning as usual?
I asked the same thing. No quotes (or quips) from either of them, but…TABLE TENNIS!
This is just offensive this two are the definition of racist vile they have a painting in there home of black slave with the n word .
Nothing says IDGAF about an engagement / cause than re-wearing something you wore less than a week ago.
I came here to say the same thing.
Great minds 😉
I’m a normal person and I obviously rewear my work clothes, but not immediately the next week. That’s so weird of her. It’s not even a basic suit that is likely not recognizaable from one picture to another. I wasn’t going to get into conspiracy theories about her health and mental state, but which staffer thought wearing the exact same suit two weeks in a row was a good idea and let her out like that?
The closet at Adelaide probably isn’t as big as well.
And she couldn’t even be bothered to get a decent blow out. I truly think there is something wrong with her.
She’s really spiraling lately
Yes and this makes me think that there will be a divorce/separation announcement soon – the press have been dropping hints for months at their separate lives and given the bad press they have been getting somethings going on BtS and its only a matter of time before the press breaks rank and reports on it.
The press keep bringing up the following talking points:
– The rage filled screaming fights where they throw things at each other
– Peggy is a rage monster but she gives as good as she gets
– Their laziness and lack of interest in their duties
The drips are turning into a slow steady stream of water. Super injunctions be damned – it only takes one non England based outlet to run with the truth (come on Scotland – these super injunctions don’t apply there).
That was my thought too. She’s showing them that she couldn’t care less by wearing the same outfit she wore last week and not even bother to get it press. While those folks went out of their way to look good.
Same with William – his outfit is a complete mismatch. Dark blue tie, trousers, brown suede shoes, black jacket etc..
She looks like she just rolled out of bed.
I’m guessing they tried to match outfits, but didn’t actually get dressed in the same place.
I am reminded of the quote from the QM when asked why she wore a fancy outfit to meet with people after the bombing of London (paraphrasing here): “they are wearing their best, so I am wearing my best.” The woman had a lot of faults but she understood the assignment. Katie never will.
Exactly.
She could have at least had the trousers pressed (these look to be wool, which — unlike linen — look terrible when creased).
@digital unicorn, his jacket is brown! The horror!Did he really hire a valet? Do you think they want to appear relatable to the peasants that’s why their dressing is so sloppy?
Looks like she didn’t even dry clean it between wears – it looks practically slept in.
It really does look like she threw it over a chair after meeting Tim Cook last week, then picked it back up this morning and just put it on again.
WTH? Doesn’t she have people working for her to assist with these things? It’s so embarrassing and it shows how little she cared about how she presented herself for this particular photo op.
Lawd, stand up Black folks! I get doing a photo op, but all that grinning is really too much. This institution hates you!! These two clowns hate you! The UK establishment hates you! A polite grin would be more than generous, but yall are cheesing!!!
I have to wonder if these grinning people read their own papers. The only excuse for this is your job was on the line, otherwise….betrayal of your people.
I couldn’t have said it better.
Sadly, many of them especially the elderly have been institutionalised.
One thing I learned, as an American during the 2016 election, is that you will always find people working against their own interests. Why else would a large segment of white women turn out for Trump and MAGA Republicans when everything about their platform is against women? (I say this as a white woman who luckily does know better) So I’m not surprised that when needed, the WanKs can find POC to post with. Do they not know any better? Are they going along to get along? Is this just what has always been done? Hard questions I ask all my female relatives that did go MAGA and I have yet to receive a satisfactory answer.
So I can’t speak for the people at this event, but for white women voting for trump, or white people in general (whose lives would be hurt by trump’s policies) the best explanation for I read was in a book called Dog Whistle Politics, and it was just that those people are putting their RACIAL interests above their economic or social interests. Trump promised white people that they would remain on top, and white people voted for him accordingly.
White women often get a pass with the racism even though they were the wives of the slave owners and more recently part of the crowd screaming at the young black kids attending the integrated schools in the 1960s. A lot of these hateful women from that era are still alive and raised their daughters to be the same.
I would be very careful in that phrasing if you are neither Black, Black and British or have limited knowledge of colonial history in the parts of the Commonwealth that were exploited.
For many people who are older, or even some who are middle aged, they were brought up and indoctrinated to love crown and country. Many former colonies didn’t get their independence till the 1950’s-1970’s. My mother is a Jamaican who moved to Britain in the late 1970’s. As a child and a teenager she sang the British national anthem every damn day. It is only in the last 10 years that she has openly gotten more angry at the Crown.
For Black people in Britain, so many have been desperate to be seen and accepted as British because they have been othered for their whole lives. This was still a country that proudly displayed signs of “no coloured should apply)” outside businesses hiring for jobs as late as the 1940’s and 50’s as well. Also those who did express political dissent for years were spied on by police forces I would imagine(based on what happened in other parts of the commonwealth, including Canada)
So yeah, it doesn’t surprise me and I wish people had more contextual understanding here.
@sunny – perfect response. You are spot on.
I’m going to go outside now and touch some grass because….serenity prayer on the way outside.
Did she wear her mafia pinstripe suit again? Does she think this makes her look like a boss businesswoman ? I believe it is a black pinstripe so she will blend in with the black people? I see they rounded up quite a few black people for this photo op. I’m sure she was told to make sure you bend down over them to shake their hands. So this is how they do black history month. A picture, a maniacal smile and a hand shake. Just another day in front of a camera nothing more.
Same thought. She’s so literal : black people, black suit. I know she did, why else wear it when she had it on the other day and now has dozens of suits. The crotch whiskers are not good.
So the only way to make them actually seem engaged and authentic is to throw them into a game where they have to compete against each other. So weird.
It has been reported quite extensively, and occasionally also admitted by themselves, that they are competitive. I remain of the belief that their need to seem better than their younger sibling is something that they bonded on. As their marriage seems to drift however it looks like they get more and more competitive with each other.
You know, Pippa is in a much better place than Kate, and seems to have a lovely life and has a husband who adores her and has genuine knowledge about some aspects of early childhood. So really, these two are in the same boat.
Both of them look like they have “ponged their ping a very long time ago” 🤣🤣🤣
That suit is doing her no favors. Whoever told her to wear it again does not have her best interests at heart
All that money and she can’t even get it tailored properly so it doesn’t look like she’s borrowing someone else’s clothes.
Ping pong because the Sussexes had a short clip for the Invictus Games trailer?
Yep.
Let’s not forget they made Camilla play against Brigitte Macron. It’s a really weird thing to throw into these royal dog & pony shows, but there it is.
This is disgusting…and a setup. And no black person greeting them.
I noticed that in that top photo! Bunch of white people showing up & hosting a Black History Month event? And chain link fencing in the background!
The Windrush Generation are the acceptable blacks for the Royal Family. The suit is fine, her style is just boring as usual and her wig looks cheap.
It would take five minutes to run an iron over that suit, then it would be fine. This is a mess.
Or even a steamer would have helped! She’s a mess.
I am really going to need my fellow blacks to tell these people that 1800 rent a black is not okay . We really really need to stop letting these people use us for photo oops. It’s 2023, let us take pride in ourselves and all we have achieved and stop letting these racist use us
Preach. I would never want to be photographed with a member of the royal family for that reason. (I’m American so I wouldn’t be). But I would never take a photograph next to Trump, DeSantis, or any republican elected official. I feel sorry for black Britons though–all of their national civic awards go through that family. So to get the OBEs and MBEs and such that could benefit their careers, they very well may have to grit their teeth and smile in the presence of the royal family. I won’t begrudge them that. But the photo-ops would be best avoided otherwise. No need to be an accessory in a racist’s show. And definitely they need to stop hauling black children into their backdrops. That’s offensive beyond belief. I would keep my kid home from school the day those folks were to show up.
too late. I just don’t buy it. Too much has happened in the UK media. What could have been avoided in your family in the 20th century. sorry. Like many others, I felt personally attacked. Even if you look pleased in these pictures, it doesn’t matter to me. it looks like a copy.
@over it 👏 👏 👏 👏
Well, I like the suit better like this than with the turtleneck under it. I really didn’t like that. So this was again fine, whatever. Not the worst. Not the best. Just fine. The curly-cue hair looks dated, as usual. I think maybe her posture is looking better? Not the goddess-level posture of Meghan but I’m not seeing quite as many pics of her posture that has me cringing. But maybe I just haven’t noticed. As for why, they are there…they can gtfoh with that. We saw how they treated Meghan.
What on earth is William wearing? He looks awful. Its like someone told him to alternate – blue tie, brown jacket, blue pants, brown shoes.
Kate looks ridiculous. The wig, the ill fitting suit, the eternal white blouse under the suit…..sigh.
And that’s without getting into the actual engagement. Why are they playing ping pong together? Why not play with someone from the center? This just reeks of “we’ll lower ourselves to visit you and let you see us play ping pong!!!! There, we’ve ended racism!!!”
That wig is horrendous and one of the photos with her mouth wide open just looks scary.
This visit made no sense in terms of black history month. The all white KP staff just doesn’t get it.
Charles did a Windrush event that at showed Windrush related things.
Her big mouth and tombstone teeth combined with huge and deep eye sockets are what make everything about her weird.
Right??? When he was outside his jacket looked brown but inside it photographed black, and with the navy pants it just looks awful. Was his valet blindfolded?
Presumably this is the work of the new valet. Hmmm…
I think Kate repeated because she couldn’t figure out how to theme dress for this.
It looks like they’re both colorblind and that they got dressed in the dark.
They’re supposed to be aspirational??
Oh god can someone please check that the spaniel still has his ears, because I think kate is wearing them on her head 😳, they are a pair of patronising prats, and EVERYTHING they do is performative
Harry and Megan played ping pong, camzilla pinged her pong, so now these two have to. Wonder what would have happened if they were asked direct questions about black history month, or how they felt about a woman of colour being driven to the brink of suicide.?
Please hurry up with that divorce /separation, so we don’t have to witness this clown show all the time
Shouldn’t they try to play table tennis with the two women of colour who are left standing there like two extras? They would prefer to play each other although they can’t really bear being together rather than interact in a meaningful way with someone who is not white? The whole thing strikes me as an appalling and offensive photo-op. And speaking of the suit, I believe she also wore it in the podcast with Mike Tindall who always makes strikes me as a thug.
The first advert for The lnvictus Games featured Harry and Meghan playing table tennis, newly introduced to the roster of sport for the Duke’s games for injured veterans.
W&K, in their ongoing commitment to race relations with their married in relation, looked at each other, shrugged and figured ping pong was close enough.
Kate is also showing her ‘keepin’ it real, back in the day’ credentials for Black History Month by dressing like Janet Jackson in her ‘’Alright” video from 1989, notable for the cameo appearance of stage and screen legend Cab Calloway.
Thank goodness for W&K, what would we do without them?
They’re deporting senior citizens (Windrush generation); I wouldn’t do anything rude while they were there, either. BIPOC can not show up to these events on British soil, but to be dismissive/rude to them could be dangerous.
It looks like they BOTH rolled into a thrift store…bought the clothes…changed into them THERE …then rolled out to the event!☹️.
The big curls with the side bangs in her face don’t work. I don’t love the style when she has no bangs but with the bangs it really doesn’t work.
The suit looks better with the white top than it did with the black top in the picture with Tim Cook. She’s also wearing navy shoes which is interesting. I know people have strong feelings about mixing navy and black. I believe you can but I don’t think a suit is the outfit to do it. I’m assuming these are all descendants of people who came to England on the Windrush/similar era boats? Not my favorite look on her but not the worst either.
The optics of this outing are very uncomfortable. I follow a Kate Middleton parody Twitter (@KateMidParody) that I don’t check much anymore because I try to go there as less as possible. When they announced this engagement, the user behind the account tweeted “How do I parody this?” I noticed they changed the account profile picture to a photoshopped picture of Kate with Afro textured hair and darkened skin and… I get it’s a parody account but that profile picture is so disturbing to look at, even if it’s fake. It makes the Meghan copy catting hit home.
The hair was the same as the white woman from the states who kept pretending she was black until she was caught out. The parody takes the copycat actions of Kate to their inevitable conclusion.
Oh is that whose hair it is in the Photoshopped picture? Rachel Dolezal? That makes a lot of sense!
So will she need to pretend that she’s growing her “bangs” out for the next few months, or will they just throw on a completely different wig with no bangs tomorrow and not care how ridiculous she looks?
Did y’all see Catherine was given a 🍰 and gave it 🔙 😁 to the lady. Granted it was open around a whole bunch of people and 🚫 in a box covered.
It’s on the daily fail they’re people need to organize the gifts better and more sanitary.
It’s okay to say no 😞 and give it 🔙 cause its not sanitary however it should’ve never happened
But Kate can hand over eight brownies, uncovered in an aluminium tray, to some other meet and greet and those lucky people were meant to be grateful because her royalty both sanitised and ennobled them.
We all know the Wales perform with no substance. She can’t flip a pancake, or put icing on cupcakes and everytime they’re both in a kitchen-no gloves, hairnet or apron. Its 🤢 especially her cause she touches her hair and then the food. Let’s be real. She wasn’t worried about being a cook until Meghan said she was, however, you can clearly see she eats at the table and does nothing else
We all know she wasn’t going to take the 🍰 in the first place its still on the staff to organize and not have allowed it to happen
It’s been said that the palace staff liaisons with the places the royals are meant to visit beforehand to explain how the visit would be managed, down to how many sips of tea the late queen would deign to take. Where has that attention to detail gone? Near the end QEII was photographed outside an event with her coat and clothes disheveled- that would have never happened years ago! Who’s running this stuff any more?! The courtiers will bring the BRF down all by themselves at this rate.
That was so awkward. How about saying thanks, handing it off to an assistant, then maybe disposing of it later & out of sight?
They manage to be offensive in so many different ways.
She would look so good with a sleek bob. That hair is so dated and distracting- it just brings her whole look down.
She looks like someone from Charlie’s Angels circa 1977. Farrah Fawcett wants her hair back!!!
I worked in a bank 27 years ago, I remember this because I was pregnant with my 2nd child at the time, and this is how the female executives dressed back then…27 years ago!
Oh Dear!!!
This looks like they saw a sign on the side of the road with an arrow and the words “black family reunion at the senior center” written underneath it. They saw the sign and just shrugged their shoulders and said “Photo op!!!”. He looks ridiculous with his brown and blue combo set but it looks more put together than her mafia suit that looks as if it has been laying on a chair since the last time she wore it. Her hair is a mess and needs a brush. I for the life of me don’t understand what the purpose of this event was. There is no focus on the history of black people in the UK. They just showed up to a random place where there was a predominant number of black people. They could have done this anywhere at any time of the year. This is the same old crap they always do, but with less flinching from the touch of black people. This is a slap in the face of people of color by people who have never cared enough to celebrate or interact with them outside of a photo op.
Ping pong has long been a staple of institutions and long stay mental health units.
Her hair is TERRIBLE. I also really hate her shoe choices. They never EVER seem to go with her outfits. This site always talks about how she mixes/matches colors terribly….that is accurate. Her facial expressions are really starting to irritate me as well. It’s like she’s so full of botox and fillers she’s making a point to show people her face CAN move? IDK. Is she just increasingly more and more desperate? It’s a mess. It’s all a mess.
She really just wore a black-and-white pinstriped suit to a meeting of the white royals and Black folks.
I’m surprised she didn’t offer to play “Ebony and Ivory” on the piano.
😂😂😂
I love this comment QuiteContrary! LOL!
Haha, thanks.
😂😂😂
😂 😂 😂
I wonder if her repeat outfits and toned-down style is in direct response to the stories that her clothes are always the feature story whenever she/Peg make appearances.
In which case it’s hilarious wondering what the BM will report on if it’s not Keen’s wardrobe – maybe they’ll actually talk about the charity or the orgs being visited!
It would be hilarious if William cut her clothing allowance / banned her staff from accepting freebies to try and reign her in
If the idea was to tone the clothing down to focus on the issues such as : the continual ill treatment of the Windrush generation, it was a complete fail. There was no acknowledgment of the poorly mismanaged compensation scheme or that these people still don’t have legal documentation to access healthcare, education, vote, or travel abroad. They live in limbo.
The press covered what Kate was wearing, the ping pong game, the big rapturous crowd and what a success these two are.
Once again this outing was all about W&K. It could have been a visit to an animal shelter where the two are made to look like they are serious people.
From the thousands of outfits these two have, Will couldn’t be bother to dress nicer and Kate couldn’t have made more effort to look like she cares? If their useless aids bothered to learn anything about the culture, it’s that people here dress their finest for Church on Sunday and to important events. It’s a show of respect.
I’m surprised you did not post the photos of her meeting and offering her hand to Black children who were conveniently kept back from her behind a rope line. It was painfully reminiscent of the photos from Jamaica.
Seriously? What is wrong with these two? You’d think they would be avoiding any photos even vaguely reminiscent of the ones in the Caribbean like the plague, but they’re either too stupid or they just don’t care.
The suit, the hair, the gurning, the open-mouthed grins. [Shakes head and reaches for coffee). And then they jumped in their separate helicopters and f*cked off to their separate homes to play at being Prince and Princess yet again. They are SO.FECKING.USELESS.
Yet according to their stenographers, it was a raging success. Unreal
Oh, I see, the Black people get the old clothes not new ones?
How cringe! Peg and Kate’s open-mouthed grins in the group photo seems to express their distaste and discomfort in being surrounded by all those scary Black people. How is it that they can’t compose themselves enough to act like they’re comfortable around non-whites? Are race relations so fraught in the UK that the royals can’t even begin to pretend?
You know what would be AWESOME? If tomorrow Meghan woke up and said “f*ck it! never wearing pantsuits EVER again” and just started wearing all the things KKKate is not allowed to wear. Like, copy THAT, keen!
Love that top photo of the white woman greeting them. ‘OK, we’ve got the POCs lined up. They’re mainly old so they won’t worry you too much and I’ve set up the ping pong table so no need to engage with them. Shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes tops then you can be on your way’.
😂😂 I do think that was the script. Very funny.
Also, we discussed it and, after careful consideration, decided NOT to have the Black people behind a wired fence while you shake their hands. We figured you want to come across as very much not racists.
I thought the same! LOL Like, ‘let’s go this way to see the Black people. Just stay close to my side and it should be ok.’ It’s hilarious and sad at the same time.
Omg AMTC you nailed it!!!
That was my thought too. Let’s set up a fun activity to engage with our subjects but then play ping pong with each other while everyone is forced to watch. So tone deaf.
dollars to donuts, she had another outfit lined up and then bolted upright in bed at 2am the night before realizing it’s BLACK history month and her weird little gopher brain needs to theme dress. hence the re-wear, she’d pulled this for the other event last week and didn’t have anything else ready to go in this color.
Loving the DM comments on these two – the tide is changing. Be careful what you ask for because when you drive out your scapegoat they eventually turn on you.
Do the windrush people want Kate there? I’m a black American. I would take one of the blood royals or an educated spouse. I wouldn’t want Sophie or Kate. I guess it’s the thought that counts but…. I would rather have one of the quiet cousins than these two.
Why is he wearing a black suit jacket, blue suit trousers and brown shoes? He looks like crap. I can live with her outfits and the 20 million buttons, but him…why???
The new valet is still getting the hang of it.
This wasn’t about BHM. This was getting photos out there for the Commonwealth and the ‘Overseas’ fundraiser. This was telling the world that all those other photos where she shirked away from Lebron, the lady in Jamaica, greeting children behind fences etc., were all unfortunate images. This is him trying to say he wasn’t concerned about the colour of an unborn baby, and didn’t help to drive his SIL out of the country because she was mixed race.
I’ll stop now because I am so bloody angry and might type something I’ll regret. They’re nothing more than a pair of lazy duplicitous hypocrites.
Tough crowd here! LOL everyone can see Will’s new valet is HELPING THE ENVIRONMENT – shopping at a thrift store where he could not find a matching set and had to mix and match suits. William is all about protecting the environment!!! Has Harry done this in his dapper Dior suits – HE HAS NOT!
Kate is chipping in by recycling a wig Commander Biden stole from one of the muppets visiting the White House that had to be pried out of his mouth after he chewed it all up – it’s still in great condition! THEY CARE ABOUT THE EARTH Y’ALL! If only Meghan had such awareness, walking around with perfect gorgeous tresses! Heat from the iron and blowdryers HURT THE EARTH!
These outfits are like, the Nobel Peace Prize of outfits – the kind that you wear before a charm offensive of America! And notice how Sloppy McButtons wore BLACK AND WHITE – promoting racial harmony with her dress code. Did Meghan show up in camouflage at the Invictus Games? SHE DID NOT – she wore a shirtdress and she was one fashion moment after another happily interacting with the Nigerian Team! She wasn’t grinning maniacally and instead was genuine- this is concrete proof she is a serial killer! Meghan never promotes racial harmony with her dress code! She SEGREGATES HER COLORS – brown and beige! All white! All black! A segregationist if I ever saw one!!!
Also, Kate promotes the environment by RECYCLING her same “no really the fish was this big” hand gestures, deranged expressions, and incurious nature. Who needs AI, soon they will just send a cardboard cutout of Kate doing these things that they can re-use – cause they care for Mother Earth!
William and Kate – champions of the environment, racial harmony, and ping pong.
Question for all: Has she ever worn a watch before? I don’t remember her wearing one?
Ooh good eye. I didn’t notice but if she is that seems new. Is a Cartier tank watch lol?
They don’t look clean. Their clothes look shabby.
Honestly, the rewear of that suit is telling. I know some of you mentioned it above (and accurately!), but like WTAF? She wore this last week and is wearing it again now for THIS event? I cannot remember her ever turning up in a rewear like this, not once. Between that and the gnawed gopher wig, I don’t know what’s happening, but something is going down.
The suit looks like she walked over it while it was crumpled up on the floor. Then she put it on and called it a day. Next time, instead of ping pong, I’d like them to play Twister, a fun party game from the 60’s that would be perfect for them! The physical contortions would be a hoot!
Kate looks like she’s barking at people. I don’t like that hairdo
These two are such a joke. They act as if it is a big sacrifice for them to walk out the door and that people should be grateful WanK decided to grace them with their presence. Meanwhile, the BRF had two people who not only wanted to work, but were able to show positive results in a short time to prove they were capable and the BRF said “nah we’re good.” The BRF may be a “Firm”, but it’s a poorly run one.
Mumbles looked like she slept in that outfit.
Please for Pete’s sake can someone stage an intervention about the wigs. It is getting beyond a joke now.