“Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes” links

Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis Kelce for five years, unfollowed Brittany Mahomes after Brittany spent time with Taylor Swift this past weekend. [Buzzfeed]

The House Republicans are such drama queens. [Pajiba]

Sia got a facelift & she showed her face for the first time in five years. [Socialite Life]

What’s going on with Brandi Glanville? [Starcasm]

Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh were friendly at PFW. [LaineyGossip]

SCOTUS will hear two abortion cases this term. [Jezebel]

LOL people were actually confused about this? [JustJared]

Loewe is leaning into “knitwear with no arm holes.” [GFY]

Paulina Gretzky plays tennis? [Egotastic]

Billy Porter has survivor’s guilt over living with HIV. [Towleroad]