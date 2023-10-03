“Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes” links

Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis Kelce for five years, unfollowed Brittany Mahomes after Brittany spent time with Taylor Swift this past weekend. [Buzzfeed]
Kayla has been dragged into this drama with Taylor and Travis with fans being so nasty. She has a right to feel hurt, let her live. Both Kayla and Brittney seem a bit spoiled and immature, from my observations. I don’t particularly like Brittany Mahomes and never have. The way that she and her brother-in-law (the sexual predator) acted at games was so awful. She lied about being harassed at Gillette stadium a few years ago. I find her very, very annoying.
I will agree on not being a Brittany fan, but this situation is not Brittany or Patrick’s fault.
Now….I totally agree on the brother-in-law, Jackson. He is a predator and I hope he gets the swift justice he so desperately needs.
Hard agree on Jackson.. Also I didn’t realize Brittany lied about being harassed at Gillette. Awful.
But in this situation, this isn’t on her or Patrick.
Brittany didn’t lie about being harassed by jet’s fans during a game, get out of here with that crap. Are you kidding me, Jet’s fans can be the worst.
Why you call her spoiled is a mystery as she’s accomplished things on her own including helping support Patrick when he just started out, has her own jobs outside of Patrick’s accomplishments. After 2 kids she’s still a working mom.
Ma’am. Maybe read slower? I said lied about being harassed at GILLETTE stadium. I have no idea about whatever went down in MetLife stadium. I didn’t comment on her support of her husband, or her work or her role as a mother. And just because one is accomplished doesn’t mean that they don’t exhibit bratty behavior. I have seen from her and it’s f!cking annoying. That’s why I don’t even read social posts and articles about her.
I felt the same about my quarterbacks wife as well. I thought she too displayed bratty and entilted behavior. Don’t worry about what I say. Maybe concern yourself with why she doesn’t know what her husband’s favorite food is 🙄
Good day.
GILLETTE = NE PATRIOTS and yeah she lied about it. Anyone who knows that section of the stadium knows how tame it is. She didn’t just tweet about it once either. It was a completely over-dramatized, attention-seeking stunt. https://tbdailynews.com/eyewitness-testimony-video-evidence-prove-pat-mahomes-girlfriend-lied-about-being-harassed-by-patriots-fans-and-moved-by-security/
Sorry, but she comes across as an entitled brat. She first hit my radar after the Chiefs – Bills divisional game in 2022. She was gleefully spraying celebratory champagne from her private suite, oblivious to the fact she was soaking fans in the seats below. I’m sure many of them hadn’t planned to leave the game wet and sticky. She later whined she wished she could do want she wanted without being attacked. I mean I guess the plebeian fans sprayed should have been thrilled just to be in her presence…
They all seem to be attention hungry a**holes. I really hope the Chiefs lose and don’t make it to the playoffs . Travis, Kyla ,Mahome’s wife and brother and Jason Kelce just seem thirsty for attention and exposure. This whole thing feels like a PR stunt.
I don’t like the Mysoginoir that was thrown this girls way either
I don’t like this making people pick who they can socialize with……So Brittany isn’t allowed to socialize with her husband’s teammates significant others?
I like Kayla, but this doesn’t make any sense. Mahomes & Kelce are tight so they will hang out together. Kelce isn’t married, so Brittany is free to be both friends to Kayla and Kelce. Brittany was close with Kayla and would’ve socialized with whomever she wants to date.
I am not a big fan of Brittany, but I hope Kayla changes her mind on this issue.
I understand if Kayla is hurt if she has been dragged by the over the top Swifties. She should block all of those people.
But blocking Brittany and Mahomes doesn’t make sense as they are not the perpetrators here.
Speaking as someone who knows absolutely nothing about these people, save for what I may have read here (I wouldn’t even recognize a Taylor Swift song!), Kayla’s unfollowing people may have to do with the nature of her break up with Kelce. If she and her ex were on great terms, I don’t think her friend’s getting to know Taylor would be an issue. Does she feel like her former friend was disloyal for some reason? Maybe she just finds it difficult staying in contact with people when her ex has so clearly moved on. Maybe she hasn’t. Or, maybe she is just the kind of person who prefers to not hang around the fringes of an ex”s relationship. We don’t know and Kayla doesn’t need to change her mind about anything. She needs to do what’s healthy for her.
You literally have zero idea the reason behind the unfollow. Literally
@ameerah, I literally said “we don’t know” the reasons for the unfollow and that we should allow Kayla to do what she believes is healthiest for her.
So is unfollow a bad thing? Like a high school snub?
@May my comment was directed at Renee
Im learning unfollowing people must be big a deal.
Right?? I feel more and more like the celebs who just stay away from social media are the smart ones.
Its junior high bullsh*t and the adults doing this ought to be embarrassed. “I’m unfollowing YOU!” I guess its the 21st century equivalent of slamming down the phone receiver.
The people who watch, obsess over, and keep track of the unfollows are the pathetic people in this situation. I’ve unfollowed family members and I’m pretty sure most of them don’t even know because I’m a nobody and people don’t care who I follow. Unfollowing can be an important way of protecting one’s peace and creating a safe and healthy mental space. It’s not always some scandalous, dramatic thing, either.
Here I am out here following and unfollowing people and things on a whim, based on what I’d like to see in my feeds. Guess I better grow up!
oh I follow and unfollow a lot. but it seems to mean something different with these people.
Do people actually buy the things from Loewe’s runway shows? Those are some weird, weird clothes, especially the pants that literally come up to the chest.
Geez, I need my eyes checked. I thought that was Paulina *Porizkova* playing tennis and I was interested.
A question: Could Kayla just not want to see any postings? I mean, photos of everyone she was once friends with having a great time? It could be a bit annoying right now. I don’t follow any of them and them being everywhere, all the time is kind of annoying to me and I’m no one. lol
Yes, but she could also just mute them. I don’t have a horse in the race, but she and Brittany used to be close so I feel sad they seem to have lost their friendship. Unfollowing is a statement, a finality, and it has basically the same impact as muting, which no one would ever know about.
I agree that Kayla has every right to be in her feels. If someone I thought was a good friend started being very buddy buddy with my ex I probably wouldn’t want to watch it in real time.
Right like she has every f*cking right to curate her social media space and if seeing shit makes her feel bad or sad or any kind of negative emotion, blocking and unfollowing is the way to fix that. Absolutely her prerogative.
I agree. It’s her choice. They were together for 5 years…there might still be some feelings involved. It can’t be easy seeing him with a super star like Taylor all over the internet, TV, radio…lol you can’t escape her.
Who knows what’s going on re: the recent IG unfollowing. Kayla’s said nothing either way about who Travis has moved on with or really about her own break up with him.
Kayla and Brittany have hung out since the break up last year cause I’ve followed Kayla for years on IG and I’ve seen Brittany in Kayla’s IG stories. She was even at Brittany’s birthday party not too long ago (with Patrick) so I don’t think it’s simply about not associating with people connected to Travis being the reason.
Ultimately I don’t care who Kayla follows or doesn’t follow on IG and I will continue to support her. I’m just tired of the misogynoir regarding her.
thank you bonobochick.
Absolutely 👏
The no arm hole sweater can be worn as a cape-type sweater, just don’t button it all the way down. I kind of like it.
I do not like the high waist pants. I will never go back to that.
I do like the mid-waist pockets on the suit jackets. I like the look of the suits if only they were normal waist.
Travis and Kayla broke up up in May of 2022. It’s not like there was some potential overlap here or a surprise that Travis moved on to a new relationship. Brittany is allowed to be friends with the new girlfriend of her husband’s BFF. (And if she’s a global celeb getting all the attention in the world right now, a thing our Brittany very much enjoys, even better.)
If Kayla doesn’t want to see Brittany palling around with Taylor on her IG, that’s totally fine to unfollow. Everyone involved is in their late 20s-early 30s. Hopefully, if adult friendship feeling are hurt, there were adult conversations about it. I roll my eyes very hard at petulant, high school deletes on socials.
“Beyond wanting to drink progressive tears or fight “woke-ism” (two reactionary desires responding to abstract straw-man enemies), what are the goals of Republican voters?” Great article from Pajiba, and this is an especially relevant question as the House annihilates its Speaker due to the candidates the R voters elected into office. Presuming McCarthy’s unable to swerve very, very far to the left, his deal with the devil has come back to haunt him.
Unfollowing or ending a friendship because your friends has other friends is so immature. Was she just supposed to go no contact her with husband’s best friend who she knew first?
She is so freaking pretty! Damn.
The Supreme Court is going to hear 2 abortion cases? What the hell for? They really can’t be out here changing their minds, and saying abortion is legal in some ways and not in others.
How’s it gonna feel to lose a loved one due to an ectopic pregnancy or be a woman who was forced to give birth to a stillborn baby at 7m. and then the Supreme Court turns around and suddenly makes whatever would’ve saved your life legal?
They can just get the F out. We don’t need them. The revolution will not be televised but we are going to win.