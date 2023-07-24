DM: Prince William is ‘increasingly happy’ to go solo, ‘he seems more confident’

Prince William behaves like a divorced dad already. When he and Kate have to do events together, they often look like two coworkers who had a dramatic falling out, and everyone is on edge about how they’ll behave and whether or not Kate will try to grope him. Which is probably why they do a lot of solo events… when they do work. Speaking of, the Mail is trying to point out that William has been “going solo” a lot and he will continue to go solo in the future. The Mail is also trying to make that sound like a good thing, because William is so attractive (!!) and kingly (??) that “royal fans” are flocking to him. Literally, this man is greeted by zero crowds, and even worse than that, he tries to fly under the radar because he’s terrified of being protested by anti-monarchy groups. But sure. Some highlights from the DM’s “It’s Willi-yum, the royal fans’ favourite. No wonder the Prince of Wales is growing in confidence – and increasingly willing to carry out royal duties alone…” HORK to “Willi-yum” oh my god.
Kate will not go to New York with William in September: When Prince William visits New York in the autumn to promote his Earthshot environmental awards, it looks as though he will be doing so alone, with Kate remaining at home. Nothing is set in stone and this could change, of course.
Solo Peg is increasingly happy: But the Prince is judged by royal watchers to be growing into his new more senior role following his father’s accession to the throne. And he seems increasingly happy to take the strain himself and conduct royal engagements solo. Although William enjoys the teamwork that comes with public engagements alongside his wife, he will be glad to give her break – the more so as she has her work cut out with a young family. Solo appearances, particularly when they relate to his personal projects – in this case Earthshot – are also a chance for the new Prince of Wales to establish himself as his role as future king looms larger with every passing day.
Kate will go to Singapore though: The Princess of Wales is expected to join her husband for the finals in Singapore in November.
Growing confidence at the age of 41: Kate Mansey, royal writer and assistant editor of The Mail on Sunday said: ‘William seems happier in his own skin – he’s really grown into the new role, as Prince of Wales, very quickly. He does seem more confident. It helps that he has the backing of his father. He’ll like the fact that he can now focus on his own projects, things he really wants to do. And he’s perhaps more settled since the family moved to Windsor.’ She suggested that some royal engagements have become less stressful than in the past because video clips of an event can be so easily distributed to the media afterwards – reducing the size of the entourage involved, and the pressure.
William gets attention from women: It can only help that the Prince of Wales is developing a certain female constituency – regarded as dashing and, of course, in notably good shape. Some royal fans were said to have been left swooning after William as he showed off his polo skills in a charity match earlier this month. Some suggested they’d been left feeling hot under the collar when snaps from the event emerged.
This article was doing a lot, right? It established that William prefers to do events without Kate. It established that William is desperate for attention from other women. It established that William sees his children as Kate’s responsibility alone. It established that William is soft-launching his Divorced Dad Brand. Like, I’ve been saying all along that Will and Kate will stay “together” for as long as this arrangement suits William. He’s fine with separate lives, he’s fine with sticking Kate in Adelaide Cottage with the kids, he’s fine with doing solo events. But there’s been a shift, right? I genuinely can’t wait to see what happens here.
My 3 take-aways:
1. kkkate is going to be royally pissed that she is not going to NYC
2. no one, no one at all is honking for willie
3. only the british press can make it seem normal for someone in their flippin 40s with every resource available to them to FINALLY be gaining some confidence or coming into their own while at the very same time treating a 10 year old like some sort of well-weathered diplomat
Oh the divorce is coming. They have learned kkkate is totally replaceable. Diana she is not. Looks good on her. Royal karen
“kkkate is going to be royally pissed that she is not going to NYC”. Oh yes. I can see lots of desperate Middleton “Kkkhate is the lynch pin” pr coming up.
Seriously, if you were a female, why marry into this family (unless you marry Haz). They married in females are treated appallingly.
Kate. Is. No. Victim.
Kate is a bigot, yes. Kate is a racist, yes. She’s also a bully with incredibly low self-esteem. She’s also lazy and unserious.
But as a 17-18 year old, she could not have understood what she was actually chasing. Carole is the bigger villain for setting this path.
Kate was not 18 when she agreed to be engaged to William, despite all the breakups. She was 29. That’s more than old enough to understand the deal she was making, especially since he was never a dedicated boyfriend. She chose this life. And in top of that she chose to be difficult with her sister in law instead of welcoming her into the family.
Kate can get a divorce. She chooses to remain in this situation because a title matters more than her dignity.
I suspect that George is going to have a hard time finding someone willing to marry into this mess after what they did to Diana and then to Meghan. Unless he marries as dedicated a social climber as his mother.
Married ins seems to be eaten alive !
@Josephine: as to your point #3, that’s what had me choking in disbelief as I read this drivel. He’s gaining confidence???? His new role??? HE’S DOING NOTHING DIFFERENT!!!!!
Apart from, you know, being single and ready to mingle now….;)
He’s been single and mingling the whole time. He’s just almost able to be open about it.
He’s been married for over 10 years and was still mingling during then. He didn’t let his marital status stand in the way of his wandering eye. He’s being upfront about his availability now.
“Will-yum”?
Lollllllllllll
Even Jilly Cooper would have been embarrassed to write that.
Josephine, I think they used the word ‘confident’ when they really mean he’s so much more relaxed without KHate in attendance with him. That is the truth, but I can’t see them saying that out loud. I can’t figure out why he would want KHate in Singapore. I’ve asked myself many times what value she brings to the day-to-day engagements and then with a ‘tour’ or visit. I honestly cannot think of one thing that she adds to the event. She’s there. She dresses up. That’s it. Would people really miss her if she’s not there? Since he’s the royal heir, he’s the ‘important’ one.
I don’t think KHate is staying home to be with the kids. I think she’ll continue her life of leisure. She’s got Ma and Pa Mids to watch the kids when the Nanny isn’t around or whenever they want to. The bm told us the Mids are helping to raise the kids. I just think her hubby finally had enough of her patting his butt every time he turned around. At royal engagements. I gotta tell you, my lower middle-class upbringing considers that rather vulger. The fact that they clearly dislike each other just underlines it.
William is gaining confidence and Kate is finding her voice. Blah, blah, blah. Every. Single. Month. Can the British press infantilize these two anymore? What a joke. Wake me up when they have negotiated their own deal with Netflix as a solid, together and in-love married couple.
What an odd article. It is definitely trying to say something without saying it.
Totally.
‘SHE has her work cut out with a young family’
Tell me you’re a weekend parent without telling me you’re a weekend parent.
As for the rest of it, they’re looking up how people react to his brother (particularly when he plays polo) and trying to copy/paste. I’m sure there are some people who get hot under the collar thinking about him (YIKES) but they’re small in number of that I’m sure.
Also, the SHADE at “give her a break”. The RotaRats know as well as we do that Katie Keen has the lowest number of engagements of all of the main Royals. She’s the last person who needs a break. Back in just June were they writing articles about her only working Tue-Thurs and within a few miles of Windsor.
No kidding. Imagine Peg going solo. Who do they think they are fooling with this. I think the writing has been on the wall for a long time and now they are trying to make it palatable to those who still believe they are together.
This article reminds me so much of Charles and Diana. I am old enough to remember that when they were out doim\ng events together, they alwadrew huge crowds wherever they went.. Whether you were a fan or not, Diana had that special something, and everyone flocked to her. Yes, she was beautiful, and woes gorgeous clothes, but it was nothing (or maybe it was everything?) for her to hug a homeless person, embrace a man dying of AIDS, or cuddle a crying, drug-addicted baby. Charles was the heir apparent, but Diana was the star. Charles hated it. I get the same vibe with The Wales Mark II. They don’t get the crowds C & D got, though. Like her or not, Kate is devoid of charisma, but she’s “the pretty one” in this duo and people go to her more. She is all made up and wears designer clothes. William likes itas much as Charles did. It’s like history repeating. And while we’re on it, take away the titles, and seriously, what does William have? “Will-yum”? Oh, my stars… 🤢 🤢🤢
Where are Nanna and Pop Middleton these days? Do they babysit, come to dinner, pop in for a cuppa? Or have they been banished completely?
Kate lacks warmth. She grins at cameras dresses up. Her lack of heart showed the way she treated meghan.
It’s not that they don’t get the crowds that C&D got, it’s that they don’t get the crowds that H&K got. Good question, where are the bankrupt Middletons and also, when/how are they going to repay all the people they left in the lurch.
Sorry, should have been ‘they don’t get the crowds that H&M got’!
@lizzie, yes. Not getting the crowds that Harry and Megan got was very early on a sore point with the Waleses. It was after after H&M’s pre-marriage tours with the huge crowds, and the tabloid press pointing out that there were not such crowds for the Waleses, that Will and Kate suddenly started embargoeing press mention of upcoming visits. It was allegedly done in the name of security but I knew then they just needed a reason to explain why there weren’t large numbers of people at their engagements. This was also when Will pig-shaved his head to knock H&M off the front pages during their trip to Wales.
If William had such a problem with the Sussexes getting attention I can see that he would prefer solo engagements so that he doesn’t have to compete with Kate for attention.
These two dolts will be 80 and the articles will still be talking about how they’re growing into their roles as great-grandparents. The infantilizing is gross. It also just inadvertently points out how incompetent and underwhelming they are that nothing of substance is ever expected of them. They’re growing into their roles! They’re listening and learning! They’re launching committees! They’re waiting to move into their next home before settling into their roles! So pathetic.
Also gross? Any talk about women/people swooning over that walking, talking, penis with teeth. He’s so incredibly unattractive, polo or no polo. (Or are they worried about the real polo hotties we’re going to see soon? Harry and his brother Nacho 😍)
BAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA penis with teeth!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
How perfect is “penis with teeth” ? Thank you for that visual. Ugh!
Penis with teeth?!
ROTFL. A truly unprepossessing image.
Willi-yum?
Ewwwwww
Wow, a 41 year old seems more confident! Apart from the kkkate thing (not with kkkate) but he’s 41 freaking years old! That just embarrassing
Yeah I vomited a little in my mouth when I read that.
No joke, I think Willi-yum as a catch phrase is coming from KP. There was a recent social media post (I can’t remember which platform) that focused on how sexy Willy was in his polo outfit and one of the first comments was Willi-yum! If the bots and the Fail are using it, it feels official/sanctioned.
This guy is NOT Willi-YUM at all. Willi-YUCK is more like it.
Do women in UK not wear glasses?
Has “fetch” happened yet?
Oh my God, that William-as-sex-symbol bit made me cringe all the way back into my lower intestine. 🤢🤢🤢
Same😭. I need these females that find him attractive to go outside because i can easily find 10 men that are more attractive at my local train station.
I don’t know about you but I want whatever they are having… it must be really good if it helps seeing William sexy…🤣🤣🤣
It’s all over social media : ‘sexy’ will. This is the framing of the end of the marriage.. Will is the ‘sexy’ single dad.. Single dad vibes
So much here. The comments about how attractive he is to British women, who get “hot under the collar” at his physique (and how he enjoys this) was as over the top and ridiculous as it is…not true, as a general rule—not to mention, the whole section was inappropriate, given it was paired with a discussion about the increasing number of things he’s doing without his wife and kids, now.
It’s so ridiculous (and not true) it genuinely feels like this analysis is the result of a strategic “leak” and is 100% his way of conspicuously letting women he may cross paths with know that he will welcome female attention and admiration, including comments on his body, and will not consider it inappropriate or boundary crossing (“just a bit of fun” and all that). This is exactly how an extremely famous, extremely married, man lets the world know they are open for extramarital business.
Ugh.
I think you’re right about letting women know he is available. Is this his revenge for the articles that have been written lately about how good Can’t is? Or are they just telling us a divorce is on its way.
No matter how the British media ram it down its readers throats, William just has no sex appeal, not macho, no bravado. Side by side with his brother Harry, William goes by the wayside. Girls swoon over Harry. He’s the real deal.
Basically signaling that he’s open for business.
Side bitches rev your engines!! You’re opportunity to be the next Camilla is here!
What even was that? Who writes that way about a married father of three? Remember when the US had a young, devastatingly handsome president with a beautiful wife and two daughters? That seems so long ago as to have never happened. Anyway women, men, everyone swooned his presence, but the press didn’t write about it like this.
@Snuffles and Bettyrose: I thought of that too. Even if the sentiment behind the drivel were true, it’s a hell of a way to write about married man (happily married or not). It does indeed imply that William is declaring himself on the open market. I still don’t think they’ll get divorced, Kate’s in it for as long as he’ll have her, and William doesn’t need to get rid of her to have his Camillas.
More stupid Kate for putting up with anything to get on that throne and a crown on her bewigged head. But at least she thinks it’s worth it.
A penny for Carole’s thoughts.
Jais…. What a good one. Lolololol!!
LOL
So Kate is busy with the family and can’t go. Should not.will have spin as the great hands on father. This seems to be spin for the single dad who can attract women.
Yeah, the press is covering for William and Kate being separated.
This. Because they’re explaining things that haven’t even officially been questioned. Besides all of this, I think these articles are wide of the mark since they always go on about Will/Kate “gaining confidence.” In my opinion, the two of them have always been *over* confident more than anything. Their problem is that they think they’re much better at their jobs than they actually are. He needs to be more humble, not more confident.
They really really want to say the quiet parts out loud.
William likes doing solo events, Kate needs to be home with the kids, William is popular with the ladies (lol), I mean……just announce their separation already KP.
What are wills own projects. Like the one of his ending homelessness in 5 years
He’s had a number of ‘Life’s Work’ projects, including ending, in no particular order, Homelessness, Racism, War in the Middle East and Climate Change.
Willi-yuck. Where’s that vomit gif when you need it?
Eeeee, I posted something like this a while ago – that the prep for Divorced Dad would be Sexy William. And Kate has her work cut out with a young family? Not cut out with Royal Work? The breadcrumbs are getting bigger and bigger.
It’s not breas crumbs anymore. It’s a whole dang baguette.
“Now” he can do projects that interest him? WTH has he been doing the past 20 years? I’m feeling generous and will give him a pass for the first 21 years what with childhood and university. UK subjects really don’t ask much from their monarchy, do they? Other monarchs/heirs serve in all branches of the military, have graduate degrees in international relations and/or internships with the diplomatic corps and speak at least one other language fluently. Wills flounces around throwing tantrums and playing polo, proudly announcing he’s “bored” and that he doesn’t read briefings before the few engagements he does do. Kate can’t seem to muster enough passion or energy to even throw the tantrums; she just swans around playing with her hair.
They are 100% setting the groundwork for a divorced Willy. I used to be skeptic, but now I’m certain. Too many things have been happening of late that show Willy is ready to break free. But maybe I’m wrong and this is all just another PR flop to make out he’s this serious statesman.
So Willileaks is officially rolling out his single but married PR. Lol no wonder they kept trying to crop Harry’s family out of the 4th of July photos and made a big deal out of Meghan buying flowers solo. Can’t show Harry with his family it might make the heir’s new “singledom” vibe look bad.
Watching this roll out really makes me think Willy wanted out of that marriage earlier but didn’t want to be divorced while Harry was happily married so he unleashed hell to ruin the marriage. He probably thought 2 divorced brothers was a better look.
Kinda of how Diana & Fergie were supposed to announce their divorce at the same time but Diana was pressured to back out because it would be a terrible for the royal family so Andrew & Fergie got divorced first then Charles & Diana.
Willy probably thought Harry first then me a year later.
Can’t help wondering if they really are going to announce their separation publicly. This article is much more comfortable obviously moving in that direction than previously. Then will there be a divorce? For most of the British public who don’t bother to read between the lines, separation and divorce will be a total shock. So much has been invested in portraying these two as happily married.
Yeah, I can’t see them being quite ready for an actual divorce. Separate lives, sure. Divorce? The general public will not see any reason for it. No one has been (seen to be) behaving badly. Everything is actually still being presented as tickety-boo. Even with the hints, most people won’t get it.
Or that, actually, they are not going to announce anything and this is just the Media letting Wills know that they know the truth. The BM often do this when there is super injunction. They write weird stories that those in the know understand and everyone else goes huh?
I wonder if they told Willie he had to wait at least one year after Betty died. That anniversary is fast approaching, and he could be getting ready to launch. After his 6-8 week vacation anyway.
Yeah the stage is being set for divorced Will. I think he’ll do it once he has someone suitable lined up.
“This article was doing a lot, right?” William and his team are definitely patting themselves on the back for how subtle they were. Practically an advertisement to audition for girlfriend. 🙄
As a UK citizen I find the statement that Kate has her work cut out with a young family – as the implied grounds for her not taking on more work – deeply and personally offensive. I won’t lie – I am actually sickened by articles like this.
I have worked full time since starting my family, one of whom has severe disabilities. I am not exceptional; plenty of parents here are juggling similarly to support their families, and at an increasingly challenging time with limited and decreasing resources. Nor am I in any way denigrating those who choose not to work, it is a personal choice based on their own circumstances.
But for the RF it is different. They are supposed to perform a role for which they are handsomely rewarded by the taxpayer, they choose to do it with the accompanying privileges, so just do the work like the rest of us have to do our jobs.
And I have been in my current role 3 years and manage to perform in every aspect of it, as if I didn’t I would be fired. It would be no defence for me to say I was ‘growing into’ my role or ‘becoming more confident’. I would guess it is the same for most people in work. For a start, if ‘fluent Welsh speaker’ was on the JD then most people would have to ensure they spoke it.
This. It’s gross to see what they get away with while enjoying a completely luxurious lifestyle on the backs of British taxpayers.
I completely agree and have always wondered why people tolerate this PR. Thousands upon thousands of parents work full-time jobs and manage to raise healthy, happy children at the same time. Very few are still at an entry-level skill set by the age of 40 and getting passes for it! It’s wild to me!
Most people in the UK aren’t reading these royal stories. Royal news is a niche interest even in the UK. Most people just pay attention to big royal events and maybe the more high profile projects and tours but they aren’t reading articles about Willy travelling to NY solo. Most people don’t care whether he takes Kate or not. They probably don’t even care that he is going.
@LDMiddx agree 100%
This definately reads slow roll out to a divorce. But not right away.
But what would happen if Charles passed away before a divorce in progress hasnt been finalized? Does William have to make Kate his queen? (Then, if ever if they stay married.)
That’s an interesting question. I think if Charles passed away suddenly and Will and Kate had not announced a separation then Kate would automatically be queen consort. But, I think William would go into overdrive to divorce her ASAP so she wouldn’t get anywhere near the coronation. Maybe going so far as to drop a divorce announcement shortly after the funeral.
She would have technically been queen consort like Edward was technically king but without a coronation she wouldn’t really be recognized as such.
William would be drunk on power if that happened, it would be a scene, man.
Henry 8ths first two wives were crowned and were considered “the Queen” in their own right as opposed to the last four who never had a coronation and thus were considered merely Queen Consorts.
I know the wife of a King isn’t a monarch, a Queen regnant, but to the tudors and earlier people, the idea of a Queen Regnant was anathema. To them “the Queen” meant the wife of the king, that was the usual standard issue Queen. Thus the King is always higher status than the Queen which is why husbands of monarchs aren’t allowed to be called King anymore. They used to become “the King” rendering them the superior one. The wife of a monarch would become the Queen which was alright because queens are inferior.
Once crowned the wife was considered the Queen in her own right.
Uncrowned she was merely the consort of somebody who’d been crowned.
However that was a long time ago, and it may be different now.
Fact: King George IV refused entry to his estranged wife Caroline of Brunswick at his coronation. He couldn’t stand the sight of her, and they separated shortly after their wedding where she lived abroad. When she returned to England to assert her position as queen, George barred the doors to her at his coronation despite her several attempts at entry. Caroline died shortly afterwards. Since William seems at the point where he can’t stand his wife either, hopefully things would be less messy by divorcing before he becomes king.
ETA: l see @Cairdh was on the same wavelength as me regarding Caroline.
If it is in the divorce courts, Kate could not be queen. I am not sure if a formal separation would allow her to be Queen. I can’t see that happening though.
When John Major announced Charles and Diana’s official separation he said their constitutional roles would not be affected and Diana would still be Queen. However people gasped and its very unlikely that would have happened.
See the case of Caroline of Brunswick who turned up for her ex husband George 4s Coronation, expecting to be crowned Queen and was turned away at the door. She made three more attempts to get in, from other directions and was barred at all of them. Eventually she had to turn around and go home, with the crowd jeering at her. Even some of her supporters went off her after that, because they thought she’d made a spectacle of herself.
Incredibly, William is 41 years old and still finding his niche. Perhaps he will find it before he reaches 50.
The young family’s excuse has expired. Their children are school-age, meaning both parents are free during the day. The truth is neither parent have an actual project they take seriously. Everything is performative.
William has bargained with the press to minimize the presence of photographers and too many reporters. He doesn’t want us to see that not many come out to see him. The press only focuses on Kate’s wardrobe, and Kate focuses on the cameras and displaying the cursed ring. Of course, they won’t mention that he is tired of the PDA antics initiated by his wife.
William has always sought attention from other women; he’s flirtatious. This solo engagement arrangement makes him more comfortable in the “other” woman scenario. He won’t be disrespectful like his father, but he is Charles’ son.
Karma is slowly creeping in on Will and Kate. I am still determining which one she will handle first. As long as justice is served, I’m happy.
The most entertaining thing about the article is how no lackey, either from KP or the DM, is willing to be personally quoted about the PWT’s supposed attractiveness to the ladies.
It’s probably Carol.
Write an article telling the peasants why they won’t be seeing the Wails together until Singapore, which emphasizes that Burger King’s increasing confidence, and not the already negotiated marital split, is the reason. Then by the time Singapore rolls around, announce that Kate won’t be leaving the children after all and no one blinks an eye. Slow-rolling and manipulating the peasants starts now.
He seems increasingly insecure to me and add increasingly unattractive. Not just in looks but in attitude. I know Kate stalked that man until he had “no choice” but to marry her, but he treats her like sh!t. He cannot hide his annoyance and distain for her. He’s a horrible man who is constantly trying to one up his younger, kinder, better looking, joyful brother with the wife who loves him. He will remain insecure and miserable.
That’s exactly what’s happening. But William can’t pull it off, can he? They’re trying to make him into Harry or something here, and … epic fail. It doesn’t work. It will never work. The intentions behind this aren’t even honorable, they’re only to compete with Harry, to whom it comes naturally. For WanK it’s only about good publicity; they don’t give a damn about people or their charities at all. And then the press blathers on about Kate’s clothes, not about any benefits regarding their “work.”
This brings up a conflict I’m always curious about. If William, like Charles, gets jealous over attention, then how would a new and possibly younger wife possibly be better than the milquetoast one he currently has. A second wife that ends up being popular may end up not being a good thing for him. That said, he may just be very tired of pretending with Kate and he’s seen what a popular wife can do; she can actually elevate the whole couple together, like Harry and Meghan. And who is it more important for William to compete with, his wife or Harry? For William, I’d say Harry.
The single dad king in waiting slow rollout rolls on. Many of us have been saying this for months if not a couple of years. It started back during that Christmas where the only official photo released was one of Willileaks and the kids, no Mrs. Wails to be seen. Then the photo of him and the kids doing a Covid care delivery. No Mrs. Wails. There are more examples. The excuse was she was taking the photos so of course she wouldn’t be in them. So why make the deliberate choice to post photos that exclude her? And then there are all the “candid” videos of only him with the kids being doting daddy that “found” their way into the press. The writing is on the wall.
Dang, I spat out my lemon and ginger elixir when I saw the lie that women are flocking to Baldy. Maybe the “reporter” meant that grannies are looking at Willy as a wayward child.
What a good time to roll out a separation, the peasants are too busy trying to survive to pay attention to the boring heir. Pegs will probably use the single dad card as an excuse to do less work for Britain. He’ll eventually get remarried, and the taxpayers will have to support his new family and
Keen too probably since she’s so helpless.
When I read Spare I was honestly surprised how much interaction and living together of those two was reported. Which causes me to reflect what changed? I really think that W discovered something about Kate / her mother that caused him turning away for good. As in, something about their involvement with the rage against Harry & Meghan. Not because of the rage, but because of the broken relationship with H.
Even the royal reporters said that all of the animosity towards H&M brought W&K together. The time between the Oceana tour and H&M eventually leaving was a high point for them. They bonded over trying to destroy the Sussexes. Now W&K no longer have a common goal, so they’re back to hating each other. I personally think William blames Kate for it because it’s not like he can take responsibility for anything. I keep thinking when H&M announced they were leaving it was said that William was shocked. The press said he didn’t believe they would actually leave.
Thats a good point, @JT – W joined in on the action and when it failed he did not take responsibility for it but blamed it on Kate all together.
There was an insane article in the Telegraph on well-known men growing more attractive which included Brad Pitt and Willy. It was hilarious because it stated Willy was more attractive now but Harry had lost his looks along with his hair!! The reverse is true surely as Harry glows with love and happiness whereas TOB clenches his jaw and butt around wifey which is so ugly!
Neither Willy or Brad are better looking than they used to be. Brad has great bone structure and is aging well but it’s ridiculous to say he is better looking now than when he was a young heart throb. Willy lost his looks in his mid twenties and they are not coming back.
Brads better looking than he was a while ago. His skin looked youthfully smooth at Wimbledon. I think he’s had a facelift.
Dashing?? Sexy?? No and no. It reaks of the desperation one feels when your item listed on Marketplace fails to sell after 3 relistings .
Ye gods and little fishes, what the hell is going on with the British press. Is there collective idiocy, look at this article (only if you really feel in need of a good laugh or barf)
He is so much happier now THE FAMILY, not William and his family, just “the family have moved to Windsor
Yes he’s enjoying solo trips, because one, he’s fed up with Kate checking his peg is still there two, it means that the paps will be concentrating on him, not the show pony and let’s face it, Williams never going to wear a wiglet so it saves the cost of another new one, plus dress, shoes and tacky earings. I think it would be rather interesting, to see WHO flies into new York, just before he does and who leaves after him, cos I have a feeling this isn’t a solo trip, as his cheeks seem quite ROSEY, and finally, “hot under the collar, NO DEAR IT’S CALLED THE Menopause, because that prk with teeth has about as much sex appeal as, well trump!
Ye gods and little fishes😂 okay that just cracked me up for real
This article was low key mind blowing. Kate’s not going to NY. Notable. As notable as her being barred from the Diana statue ceremony. He’s enjoying solo events. Check. Kate has to mind the kids. Uh huh. Ok. But the real kicker was the part where they pretend like William has female fans all hot around the collar and wagging their bits at him. Sure I guess he’s the future king and it’s probably not hard for him to find Rose bushes to trim, but I haven’t seen him written about this way since he was on the cover of Tiger Beat in the 90s.
It’s a weird article. Why emphasize that other women are “swooning “ lol over him at polo, unless it’s to hint at something? Isn’t he positioned as the steady family man? Just remember that the current Queen consort used to show up at the King’s polo matches while he was still married to Diana, undoubtedly “swooning “ along with other royal groupies. Is this a general thing trying to boost up William as the newest zaddy out there, especially with reference to a solo NY trip? It’s a big hmmmm from me.
They get so much mileage out of ‘stepping into his/her role’ and ‘gaining confidence’. Both Will and Kate do exactly what they have always done, bare minimum. Will has always had solo appearances, and he either had an ES meeting in NY last year or it was planned and cancelled because of the queen’s death, but I don’t think Kate was included. I have never heard of adults being praised for gaining confidence. They are probably insufferable but trying to spin as the opposite.
So he had a crisis of confidence over the last decade or so, and that’s why he had a lame public schedule? Sure, Jan.
A separation rollout coming right up – KP is pushing back against Ma and her briefing against Peggy stories. They are basically saying that he doesn’t need her or her family and that the mistress dumped him – hence the ‘single and ready to mingle’ vibe from the article.
This is also a float to see how the public reacts to any sort of separation/divorce announcement. It’s also a continuation of the previous stories around the bankruptcy of the Middleton business – the whole clan are being pushed in the background. Ma ain’t gonna like that. Look at the story last week about how she and Mike were the bestest and most hands on grandparents ever – that was in clear response to the fact that they didn’t get an invite to Ascot or the royal box for the tennis. Her family have been in the Royal box at Wimbledon since the wedding.
I have to say, I think you are correct in your assessment. The fact that the Mids were called out for their business failings and now this gross push on an attractive Will are pointing to a slow roll out. Plus, Will and George doing events just the two of them.
I never thought William was ever attractive even when he had hair he literally looks like Mr Burns from the Simpson . Even if anyone thought William was attractive his personality is awful this is man who had no issues with trying to destroy his brother wife emotional and physical while she was pregnant .. William is a evil sociopathic I do think that the marriage is over between Kate and William and slowly the royal reporters hinting at it . That why there was this unhinged effort to convince the public that it was Meghan and Harry that we’re separated and living apart it was clearly effort made by William and company to throw his brother under bus like before .
I personally think his looks peaked at 21yo, and it’s been downhill ever since.
The British media and the Royal Family are scared to ruffle Dan Wooton’s feathers lest he spill the truth about the real state of William and Kate’s marriage. He has a lot of dirt on these two.
This reminds me of articles written before Diana and Charles separated. We were told they were happier doing engagements apart and could get more done by splitting the work, etc. Why am I getting deja vu? And the idea he is going solo because he is more confident is ridiculous. This is also an (unintentional) criticism of William. So the reason he didn’t do engagements without Kate was because without her he didn’t have enough confidence? Very bizarre article.
Hasn’t he always done solo engagements or am I nuts? Are they saying he will mostly do solo now? Clearly, he never leaned on Kate for support, more like he was on edge waiting for her to try to speak and cringed when she did.
Will-yuck has been desperate to seem youthful and sexy, especially after Harry’s polo pictures last year. He has been trying to show what little chest hair he has, and let himself be photographed dancing in a pub with Kkkhate nowhere to be seen. This is the soft rollout of the Wales divorce. I suspect an announcement before Christmas.
Buckle up! Kkkhate won’t go quietly!
Kkkhate might not have a say in the matter. Usually what Billy boy wants, Billy boy gets. Kkkhate may as well get used to the idea, its been a long time coming.
So the 40 year old man who was trained from childhood is getting more confident about public speaking. *eye-roll
I’d love to see William try one week at 40 hour job.
The way that I am reading this is, they blame her (Kate) for their lack of interest. Well, there is still no more interest, and William can do that Earthshot stuff in the UK because we don’t really care about him here. Secondly, did they say he was dashing? That was when he was younger; he is not drawing any new attention here in the US with those looks. Well, maybe the MAGA crowd that share a common interest in the lack of DIE. Those looks were snatched away years ago.
Besides, we like Harry! I was already sick of him, but that was the final straw for me when he said those things about his mother. How would he treat her if she were alive and married outside her race?
My God, they’re trying to sell him as the dashing eligible bachelor, I swear. At the very least, I’m guessing he wants to get away from Kate goosing him at every public event. 🤣 I’m beginning to wonder if she wasn’t doing it on purpose, so that she could ultimately start doing more projects solo, without his withering stare every time she opens her mouth.
With each new embiggening article the bile rises higher in my throat. The universe doesn’t hold enough antacid to help me at this point.
I was thinking the exact same thing as @kasier mentioned above. When it was announced that William was going on a solo trip to NYC without Kate, I had the same exact thought that he’s “desperate for attention from other women” 😆. And now it looks like he’s going on more solo trips without her.
The past week Twitter has been trending about HM getting a divorce . It was super Obvious it was the RR trolls out in full force to Desperately try to deflect the real issue: that WK are the ones having marital problems and it’s getting worse! Lol!
I’ve been reading old articles during the dating years and immediately pre and post wedding and engagement announcement and what a far cry this is from the advice then that w were to consider them a duo.
This article reminds me of the “my wife is married but I’m not” vibe I used to get from cheaters in bars back in the day.
Just separate already and spare us the drivel Will-Yuck.
Willy already looks like the creepy divorced guy who’s single and ready to mingle at the boxed wine social.
This might be for the best, their relationship can move on to a healthier stage. Neither of these two are particularly nice people; so if they can both find partners to create a healthier and loving environment for their children’s sake.
They will be less dependent on their daily affirmations via PR……
This is stating the obvious……
It is all over but the shouting…..
The children can have happier parents, while being raised by paid carers…
He is so bald.
Kate gives me the vibe she hates the US. She always looks extremely awkward on her trips here because we tend to be more touchy/huggy. Look up that video of how she acted when lebron James touched her shoulder in a photo she looked like she wanted to crawl under a rock and die. She’s probably happy about not coming to NYC.
We are equally happy she will be staying home!
Oh wow what an embarrassing article. Is he willing to marry again? He has his heir. Will he tolerate a charismatic, active spouse? Will he seek out someone who can compete with Meghan? Who would be willing to take it all on? Hmmm
Did anyone read the People cover story on George and how he’s being raised to be king? A literal story about parenting and there were zero photos of him with both parents. Lots of photos of Will as and child with Diana (no Charles) literally put head to head with George and Kate, like two divorced moms just raising future kings!