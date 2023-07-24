Tominey: The British govt cried about the Sussexes to the US National Security Council

While I respect the fact that the Sussex Squad is populated by such great fact-checkers, I sometimes think that squad members are so focused on fact-checking, they miss some really shady admissions by “royal sources” or “palace sources.” Take, for example, the Daily Mail’s exclusive reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “asking” the Biden administration for a ride back to the US on Air Force One following QEII’s funeral. The fact-checkers pointed out that the Bidens left right after the state funeral, while Harry and Meghan were held hostage for the family funeral in Windsor, therefore the story is bullsh-t. While I agree that it’s unlikely that H&M asked the Biden administration for a ride, that doesn’t change the fact that… it seems like the palace and 10 Downing Street were very worried that the Sussexes would hitch a ride. I believe that’s the root of the whole story: that British government officials ran to the American government and threw a tantrum, demanding that the Bidens refuse any request from the Sussexes.
Incidentally, I think that’s what happened with last year’s Invictus Games too – Downing Street and Buckingham Palace are regularly using their political capital with the Biden administration to… ask that the Bidens not look too cozy with the Sussexes. It’s insane. It doesn’t matter if the Sussexes asked for this or that – what’s important is that the palace and the British government are using resources, time and capital to focus on a private American citizen and her British husband. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey wants us to know that she got the tip about the Sussexes and Air Force One, only she accidentally admits that the British government threw a f–king tantrum.
Asking to fly home to the States on Air Force One would appear to embody the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attitude to power: all the trappings, with none of the responsibility. Harry and Meghan reportedly requested the lift back from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September with Joe Biden and his wife Jill – only to be swiftly rebuffed.
British officials are understood to have conveyed to National Security Council staff in a “working level conversation” that they thought the idea would land badly with the palace. Sources close to the couple have not denied the claim. It may have been with the intention of keeping their carbon emissions down (they take a lot of private jets for a pair of eco-warriors, after all).
Or perhaps it was to save a bit of money ahead of Spotify agreeing to “part ways” with the Duchess after just 12 episodes of her Archetypes podcast.
But the reported request raises the spectre of them wanting to be photographed climbing the steps of the famous Boeing 747, to wave alongside the President and First Lady of the United States. For make no mistake – the Sussexes do seem to see themselves as at that level.
What with Harry’s demand that he has armed Metropolitan Police bodyguards when he visits the UK, despite no longer being a member of the Firm, and Meghan’s desire to emulate Michelle Obama with the Oprah Winfrey interview and Netflix series.
The Duchess is thought to entertain political ambitions, but what the pair appear to have forgotten is that, in order to gain a reputation as a leading statesperson or philanthropist, you actually have to have done something. Instead, what we’ve had from the Duke and Duchess since Megxit has been all talk and no action. That’s why the idea of them travelling on Air Force One seems such a flight of fancy.
Imagine arguing that the Sussexes are not important enough to ride on Air Force One while simultaneously admitting that the British government leaned on National Security Council officials to beg them to ignore the Sussexes. Imagine thinking any of this makes the Sussexes look bad? For years now, we’ve seen that there are really nefarious people working against the Sussexes and actively trying to harm the Sussexes. This whole “Air Force One” story has made it clear that it’s not just the vague “British ruling class.” It’s the actual government, the entire Tory party and the entirety of the royal establishment.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles III Attends Service Of Reflection For Queen Elizabeth II At St Anne’s Cathedral In Belfast
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 13 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
What kind of weak-ass government you’ve got to be that you put time and energy into making such a request. Good lord, that’s pathetic.
What the Royal Family wants they get. If the Palace asks the British Government to do something they will do it.
@MrsBango … I can’t understand why the royal family and the British government are so threatened by Harry and Meghan. They are only trying to live their lives, but it seems that simple fact alone has the RF and BG on edge 24/7. I just don’t get why they find the Duke and Duchess of Sussex such a threat.
I’m beginning to wonder if the powers to be in England, other than the Media, are waging a campaign with President Biden’s Administration to have Prince Harry deported back to England.
They absolutely are trying to get Prince Harry deported. That’s what the whole cannibus row was about. That will not happen. He likely has his green card, and his wife and children are US citizens. Moreover, he has means. He’ll be just fine here in the US.
Why the British government has such a hard on for the Sussexes is baffling to me. It makes no sense, other than they are sore losers.
It won’t happen while a Democrat is US president. Should Drumpf take it in a walk in 2024, since 40 % of the US population is planning to vote for him again? He’ll absolutely break any law he wants to remove whomever he wants from the US. It isn’t like the courts he owns – including the US Supreme Court – would stop him. The US is going the way of the autocrats, just like Italy, UK, Israel. France will fall soon too.
Harry and Meghan would be fine regardless. They could easily relocate somewhere like Switzerland before he took office and have no trouble getting visas. They wouldn’t be alone in that. A million US citizens moved from the US to Switzerland last year alone.
I read some time ago that there was a revolving door between government (tories) and palace. Some gray men managing royals are also part of tory government. We already know that the campaign waged against Sussexes came directly from palace. But, it couldn’t happen without the current government support. Remember, as soon as Meghan won in the court, Bojo made an announcement they will change the law, as if the law was wrong and she shouldn’t have won. That’s why they are not only fighting against Harry’s family, but also the current UK government there. It’s not like the government is taking orders from palace, since they are the same entity. Will, Charles, they are just useful puppets for the establishment, who can be managed.
It really makes the govt look like such a bunch of losers. Like this is how they choose to spend their time and energy? Well, thanks for letting us now, CT.
You should see what else the government wastes their time on… during a cost of living crisis
None of this actually happened. This is just fan fiction because they have absolutely nothing new regarding the Sussex family.
I agree. This is 99.9% fantasy. The only thing in that deranged article that I think might have a wee grain of truth is that the palace may have proactively informed someone in the government that any such idea ‘would land badly with the palace’. That’s likely to be the only reason ‘the idea’ even existed at all and the actual reason that ‘Sources close to the couple have not denied the claim’ is because they didn’t have a clue any such claim existed until they too read this ridiculous article.
“It is thought…” (by idiots).
“Sources … have not denied…”
They do not speak through “sources.” This is obvious hogwash. Why even cover it?
So Harry really did escape from a cult.
WOW. Just….wow.
I’ve been watching YouTube videos about what happens when a family scapegoat escapes a narcissistic family, and their behavior is textbook. Just happening on a larger scale.
Yep. I keep thinking, maybe they DID ask the Bidens for a ride back – just so they’d have a built in excuse to get out of there a day earlier.
That’s not plausible. Biden was leaving right after the funeral, the Queen committal service and burial was in the evening of funeral. There’s no way they would have asked for a ride knowing this.
“(they take a lot of private jets for a pair of eco-warriors, after all),” stated a rep for the renouned helicopter addicts.
Her bitchiness is particularly off the charts with this article. It stands out so much that I’m left thinking that she is beyond fruatratred that H&M are still thriving despite her lies. Also, ” Harry and Meghan reportedly requested the lift back..” suggests that she can’t actually verify the claim.
Yep. Or a straight up lie. “Reportedly” is the written equivalent of a rubber band for these people.
My goodness this must have been awkward for the US officials…..the UK government is embarrassing and petty
The rota saying “reportedly” or “Its thought that” , etc is their way of saying that its BS. They have no clue but it protects them if you want to sue. Its no fair.
@Sure: Agreed, and that’s putting it mildly. I believe the media lies and deprecating speculations are part of a high-intensity royal war of attrition being waged against Henry and Meghan.
Jeremy Clarkson, Rebecca English, Camilla Tominey, Piers Morgan, and a few others, are key executioners to the larger conspiratorial cabal to have the Sussexes killed or divorced.
I read that preposterous Tominey piece regarding the thwarted Biden-Sussex planepooling as hate speech.
Yeah! Also, writing “all talk and no action” about H&M, after all they’ve accomplished these resent years (in the midst of lock-down) is crazy talk. Had that been about a certain other couple it would’ve been spot on.
And the fact is,they don’t. They fly commercial most of the time. To quote Harry ” This particular one always got stuff wrong”
Tominey is very aware that Harry and Meghan flew commercial when they came to the UK last fall. The only time they’ve flown private from the US to the UK since they left 3 years ago was when they came for Betty’s last Jubilee with the kids and considering what we know about the death threats leveled at their family and specifically towards Archie I really don’t feel in a place to judge them for that.
This story is so stupid. EVERYONE (including family members of the President, if they aren’t part of the official US delegation to the event, performing documented official duties) has to pay the Government back for rides on government planes/military air at market rates. Period. No exceptions. Even the journalists pay for their seats on the plane. The law is clear. Private citizens can’t fly unless they pay for their ticket, just like it was a commercial flight. (Fun fact: the president is billed for every bit of food—every hamburger, every can of Coke, every coffee and every bottle of water—he is served at the White House, save formal official dining events. The law is clear on that, too. He gets the bill once a month for him, his family, and his guests, listing everything they’ve eaten or drank, and he pays it out of his own pocket.)
No one just hitches a ride to save money or rides free if the President says it is okay. It literally costs as much as buying a private ticket and involves paperwork, security, and strict luggage limits, none of which are worked out in a quick “can we catch a ride?”
Combine that with the fact the Sussexes were always going to stay longer than the Bidens (due to the second, family funeral) there is nothing to this story and its implications BUT the fact it proves how obsessed both the BM and British Government are with Harry and Meghan.
This is the thing – “Royal reporters” like CT can get up every morning and write whatever crap they want, even if it’s the opposite of what they wrote the day before. But governments are bureaucracies – they have laws and rules and plans and timetables and specific people doing specific jobs. There’s a protocol for everything. So, why should we believe a woman who can’t even get Prince George’s eye color right?
I didn’t know any of this (I’m not American). It’s fascinating!
This is scary and indicative of how scared the BRF and British government are of class warfare and people not settling for “staying in their station”. Like this should scare people.
Can you imagine Harry saying ” Hey Joe, can you hang around till the end of the day until we have a second funeral for my grandma? Thanks man!” Come on… The British press have zero common sense
Exactly! Add to that the geography, Washington is on the opposite end of the country, yes? Why would they fly to Washington and then get a flight to fly across the country to get home, why not a direct flight from UK to CA? What, they were going to ask JB ‘to drop em off’ in CA?
“Just fly over California, Joe, and we’ll parachute out here.”
If I could up vote you I would.
The Brit establishment, RF and RR are just pathetic. The only place they’re important is in the UK, and even then it’s really only England, not the whole UK. No sense of being strategic or thinkng ahead. It’s all one reaction after another, and then letting it slip that’s what they did and looking like bigger idiots.
Cameltoe doubling down on this stupid BS story is proof that “Brit establishment, RF and RR are just pathetic.
Bad enough that britain wants to squander public monies on BRFCo, but Cameltoe is now saying they want to squander US$. Keep ur grubby mits in your own stupid pockets britain.
It’s an even smaller pool than that @Seaflower. It’s mainly wealthy southern England & political central London areas where they hold sway. In the North of England, which is practically ignored economically by ‘the powers that be’ and has a lot of generational deprivation, they’re not at all as revered, excepting the usual – very elderly fans (80+) and any far right racist nutters of course. QEII and Diana inspired some respect but the current money wasting lot are not especially popular in the North of England at all.
It’s beyond unhinged that a government is demanding another government to basically get involved in a family and tabloid feud. Why they think that this makes the Sussexes look bad is beyond belief. It makes Britain and the royal cult look bad. My god doesn’t the British government have better things to fix? Like their economy and making sure people can afford food shelter and heat? British government has need of some kind of therapy or they all need to be replaced. I’m for the latter.
While I thnk the BG is terrible, I think the whole article is a flight of fancy.
“reportedly” -> She read a comment how cool it would be if H&M flew back with AF1.
“working level conversation” -> staffers exchanging gossip and the british staffer commenting that to RF woud hate the scenario of H&M on the AF1.
I don’t think there was anything down the official chanels. The offical british chanels wouln’t put a request directly to the NSC but thought the diplomatic service and state departement.
But interessting that Thominey has no problem smearing the british gouvernment in her attemts to smear H&M.
Can you imagine being an American official and someone comes to you with this shit?
And for diplomacy’s sake you need to stop yourself from laughing in their faces?
It’s not a matter of fact-checking – it’s that I just don’t believe it. CT is a big, fat liar who demonstrably tells 100% lies. I do believe that there was security coordination between the White House and the British government with regard to the Bidens’ attendance at the funeral, and I do believe that minor functionaries within both offices gossip about things just as much as we do. So, yeah, maybe somebody said something about H&M hitching a ride home, but do not believe there was any “leaning” on the NSC.
I’m not sure the story is true either. It isn’t the National Security Council’s role to field inquiries from other nations, that would come through the State Department and diplomatic channels
Still don’t buy it. Is that going to be the barometer from now on? If the Sussexes don’t deny it, anything the tabloids print is true by default? No, that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works for the Sussexes. They were clear: unless you hear it from us, consider it lies. Camilla Tominey, you’re a liar!
Also, there was no guarantee Biden was coming. So his office was talking to the British government. No doubt they asked him not to favor the Sussexes in any way, but I doubt his office gave a shit.
#CamillaTomineyIsALiar really thinks she’s being clever by taunting Harry & Meghan with constant stupid lies. She apparently believes she can provoke a response from them by being outrageous. She is the tabloid equivalent of Paps shoving their cameras in Harry’s face & yelling insults just to provoke a response they can profit off of, That’s all she’s doing. I hope Karma visits her soon
What’s really weird is that the current British government sees itself as working for the British royals. If the royals want something to happen or not happen, the Tories do cleanup in aisle 3 for them. Britain obviously needs a new government and to abolish the monarchy.
The way it’s looking, I don’t think there will be any difference if Keir Starmer wins or if Rishi Sunak wins. I think the royals and Murdoch have already secured Starmer’s support for their to continue the status quo for their benefit if he wins. 🤷♀️
Then GB is “royally” and totally screwed.
First of all, Tominey is practically begging for a response from the Sussex camp.
I expect the situation went down as – the royals and the Tories got panicked at the thought of Sussexes being seen interacting with the President and First Lady in any capacity. That’s why they were disinvited to that reception where all the world leaders gathered. And I can absolutely believe they went to the US Security Council to demand that the Bidens not give them a ride home and to stay away from them in general. And I’m sure the response was, “they didn’t ask and if they did, the answer would be no. Air Force one isn’t an Uber.”
These people are TERRIFIED of Harry and Meghan gaining political power that could compete with their diplomatic standing on the world stage.
I like your analysis. 👍
100% spot on. Also, remember that H&M had been in Germany at the time when the queen died. They had already been given that plane ride with security by the German govt, and I recall that freaked the BM and the UK govt out. The fact that H&M were treated so respectfully and like diplomats by another foreign country, the UK jumped out of its own skin. With FLOTUS coming, they were already riding a fresh wave of panic that exacerbated the entire situation. In the end, the UK looked bonkers and so foolish.
Excellent point about the Germany travel arrangements. That’s definitely why this AF1 story happened.
The BRF simply cannot tolerate the threat of a rival court. That’s why Edward had to be exiled.
I think the real story is that the RF and certain parts of the govt are currently discouraging whoever they can from going to or supporting the IG.
I think you’re spot on Snuffles. If there’s any truth to this, you’re scenario is the likely one.
@Snuffles: You’re absolutely right.
Right on target @Snuffles, and I also thought that was the reason the Sussexes were disinvited from the pre-funeral reception. The RF was deathly afraid P and FL OTUS would interact with H&M more than the other royals (DUH).
What surprises me here is that the British government has taken such a personal interest. Is this a Tory thing? Can we expect different behavior if and when Labor takes power? Labor, take power! It also seems to have been a long while since an election in the UK. Tory PM’s keep resigning only to get replaced with another selected Tory PM. What TAF is happening over there?
The very last statement from Camilla’s propaganda campaign article pretty much sums it up. “That’s why the idea of them travelling on Air Force One seems such a flight of fancy.”
They’re trying so hard to link the Sussexes to the Bidens in their culture war, it’s nauseatingly disgusting. First they used the Heritage Foundation to launch an attack over Harry’s visa. Since that failed, they reference events from 2022 to spin a tale about Sussexes entitlement. What’s next? 🤷♀️ Nothing they try is having the impact they desire against the Sussexes in the US. Suits success on Netflix is proving that their actions are an exercise in futility.
I am going to watch Suits just to spite these weirdos.
I have friends who enjoyed it when it was on, so I will finally listen and watch
Watching all those old USA Network shows is how I became a Meghan fan. Rewatching Suits has given me newfound appreciation for Rick Hoffman. Hilarious!
“The 7 Stages of Louis: panic, sorrow, self-loathing, hatred, justification, self-loathing again, and rage.”
Harvey’s describing Louis as Frank Burns 😂
I think you nailed this. Of course the Sussexes did not ask to ride back with the Biden’s. The Biden’s were going back to DC and the Sussexes live in California. But the point the British government leaned on the Biden’s not to honor any request they made shows the fear and the vitriol the Sussexes get from all agencies in the UK. Everyone knows how the Biden’s feel about military personnel and also how they greatly respect what Harry is doing with Invictus. The UK government and Harry’s birth family are only hurting themselves with the constant onslaughts against the Sussexes. They really do not understand how the US government work under President Biden, the military has his full support and from past years, so does Harry because of his efforts with Invictus. Also Jill Biden has indicated publicly she has read Spare. I think 1st Lady Biden decision not to go to The Hague re Invictus was more about opportunity rather than optics.
The SussexSquad right now is doing everything possible to help bring down the most deplorable of the deplorable Dan Wootton. I do not think this escaped them. Sometimes you do not give rumors space to grow by ignoring them. The Squads reach is long and far and Dan Wootton is the target not miffed rumor filled Airforce 1 drama. Something which is obviously a planted story to disparage the Sussexes yet again.
Brilliant @Maxine “Harry’s birth family”
This is how I shall refer to them from here on in and forever more. There’s NOTHING ‘royal’
about these grifters and their ilk.
+1
I’m just learning about the connection between the UK government/UNroyal family & this makes their attacks against the sussexes look so immature & insecure !
As far as the AF1 tabloid entry–I NEVER BELIEVED IT FOR A SECOND !
This is the kind of article where CT thinks she’s doing something, and she is, but it’s not what she thinks. This is basically just admitting how obsessed the BRF is with the Sussexes and as a result, the British government.
Further proof that the monarchy is totally and completely irrelevant. How small and petty.
Yeah, it wasn’t Harry and Meghan asking for a ride on Airforce One it was the palace and the British Government trying to pre-empt any suggestion that they would. Last week when I said I believed the Jill Biden story somebody said that the US Government doesn’t answer to the British. That’s true but there’s is no doubt that the Foreign Office has sent communication to the State Department where Harry and Meghan are concerned and I believe that they did request that Jill not attend Invictus Games because Harry no longer represents the Royal Family. The rest of Camilla Tominey’s story is made up because at the time of the Queen’s funeral, Meghan was in the middle of her first season of her podcast so bringing up something that happened months later doesn’t make any sense.
Invictus Games happened around Easter, there is a lot of activities at the White House, so Dr. Biden would’ve been busy making appearances.
I stand by my statement that the British State Department can throw out suggestions, but the U S don’t have to follow them.
Somehow the President can make time to spend a week in Ireland, but his visits to England are always counted in hours.
That’s why I said the British Government would make requests, it’s up to the US if they agree to do what the British wants.
@amybee, totally agree. Last week I commented that, while I don’t believe that the Sussexes requested a ride on Air Force One, I absolutely do believe that it is not beneath the British government to wade into their tabloids’ messes and contact foreign governments about the Sussexes, either on behalf of or for the purpose of aiding their Royal family. Someone last week commented in response that this was ridiculous because basically the UK government doesn’t have the time or inkling to stoop to such behavior. Have people been paying attention to the UK government lately? Its name is petty.
Amy Bee, I cannot think of any scenario where the UK government would ask FLOTUS not to attend the Invictus Games. Dr. Biden through Joining Forces (a Whitehouse initiative) supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. Do you really think that anything that the UK government would ask in relation to the United States military members (active or inactive) would have any impact on her decisions? Dr. Biden continues to teach. Easter is a busy time for the Whitehouse. She’s a busy person. Believe it or not, the UK has no leg to stand on in this issue and instead Cameltoe is making her own government look really ineffectual. THIS is what they have to worry about?
As far as any foreign government contacting the NSC about a resident, who is not a national security risk, in order to talk about travel arrangements? Good Lord, this woman has no idea what she’s talking about.
If any of this is true (I don’t believe it, but go with it), do they think President Biden is anxious to spend time in the UK talking to its government? This is a waste of his time. What else would they waste his time on?
The British Foreign Office will and can make requests. It’s up to the US government to decide to comply or not.
Its ignored because its not new. Its been obvious that since the marriage Charles and William have been doing everything they can to get rid of Meghan and bring Harry to heel. After the Sussexes left the Charles and William actively made decisions that would lead to harm or death for the Sussex family. Their mouthpieces obsessively paint the Sussexes as failures despite all evidence to the contrary and openly gnash their teeth at every success. They are constantly purchasing bots and trolls to spread vicious rhetoric about the couple. They use their influence in the government to refuse adequate security for the Sussexes in the UK.
Its been very clear they want them to fail and want them harmed so what’s a little government interference to make it seem like the Bidens and Sussexes aren’t close after that level of sabotage and betrayal?
Lol it must have driven them crazy when First Lady Jill Biden said she was reading Spare. Can you imagine firing your son without notice or severance and then being mad he can still make use of the contacts HE developed while working for the firm.
It’s a good thing Harry no longer represents the Royal Family. He in fact represented the late Queen. Good thing he isn’t representing King Chuck. The whole family has have become such an embarrassment, every single one of them: Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Andrew, even the thirsty Edinburghs. i would be ashamed to represent that family.
Omg, just stop with this nonsense! The Sussexes were never going to ask for a ride to Washington DC when they live in CA. That’s like hitching a ride to Moscow when you’re going to London. Didn’t Willyboy major in Geography? Maybe he should tutor his Rota buddies in some basics.
Majored in Geography, hahahaha! Surely you don’t think William actually studied and learned at university? Someone was likely paid to do his assignments and obtain exam answers ahead of time. Unless Waity the Mattress took care of it for him.
I am not siding with the British government at all, but I will say that I think people may be misunderstanding how much political capital was actually used here. The phrase “working level” staffers has been used repeatedly— to me, this means the lower-level bureaucrats who are working together to plan the logistics, probably from the HMDS on the UK side and the State Dept and NSC/WH on the US side. I work in public affairs for the US govt and have been in a lot of these meetings. It would not really take a “tantrum” by the British govt to say, “hey, it may not be well received to give Harry a ride on Air Force One,” because there is no way the White House would have agreed to that request in the first place, for a lot of reasons (optics in giving rides to “rich” friends, security clearance concerns, etc). So if anything, that would almost have been a throw-away, easy point of agreement before they moved on to the trickier aspects of the planning. Again, not siding with the Brits, just flagging that this is probably not as dramatic as it may seem.
The fact they felt the need to ask in the first place is the problem. It shouldn’t have even been a thought in their head.
And just to add– that is, if this request from Harry and Meghan even took place! I don’t see why it even would. But if it DID, this is how I imagined it played out.
I think it could be even milder than that – not everything has to be official. Practically all the gossip at the time was around H&M – when did Harry find out, why wasn’t he on the plane to Balmoral, wives not invited, then what would he wear to the funeral, where would they sit, would they be snubbed. I can imagine that spilling over into a bit of side gossip at a planning meeting – like “you don’t think H&M would hitch a ride with the Bidens, do you?” – just as we discussed the same thing here. And then some chuckles, and then back to the planning.
Well.
They keep saying “working level” but they also lie non stop.
We all know that this is a non story as the Sussexes never asked. So that in itself is a lie. So it’s easy to assume that any or all of this could be a lie.
Regardless the constant claiming that the British gov – even on the working level – passed along directions regarding the palace’s feelings if the American President were to give an American and her husband a ride home is completely astonishing and appalling.
Whether it’s true or not. At what level it happened. Whatever. The continued pushing of this narrative looks and is terrible for the British gov and royal family.
Yes, this gets back to what Becks1 said – CT isn’t telling the story she thinks she’s telling.
Moxylady, I agree. If this is what the UK government is spending time and effort on, it makes it look pretty ineffectual. Don’t they have something important to deal with in their own backyard? Anything?
But that is kind of my point– it is not really astonishng or even mildy suprising (again, if it is even true). That is the whole reason for these meetings, to discuss anything that could be problematic in ANY way. I was in a meeting once where a great deal of time was spent discussing how a major U.S. political figure preferred that no one at the embassy they would visit could be wearing perfume or hairspray! That is why these are working level people– their job is to hash out all the details. So that wouldn’t be taking away from any higher level policy work.
“Working level” also means my former roommate’s college friend who is now a secretary in an office down the hall.
I think the story is total bullshite, but one way it could be true is because catching a ride on AF1 is a known way to get a much longer meeting with the President (or First Lady) than is generally available at the White House or during their travels. There could easily have been some feelers as to whether this could happen. Scheduling didn’t work, so it didn’t.
Oh my frigging God! I totally love and respect the Sussex Squad fact checking and I do agree with Kaiser that it would be beneficial to recruit some investigative journalists who can ALSO see past the decoy of arguing over whether or not Meghan and Harry wanted a ride on Air Force One, and get to the meat and potatoes that the British Government and the entire Royal institution are terrified of Meghan and Harry and NEED the entire planet to hate them. Every day. Every. Single. Day. There is some horrible article originating in the British press slamming 2 people. Meghan and Harry can’t take a crap without the British media jumping into the toilet and explaining why their crap is part of the woke agenda or some nonsense to make old British men in pubs riled up over their scotch eggs! Why does this happen every day? Because there is a desperate need for Great Britain to squash Harry and Meghan. In modern times, what other government is DAILY, if not HOURLY if not, BY THE MINUTE, dedicating ALL their energy to destroying two people?? The only time any government wants to destroy anyone is because that person is perceived as a threat to actual national security! So, how is Meghan a threat to you, Britain? And don’t say her “wokeness” threatens you or some delicate sensibility. This crap isn’t just Piers Morgan on his soapbox and old men in pubs. This is the British government and Royal institution treating an American citizen like she is a global terrorist. This is the story.
My goodness this must have been awkward for the US officials…..the UK government is embarrassing and petty
It’s giving “Meghan is an escaped slave, we demand her back”.
They’re doing it, and will they will never stop doing it, because this is the Firm’s way of exacting punishment for walking away from the RF. They don’t want Meghan back (unless it’s in a box), in fact they’ve never wanted Meghan there at all, they want Harry perpetually and publicly punished and humiliated. This is the 21st century equivalent of medieval ‘severed heads displayed on spikes’ at the southern gateway of London Bridge . It’s a show of power and a deterrent to other dissenters. They’ve used the same ‘humiliation’ playbook for every single royal who has ever tried to have ‘unsanctioned’/‘uncontrolled’ independence from the monarch’s reach. It won’t ever stop because this monarch and the next will perpetuate it. The vitriol and denigration will continue and, tragically, I think they will include Harry’s children as they become old enough to attack without fear of censure.
@slippers, 💯💯
This is how LONG ago??? They are writing a story NOW about a funeral that happened when?
I guess these are not the people you would ask for stock tips….
What are these idiots in the BRF and the Government afraid of? Harry is 5th in line to the throne and a non working royal. Are they afraid he would push William off the throne? They are doing this IMO because the Oprah interview and Spare have damage to the Windsors’ reputation; and the long term effects are seen in polling. Meghan not showing up to the Con-A-Nation put a stamp on lack of reverence to the Crown and it doesn’t deserve respect. I wouldn’t be surprised the paps were sic’d on by the Palace or the government in NYC to do harm and the Spotify debacle. Putting out silly stories that Hollywood doesn’t want to be seen with them, Emmy snub, divorce stories you name it. Karma has come back on Wootton gate and I’m enjoying the popcorn. The White House needs to get in front of these stories or the Biiden administration looks like a puppet to the Crown.
The White House isn’t going to respond to this anymore than they responded to the Biden farting story, or the story about the Obama’s having a” hip hop” barbecue on the South lawn. Because it’s stupid. That’s the actual difference between this administration and their press office, and the British media and the BRF. One actually means it when they say they are not wasting their time leaking stupid stories in the press. Honestly I would be pissed off if Karinne Jean-Pierre spent one moment acknowledging this that could be spent focusing on Emmett tills memorial, the issues with the Florida curriculum, the issues with the migrant crisis, and how the infrastructure law is improving things across the country.
What happened to common sense?
Why would the Sussexes want a ride on Air Force One that is going to Washington DC, when they live 5 hours away?
They betray how little they know every damn time. You may as well have a Parisian hop a free flight to Moscow because, hey, still the same continent!
Tourney is correct. It sounds like a flight of fancy.
If any of it is true, though, it might explain why Biden seems to hold the UK in contempt.
Camilla Tominey has reached new heights of being utterly ridiculous and make the British monarchy and government look foolish in their fear and insecurity over Prince Harry and Maghan.
Camilla Tominey is such a trash reporter. And just for the Brits, imagine using your Government & inside connections to try & stop the Sussexes from having any connection with US officials & perks. It’s what led them to try to get the DHS to disclose Harry’s visa & deport him & it’s badgering the US President not to send his wife to Invictus. But you know what? You cannot stop the rain from falling therefore all their efforts to block the Sussexes from prevailing on the world stage will fail.
👋👋👋 Well done CT (short for complete trash), you have shown the rest of the world just how pathetic, you, the Royal family and the British government are. FACTS have never been your strong point have they dear. But here’s a few for you to chew on, FACT, Harry and Megan were in the UK long after the Bidens left to go home. They stayed for the family funeral (no dear, you were never going to be invited
FACT no matter how hard you try, William and Kate with ALWAYS look like a couple of bone idle also rans
FACT Harry and Megan took Archwell (you know dear, the foundation they set up and funded themselves without any help from their useless UK family, and they have helped more people and organisations than you have spent your time on your knees grovelling to your inside sources, ie William and Kate.
FACT your baite has rotted, just like your reputation because Harry and Megan will never respond to you. And finally, when the amount of flights that Harry and Megan make as a couple, equal that of William and his weekend jaunts, please come back to us, until then, keep sharing camillas gin, and Foxtrot Oscar
Lol, Foxtrot Oscar, indeed. And just yesterday Archewell announced its support for the Equimundo Center to help promote men and caregiving.
Its amazing how they always say H&M do nothing when there is so much out there to the contrary in world news media.
How quickly and convenient the Rota forgets it was the Palaces choice for the Sussexes to not be working royals.
Harry is not worth half of this crap, one of my unpopular opinion when it comes to them. I wished she married a random rich celeb etc, this constant vile and riducle because of a prince.
ITA. This does not mean that I don’t wish them well or that I hold him responsible for this mess. He has certainly suffered as well and has been horribly betrayed by his own family. But frankly she had a very good life before she met him and would have probably had a very good one if she never had. I bet there are people close to her who probably feel the same, even if they would never dare verbalize it to her.
I can’t really agree (because I’m glad they found each other, titles or no titles and have two beautiful babies, though, sometimes I wonder if she has thought what she has got herself into seeing as how she has had to battle not one but two of the world’s entities, the media amd a royal family. Folks have faltered doing less. Yehbsadly I believe her mom sometimes wonders as well
“Sources close to the couple have not denied the claim.”
Tell me H&M spokesperson didn’t answer your calls for comment without telling me H&M spokesperson didn’t answer your calls for comment.
It’s amazing how they don’t realise how ridiculous they make the UK Government sound, but that’s not new since they don’t seem to know either how dumb they make the BRF/the BP/anybody look every time they try to dunk on the Susexxes.
She won’t stop until Meghan is dead, sadly. Still daydreams that Harry will come back to England and marry her.
Hence why they knew she was suicidal but didn’t care, yes it wasn’t just Valentine Low but most if not ALL of them. Hell they were probably counting on it, hey it makes an even better headline and years more worth of stories then they would have complete autonomy of her life story even moreso they feel they do now
Everyone appears to have missed that H&M did not travel to the UK for the funeral, they travelled for a series of engagements the final one was the Wellchild awards, they would have their whole travel arrangements booked including their return to LA. Tominey’s snarky comment on private jet us is laughable, lets put private jet use to the test, how many did H&M make in 2022/2023? and compare it to the royal family. Eco warrior William only too one scheduled flight to the Earthshot Awards (optics wouldn’t look good if he flew charter), in 2022/2023 the royal family used charter flights 65 times and helicopter flights 179 times, talk about the kettle calling the pot black. Tominey’s article is a load of claptrap and her hatred of H&M makes it impossible for her to write a reasoned story.
If Harry and Meghan always fly by private jet why would they want to travel with Joe Biden and his staff.
Camilla really gets on my last nerve. She is a just bottom of the barrel.
I believe more and more that all of this obesssion with Harry and Meghan is an scam designed to distract the populance from how badly England is going. England is in deep deep trouble, the Conservatives bet heavy on getting Brexit done and it has backfired spectacularly. The government and their media allies has fallen back on an favorite tactic of all consevatives. Distraction and Blaming someone else for their failures. The royal family has gone with because it spares them having to answer unpleasant questions like “why do we need an royal family” and “Where did all these jewels and treasures come from”
Giving the populace rage against a brown woman who cheated them out of their prince instead of bread and circuses? You may be right AlexS! Evoking passion is easier than encouraging self-reflection. Re: Brexit, I keep thinking about that 2021 BBC interview with Dominic Cummings (the brains behind Vote Leave to ‘Take Back Control’) where he says Brexit is good, but anybody who’s sure Brexit is a good thing “must have a screw loose.”
I don’t buy this Tominey story one bit. I think it’s made-up.
Furthermore, the Meghan having political ambitions seems to have be another story the tabloids have simply made-up.
Edit.
Furthermore, the Meghan having political ambitions seems to be another story the tabloids have simply made-up.
Tominey is a weirdo.
What does Meghan’s Spotify deal have to do with anything? Liz died before Meghan & Spotify parted ways. She is an obsessed oddball.
I am not even from the UK, but as that country is from the same continent as mine, I would like to apologize to all Americans for their officials having to deal with this shit.
Stupid story written by a foolish woman. No need to ask if the British government said no or if the US government said no to the Sussex taking a ride in Air Force One to a city on the other coast from where they live. It belongs in the same box (aka the rubbish bin) where the “Meghan made me cry” story lives. If you go looking for Cameltoe’s stories you will find them in the fiction section of the library.
#Tomineyisaliar
What people are not getting is it is not so easy to contact the White House. Harry and Meghan would have had to either go through the British Foreign Office (very doubtful) or the US Embassy in London to get send a request to the White House. I don’t see them doing either because they would have had to jump through a lot of hoops. Plus, Harry’s not a US citizen so he would not have been even entitled to ask for a ride on Air Force One. The more I think of scenarios, the more I believe that this story was made up.
CameToe needs to think back to last Veterans Day when Harry made that visit and took pictures with the top brass and their families at Pearl Harbor. That wasn’t just a run of the mill visit that was arranged from the top down. Same as when the Sussexes visited that base the year before and had a luncheon with the troops. And I would say arranged with not just the Defense Department but approved by the White House because if Harry was really persona non grata there is no way the Defense Department would have approved it. The royal family, UK government and media know Harry is in good with the administration whether they like it or not. If any of them had the sense God gave a goose they would be trying to grab some of Harry’s shine for themselves. Instead Baldemort and Chuls are crying because all they’ve gotten from Biden are some brief photo opps .
The crap coming out of the UK is going toward bazaar now. They can’t really go back, because Harry has published his truth. They have nothing because the Sussexes give them nothing. Now they’re literally trying to make it appear that the UK government is on a mission to get the President of the US do their bidding. That’s just plain wacko. If President Biden is even aware of all if this crap, I suspect it just strengthens any negative feelings he has about the UK government and brf. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again, the bm are idiots.
“…Her first lie…”I am a Journalist”
This statement posted by Regina74 still stands as true…
The NSC is not responsible for the President’s travel arrangements. Does Tominey not know what the NSC does?
If this was true and it’s not, can you imagine the reaction of US officials? “Who wants us to refuse whom? Huh? Tell Basil the Brit we’re currently busy running an actual government.”
The stories out the UK are getting more and more bazaar. So, why do they fear the Sussexes so much? I wonder what Meghan wrote in her journals. Enquiring minds want to know.
Preposterous! When will the Britshidmedia and the royals finally understand that the USA is no longer a British colony (for almost 250 years!) and our government doesn’t take orders from the UK.
Our president doesn’t answer to your unelected king. Period.