The senior royals are (again) planning a ‘two-year blitz’ of state visits & royal tours

Just weeks after QEII’s funeral, Buckingham Palace was openly briefing the media about how King Charles planned a “two-year travel blitz” to visit his realms and Commonwealth countries. That didn’t happen. He tried to do a big tour of France and Germany before the coronation, but French people threatened him with a guillotine, so he postponed. Royal sources also began to whisper that Queen Camilla has no desire to travel anymore, that she’s simply getting too old. Still, you would think that the king would send out his heir and the heir’s wife to represent the crown abroad, as Charles did for his mother? You would be wrong. The last time Prince William and Kate did a real tour in Commonwealth countries, it was last year’s Caribbean Flop Tour and they’re still salty about how badly it went. After that tour, the British government basically told the Windsors: maybe you guys shouldn’t do your keen racist roadshows anymore. There was also that curious piece in the Telegraph right after the coronation, which was basically like: William and Kate absolutely refuse to go on tours anymore. Well, here’s an update:
A two-year blitz of formal visits by senior Royals is planned in a bid to protect ties with the Commonwealth and the rest of the world. The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales hope a show of ‘soft diplomacy’ will protect relations with countries such as Australia which want to go it alone. The tours raise the prospect of Kate and William taking George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, with them.
Charles has made only one state visit – to Germany in March – since becoming King. As monarch, he has yet to visit any of the 14 Commonwealth realms outside the UK where he is head of state. But last night a palace source said: ‘State visits are back in business.’
Palace insiders have suggested senior Royals have been frustrated at the Government’s perceived slow process for approving visits, which are decided by the Foreign Office and Royal Visits Committee. Now plans are under way for a rescheduled visit to France by the King and Queen in September – postponed because of riots in March – and, next year, the King will visit Samoa when it hosts a Commonwealth heads of government meeting. As The Mail on Sunday has revealed, the King and Queen will also travel to Kenya later this year.
William and Kate are widely expected to visit the Commonwealth country of Singapore in the autumn. Kensington Palace has announced William will go to New York in September.
Historian Ian Lloyd said: ‘A visit by Charles to Canada and one by the Waleses to Australia and New Zealand would capitalise on the global interest in the Coronation. They need to do this soon before that interest wanes – and taking the Waleses’ children would prove to be a PR triumph too. The problem is they are asked to undertake tours by the Government who want to utilise the Royal soft power to promote the country. So, the King’s desire to maintain links with the Commonwealth has to work in tandem with the Government. This was easy in the early days of Elizabeth’s reign when Prime Ministers like Churchill had a romantic vision of the old empire.’
Elizabeth was once Queen of 31 Commonwealth ‘realms’. Today there are 14 – and referendums are planned which could see more of them peel away.
Last week the Australian state of Victoria announced that it would no longer host the 2026 Commonwealth Games because they ‘do not represent value for money’.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m fascinated by the politics of this slow-motion trainwreck. Arguably, this all started when QEII and her advisors made a point of snubbing the UK’s European allies and letting people know that QEII supported Brexit… specifically because of the British Commonwealth. As in, QEII valued commonwealth ties over the EU and European alliances. QEII and her advisors failed to predict what was right in front of them: that the British commonwealth would effectively die with QEII. Britain and the Windsors put all of their proverbial eggs in the “commonwealth” basket and it’s blown up in their faces. Especially since Charles seems to be the only one who even gives a sh-t about any of this now. Camilla would rather sit in her garden with a pitcher full of G&Ts. William would rather be ass-deep in rose bushes. Kate would rather watch TV. The Mail can’t even promise that William, Kate, Charles and Camilla will actually make any trips to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
I forgot how wonky Kate’s face was during the Caribbean flop tour. And that dress! 100% Scarlet O’Hara vibes.
The Scarlett goes to Ashley birthday party dress only in green.
Ooooo I love the reference. So who’s the Rhett?…..
I’ll show myself out.
@Mooney: Major Johnny?
@Mooney, there is no Rhett or Ashley, because Kate simply has neither the charisma nor the fire for men to pine over her. For all her faults and vanity, Scarlett had passion and gumption. Kate…is more of a side character who gets screwed over like Suellen or India Wilkes.
And when they take her drink order, she requests a Crack Baby as if there is nothing wrong with that.
I’m late to the party, but can I just say that the past few years have shown me what happens when there is an Ashley (Will) and a Rhett (Harry) in one family.
I cringe each time I see that picture of her in that dress. I am Jamaican and just the thought of her wearing the green of my flag was too difficult to bear…and her mouth was not cooperating. These royals are so tone deaf…whatever possessed them to visit the Caribbean was beyond reason. We don’t want them there – as they learnt. While we are still moving away from the monarchy, o golly, we would prefer to host Harry and Meghan there any day!. So, I truly do not know about these “tours” that they are having…even if they are going to the “(white) dominions” as they were known, as even Australia is planning on stepping away. Look, let them be the royals of their little corner, up there in the north atlantic and leave the rest of us alone, Goodbye.
I am so happy that you commented @ CherBear!! We need to hear from many more Commonwealth countries that have been impacted and affected by the BRF and their centuries of misdeeds!! We need to remind how many countries that they have stripped of natural resources as well as the travesties committed against that former and current Commonwealth countries as well!!
Interesting that they are talking Australia for the Wales (where there will inevitably be comparisons to H&M and Charles and Di). Of course they’ll have to take the kids as a buffer and to keep the press coverage positive. Canada is hardly a bold choice, nor is Samoa for the Commonwealth meeting.
The very fact that they have to take their kids for a pr triumph already signals that they can’t match up to harry and meghan. Im sorry but bringing the kids made sense when they were young and not in school yet. Taking them now seems weird. But they have briefed this to the press before.
George was a big hit the last time they went to Australia. He terrorized a play group and tried to rip an ear off a bilby.
Australia didn’t want the Wails the last time they tried to foist them on us. We’re about to vote for a Republic.. Bring the wails on! They’ll get the Republic over the top for sure. They are not liked here
@The Old Chick: Thanks for the reassuring news regarding Australia’s anti-monarchical sentiment.
” Plans are under way for a rescheduled visit to France by the King and Queen in September “: Are those scavengers really planning to go back to their crime scene and take pics of the tunnel where they had Lady Diana’s life ended? Charles and Camilla are Pilgrims of doom, aren’t they?
Those poor children! Seriously. Early years expert and spouse should shut this down fast, because using your children as popularity props on international tours is like showcasing child labor. Please don’t.
Interest waned in the coronation before it even happened. Brexit has insured that no country has any interest in the UK anymore and these watered-down royals are not going to renew interest. The royals got rid of the only family that had any spark, and now the remaining royals they can laze around and watch their continued decline.
True.
Before the EU, there was more of an idea that the UK was one of our nice neighbors that have these fun traditions that are nice to watch.
Now it’s more: ‘wow they wanted out. Brexit is a mess, but thank you for chasing out all these international companies that have relocated over here and create even more jobs”.
The Wales kids will be full time working royals in no time, especially if the media put the weight of keeping the Commonwealth on their young shoulders. Poor kids.
My guess is that charlotte and louis will have to be working royals by the time they’re 18. George might get more time to play around a bit in college since he’s the heir.
Poor Louis is already called the entertaining one. They need to leave them home.
The keens can’t stand each other enough to be trapped together for days on end on a tour. I don’t know if Singapore will happen.
@rapunsel, I can’t understand why they would go to Singapore as the UK handed it back and we all know what has happened there since! Let’s hope if they do go there are demonstrations with placards saying “why are you here” and “you abandoned us”.
Singapore just because Earthsh*t is already there, right?
Mary Pester, I think it was announced that the awards ceremony this year is in Singapore. This isn’t a ‘state visit or tour’, this is where they chose to hold the Earthshot awards ceremony. It sounds like France is the only country that would fall under this category unless someone goes to Australia. I wonder if the countries are telling the UK government they don’t want a visit because it’s too expensive in the current economy?
I believe you’re referring to Hong Kong, not Singapore.
@Rapunzel – I believe you are thinking about Hong Kong – not Singapore
Read this the other day and laughed. These folks will get their comeuppance when they get on this blitz because many country’s are not feeling them. Their racism is front and center and they are as gauche as they come. They lack intellectual curiosity and bring nothing but photo’s of themselves as gifts to other countries. Can not wait to see this calamity.
I meant to say this in my earlier comment, the gall of sophie and ed gifting pictures of THEMSELVES to the head of state of a country, the absolute gall. (It would be one thing if it was a pic of Meg and Haz). It showed how little they think of such countries, its peoples, their leaders. The look on that man’s face as he posed showing the picture said (cant say it here, it wont pass the censors). Canada, Australia? they would NEVER …
Yeah, that was bizarre. Even a picture of the Queen — who they were supposedly representing — with a personal note from her, would have made more sense.
I’m vaguely remembering that President Obama gave Queen Elizabeth an iPod with lots of music. Now That’s a gift!
He was criticized for that gift, which I thought was great, as it showed the best of American ingenuity and artistry.
I don’t ever want to defend these people but Sophie and Ed giving pictures of themselves is just what the BRF traditionally do. Whatever royal is representing the monarchy gifts the head of state with…. a picture of themselves. That really tells you everything you need to know about these people. I think Harry said he found the custom mortifying.
Regardless, S&E were just doing the same dumb thing the royals always do. I think it was just that much weirder because it was those two.
Let me predict the future:
Palace Insiders: The royals are going to do Commonwealth visits, and things are going to go really well!
Narrator: (Things, in fact, did not go well at all).
Lol, based on the article, I’ll predict the present. The RF aren’t “planning” anything – the UK government will tell them if and when and where to go.
Just consider it a farewell tour, because this is the last time these places will be part of the Commonwealth. It’s a farewell f*ck—they’re breaking up with you!
This. The media landscape around the royals has shifted so much since the Diana days, but their staffers still think there will be adoring crowds all over the world, just waiting to get a glimpse of Will and Kate. Unbelievable. It’s going to be fun watching them try (and fail).
If they could stop and think for two minutes, they would realize how well they would be received if they were bringing large monetary donations to a charity that does the same work as their domestic charities. It’s easy P.R. unless you’re greedy and academically challenged.
There will be no huge crowd for William and Kate. William is no Harry. Kate is no Meghan or Diana. They need a rent-a-crowd to fill the vast spaces .
There were adoring crowds for the Harry and Meghan tour so I think the others believe this is still available. The lack of response when William and Kate did their colonial flop tour should have woken them up though. Crapping on the only non white senior member of the family doesn’t play well outside of the UK tabloid bubble.
you do choose the best pictures…
Kaiser does an outstanding job while also being presented with a wealth of source material!
What global interest in the coronation? There was barely any interest here.
I want some of whatever they’re smoking.
@sarahcs, exactly, the only real interest shown was in the Queen’s funeral!
I think that coronation and Scottish coronation were both dud’s was confirmed last week. But the tabloids never let facts stand in the way of the lies the fantasy’s they create.
This seems to be the palaces telling the “Senior Royals”, we totally tried to schedule stuff, you guys, but the mean government is dragging. So nothing has been planned because the big bad government doesn’t share the common wealth vision, not because the government knows that it’s a complete disaster when these people are set loose abroad.
It was always clear the commonwealth would end with QEII, because the world moved on. The blatant colonizing attitude of, we stole everything that wasn’t nailed down, killed a bunch of your people and now we enjoy keeping in touch to watch you perform your quaint customs is no longer acceptable. Doesn’t really sound romantic when phrased like that.
Wow, how old and deluded is royalist historian Ian Lloyd? Global interest in the coronation? Romantic vision of the old empire? I’m put off by BRF & Co willingness to exploit underage conscripts, “taking the Waleses’ children would prove to be a PR triumph.” Ugh.
So sad they have to trot the children out on tours.
@ Tessa, seems to be the only asset Keen and TOB have to come with. Otherwise no one, and I mean NO one, is interested in these two dullards…..
This is what happens when you have allowed your heir to sit in his ass doing absolutely nothing for the last 3 decades.
Feel it, accept it and let it go Charles. This is the monster that YOU created!!! Along with his lazy wife as well!!
Where’s all the so called body language experts,when it comes to Will and Kate? I mean shit,their body language is writing a novel.
I don’t even believe anyone wants them to visit and I don’t believe Peg wants to go with Can’t anywhere. Didn’t we just today have an article about Peg going solo? I believe Peg wants solo for two reasons . One he’s looking to find someone new and two he doesn’t want to give Can’t the opportunity to touch him. So what is this about really?
I also read that article. Are they trying to phase KKKhate out?
Susan Collins, it’s actually a good idea. He’s more relaxed when she’s not around. I also think he can partner with Sophie (or Beatrice, is KFC will let him) on occasion. He should step up the number of engagements he does, too. He needs to show that KHate is not necessary to him. That would be a really good start.
“…capitalise on the global interest in the Coronation.”
Most of the “global” interest in the Coronation revolved solely around whether or not Harry would show up and if he’d bring Meghan. You know, the last best hope of the monarchy, whom they actively pushed out. And much of the national interest seemed to be of the negative variety (i.e. the Republic protesters). Not a great foundation on which to build the future of the institution, really. But the RF and their sycophants certainly do flatter themselves, don’t they?
Who is going to tell them New York isn’t a Commonwealth country? 🤪
IKR they seem to forget that the US left their salt a**es many decades ago.
@SusanCollins …..the US didn’t leave “their salt a**es many decades ago”. The US downright Kicked their a**es out!
Let’s not tell them. They keep setting William up for huge embarrassment every time he ventures to the US. Let them continue to do what they do best. It’ll good to see the outcome. 😆
Will Willy have the guts to go to another sporting event where he could be boo’ed?
Hmm so Charles has only managed to visit Germany and Invictus Games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany in September. William is going to Singapore right before the annual Sentebale Fundraiser Polo match returns.
Sigh… so in short whenever the Sussexes do their big events and advertise them in advance we can expect Charles and Willy to show up early in an attempt to sabotage or suppress them? In light of hearing how they were leaning on the US govt to not show them any consideration and their anger at the King of the Netherland attending and supporting IG last year I’m assuming they are trying to avoid repeats of the Sussexes mixing with global leaders.
I believe the Sentable fundraiser in Singapore is next month if I’m not mistaken. So the Keens will be going later. Previously it said they were going in December, now they’re saying autumn.
Yeah, I thought the Earthwatchit thing was scheduled for December & assumed this September trip was an add-on, but maybe not? It’s a rescheduling?
@B, exactly this
Sounds like they’d be inviting comparisons between HM appearances and the “real royals” by taking such a route. If they had any self awareness, they wouldn’t encourage it, but let’s face it, they don’t have the common sense god gave a rock.
Won’t be surprised when we get an announcement in later months r maybe even next year of a state visit to either The Netherlands or another to Germany and Canada because you know, Invictus.
Remember when K wore never worn before Dutch labels to the flop tour because she thought Meghan would do that at invictus and now her team has eyes on German labels (accessories atm) watch how that will suddenly increase in September
This is sudden – “Now plans are under way for a rescheduled visit to France by the King and Queen in September”
So both William and Charles will be taking trips in September? I wonder if they’ll be coordinating their diaries to prevent them overlapping and competing with each other for UK press coverage 🤨
…..and there is also the Invictus Games in September. Does Charles want to compete with Harry for international press coverage? Will his trip occur during Invictus Games? 🤨 These royals are so petty, I wouldn’t be surprised if they intended to use a diplomatic trip to compete with Harry. 🤷♀️ Meanwhile, Harry has moved on from the toxicity. ✅
I would imagine they won’t be out of the country at the same time, I think you want your backup at home just in case. Then again, William’s staff is dumb enough & his ego is big enough they may try to overstep Charles’ trip.
Harry can go back as COS while Chas and Willy are gone 🙂 I kid, they would each cut off an arm before letting Harry perform an official duty.
I find it interesting that there is no suggestion of the Princess and Princess of Wales visiting any of the African countries still part of the Commonwealth, just Australia and Canada.
THIS. Just came here to make the same comment. Interesting as the bulk of Commonwealth countries are in Africa. But we know that unless he’s on safari or seeing old girlfriends, William has really no interest in Africa.
William and Kate are scheduling trips for their personal project events (Earthshot) and then forcing the government to pay for them by claiming they are state visits. Taxpayers have deep pockets so why not, right? 🤷♀️
Regarding Africa, I don’t think the Waleses have any intention of traveling to any continent solely for the government, it’s not just African nations. For them, it seems to be all about the vanity projects. They are competing with the Sussexes globally. Maybe when Harry hosts the Invictus Games in Canada, William will have an event for his project there also and call it a Commonwealth state visit. 🤷♀️ Harry doesn’t have any big event planned for Africa as yet but if he ever does, I expect William will follow suit.
Canada does not want them, and while not wanting to speak for Australia, I feel fairly safe in saying they probably doesn’t want them either.
Waity is afraid of melanin
Could make for a fun Twilight Zone episode.
I think newly crowned European monarchs do a “royal tour” of other monarchies. At least the Spanish, Belgian, and Dutch did. However, after rejecting “Europe” Charles’s new king tour should be restricted to the countries where he is still head of state except I can’t think that any of those countries are particularly eager to see him. In fact, royal tours are becoming ludicrous for everybody. Britain should do what other European monarchies do- which is accompany the government on trade tours and such.
I can’t believe any country in the Commonwealth would agree to the outrageous outlay of monies required just to host any combination of these grifters. They have much better uses for their capital. Certainly, no one wants to support their off day “crack babies” habit. Ugh.
They best keep their azzes out of Caribbean countries. Maybe they could go the Caymans, I think they’re still suffering from the colonized mind there. I’d also suggest they stay out of the African continent because all Black people think of when they see them is how they drove/chased/badily treated the Black/mixed race woman who married into their ‘family’. I understand Sussexquad is worldwide. As far as Canada, the senior brigade was there recently and there was little or no interest. I’m not sure it made the news more than once. The royalists were upset that the government was not doing more to promote the shiny hat party, had no kind of ceremonies planned, no one cared. Now had it been Diana, whole other story it would have been.
I saw Richard Eden touting to the piece so I was expecting additional information to what we already know. It doesn’t sound like there has been any change to the actual situation. Charles as Head of State should be the only one paying visits to countries in my opinion. If the Royal Family wants to modernise they need to start acting like a modern country acts.
Take the kids! This isn’t a suggestion, this is an order. From the media.
Just like Louis was “suggested” to be present in the funeral and Chubbly. To entertain and generate news.
They’re going to drag the kids along to make sure they won’t be booed.
Their overlords the press, have ordered the children to attend the tour for the pictures. The press know that pictures of the P&P of Wales do not have star selling power.
Sounds to me that there is no plans for the Walles to do an Oceanic Tour, but more a pushed wish from the BM.
Exactly
Just two thoughts. Sending Camilla to Kenya sounds pretty risky– for the royals. But highly entertaining for us!
Commonwealth countries aren’t “peeling away”. They’re stampeding for the exits just as fast as possible.
Burger King and Kate have no intention of going on any foreign tours together. The senior royals referenced here are singular– just Charles. He is keen to hop around and accept accolades and fancy dinners as the new monarch; Cams not so much. The article then says Wilbur is going to Singapore (for EarthStuff) and then he’s on to NYC. Neither of those are multi-stop royal tours, but the peasants are supposed to think Wilbur is working hard for the crown on those trips.
Tell me the Wails are unpopular without telling me the Wails are unpopular.
So, basically, the only “confirmed” trip is to New York (not part of the Commonwealth) for W, probably the same fundraising/ U.N. adjacent trip like he did last year. And possibly a trip to Singapore for Earthshot…and the taxpayers will pay for it. That’s some grift.
The Wales would be welcome in Canada, William and Kate are relatively popular here, but you know who else is relatively popular? Harry and Meghan. Anyway, I doubt they’d get a negative reception or have people throwing eggs or carrying signs, but on the other hand I don’t think they’d get all that much coverage either.
Canadian here — no, the Wales are NOT relatively popular here and the only welcoming they’d get would be from a handful of crusty lackies, the Governor General and possibly the PM. When they came to Victoria, Vancouver Island in 2016, there was a very modest turnout and hardly anything on the local news. They are non-entities.
Fellow Canadian here – I think they would get a decent turnout if the kids were with them. Solo I don’t think that many people would care (yes it would be an older more traditional crowd) However there a lot of conversations finally happening in the country around colonialism and the genocide of the Indigenous peoples so they would be opening themselves up to protest. There would be some awkward visuals I think. I also think there’s enough anti-monarchy sentiment that there would be some pushback. I feel like they might send them here though…esp knowing the Trudeaus are friends with H/M and that she lived here for so long. I would remind the royal family that Spare was #1 here for a looonnnnngggg time. Everyone I know has read the book and even people I know who were not fans of H/M at the time of reading found themselves moved by it. It helped shift the narrative with alot of people i know.
Spare exposed kate and William as not very decent people and a lot of Canadians read that book.
We don’t have the DM or the non stop rota trashing Meghan here either.
Not according to recent polls. A lot of the goodwill was for the queen, who I guess was regarded as a grandmother figure? (I have two grandmothers, I don’t need any more, thanks.)
Their second tour with young George and the first appearance of Charlotte didn’t do as well in 2016, well before Meghan and Harry were a couple. And the first tour was scheduled with visits at the Calgary stampede, which always has crowds and Canada Day in Ottawa, which again always has large crowds.
If Canadians really wanted to see them, Trudeau would be sending out an invite. But they don’t care and he’s not risking political capital for something that most Canadians don’t care about.
I counted three visits by the king and two for the P&P of Wales; how exactly is that a blitz of visits over the next couple of years? And why use the term, ‘blitz’? Are they planning on destroying relationships with Samoa & Singapore?
Oh great!
Maybe they can start with the Orkney Islands lol
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/02/orkney-could-leave-uk-for-norway-as-it-explores-alternative-governance
At least a trip to the Orkneys would be better economically. Both Samoa & Singapore are long, long trips from London for a mere couple of days. But then maybe both are planning some vacation days tacked on at either end. On the taxpayers’ dime, of course.
I swear, Kate tilts her head better than my German Shepherd.
“ass-deep in rose bushes” That one got me this morning. I literally LOL’d. It also sounds painful.
Someday, therapists are going to make a LOT of money dealing with these three children and their PTSD issues, stemming from being thrust into the spotlight unwillingly. If you need to use your innocent children as buffers for your lame PR, then perhaps you need to rethink your entire approach to “engagements.”
“Capitalize on the global interest of the Coronation”. LMFAO. Their own country wasn’t even interested in the coronation. Let alone the rest of the world. They are truly doing the most while doing absolutely nothing. I don’t think William cares a lick about Commonwealth countries and I think Charles knows that the jig is up with most of them as well. Which is why you see them focusing on the ones that are predominantly populated by Black and Brown people.
Hope the gruesome foursome fund these tours as it sounds like it’s something they and their media cohorts want more than the Commonwealth countries mentioned in the article. If they want to use Commonwealth countries to bolster their image then they should pay for their own PR campaign.
Also hope that they’re made to travel by bus to and from events just as KFC forced the Commonwealth heads of government to do at TQ’s funeral and the coronation.
I still can’t believe that even after being sacked Kate and William still dressed up with those medals for that dinner. I’m talking about Kate in the green dress here. It would have been better to read the room and leave them off. Yes, I know it was a State Dinner but no one else was wearing regalia. The thing with Harry is that he is able to read the mood of the crowd when on tour and that makes him a success.
“A visit by Charles to Canada and one by the Waleses to Australia and New Zealand would capitalise on the global interest in the Coronation.”
There’s no “global interest in the con-a-nation” AT ALL. Canada doesn’t give two sh*ts about Chuck and the Winebag, they’re about as interesting and charismatic as a couple of stale potatoes. And WanK’s history of flop tours will continue — the day is finally here when the bloom if off the royal rose and their utter uselessness is on full display. The fact that they continue to live a luxe life paid for by the people they supposedly represent while the country is struggling with Brexit, recession, job loss, strikes, a teetering economy and skyrocketing cost of living is despicable.
Every time I see that pic of Kate in the pink dress my neck hurts. She makes no sense.
Charles is trying to keep the taxpayer funds running.
Camilla is trying to keep Charles happy.
William is doing whatever he wants.
Kate is too busy watching William.
Andrew is perching in the Royal Lodge.
Sophie and Ed are in a snit about their son losing the Duke of Edinburgh title.
And Anne is with her horses.
Meanwhile the monarchy collapses…
Kids can’t save them
They are overexposed too
That top photo of her in the green dress – yikes, she looks like a malfunctioning bot. She tries soo hard to make her face move given all the botox and fillers she’s had.
Ma must be gutter – no more free holidays for her now.
What is the purpose of this article? Do they think they can drum up excitement for an upcoming tour buy any of the rf? NO ONE CARES. Go, don’t go, who cares? The coronation got low ratings, the Scottish coronation got low ratings and was boo’ed loudly. The Windsor’s lucked out when Diana came along and brought worldwide attention. They never credited her for that and still believe it’s all about them. Without Harry and Meghan they are all dull as dishwater. Maybe Kate has fans of her photoshopped pic’s but even that isn’t going to carry the whole family. George V was the last unpopular monarch, but he turned it around, rebranded the family as Windsor and he died very popular. I think he also devised the patronage system to make the family seem relevant. QEII understood how quickly it could all change, she saw it when Diana died, and she stayed at Balmoral. QEII bowed her head to Diana’s coffin but not the queen mum, nor Margaret, because she was the only one who believed it could all be gone in a second.
Oh dear gawds ewww. no no no~. Stay away from my country pls. I dun need my country forking out millions just to make PR for these dunderheads whilst so many ppl are trying to make ends meet due to housing and inflation.
Obviously they’ve been reading this blog and the comments. 😀 I mean this is an institution who’s on the verge of being obsolete in the 21st century. And they’re so LAZY to promote even Themsleves lol. As many here have been saying for so many months, go and visit the commonwealth. Tbh, it’s prob also too late as soo many around the world has lost interest in them.
So the royal reporter and the British media are pulling the Royals chains and basically telling them that Meghan and Harry are going to be doing something big . And they better put on show and tap dance for them or else because just a few months ago the line was that there will fewer senior tours and that William and Kate will be taken a step back and just focusing on their kids and the U.K . The royals are so busy trying to one up Meghan and Harry at every turns they ended embarrassing them more .
The absolute moment they announce a trip to Canada, I’m writing every single politician to ask why we’re paying for these useless fools when people can’t afford food/housing/rent/etc.
The Canadian government should request a refund for Carole’s secret visit in 2016.
Another set of flop tours? 😆 Will and Kkkhate will make fools of themselves…again.
I’m ready, I can’t wait.
This is at the aegis of the British Government, instigated by their handlers….
This tour should be paid by the government; it would not undo the damage from Brexit an will only underscore what is lost by that endeavor…
While I would not dare speak for any one particular realm/country, the ties will remain long after the realms remove the monarch as head of state…
The monied class will cling to the Cayman Islands, there is where they hide their assets to avoid taxes.
What is the alternative??
Surely not the OAS, that is more dysfunctional – no one signs off on any agreement..
For South America – Simone Bolivia’s dream is far off – the only alternative!!!
Dear Charles
We do not want you here
No one is interested.
Please stay home
Yours truly
Canada