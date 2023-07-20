The British govt threw tantrums about the Sussexes to the Biden administration

The Duchess of Sussex has not been back to the UK since the Windsors held her hostage for two weeks when QEII passed away. I sincerely hope she never goes back. I remember, last September, spending too much time worrying about her safety in that very salty island. I also remember suggesting that it would be a good idea for Harry and Meghan to hitch a ride back to the US on Air Force One following QEII’s funeral. At the end of the day, they did not hitch a ride with President Biden, but they did leave soon after the funeral. Now the Daily Mail has “sources” claiming that the Sussexes really did ask the White House if they could hitch a ride back, only to be turned down. Not only that, but apparently the British government actively dissuaded Dr. Jill Biden from attending the Invictus Games in The Hague last year. All of these stories are being billed as “the Sussexes’ political moves are faltering!” Baby, the British government throwing a hissy fit at the FLOTUS is not the political strategy of the winning team.
Amid all of the funeral mess, the Sussexes’ staff reached out to the White House: Their staff reached out to the White House to ask if the couple could get a ride back to the United States on Air Force One. It would have been a grand photo-op: Harry and Meghan climbing the steps of the famous blue-and-white 747 to wave alongside the President and First Lady of the United States. But it was an immediate no from the Americans. Sources with knowledge of the decision said there was barely any discussion on the issue, just a general agreement that the request was a ‘non-starter.’ ‘It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,’ another source told DailyMail.com.
LOL, how would President Biden justify the cost of letting the Sussexes ride on Air Force One?!? The Bidens can invite whoever they want to ride on Air Force One. But there would have been questions on who would pay for the Duke and Duchess to be passengers on the plane. The US government pays for official trips, like the Bidens’ travel to London, but Harry and Meghan aren’t American officials. President Biden pays for his children and grandchildren to ride the plane, the Democratic Party pays for any travel to campaign events, and news organizations pay for journalists who travel on board to cover the president’s activities.
The Sussexes invited Dr. Biden to the Invictus Games in The Hague: A central point of their outreach was the Invictus Games, held in The Hague in the Netherlands in April 2022. It was the first games since the couple had exited the Royal Family. Prince Harry created the games to honor wounded warriors and the event already had been a bonding point between Harry and the Bidens. Both Bidens attended the games when they were held in Canada in 2017. And Jill Biden attended the 2016 games in Florida.
Dr. Biden wanted to go: The First Lady wanted to attend the 2022 games, per a source close to her. She was the mother of a veteran and, through her Joining Forces Initiative, was a huge supporter of the military and their families. And she shared her love of the armed forces with Harry, a veteran of Afghanistan.
British officials threw a tantrum about it: However, British officials, in a working level conversation, conveyed to National Security Council staff that they thought the idea would land badly, a source said. ‘She wanted to go,’ a person familiar with the event told DailyMail.com of the First Lady, but noted the East Wing was concerned the Palace could be hurt if she attended. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten led the US delegation instead.
The Invictus stuff is both fascinating and infuriating. I was also surprised last year when Pete Buttigieg was the highest-ranking member of the American delegation to Invictus, especially given Dr. Biden’s long-standing support of Invictus and veterans. Now the Mail’s own sources are admitting that the British government spent the time and energy to throw a tantrum about it to the First Lady’s office. THAT is the story, not “the Bidens snubbed the Sussexes.” The story is that there are people very high in the British government who are using what little political capital they have to whine, cry and stomp their feet about the Biden administration doing anything friendly with the Sussexes.
I bet something very similar happened with the Air Force One situation too – in the middle of the whole QEII-funeral extravaganza, someone at 10 Downing Street was sent to speak to one of Biden’s senior staff and the topic was “please don’t give Harry and Meghan a ride on your plane.” I truly don’t think the Mail or the Torys understand how ridiculous and, frankly, unhinged this makes them look. No wonder Dr. Biden made a point of telling the press that she read Spare.
Well I definitely believe that they threw tantrums about Dr Biden going to Invictus, and she probably eye rolled and was like whatever for diplomacy, but the Air Force One story doesn’t really make any sense. I don’t know if it’s just them and their general misunderstanding of US geography but Air Force One would be flying into DC, or more likely Andrews, why would they overshoot the country by a 5-hour flight to go to LA with Harry and Megan? Or did they expect Harry and Meghan to ask for a flight to Andrews Air Force Base, then take a commercial flight from Dulles to LAX? None of this makes any real sense if you fly often or understand the geography of our country.
Then drive 2 hours+ to Montecito.. the math ain’t mathin. The Sussexes left a day after Elizabeth was buried — nobody knew about it. While the Biden’s hopped back on their plane immediately after the funeral and were in the air when Elizabeth was being buried.. which the Sussexes attended. The tabloids claimed they stayed during the mourning period, it wasn’t until Harry’s book did they find out they left the day after.
It’s just lies on top of lies to distract from their failure to report on Martin Branning. The Sussexes should sue the fail again, maybe they’ll understand that language.
The air force one bit is very likely completely made up. Harry and Meghan attended the private burial of QEII which was held in the afternoon and for family members only. By that time the Bidens were already in the air. The way Harry loved his granny i doubt he wouldn’t want to be at her private burial. Meghan is a supportive wife and would simply want to be at her husbands side.
As for Invictus: if British officials (or rather the palace) did throw a tantrum then I only have 1 word:PATHETIC. And it’s a bad reflection on the royal family and their ties to the army.
Not to mention it wouldn’t just Harry and Meghan traveling. They have a security team with them as well. It could’ve been room, of course, but it’s not very likely they asked. Downing street throughing tantums about it is belivable.
The idea that Harry and Meghan would be arrogant enough to request a ride on AF1 is preposterous. This is terrible fan fiction.
This all sounds like lies.
Yeah it sounds made up for clicks – which is bad, dragging high level UK government officials into family grudges ina nonsensical way. Not a good move by the DM
And if it’s true, it’s actually worse! Imagine multiple high level actual government employees spending time (presumably time paid for by UK taxpayers dollars) meeting about, strategizing about and dragging high level officials of another, diplomatically important completely unrelated nation into grade school level “we don’t sit with Marcia on the school bus or go to her sleep overs anymore” nonsense.
Dear UK government, as long as we’re on a childhood playground, listen up: Simon Says take one giant step back – out of the lives and comings and goings of US citizens, including FLOTUS, POTUS and all their staff.
You are not the boss of them, you are not the BMOC and you’re burning your capital, value in your highly touted “Very Special Relationship” with the US on stuff that doesn’t improve your country’s standing, economic health or national security. And frankly, it makes you look like petty, out of touch losers.
Yep, lies. This story is referencing events from last year for goodness sake. Invictus Games was more than 12 months ago, QEII funeral almost a year. The British tabloid propaganda is out of this world batshit stupidity. And to go as far as including the US President and First Lady speaks volumes about their sycophancy.
The tabloids were complaining the other day that POTUS did not endorse their Defense Minister Ben Wallace for next head of NATO. No wonder, Joe Biden likely evaluated him and concluded, no way, not after Brexit, no way will these English sycophants get any power over the entire western military forces.
Keep the Brexit crazies on that little Island. Keep US first family out of the royal soap opera.
Now I wonder how many higher ups in media, government and royals have been compromised by Dan Wooton’s blackmail cache. That’s the story I’m interested, if only the tabloids would cover it instead of all this 2022 propaganda about the Sussexes and the first family.
Wow just wow. Getting other countries governments to be part of a family feud. This is just beyond unhinged I don’t even have a word for this. Let’s hope Jill will go to the Invictus games if she can this year.
Yeah, this makes the uk govt and royal family look really bad. What petty little people. The bidens must really be like wtf is wrong with y’all.
Utter nonsense. The Sussexes were held hostage long after the Biden’s left. I do believe this is Sussexes red meat because of the sexual predator Dan Wooten. We see you BP and CH. we know all of your moves now. And we do not take the bait. #DanWootenExposed
It’s really wild that the royal family has no other backup plan in place to hide their sketchy business and/or crimes other than Harry (and family)!! The Spare as scapegoat really is their only playbook. And even though he’s left them and has already shared his complete story (so there’s nothing left to hold over his head), its like they’re stuck on Groundhog Day while the rest of the world has moved on around them. How can they not recognize that they look like utter losers?!
So I don’t believe the Air Force One story for a minute. I mean okay, maybe the british government preemptively reached out and said “don’t give them a ride” because they are that petty over there, but I don’t believe for a second that H&M actually asked. Why would they? The bidens were returning to DC, H&M were going to the other side of the country. And H&M were staying for the family internment/burial and the Bidens were leaving right after the ceremony. This may come as a surprise to the british press, but Joe Biden is a very busy man and isnt going to spend 2-3 hours hanging out in the UK waiting for Harry and Meghan. It’s just such a made up story.
The other way we know its totally made up is that if there was an iota of truth to it, the press would have been all over this months ago.
As for Jill attending Invictus – I was surprised that she did not attend and I’m more skeptical as to whether there is some truth to that or not. Again the British government government does seem to be that petty that I can see them saying “FLOTUS should not go” but I also don’t see the Bidens caring? Like, she’s supporting the US troops in an international competition, it would only be seen as “choosing Harry over the BRF” if the press spun in that way. It will be interesting to see who attends in Germany this fall.
Carole can go on world tours at taxpayers expense on the down low but they want to get people upset about hitching a ride in a U.S. plane? It doesn’t even make sense logistically because DC and California are pretty far apart.
Dr. Jill has a different profile now – she’s the FLOTUS, not the wife of the VP or a private citizen as she was during the previous games. Slightly different optics, and I wasn’t surprised not to see her at Invictus, but in any event, she’s undoubtedly busier – for one thing, as someone noted below, Easter Sunday was the 17th and Easter activities for the public are a very big deal at the WH. I also don’t buy that she would’ve changed any plans to attend because of anything the UK government had to say. Finally, even though the RF is petty enough to make a fuss, I’m not sure even in the UK that the government would have.
As far as the ride back on AF1, I call total BS. Aside from the fact that they planned to leave later, had their own staff/security with them, and the flight wasn’t even close to where they needed to go, I can’t imagine the Sussexes feeling it was right to ask. Would’ve been fun if Joe offered though! Heads exploding everywhere!
Huh? Melania Trump attended the Invictus Games when she was First Lady.
I read somewhere that POTUS and FLOTUS left London right after the service. Harry later attended the private interment of QEII (sometime after the service, and possibly after they had a family lunch). The timing doesn’t add up.
They did leave before the private ceremony so this story is ridiculous and just a sickening deflection. As for AF1 it is not unheard of for civilians to “catch a ride” my sister caught a ride years ago when President Bush, the second one, was President she came to the Detroit area for the afternoon we had a great lunch and shopping trip before she returned to DC on the plane. She is a civilian who has never worked in or for any government job, but her friend was a flight attendant for AF1. So the outrage that if they did ask they did something horrible and unheard of is ridiculous. (My kids probably still have the AF1 boxes of M&M’s she got for them) for all these ridiculous claims about the Sussex’s in these hatefilled articles they are just showing the world exactly how right the docuseries and Spare are about everything. This is going to get worse I fear until the Judges over in Britain actually issue a ruling. It is 💩 that there is such a long wait for that to happen, especially when the abuse is continuing.
Truthfully since the truth about Wooton seems to be coming out the stories on the Sussex’s are becoming manic and desperate. That only makes me curious just how much dirt Wooton has on very powerful people.
I don’t even believe the part about Air Force One (and if the Sussexes had flown on it, they certainly wouldn’t have been waving at the door with the President)! But, I do think the IG part is true and I really hope Dr Biden has seen the light and shows up this year in Germany. And next time too in Canada for the winter games! F the royal “family.”
It’s utterly bizarre that the royals don’t have any competent advisors who can a) tell them not to bother the POTUS and FLOTUS with trivial family business and b) who don’t understand the power they are giving the Sussexes by continuing to worry/talk/scheme about them.
If they (and their minions/“royal sources”) had just never mentioned Harry and Meghan after they left, it would have done more to show they consider them irrelevant. But the fact that they continue to brief and scheme and blame and talk about them – I mean, it’s CONSTANT! Meghan has been gone now for longer than she was there! – just shows they know they made a huge mistake in kicking out the only hardworking and charismatic royals. It’s really pathetic and makes them looks insecure and small (which, they are).
I’ve no doubt that the Jill Biden story is true but I don’t believe the Air Force One part. Harry and Meghan knew they would be leaving the day after the funeral because the commital service and burial was on the evening of the funeral service. The Bidens were leaving immediately after the funeral service.
The UK Government or the BRF don’t dictate to the US Government.
No but foreign office can still advise the State Department that Jill to not endorse the Invictus Games by attending due to the fact that Harry no longer represents the British monarchy. I have no doubt that the Foreign Office sent out communications to all countries informing that Harry and Meghan no longer represent the Royal Family after the end of the one year review.
If the British govt really threw a hissy fit about either of the Bidens attending the last Invictus games then the whole dang establishment is more unserious than I thought. It tells me that H&M leaving and being successful away from the BRF is really seen as a slight against and rejection of Britain as a whole and not just Harry’s batsh*t crazy family. They can’t be seen getting support from the administration, it’ll further the image that they’re better off having left and rejected the establishment.
It really is beyond belief, right?! And on top of that, it shows that the royals are completely stupid to not recognize the power this gives Harry and Meghan (and even the children, when their birthdays or pictures completely overshadow anything the senior royals do)! Part of my brain just can’t comprehend how stupid and incompetent they continue to be time and again. They can’t even learn from their failed tactics!!
I mean, I don’t actually want them to learn because I’m enjoying the shitshow, but my goodness.
Fake news. My focus is on the Dan Wooton story.
The Bidens left England soon after the Westminster state funeral service. At the time they were boarding the plane, the Sussexes were at Windsor Chapel for the Windsor extended family, friends and acquaintances private funeral service and final burial. Also Invictus Games are coordinated with the department of defense in each country, not the White House or office of the president. I call BS on that nonsense about FLOTUS in their story also. Entirely fake news to distract attention.
Let’s get back to the Dan Wooton story please. Don’t allow the tabloids propaganda to distract you from the biggest British media scandal of the decade.
POTUS is way too busy to listen to any BS from Salty Isle about whether he should go somewhere, and I don’t see FLOTUS listening to someone tell her whether she can support injured troops or not.
This is simply distraction for their buddy Dan.
Yeah, I don’t believe the AF1 story because the Bidens and the Sussexes had two different destinations thousands of miles apart. The British rags do tend to forget that the US is a huge country not a tiny, salty isle. But I do believe the Tories went ape sh*t over Dr. Biden attending Invictus. That’s the sort of thing which would trigger them.
Man are they just putting this crap out here to distract from the Wootton mess? Seems like something they would do to protect the royal cult from wootton spilling all his tea.
Wow, imagine flying over to pay your respects to Queen Elizabeth and getting pulled in to this institutions pettiness and drama…..how awkward for the President and First Lady
lol. At least, tabloids stopped publishing alternative versions of the “Meghan made kate cry” story.
That time must have been really “funeral from hell” for them. I was stressed out just watching the tabloids going crazy abusive. I will never understand how what they are doing is legal.
There is definitely a concern effort on the British tabloids and the royal family to deflect attention from William favorite go to reporter mis deeds . First we have the Meghan and Harry divorce stories being spread by bots and the crazies all day yesterday believing radar on line and that blind item website both websites have been Debunked countless times . Now this story about the funeral that happen months ago Charles and William are desperate and throwing any random things they can think of so no one will pay attention to Dan Wootton and his cozy relationship with William . This is not he flex they think this is it makes the British government look extremely petty and involving themselves in a family affair. How dare the British government try to tell the president of the United States who can’t and can have on the Air Force one . This is the British establishment problem they think they can bully everyone and that people are so supposed to bow down to the royal family.
Why would they hitch a ride to DC when there is a direct flight from London to LA? The Fail is making up stories without using logic.
Exactly and especially as they were away from their children for much longer than was planned. Stopping over in DC would have made their trip longer.
It’s never stopped them before lol. Logic and facts are not their strong suit.
Some historical context on how petty the establishment can be:
When Edward VIII abdicated and married Wallis Simpson, they became the Duke & Duchess of Windsor. There were very clear instructions that only he (not her) should be referred to as HRH.
WWII broke out with both of them in France and they needed to be got out. The TL/DR version has a telegram from the Foreign Office saying THEIR ROYAL HIGHNESSES should travel to Madrid. In the midst of, y’know, A WAR, a reprimand was issued and very clear instruction to NEVER refer to the couple as TRH, only the Duke as HRH. Similar instructions were issued when he was made Governor General of the Bahamas.
Despite the mountain of issues facing the UK right now, I can well believe someone still took the time to get a message to FLOTUS re Invictus. The other stuff is logistical nonsense though.
I don’t believe any of this. The Invictus Games were during Easter last year, weren’t they? I know the White House usually has a big event during that time and FLOTUS presides over it. Maybe that’s why Jill couldn’t go to Invictus.
You make a good point about Invictus being at Easter last year. This makes it plausible as to why Jill didn’t attend.
I looked it up on the White House calendar. Jill Biden had a huge Easter event at the White House on April 19th. Not just the usual Easter egg hunt, but an all day education event that invited 30,000 people, including thousands of military families. It must have taken a boatload of advanced planning, not to mention work on the day. There’s no way she was planning to attend Invictus.
Yeah there is no way Dr Jill would do as the UK instructed on a matter involving veterans. This is more insanity from these people who think they tell the US government what to do.
Remember William wanted a big meeting with President Biden and all he got when Biden was in the same city was a quick outdoor handshake or something. They also tried to tell Biden who he should support for NATO governor. He did not go along with that suggestion either. The British government is right wing, Biden is not. He doesn’t take instructions from them, nor does he take instructions from Charles.
Right! The egg roll was on the 18th and the US delegation left for the Hague on the 16th. Dr. Jill is a hands on person. She would have been present and busy with the White House event.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/15/white-house-announces-theme-and-activities-for-the-2022-easter-egg-roll/
They sent a delegation of 6/7 people. That’s not a snub.
I don’t believe either of these stories.
@Eurydice – THANK YOU. I knew there was a valid reason why Dr Biden couldn’t attend but, I couldn’t remember what it was. As soon as I read your post about the Easter Egg Hunt I remembered. 🙂
Lies. It would be arrogant to ask for a ride in Air Force One. H&M aren’t arrogant.
I hope Jill AND Joe attend this year’s Invictus as a fuck you to the UK government’s pettiness.
Air Force One left 2 hours after the funeral service, the Sussexes attended the Queen’s interment, later in the evening.
What would be the purpose of going to DC, to get on another plane to Cali.
If the BM pretends that they don’t know the difference between LA and Montecito ,why would anyone expect them to tell the truth about the distance between DC and Montecito.
The UK can’t even get Biden to do a trade deal, but sure they can tell the Bidens not to go to the Invitus Games.
Dr. Biden did say she read Spare, they have known Harry for years.
I am so embarrassed to be a Brit, albeit this being my adopted country.
This is not the flex the UK Govt think it is and it tends to show that Meghan and Harry were bullied out of the country by the a consortium of the BRF, Govt and Establishment figures of which the Rota are the PR arm.
It’s also embarrassing that the UK Govt, foreign office and Royals do not officially support Invictus because of a family row.
The UK is increasingly becoming a Banana Republic and Peg is going to have the same legacy as his father, but in relation to H&M. When he divorces Kate his sate will be sealed and his popularity will plummet.
This was my takeaway too. They are saying they tried to bully the First Lady to not support global veterans.
They are against support for veterans.
This is where they’ve landed? Good lord, no wonder the queen hung on so long.
@Sussexwatcher “The Spare as scapegoat really is their only playbook“ that’s it indeed! The job of the spare in this situation of only two children is distraction/making the king or heir look good at all costs. I think it’s particularly shortsighted because with just two kids and no Andrew as jester or Anne as positive support did they ever consider what would happen if the heir bit the dust and they set up the spare so poorly? I mean can you imagine if it was just Charles, Anne, and Andrew? Andrew would have been next. But I guess that’s why he’s the way he is. He was groomed for indulgence and mediocrity. The BRF have no more positive or productive use for Harry unless he comes back….without Meghan.☹️
Like other posters I don’t believe the AF1 story but, I do think there’s more than an element of truth in the government throwing a hissy fit over the IGs. Now that everyone knows that there is very little chance of a reconciliation in the near future it will be interesting to see if Dr Biden attends the German games. Even though Jill didn’t go Pete Buttigieg was a great replacement and did a fantastic job of supporting his country’s veterans.
The Dutch king also gave us some great photos joining in the fun with Prince Harry and the crowd. The BRF and the government must have been seriously miffed when those pictures went all around the world. Especially, when “they” were telling anyone and everyone who would listen that the Dutch king would be “snubbing” Harry.
IMHO the bigger story is why on earth were there no photos of the British officials supporting their wounded soldiers? Those men and women who gave so much for KING and country were ignored by the government and the BRF. It will be very interesting to see if the British government will try to bully other countries to once again follow suit and not sent “official” representatives to support their loyal veterans.
Harry attended an event at the British embassy for vets and there was MOD representation at the event. I don’t think the MOD is nearly as queasy about support Harry and an event for military personnel as other portions of the government may be.
Secretary Pete Buttigeig is also a veteran, having served in Afghanistan as a US Navy intelligence officer. It makes sense that he would lead the delegation, since he’s an actual veteran.
I agree. Buttigeig was a great choice.
Tammy Duckworth went too.
As far as I am concerned (not that anyone cares what I think) but this is slander towards H&M, but also towards Dr Biden in particular, that they make it seem she would shun veterans that served her nation on the say so of Petty King Charles is outrageous.
Has the UK made a trade deal with the US yet, post Brexit? Because dragging the POTUS and Flotus into tabloid nonsense is not the way to build warm relations and confirm deals. The palaces and the British government might want to muzzle their attack press to save themselves.
Good point. I thought the royals were the diplomatic force. Lol. Acting like they’re pushing POTUS and FLOTUS around, in charge of who they take on their plane and where they go, laughable but also beyond arrogant and delusional.
pathetic and petty!!!
The UK is a long time ally and trade partner of the US. The Sussexes have committed no crimes that we know of…if Charles TRULY wishes the his son and daughter in law the best on their journey in the US, why are UK diplomats asking the White House to snub them?! Why are they getting another country involved in a family squabble? Who wouldn’t it land right with? Charles or William? Does that mean the UK government is making political decision in what is basically a family beef?
I call bullsh!t on the Air Force One story. How can these people be so horrible at Geography?? AF1 was flying back to DC and the Sussexes live in California. They would have still had to catch a flight from DC back to Cali. Was this supposed to be a political coup for them or something? Was the other brother worried that Harry would “flout” his international political favor at an event where the future of the British crown was supposed to be center stage? If everyone always pays for themselves and Harry has no diplomatic status, how could there be confusion about how would pay for them? I mean the palace won’t let him pay for his own police protection in the UK. Bottom line…H&M have shown themselves to be willing and able to fly commercial. Have hanger will travel.
I am on the fence about the JIll Biden Invictus story but its another case of with all the REAL problems in the world including the trade deal with the US the tories promised, why would they spend capital on persuading Jill not to go to the Hague when she’s been such a patron of the issue? It feels unhinges…which would be so on brand for the Palace at least…and almost makes me believe that if the story were true…the other brother may have been pushing the issue. Because many at the time will recall how much the BM was pushing the Dutch royals to snub the Sussexes and the event. But they still attended and showed their support to the veterans and of course the BM hated it!
Get off the fence, Dr Biden was busy with Easter celebrations.
Joe Biden tuned down the coronation invite but did take a trip to Ireland. I don’t think he is swayed at all by these govt officials. Agree with all who said the story is bs created to distract forum Wooton.
The continual right wing political social media/trolling situation is so transparent and exhausting. Falsehoods are reported and cue right -wing cultists and talking points and outrage spews out. I have seen H and M connected to woke agenda and people expressing support for GBNews in posts about them. Sigh. This bogus AF1 story comes out -cue people to automatically call them “grifters” “drug addicts” the approved RW talking points and unleash the cutesy not —clever -by -half hashtags because they are told to? Paid? I don’t know how anyone deals with this day in and day out. And BTW Pete B was grilled about taking his husband ton an official trip to Invictis by Fox News – his right wing trolls bring up his sexuality and family every single time he does something or there is a transportation incident . Because the right is afraid of him- and his political future-why are they afraid of Hand M?