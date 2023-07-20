Prince William will spend two days in NYC this September, just after Invictus

The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf are coming up soon! Invictus is coming to Germany from September 9th through the 16th. Prince Harry will absolutely be there throughout the games and it’s my hope that Meghan joins him for the whole week. At last year’s games, Meghan was there for about three days, which was spectacular, but… yeah, I just hope she’s there for the whole shebang. Anyway, there’s something else happening around that same time, people! Baldemort is coming to New York on September 18. We shall call this Prince William’s Don’t Forget About Meeee Tour.

Prince William is making the trip across the pond! The Prince of Wales, 41, will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Summit will unveil the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030. The Summit, held during New York Climate Week, will also convene previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions. Michael R. Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help implement their environmental solutions.

Prince William will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.

Something similar was thrown together at the last minute last year, only William had to cancel his trip to New York when his grandmother died. Hilariously, Peg’s big New York “tour” was only conceived when Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations one year ago for Nelson Mandela Day. Remember the hysterical crying and screeching from Salt Island when Harry spoke at the UN? William demanded that he be allowed to speak at the UN too, only it looked like Michael Bloomberg could basically only arrange for William to conduct meetings in some United Nations conference room. I absolutely expect that William will try to do something similar for this trip. Jealousy is basically the only thing motivating William at this point. Also expect the Windsors to act up something fierce during the Invictus Games.

34 Responses to “Prince William will spend two days in NYC this September, just after Invictus”

  1. CROWHOOD says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Somebody get Michael Rappaport on the horn to follow him around for his visit.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      July 20, 2023 at 8:10 am

      lmao! Just what PWilly deserves.

      Reply
    • Gossipgirl says:
      July 20, 2023 at 8:41 am

      One would think that William would do this in Singapore. For years William did not STEP FOOT on American soil. Now it looks like he is trying to do this yearly to promote a prize that NO ONE CARES ABOUT!

      Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:03 am

    He’ll come to New York for his little visit and absolutely nobody will care, as usual, because the press will be too busy discussing Invictus, and whatever Meghan wore to Invictus, or if Meghan was even at Invictus, or whether or not the kids went.

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Will the British Press be respectful of him or will they chase him around the city, trying to find out where he’s staying?

    The only thing that will be noteworthy about this “tour,” will be the oppressive weather.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Can you say loser in New York? Loosa! Go prune some rose bushes Willy, the adults are working and you cannot do what your brother does cause you don’t have the heart or work ethic. Loosa.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Is keen going. Will is desperate for.attention in the USA

    Reply
  6. s808 says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Invictus Games continues to be a thorn in their side, I love it. As for this lil trip…..ok. At least the Earthshot (what a terrible name) folks aren’t out of sight and out of mind as soon as the award show they aren’t invited to is done.

    Reply
  7. Couch Potato says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:09 am

    This is the first time I read about the different categories.

    Two days in NY during climat week? This is supposed to be his big interest, and he’s not staying longer?

    Reply
    • Angelica+Schuyler says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:02 am

      We don’t need him here in NY any longer than that. Heck, we don’t need him here at all! I will certainly be focused on Invictus.

      Reply
      • Couch Potato says:
        July 20, 2023 at 9:13 am

        I fully understand you! It’s so obvious climat is a PR cause for him, not something he really cares about.

  8. SURE says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:10 am

    If I can make it there
    I’ll make it
    Anywhere
    It’s up to you
    New York, New York (pretty please?)

    Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Peg is like look at me god damn it! I’m important too(not). The lengths they go to to be relevant here ( or anywhere really). I think Peg should stay home and do what he does best. NOTHING.

    Reply
  10. Chloe says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:11 am

    Prepare for the keens to start doing double engagements during Invictus week. And they will absolutely play up the pda. Who knows maybe keen will actually succeed in getting that kiss. They will pull out all the stops just to steal the attention away.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 20, 2023 at 8:15 am

      I think will won’t want pda and Kate Will and try as she usually does.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:13 am

      They haven’t had a public kiss since their wedding day, and it was awkward looking. I highly doubt they would ever do another public kiss.

      Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:13 am

    This is great. Hopefully this means that the royal rota will not be at the Invictus Games but will follow William instead. My thinking is the Wellchild Awards will be either just before or just after the Invictus Games. If it’s after, William is going to be overshadowed by Harry being in London.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:14 am

      Yeah, I think WellChild will be held around that time, especially since they had to miss the last one due to the Queens death.

      Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Already shrugged off by Boston, he’s going to try to get NYC excited. Won’t work.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:14 am

    William has been wanting to stake a claim on nyc ever since the Sussexes did that mini tour there with the mayor at one world trade. It was pretty soon after that when there was all the talk of Will and Kate wanting to compete with the Sussexes and fight over America. But William go eat at Melba’s in Harlem?

    Reply
  14. Jasmine says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:14 am

    He’s so needy for American attention. It’s embarrassing at this point

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Why is this even an announcement? Just go then go home. Also don’t do any pr out in the public where we have to pay for extra security.

    Reply
  16. Mrs. Smith says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Will he stage a 2 hour car chase to imply the paps are desperate to get his photo too?? (Not to joke about the Sussexes terrifying experience, but W’s copy-keening is real).

    Reply
  17. Deanne from Canada says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Is Kate too busy doing school runs to bask in the glow of her burgeoning / bursting celebrity status? Since where she goes, the celebrities follow…My guess is she is pissed she cannot attend as Will is working on his “hot single dad solo engagement schtick”.

    Reply
  18. Vanessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:30 am

    William desperately and pathetic attempt to steal attention from Harry is so Bizarre he has the British media in his back pocket none of his deeds become public . He rich beyond belief and doesn’t do nothing yet his jealousy of Harry and Meghan will be his undoing. His sad attempt to make earthshot into something as big as Harry projects is pathetic.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:01 am

      It’s real proof of what a small man William actually is. He has all the money and resources at his disposal to do so much good, but this is where he chooses to focus his attention. He’s a child.

      Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Is he going to address homelessness during his visit to NYC and say he will solve it in 5 years.

    Reply
  20. Ariel says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:37 am

    It seems like a real sickness. To have so much – and be wanting what someone else has all the time. It seems all consuming to William. It’s sad. What an unhappy life to live. Especially when theoretically you’re the chosen- but out of that bubble, and once Garry came into his own – you don’t ever measure up.

    Reply
  21. Kittenmom says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:38 am

    Stop trying to make fetch happen, Willy

    Reply
  22. Laura D says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:42 am

    I’m seeing this differently than the rest of you! I see this “tour” as piggy backing on the goodwill that the IGs generates. TOB knows he can’t upstage the games but, he will make damn sure he basks in the reflective glory and use Invictus to his advantage. By “flying” out to NYC so close to the end of the games, he is hoping people will see Earthshot as having the potential to be as successful as Invictus.

    Reply
  23. Steph says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:47 am

    He is so beyond pathetic at this point. This still won’t get coverage. And unfortunately, that’s all this about. Hopefully Bloomberg was able to get some serious people involved so that these innovators can actually get some work done.

    Reply

