Prince William will spend two days in NYC this September, just after Invictus

The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf are coming up soon! Invictus is coming to Germany from September 9th through the 16th. Prince Harry will absolutely be there throughout the games and it’s my hope that Meghan joins him for the whole week. At last year’s games, Meghan was there for about three days, which was spectacular, but… yeah, I just hope she’s there for the whole shebang. Anyway, there’s something else happening around that same time, people! Baldemort is coming to New York on September 18. We shall call this Prince William’s Don’t Forget About Meeee Tour.
Prince William is making the trip across the pond! The Prince of Wales, 41, will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.
Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Summit will unveil the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030. The Summit, held during New York Climate Week, will also convene previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions. Michael R. Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests.
The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help implement their environmental solutions.
Prince William will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.
[From People]
Something similar was thrown together at the last minute last year, only William had to cancel his trip to New York when his grandmother died. Hilariously, Peg’s big New York “tour” was only conceived when Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations one year ago for Nelson Mandela Day. Remember the hysterical crying and screeching from Salt Island when Harry spoke at the UN? William demanded that he be allowed to speak at the UN too, only it looked like Michael Bloomberg could basically only arrange for William to conduct meetings in some United Nations conference room. I absolutely expect that William will try to do something similar for this trip. Jealousy is basically the only thing motivating William at this point. Also expect the Windsors to act up something fierce during the Invictus Games.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Somebody get Michael Rappaport on the horn to follow him around for his visit.
lmao! Just what PWilly deserves.
One would think that William would do this in Singapore. For years William did not STEP FOOT on American soil. Now it looks like he is trying to do this yearly to promote a prize that NO ONE CARES ABOUT!
He’ll come to New York for his little visit and absolutely nobody will care, as usual, because the press will be too busy discussing Invictus, and whatever Meghan wore to Invictus, or if Meghan was even at Invictus, or whether or not the kids went.
Will the British Press be respectful of him or will they chase him around the city, trying to find out where he’s staying?
The only thing that will be noteworthy about this “tour,” will be the oppressive weather.
Can you say loser in New York? Loosa! Go prune some rose bushes Willy, the adults are working and you cannot do what your brother does cause you don’t have the heart or work ethic. Loosa.
Is keen going. Will is desperate for.attention in the USA
Believe me, the UK 🇬🇧 is NOT BIG ENOUGH for William’s EGO 🙄
Invictus Games continues to be a thorn in their side, I love it. As for this lil trip…..ok. At least the Earthshot (what a terrible name) folks aren’t out of sight and out of mind as soon as the award show they aren’t invited to is done.
It really does, they’re planning their whole life and schedule around it 🤣
This is the first time I read about the different categories.
Two days in NY during climat week? This is supposed to be his big interest, and he’s not staying longer?
We don’t need him here in NY any longer than that. Heck, we don’t need him here at all! I will certainly be focused on Invictus.
I fully understand you! It’s so obvious climat is a PR cause for him, not something he really cares about.
If I can make it there
I’ll make it
Anywhere
It’s up to you
New York, New York (pretty please?)
Peg is like look at me god damn it! I’m important too(not). The lengths they go to to be relevant here ( or anywhere really). I think Peg should stay home and do what he does best. NOTHING.
It’s embarrassing to watch.
Prepare for the keens to start doing double engagements during Invictus week. And they will absolutely play up the pda. Who knows maybe keen will actually succeed in getting that kiss. They will pull out all the stops just to steal the attention away.
I think will won’t want pda and Kate Will and try as she usually does.
They haven’t had a public kiss since their wedding day, and it was awkward looking. I highly doubt they would ever do another public kiss.
This is great. Hopefully this means that the royal rota will not be at the Invictus Games but will follow William instead. My thinking is the Wellchild Awards will be either just before or just after the Invictus Games. If it’s after, William is going to be overshadowed by Harry being in London.
Yeah, I think WellChild will be held around that time, especially since they had to miss the last one due to the Queens death.
Already shrugged off by Boston, he’s going to try to get NYC excited. Won’t work.
William has been wanting to stake a claim on nyc ever since the Sussexes did that mini tour there with the mayor at one world trade. It was pretty soon after that when there was all the talk of Will and Kate wanting to compete with the Sussexes and fight over America. But William go eat at Melba’s in Harlem?
He’s so needy for American attention. It’s embarrassing at this point
Why is this even an announcement? Just go then go home. Also don’t do any pr out in the public where we have to pay for extra security.
Will he stage a 2 hour car chase to imply the paps are desperate to get his photo too?? (Not to joke about the Sussexes terrifying experience, but W’s copy-keening is real).
Is Kate too busy doing school runs to bask in the glow of her burgeoning / bursting celebrity status? Since where she goes, the celebrities follow…My guess is she is pissed she cannot attend as Will is working on his “hot single dad solo engagement schtick”.
William desperately and pathetic attempt to steal attention from Harry is so Bizarre he has the British media in his back pocket none of his deeds become public . He rich beyond belief and doesn’t do nothing yet his jealousy of Harry and Meghan will be his undoing. His sad attempt to make earthshot into something as big as Harry projects is pathetic.
It’s real proof of what a small man William actually is. He has all the money and resources at his disposal to do so much good, but this is where he chooses to focus his attention. He’s a child.
Is he going to address homelessness during his visit to NYC and say he will solve it in 5 years.
It seems like a real sickness. To have so much – and be wanting what someone else has all the time. It seems all consuming to William. It’s sad. What an unhappy life to live. Especially when theoretically you’re the chosen- but out of that bubble, and once Garry came into his own – you don’t ever measure up.
Stop trying to make fetch happen, Willy
I’m seeing this differently than the rest of you! I see this “tour” as piggy backing on the goodwill that the IGs generates. TOB knows he can’t upstage the games but, he will make damn sure he basks in the reflective glory and use Invictus to his advantage. By “flying” out to NYC so close to the end of the games, he is hoping people will see Earthshot as having the potential to be as successful as Invictus.
He is so beyond pathetic at this point. This still won’t get coverage. And unfortunately, that’s all this about. Hopefully Bloomberg was able to get some serious people involved so that these innovators can actually get some work done.