Prince William will spend two days in NYC this September, just after Invictus

The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf are coming up soon! Invictus is coming to Germany from September 9th through the 16th. Prince Harry will absolutely be there throughout the games and it’s my hope that Meghan joins him for the whole week. At last year’s games, Meghan was there for about three days, which was spectacular, but… yeah, I just hope she’s there for the whole shebang. Anyway, there’s something else happening around that same time, people! Baldemort is coming to New York on September 18. We shall call this Prince William’s Don’t Forget About Meeee Tour.

Prince William is making the trip across the pond! The Prince of Wales, 41, will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday. Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Summit will unveil the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030. The Summit, held during New York Climate Week, will also convene previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions. Michael R. Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests. The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help implement their environmental solutions. Prince William will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.

[From People]

Something similar was thrown together at the last minute last year, only William had to cancel his trip to New York when his grandmother died. Hilariously, Peg’s big New York “tour” was only conceived when Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations one year ago for Nelson Mandela Day. Remember the hysterical crying and screeching from Salt Island when Harry spoke at the UN? William demanded that he be allowed to speak at the UN too, only it looked like Michael Bloomberg could basically only arrange for William to conduct meetings in some United Nations conference room. I absolutely expect that William will try to do something similar for this trip. Jealousy is basically the only thing motivating William at this point. Also expect the Windsors to act up something fierce during the Invictus Games.