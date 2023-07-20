Prince George & Charlotte are a team, ‘she plays this important supporting role’

Prince George’s tenth birthday is Saturday, July 22. I would imagine that the Princess of Wales will release some new birthday portraits tonight or tomorrow, then the Sunday papers will probably get a few extra ones for their front pages. There’s been more buzz and royal embiggening about this birthday, I guess because it’s seen as a “big birthday.” Will we get this kind of birthday rollout for his 13th birthday? Or his 16th? Those feel like “bigger” landmark years to me, but whatever. So how will George spend his birthday? At home, with school friends, like a normal kid. Katie Nicholl royalsplains:
George’s birthday party: According to Nicholl, the Prince and Princess of Wales “are known to celebrate big birthdays, but they are known to do it below the radar. I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school, but it’s not going to be showy in any way. A lavish party, where there’s a huge expense, is just not William and Kate’s style. She still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I’m told there’s going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations,” Nicholl added.
Nicholl makes it sound like they’re doing witchcraft: She also explained that the party will either be held at Windsor Castle or, more likely, at the family’s home in Norfolk. “There’s more space there and of course it’s where they’re completely protected. So whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors.”
George and his spare: “He seems to enjoy being in the public spotlight far more than he used to,” Nicholl shared. “I think he’s definitely finding his feet and coming into his own… This is a big birthday for him, it’s an important birthday, and he strikes me as someone who is very comfortable in his own skin, and very grateful for the support of Charlotte, particularly. You don’t often see George without Charlotte. I think they’re very much a team, and she plays this important supporting role. But I do think we’ve seen George become perhaps a little less reserved, a little bit more outgoing and certainly thriving from having the support of Charlotte and Louis by his side.”
George’s future role: “George is absolutely aware of the role that lies ahead of him and he knows that his father will be king next, and after that he will be crowned king, and who knows what the landscape is going to look like? But he’s absolutely aware of his destiny.” Which is why his parents are “very anxious not to burden him with that weight and responsibility.”
The normal Wales family: “I think what they’re trying to do is raise him with that balance of normality,” Nicholl said. “And he does have a surprisingly normal life… they live in a four-bedroom cottage, they don’t even have live-in help, because there just isn’t the space, and there’s a very, very heavy influence from Kate’s family, the Middletons. Carol and Mike are very involved with George, Charlotte and Louis.”
[From ET]
God, this makes me dreadfully sad for Charlotte. Just eight years old and already forced into a position of “supporting” her future-king brother. Will they let Charlotte become her own person? Or will she always be defined by her need to support George, to be the spare, the supporting player, never the main character?
Also: the constant repetition of “Kate and William don’t have live-in help” is always fascinating to me. No one is flatly denying that Will and Kate have tons of household staff, it’s just that their staff don’t live-in. Nanny Maria has her own apartment or cottage somewhere, and various chefs, gardeners, helpers and maids are also on the Windsor property too, I would assume. What will happen when one of those people decides to gossip? Like… I’m fascinated by the arrangement at Adelaide Cottage and just how thoroughly it’s become Kate’s separation house.
HM King Charles III Birthday Parade with trh Royal Carriage containing HM Queen Camilla, HM Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, Kent, UK on June 17 2023.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
William Prince of Wales, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal box during the mens' finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023
Prince George in the royal box during the mens' finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023
Princess Charlotte and Prince George during the mens' finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – Prince William, Prince George et Preincesse Charlotte regardent la remise de prix faite par la Princesse de Galles
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Charlotte is the “spare” already, poor kid.
An 8 year old should not be playing a supporting role to a 10 year old. Both children should not be supporting anyone. Their parents should be supporting them.
That exactly! Also George is nine just turning ten, he is a CHILD! They really need to stop acting like he is a fully developed adult, he knows nothing of life beyond his very exclusive and elite bubble and I doubt he understands anything at this point beyond his friends don’t have gold coaches or national parades for birthdays. Let them just be kids childhood is short enough as it is. These articles are just disturbing.
I hate to break it to them, but clearly Charlotte is the leader and George is the follower. I think she is supporting her parents. She seems to understand what the kids are supposed to do in public and she tried to keep both George and Louis in line. If they want George to have a normal life, they should let him have a choice in his future. In this day and age it shouldn’t be a scandal for him to say ‘I want to be a doctor or a TV weatherman, give it to Charlotte’. And again, if Charles didn’t insist on the stupid slimmed down monarchy these kids wouldn’t have to be paraded around as often as they are.
It begins already. They know Won’t a d Can’t are so dull they have to start using kids for narratives. Hope Charlotte will find a way to escape Harry’s fate when he was in the BRF and has her uncle’s number hidden for the future.
I have said this before, Charlotte is not the support; she is the leader. George is constantly glancing at her or leaning in to listen to Charlotte’s instruction. She seems to have a much firmer grip on situations than her parents
It won’t matter. Harry is the leader too and look at the good it did for him. Charlotte and Louis are in a dangerous institution for anyone not in the direct line and they sadly don’t have a parent who sees it. Diana for all her faults did what she could to neutralize it. Kate enables the poisonous thinking.
kate will do anything as long as she can stay, she suffers from stockholm syndrome and those poor kids are just her pawns and bartering tools, their role, heir, spare and clown are decided and nobody will probably dare to advocate for these poor kids
She may be a leader in the family but that is not her role in the Firm, and that’s what’s sad about this article. It’s shoehorning Charlotte into the role that the firm has picked for her.
Did QE2’s sister Margret also want the lead and was not happy with her place in the BaRF??? I could be wrong
It seems this family is doomed by this theme since Elizabeth’s father had to take the role.
They need to stop this shit right now! They are children, and should be allowed to be just that. What the hell is a leader. By my definition, that is someone who has worked their way to the top so that they CAN LEAD because they know exactly what all levels of the job involves
Not a title given to someone because he was born first! I hope Charlotte is more like princess Anne and goes her own way but, she will have to break free of her mother’s grasping hands first! Those children are keens way of hanging on to her position, that’s all important to her. The REALLY good thing for all of the children, would be if there is NO MONARCHY by the time George is an adult
Nic The faults were and are with Charles. Not Diana. All his faults caused him to let will push out Harry and Meghan . Charles pettiness drove out Diana Meghan and harry. Diana was not perfect but I disagree about applying the phrase all her faults to her. Charles learned nothing and repeated the bad behavior he had when he was married to Diana and treats harry and Meghan miserably
Totally agree. Charlotte is the boss of both her brothers.
she is now. but she will be put firmly in her place in the teenage years.
Poor children. The adults are shoving the children into boxes before they understand what is happening to them.
This is truly vile. the royals are selling out the lives of very young children for tabloid consumption. i can’t imagine having no feelings of protection for my own children like these people.
The youngest generation is already being eaten alive by the institution and the press. Poor children.
Teaching a woman her value is in supporting a man is so destructive. That socialization is going to be used against Charlotte as an woman.
Kate gets praised for her silence so honestly Charlotte will need to get the hell out of there because there are no role models for her in her immediate vicinity of women being valued for anything other than their wombs and being skinny.
Happy birthday George. Glad you have support of your sister. Hope Charlotte is allowed a life she chooses. Sure Can’t is baking a cake lol. No this family is not your average normal family. This family is part of the royal cult which is not normal and average.
The family is going to try to force Charlotte to do what they thought Harry should do for William. I hope she stays strong.
It feels like watching a slow motion crash to watch these kids repeat the same nonsense as their parents, grandparents, etc.
My thought exactly- it’s like watching a train crash twenty years in the making
Absolutely. After reading “Spare” watching it happen in real time with Charlotte is really sad. And poor Louis, he is the family clown for life.
Agreed. I can see the stories about Louis going to rehab in 15 years from here. The royal family is grotesque, and anyone who thinks talking about an 8 year old girl supporting her big brother needs help. Sincerely, England, you are broken. Who is going to finally get the stones to get rid of this toxic institution?
I’m so sick of the term “coming into their own.” Y’all are writers, come up with something new. It’s also pretty insane that they write the exact same thing about his 41 yo mother.
And, yes, it kinda turned my stomach to see Charlotte written as this supportive role. Notice nobody else ever needs support? It’s always a one way street and that’s glamorized. No wonder all those royal marriages fail.
I was coming to say just this. And what is it with the Windsors and their feet? They’re always trying to find them.
Don’t forget about their foot placement never being wrong! Seriously, what is it with this family and feet?
she’s just a kid. What this family does to their kids is disgusting. I feel a great swell of pity for young Charlotte if she decides she might want to do something worthwhile with her life instead of the one she’s been assigned in utero.
Charlotte’s the spare. Katie Nicholl all but said it. Most people can’t afford a four bedroom house so touting that as some kind proof of normalcy is bonkers to me, plus as Kaiser points out the servants are no longer live in but they are still employed at Adelaide Cottage. I’m going to bet that George has never even made himself a bowl of cereal.
This is a scary repeat of the Harry supporting William nonsense they have done. I guess we know who has been cast as the spare for this generation.
It is just disturbing to write about kids this way. Someone should check if there were articles like this in June 1992 when William was turning 10. I don’t think there were but I wouldn’t be shocked if there was.
Nothing about this family is normal and the Middletons are massively abnormal despite not being royal.
The thing that stuck out to me is how they would invite all these friends from the Windsor school and London school to attend a party off in Norfolk… like why would you expect your guests to travel so far for a kids birthday party? Clearly a bunch of make believe.
I had the same thought. Unless, all have country homes in Norfolk most of those children from school won’t be there. Katie is just pulling this from thin air.
This is 100% made up by Nicholl and shows she has zero critical thinking skills and expects that her readers don’t either.
Word.
That part was so stupid to me. All his friends from his school in Windsor and his school in London are going to attend a party in Norfolk? Even if he goes to school with the super wealthy, they dont all have houses in Norfolk and they might not want to waste a weekend for a kid’s birthday party.
I hear you, but if it’s the future king’s birthday party, they’d go. Especially in the UK, where they have bootlicking culturally-engrained.
you know, I was thinking that after I commented. They all will probably go even if it was at Balmoral (well especially if it was at Balmoral.) And that’s super normal, right? Having guests travel hours for a bday party at your one country estate because your other house isn’t…..what, fancy enough? Normal Kate strikes again I guess.
I didn’t think Kate went to Norfolk anymore, not since you know who did you know what with you know who.
I’m surprised they don’t yet have a confirmed venue for the birthday party – either at Windsor or Norfolk? – like for real? These propagandists usually fill in the details and make up stuff to run a story…..Like George’s birthday is coming up, write an article about it, you can say x and y and you can fill in the blanks as you see fit. Be sure to say something about Charlotte too?
No wonder these royal reporters are worried about losing their cushy propaganda jobs. No wonder they hate the Sussexes for not playing their game. They are all full of hogwash batshit muck. I am so fixated on the Dan Wooton story because I’d like to see their nasty tactics to get into the fold of a cushy spoon fed client reporting tabloid trash job called out and exposed.
I need to step away from my computer because this makes me irrationally angry. He’s turning TEN. This family is dysfunctional and I’m disgusted by society that has turned watching human beings age into a recreational activity. It’s all gross.
I’m with you. It’s disgusting. They’re like zoo animals.
Same here. As far as I’m concerned it’s tantamount to emotional & psychological child abuse, writ large and for the public to voyeuristically consume. It’s as though those children are there merely to distract the masses and ensure the royal gravy train keeps on rolling for another generation. I have nothing but contempt for all those complicit in this cruel system, particularly their parents who are undeserving of that particular title even more so than the other titles they hold.
Efforts to keep her alongside will be worse. I hope she grows to have a non-establishment support system.
Katie is hilarious. She talks about it being all private and locked down on info if at anmer or windsor… and yet she says she’s heard about the possible theme and that kate is baking a cake, and who will be invited: so all the major details a newspaper would get about a birthday anyway. Also i wonder if some magazine like the telegraph will get some toff from norfolk or windsor to imagine what a posh 10th birthday looks like, like the unhinged fantasy article they made for Archie’s birthday.
Feel for these kids. The monarchy should be abolished.
Imagine being 8 and being assigned a supporting role in your own existence. Imagine being the type of parent who would allow this to happen.
This is sickening. I hope Charlotte someday reads “Spare” and realizes there’s another way of living.
I think Harry understood much earlier than 8. He said his whole life he knew.
Kate has never baked a cake a day in her life. Not even when she and the kids did that staged cupcake decorating.
Also, they have lavish parties in secret, including the ones they host for the tabloids they use to attack Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili.
LOL!
Thank you @Haylie
Sycophants like nichols and her fellow royalarselickers hv been relentlessly pushing the notion that kkkhatie-keen can cook and bake only after M’s serious culinary skills and knowledge of food became known them.
But its a failed narrative that only serves to rain more ridicule on kkkhatie-keen’s head.
ETA:
Also, recall that pancake/crepe disaster earlier this year. The b…….cant cook a rass.
Maybe Nanny Maria lives at Frogmore Cottage now. We’d never know. That would be consistent with how they’ve treated Prince Harry all along. But in truth everyone ignores the fact that there is a huge house right next to Adelaide Cottage. Like 30 steps away.
LOL, yes, the nannies and staff live only feet away from Adelaide cottage! It’s more of a complex with staff quarters right next door than a stand-alone cottage. I don’t think Kate and William have ever, nor will they ever, taken care of those children by themselves.
The more stories come out puffing up Kate’s role in the children’s lives, the more I believe that the rumors spread that Meghan is a distant/abusive mother is truly about Kate. It’s pretty apparent that she views her children as props and pr tools, and barely connects with them outside of a photo-op. The fact that people mag had to use a fake picture to promote Kate as George’s mother is a huge tell. Along with the fact that Kate uses what Meghan has done for Archie and Lili (baking his birthday cake, wearing their inital necklace) as a blueprint shows how empty and uninvolved Kate truly is in their lives to have to co-opt someone else’s behavior for herself.
William is the one with primary custody of the kids imo. There is a lot of anecdotal evidence to prove as much. Kate has never done a solo event with them. William is always present. The fact that Kate was totally out of her depth handling Louis at the jubbly, and William knew how to handle him. William was the one consoling charlotte at the commonwealth games last year, while Kate ignored her obvious discomfort. also like I said earlier, there is no recent mother/son candid of george and kate, and it’s not like there hasn’t been photo opportunities. The only reason that people believe the Middleton pr is because of gender sterotypes. That’s not to say William is father of the year and doesn’t use nannies, but he is the one actually living with them. I would bet money on it.
So I think William goes home every night to KP, but the very fact that his helicopter is seen going home tells us he is somewhere else during the day. It may be that he’s in Windsor and returns home at night. I agree that the kids seem much more comfortable around him in public – maybe that’s because he’s more comfortable in public than Kate, but I’m not sure. Has William ever done events with the kids solo? I know he was at that one father’s day race in Norfolk with Charlotte and Louis, that’s all I can think of.
Oh, these are excellent observations. Kate does love to have the pics of the whole family walking side by side, usually holding hands.
I don’t think William was that involved when they were in the diaper stage, but then was kate? If Carole had to attend the Australia tour along with nanny Maria when George was about 9 months, it doesn’t scream hands on mother at all.
But it does look like William is more comfortable parenting them now where kate just wants to point and give orders. That moment of William with his hands on Charlottes shoulders and Charlotte reciprocating is not a gesture we have seen with George and kate. Or kate and Charlotte.
Why do people here feel sorry for her? It doesn’t matter if she’s the Spare, she has a whole institution protecting her, and if she needs a scapegoat, she’ll throw Archie and Lili under the bus to protect herself, or her parents will do it for her. At least Harry didn’t throw his cousins under the bus to protect himself. Also, this girl was never subjected to the abuse that Lili was subjected to when she was born, and Lili is still being bullied both on the Internet and from that dysfunctional family. Yet, the Sussex “fans” feel sorry for the wrong people.
Agreed. I don’t feel sorry for her. She’ll be fine. She is protected while Archie and Lili are not by those royals and the Rota.
I’ll save my energy for those that need it.
Thank you @Sarah.
This the reason I dont comment on those kids. Because I know if I did, it wouldnt be pretty. And I dont really wish to denigrate kids, no matter whose loins they come from.
I feel sorry for her because they are already saying she’s the next Margaret, Andrew, or Harry. I feel sorry for Archie, Lili, Meghan, and Harry despite the immense privilege of All OF THEM.
At the same time, I know that there are children who are starving. This is all a bit insane, ultimately.
Poor little overentitled privileged and rich kids . When we see the levels of poverty, struggle and abuse children are subjected to right at our doorsteps , I don’t care a fig for ” poor ” Charlotte or George or Louis . Plenty of really poor babies to worry about . I am however concerned for Archie and Lili because they have pulled away from this circus and still seem very much at risk unlike their cousins who are protected to the gills.
They may be rich and spoiled, but I don’t think they are really “entitled.”
Their lives are monitored by not only their parents, but the entire media, and they rigidly controlled, no doubt in private as well as public.
This is the same thing the Sussex haters like the screech. They’re rich, entitled, spoiled so how could anything be wrong? How could anyone have sympathy for the Sussex kids when they’re protected, rich, etc?
You can have sympathy for a trio of kids trapped in a system that they never asked to be part of without lessening sympathy and concern for the Sussexes for the situation they’ve been forced into.
Now Wails and Fails? They’re actively choosing ALL of this, and worse, choosing this for their little kids.
It’s fascinating that they try and sell like these kids are having normal birthday parties. For Charlotte, Kate took her and her friends to the Royal Ballet and they all got to go on stage after and dance around and meet the dancers. What exactly is normal about that?
I’m sure George is having some equally UN-normal party….because they are royal and rich and have connections. Let’s not pretend they’re playing pin the tail on the donkey in paper party hats. It’s insane that Brits just go along with this.
ITA about pretending to be “normal” but it’s pretty common for school groups to be able to go backstage at the ballet, specifically after dress rehearsals. Obviously that’s different than a private party, though.
“Will they let Charlotte become her own person?” Not a chance in hell. She’s the new “spare” and she’s a girl. Kid’s got two strikes against her and she’s only eight.
Poor Charlotte. The Windsors just don’t ever learn.
As for Adelaide – correct me if i’m wrong, aren’t the staff quarters literally right next door? When you look up modern pictures of this place, it may “only” be 4 bedroom but its not cramped. And there is a building right next door – like the other side of the driveway – that is reportedly for staff.
So maybe not live-in staff…..but staff within a stone’s throw.
Didn’t see your comment before I made mine above but yes, they are so close that I wouldn’t even call it next door I would call it part of the same complex of buildings. Kate can open up one of her windows and holler out for Nanny Maria to get the heck over there and take care of the kids! That’s not living without staff in my book!
There’s an aerial shot searchable on Google that makes the claims of humble quarters equally hilarious and absurd.
This article is creepy and while you rightly stopped on the issue of Charlotte I would instead like to point out how George is treated as an adult, also attributing to him the emotions and thoughts of an adult. If I didn’t know he’s turning 10, I’d think she’s talking about a 30-year-old person. Creepy
George is a child still but in many photos he is dressed in a suit.
Sorry they trot these kids out so often. I remember it was actually painful when a teacher singled me out at school and everyone turned to look. I really hope none of these kids feel that way.
Are they already trying to enslave poor Charlotte to George as her future role? Damned bad parents to allow this speculation/planning for their 8 year old. Disgusting! Free Charlotte!
I agree that this article is horrible! It reminds me of a couple of decades ago when the boys played the sports and the girls became cheerleaders. One of the advice columnists recently published a question about a three-year-old girl being on a cheerleading team!
So, what about Charlotte’s career?? And Louis’s career? Are they both going to be spares “supporting” their brother? That is a guaranteed recipe for another second or third royal child having emotional problems from being treated like Harry was and is treated??? And I agree that poor George also should have a choice of careers, not just be stuffed into the king slot.
The royal family has not learned anything from the past, which shows down dumb and self-centered they are.
Poor Charlotte. The indoctrination has begun. You can bet your bottom dollar that her parents and literally everyone else in her life is telling her how horrible her Uncle Harry is for abandoning her Dad and not staying by his side to “support” him. Although, right now she’s too young to understand that “support” means being George’s scapegoat for life and all the abuse it entails.
She’s going to need a very strong will to be able to push back on that, but maybe seeing Harry and Meghan and her cousins happily living independent lives will help her realize there are other options. Here’s hoping she reads Spare when she hits her teens.
My thought is why are there frequent references to P George having to be supported?
I hope Charlotte stands her ground if will tries to interfere in her choice of spouse.
There is no escape for George and Charlotte from the culture vultures….
Godspeed to them…
Adelaide cottage is a 4 bedroom mansion. With no live in help does that imply that Kate does the cooking, laundry and vacuum and dusting? Who scrubs the toilets? She does nothing except exercise and shop, apparently. How can people think we believe all this drivel?0
There. Is another building on the property where their employees reside. I doubt kate scrubs floors
I realize that WanK have played this concept of giving their children a ‘normal’ upbringing. It’s not true, but okay.
What I find much more interesting is that this is such a hard hit word with the bm. Recently the word normal is being brought up a lot. I suspect it’s WanK’s strategy to work less (which is impossible since they barely work now), and who are really raising their kids as normally as possible? The Sussexes. They can’t let the Sussexes raise their kids normally as well as they are raising their kids. Idiots.
The Sussex kids are privileged. No question about that. I suspect that they aren’t treated that way at home. I anticipate that they will both be compassionate and empathetic. They will know about how others in this world are living. They will know how incredibly lucky they are to have the privilege they do. Those are the things that I think are important. I just don’t know how WanK are going to pull that off. The two of them seem to think that their privilege is justified and their due.
Doria, I have no doubt, spends time with her granchildren. I think Ma Mids is competing with her. These people!!!!!!!
While I think William & Kate are awful people, I don’t think they will go full “Spare” on their younger children. There’s no way they will not want all of their kids to have all the privileges and status that comes with their “elevated” position in society. George will get the lion’s share of special treatment for sure, but Charlotte and Louis will not get the Harry treatment bc W&K are slightly better parents than pathetic ass Charles. In fact, I think H only got the extra poor treatment because Willy has ego issues, and H decided to marry someone not approved by the firm. If George is a better man than his father, he won’t treat his siblings like second class people. And for sure, Willy will make sure that C&L have expensive homes, full HRH treatment, and money from the taxpayers — because as his children, they are an extension of him. And only the best for Willy!
Will this family never learn? Margaret was miserable. Andrew a waste of humanity. And Harry had to escape. At what age will Charlotte figure out that Montecito estate has room for royal refugees?
This family’s willingness to use children to benefit their own desire for attention and admiration makes me physically sick. I don’t even like seeing the children because they are only there because of their pathetic parents. Instead of trying to improve themselves they use their children so they continue to be worthless lazy people.
I just reread the first part of the article. It says Kate is planning a tea party with George’s friends for George’s birthday, and briefly mentions there might be a football theme.
A tea party for a bunch of 10-year-old boy school friends??? And how do you have a tea party with a football theme? I know things are different in the UK, but not THAT different. I have two grown sons, and I can guarantee you that very few “normal” 10-year-old boys enjoy tea parties, unless it is to toss a few cream scones or sandwiches at each other.
I am guessing any “tea party” is meant to impress the adults and the media who will no doubt be taking photos. And heaven help those poor kids if they are required to wear suits to this “tea party.” And it was noted that the party will no doubt be held completely indoors. Sounds like a lot of fun for all these past and present friends, right???