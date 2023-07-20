“Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara this week” links

Joe Manganiello was the one to file for divorce from Sofia Vergara. He cited irreconcilable differences. There’s a prenup. [JustJared]
Doja Cat explains why she’s “thrown fits” her whole career. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez finally gave fans a new On The J.Lo newsletter. [LaineyGossip]
A Haunting in Venice’s trailer makes it seem like Agatha Christie was writing ghost stories and horror… and she did not. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tony Leung: still hot. [Pajiba]
An explainer on Oppenheimer’s R-rating for sex scenes. [Jezebel]
Julia Fox’s bikini waxer is not on strike. [GFY]
It really is bonkers how many women have “I’m the client, not my husband” stories. All of these stories are completely infuriating. [Buzzfeed]
Queen Latifah is surprised that she was the first female rapper to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. [Towleroad]
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gucci look in the Hamptons. [RCFA]
RE: Gwyneth’s outfit. Women should wear whatever they feel comfortable in and I don’t really jive with “age-appropriate rules” or whatever. That being said, I haven’t seen the crop top and wide pants aesthetic look particularly good on most women over 35. I mean, even under 35 you have to have a pretty specific body type (curvy) to make that silhouette look flattering and that body type is not mine (narrow, square hips, small frame).
So I guess what I’m saying is that I want this shit to go away lol. Back to the nineties with this crap for those of us who already lived through it the first time.
you can see how it’s meant to look from the model, who is probably all of age 15. Of course, only wealthy 50 somethings can afford it, so here we are, getting to check out everyone standing stiffly and sucking in their exposed lumpy upper midriffs.
I don’t mind the shape of the garments, but it seems clear from the models that you’d wear them as separates – not head-to-toe logo. I’m getting flashbacks to the days when Gucci licensed everything and bargain basements were stacked high with 80% off Gucci wallets.
Tony Leung needs to keep the white hair, omg.
+1. He is sooooooo fine.
Julia Fox’s errr … garb… does not look remotely comfortable and, as usual, she takes clothing that could potentially, under some circumstances, be sexy, and instead imbues it with swampy grossness. She shares that unique ability with Miley Cyrus.
Swampy grossness is a perfect description for her and for Miley.
I’m embarrassed for her. I wonder if she has any clue how cringy she looks.
I’m gonna say something nice about that Julia Fox photo. It’s not shopped. She has an amazing bod, but without a spray tan, studio lighting, and shopping, there’s signs of irritated skin from that waxing where no skin-stripping was meant to happen.
Joe and Sofia will have the quietest and fastest divorce in HW.
Prenup, keep everything separate, each pay their own lawyers, no kids.
The only thing is who gets Bubbles the dog.
They must have been working out the details before filing. Adults.
A Haunting in Venice–what a cast!! Can’t wait!!
“Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gucci look in the Hamptons”
sounded like it was going to be a continuation of the “stealth wealth” thing and instead she looks like someone’s crazed, scruffy headed meemaw, who rifled through her daughter’s clothes and decided to randomly garden in a costume.
@Yup,Me – It’s funny because it’s true! 😅😅😅 Chef’s kiss to your comment.
I read that article re Oppenheimer that is linked. I was unexpectedly ticked off. The gist is that apparently people have made a thing about how much nudity there is in the movie, so this writer had gone in expecting a ton of full frontal from Cillian and Florence. What they found was that it is more implied. The characters have several sex scenes where they are fully nude, but viewers mostly see just her breasts. And then it sounds like there are other arty scenes where the characters are shot nude, but again, it’s mostly implied, you aren’t seeing much.
The entire article read to me like those sites where people list the exact moment in a film where an actor, usually a woman, gets nude. Or that skit that Seth McFarlane did “We’ve seen your boobs”. Most people find those gross, so is it different when the writer is a woman and the subject is both the female and male actors in a film? Honestly, I don’t usually get worked up over a “take” I disagree with but I really had a strong reaction to this article.
And, as usual, it’s only the woman who is exposed.
RRR that Buzzfeed “I’m the client, not him” article! I’ve had that experience so many times, as a single woman who has bought 2 homes over the years and fixed them up. All the old guys at Home Depot would say “Tell you husband this, make sure your husband does that” and would look doubtful when I said “I’m the one doing it.” I’m an architect too, and it’s always fun to drop that in after I’ve been mansplained about the simplest things.
I also had a problem with my car last year, the car I have in my name, that no one else pays for, that I wrote big fat check for not that long before this incident. The manager of the place, where I have done business for decades, kept calling my dad with updates. I’m over 40.
I started having a neighbor over as my “grandpa” and I noticed that suddenly no one recommended I replace everything in the house
So glad for the ending paragraph, about unclenching your jaw, taking deep breaths, and remembering to stand up for yourself. I’ve experienced this very thing when car shopping, too. It is infuriating! And that they keep it up even after the man with you says, uh, she’s buying the car!!! Arghhh!!! I remember getting up at that point & saying there are plenty more car lots to look at.
One time I called the Pasadena Ford dealership about something with the car and the woman wouldn’t answer the question and instead asked to speak to my husband. I wasn’t even trying to do anything, I was just asking for information.
I was married but had not disclosed it. It was a lot to swallow. I have two separate advanced degrees so I think my ability to string together a cogent question is intact…..
I never really had an opinion on Joe, but all these articles coming out kinda raises my hackles. Sofia is on a trip celebrating her birthday, and it seems like he’s out here pushing this narrative that she’s temperamental, spoiled, drinks too much, and wouldn’t give him a child. It seems like he’s trying to smear her and ruin her trip.
Yeah he’s doing that while not *really* doing that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had conversations about how they’ll handle this in the press and a no-smearing narrative was agreed upon—- so he’s going a more subtle route. All I know is that all the stories seem to be coming from his camp while she’s remained quiet. The smart celebs stay mum and come out of these situations smelling like a rose so good on her, honestly.
While she’s known for her huge output of detective fiction, Agatha Christie did write spooky stories as well! Some of these are contained in The Last Seance: Tales of the Supernatural and The Hound of Death and Other Stories, though I’m not sure every story in both collections has a non-rational explanation — but some certainly do. She also wrote the Mysterious Mr Quin stories which are lightly supernatural and rather sentimental, and a few of her detective novels have a mildly spooky atmosphere, though with rational explanations at the end.
Quite a few 19th and 20th-century British and American writers dabbled in ghost or supernatural fiction, even if that wasn’t their main thing; Edith Wharton, for example, wrote some fine ghost stories.
this is true, but the particular story this movie is based on is nothing but secular. the only thing spooky about it is that it takes place on halloween (it’s called hallowe’en party, and the scariest thing is bobbing for apples). there’s no seance or anything. the kenneth brannagh poirot movies have been decidedly just ok, in my opinion. as you said, christie did quite a bit of storytelling that involved the supernatural. i don’t know why they didn’t pick one of them for the movie instead of shoehorning it into something something else.
This! I have both The Last Seance and a collection of ghost stories from Edith Wharton and I love them both.
Haven’t read her ghost stories, but Ghost Tours have been a thing at her Berkshire home, the Mount, for quite a while. I did one about a dozen years ago. There was a very small group of us, and while it was particularly interesting seeing the house at night, no ghosts made their presence known while we were there!
There’s another special tour now listed on the website, a private tour of Wharton’s 2,700 volume library. It’s done via special arrangement and pricey at $150 for two people, but if I’m ever back in the area, I’d be tempted.
The Mount is worth a visit in any event. The property and gardens are beautiful, and the Berkshires in general are one of my favorite places (used to live just outside Boston).
I don’t know what’s worse — Paltrow’s dry, scraggly hair or her godawful outfit.
Oh boy Tony is looking sexy … just like the doc order. I seen most of his movies and that man is amazing in the very thing he does.
Re: Oppenheimer and the love story/sex/nudity scenes.
Cillian Murphy was completely nude several times during Peaky Blinders.
He has no problem w/nudity in his performances. I do have an issue with Cillian losing so much weight for the role. He specifically said he would not discuss how he lost the weight bc he does not want it to become some new fad for weight loss. Murphy himself is extremely thin IRL, he looks emaciated as Oppenheimer.
I do not know why a film about Oppenheimer would have any nudity or sex scenes in it.
It’s 3 bloody hours long, in the first place. Cut all that and let us out 20 minutes earlier, Nolan.
The scenes involving love story/romantic/wife + mistress, etc. could have easily been played out with the actors fully clothed and discussing the romances/feelings.
You know, like the old classic movies did it. They burned up the screen w/o any skin on parade.
It just seems unneeded in a serious story about the building of the ABomb.
But, of course, the females will be doing the majority of showing the skin.
I’d like to point out that Bette Davis held the screen like a Boss, no nudity.
Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Barbara Stanwyck, etc.
And, for my taste, Scorsese, Nolan, Tarantino = All of you these respected Directors 3 hours is too damn long for a film. 2-2 1/2 is pushing my limit. No matter how breath taking the film.
Chiming in my support for silver fox Tony Leung. More please.
I miss the Tom Ford era at Gucci.