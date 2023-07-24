“So many conservative men are crying about woke, anti-man ‘Barbie'” links

I love how many conservative men are crying about “woke, anti-man” Barbie. Not everything has to be for you, dude. [Towleroad]
Gonna be honest with y’all: I was gonna just wait until Barbie came to iTunes for rent but as soon as the MAGA crowd said it was “woke garbage” I said “nah lemme head to the theater…” pic.twitter.com/xd26LemaNO
— yung auntie (she/her). (@MsPackyetti) July 21, 2023
“Barbie is a two hour woke-a-thon brimming with feminist lectures and nuclear-level rage against men.” pic.twitter.com/2ppcKtGgwV
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 21, 2023
That does it…I was not sure if I would go see it….but now I will definitely go….at a minimum maybe Barbie will tell us all what woke means… https://t.co/UBPiBiuZBh
— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 22, 2023
That “world map” also had almost the entirety of North America as USA, with NO CANADA so whose propaganda was it really, TED?!? EH, TED????????!
While I did notice the lack of canada on the map, it was mere seconds and MAGAs are looking for things to hate about that movie.
(Early bird prediction gosling gets a best supporting actor nom)
LOLOLOL… a fellow Canadian
Wow, men really can’t accept that maybe they aren’t the best thing ever, can they?
Not the ones who’ve always been told they’re the best thing ever. Used to work with a legacy Ivy League grad who was no great intellect but loved to refer to his “pedigree” and would get vindictive if he ever felt that one of the younger attractive women in the office wasn’t sufficiently receptive to his flirtations. 🤢 Possibly the most insecure human I’ve ever known.
@ DeltaJuliet, Cruz can STFU with the rest of the his swamp buddies of too woke, too stupid and ignorant.
They simply deem anything that jeopardizes their masculinity as “woke”!
To quote Vanity Fair: she’s everything! He’s just Ted.
Yes: Nothing says Robust Masculinity like hating on a movie based on a doll.
LOL Blithe! Must be exhausting to forever be the victim of manufactured and illusory persecution.
Comment award 🏆
Yes, THIS!!!! Thank you @ SIde Eye for executing my same feelings much more eloquently than I ever could!
A plastic and rubber one at that @ Blithe!!
Lol thank you BothSidesNow! (And you’re pretty eloquent btw love your posts!)
The fact that these people don’t even know what woke means, but still keep using it is almost comical.
Not to mention the men crying with rage over a doll.
…or the fact no one uses the word “woke” anymore. White dudes ruined the word.
Yup..LMAO
When I’m in a situation and someone says woke in a negative manner, I just reply will it’s a lot better than always being asleep. Sometimes I just ask them “What does that mean”
Yes it’s the perfect way to filter people out and know exactly who they are.
Somebody call Dr or EMT Barbie to come get them in her Waaambulance
I was watching the news the other day. They had two men review the Barbie movie. You could tell they didn’t like it. One of them even said that Ken was the best part of the movie. I really want to watch this movie. Most people say it’s really really good !
That’s the problem with official reviewers. They are often men that are biased against women.
And you have lots of angry males reviewing children’s shows with strong characters giving it 1 star, because they don’t want girls to have strong rolemodels.
All this says a lot about how spoiled men have always been growing up with lots and lots and LOTS of male heroes etc.
!00% agree with you !
And usually older white men, so it’s not just women they are biased against. Brie Larson called this out a while back and, predictably, got attacked for it.
I don’t know why more people can’t just say “it’s not for me” and move on with their lives. The amount of time and energy some people spend with this kind of outrage is just puzzling to me. Don’t they have jobs? Hobbies? Friends?
Disagree with everything those dudes say, but must say that Ken is a brilliant part of the movie. There is this one scene (you’ll know it when you see it) that is hilarious and Ryan Gosling can get all the Oscars as far as I’m concerned lol
Ryan Gosling gifted his guitar to Jimin from BTS because he wore the same outfit as Jimin had during Barbie and they both made a video about it, with Jimin saying he wants to see the movie.
So all those millions of BTS fans are now going to see Barbie if they weren’t planning to already.
But I am sure Barbie reallllly misses the approval from those regressive men who were never going to go to a Barbie movie anyway.
I wonder if the outfit thing was planned or just a coincidence. Because if it was planned, I bow down to the Barbie marketing campaign for playing the long game.
You’re right. That would be very smart.
Things BTS members promote or are even seen using once in the background sell out immediately, and that includes very expensive jewelry.
They’ll show up for a movie one of the members says he likes.
I hope that makes those conservative men even angrier 🙂
BTS have sold out CARS when they started promoting Hyundai. Jungkook casually mentioned his favorite fabric softener once and it sold out throughout the ENTIRE COUNTRY within a week and the factory had to back order it:
Korean economists have calculated that they bring BILLIONS to the nation’s GDP.
Well, that’s a very specific outfit, I would think it were deliberate. Either way, cute video exchange between the two.
I went with my daughter on Saturday night. It was so fun (and I never played with the Barbies given to me as a kid and never gave any Barbies to my daughter).
It brought me genuine joy to see all the dads wearing pale pink Barbie tee shirts while attending with their girls. Both my daughter and I dressed in hot pink for the occasion.
Media types gotta generate attention, I suspect the men I saw are more representative of how most men view the movie.
Imagine what joyless lives these a-holes live, and they’re determined to take everyone else down with them.
Breast reduction – best thing I ever did for myself! No more baggy shirts, double sports bras, underwire marks, weird guys staring and crying/sweating/special ordering everytime I had to try on bras. It took about a year to set aside enough $ to cover the $10 G for elective surgery and was fully recovered – no restrictions – in 3 weeks. I was driving and back at work in 5 days.
Obviously the MAGAs have Failed lol, their boycott was useless as Barbie is still a box office success worldwide. I remembered when they tried to boycott Starbucks, what happened with that(another Failed boycott 😆)
I particularly like when they “boycott” something by buying it and destroying it. Um, hello, the company does not give a solitary shit what you do with their coffee/sneaker/whatever once you have paid them for it.
I wonder how many of these whiny manbabies bought a ticket just so they could yell about it.
Ryan’s Barbie promo wardrobe is bringing me so much joy today! He looks incredible.
”Two hour woke-a-thon”… I’d like to point out one of Barbie movie’s biggest and most overlooked virtues – it’s UNDER two hours! Finally, a movie under two hours again! It’s still possible!
And I still can’t get over how Gosling just went for it, all the way. Robbie’s Barbie had the emotional moments, but Gosling was hilarious. And so were all the other Kens, and Allan.
Maybe he was doing it for his two daughters?
Ryan said that his daughters play with Barbies but ignore Ken. You know, like everyone else did… until now.
He also said he saw a Ken doll face down in the mud next to a squeezed lemon, and that was part of his decision to take the part.
I hope this gets him an Oscar nom. He deserves it.
All the Barbies, all the Kens, the Allan, the Midge–all were note-perfect!
As much as I loved Margot’s and American F’s performances, Ryan stole the movie – he did Ken proud and told his story. He said several times before the movie came out that the script was one of the best he’d read. We now know why.
I wonder if Ken got his clicky pen and did it have horses on it?
Minx is really funny! I’m glad it found a new home
Re Barbie, tell me again who the “snowflakes” are? Can someone find them a safe space please?
Probably don’t even pay attention to their daughters playing with Barbies. Probably a good thing, now that I think of it, wouldn’t want them snatching away the fun their daughters are having.
How sad for them that the movie is a huge hit! Well those snowflakes can always find solace in knowing their vicious lynching song by that asshat is now Number 1 on I-tunes.
Thanks for including the link about Justified.
I’ll be skipping it entirely, as I don’t want to ruin the memories I have of how absolutely excellent the original series was.
The new justified sounds terrible, predictable, & unnecessary given the plot lines. If they had to reboot it, why they didn’t bring Boyd Crowder back is beyond me. Best criminal we all love & actually root for in tv history.
A story about Boyd discovering Ava is alive, with his child?! Plus Rayan still in Kentucky working under Rachel (she was an awesome character).
And more Loretta, who has emerged as the Queen of pot in Harlan County, & that ticks Boyd off as he struggles to reclaim his former glory & power.
Bring back the formidable Winn Duffy who works with Loretta now but still knows Boyd is dangerous & can’t be dismissed.
Come ON. So many excellent ways to bring back Justifed. But they saddle us with the the annoying teenager & that Norbert guy is so one note acting. Makes me weepy they got it so wrong.
These assholes are really up in arms over a movie where a doll is the main character. Just wow.
Like not for nothing but the impression I got from the Barbie trailers is that the target demographic is Gen X who seem to be the only ones who appreciate Barbie and what she really ultimately stands for. I cannot wait to watch it. The movie theatre by me was almost sold out this past weekend and I didn’t want to sit in a packed theatre and risk not enjoying it. I plan to try again this coming weekend.
Too funny, all these men panicking over a movie and the only thing they’ve accomplished is to look stupid. When women were complaining about all the Marvel/F&F/Transformers/etc – it was “suck it up, this is what sells.” Well, here’s what else sells.
These dudes and their Barbie hate watching and pouting because of the mild and hilarious criticism of men in this film makes me want to say to them unironically, “it IS unfair isn’t it?” 🙄 🤔
@sideeye those MAGAs desperately wanted Jason Aldeans song to be number 1 on Billboard hot 100. But the best they can do is a 2nd place debut on the charts. The power of K-pop lands Jung Kook to number 1 😊https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jason-aldean-jung-kook-latto-charts-1234794107/amp/
With that said, Just shows the power of voting. Vote Blue throughout 2024 to show those MAGAs their place in the world (2nd, 3rd , 4th or whatever but never 1st).
These damn incels are soooo hateful! As a sidebar point: They complained during the near- climatic end of “Avengers: Endgame” when the movie showed “The Women Of Marvel” [Pepper Potts (Rescue), Valkyrie, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Mantis, Shuri, Okoye, Gamora, Nebula and Wasp] have came out from the BLIP to help in the battle against Thanos. These numb-nuts to a certain degree flooded the internet remarking that “these chicks weren’t needed! They’re messing up the whole narrative!”. Welp, MARVEL (and parent company DISNEY) is not paying people (if you can call them that) with these types of REACTIONARY (misogynistic, racist, homophobic, ultra-conservative) mindsets any attention; this corporation is doing all it can to conform to the present times (unlike what happened in creator Walt’s day) and appealing to the masses who are diverse and inclusive. If and since they don’t “approve” of this, they should just enjoy the type of entertainment that appeals to them–and STHU!