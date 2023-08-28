Prince Andrew was chauffeured to church by Prince William at Balmoral

King Charles formally moved into Balmoral less than two weeks ago, which is much later than his mother used to do. Charles and Camilla had been in Scotland for weeks beforehand, they were just staying at Birkhall, the mini-palace adjacent to the big house at Balmoral. As soon as Charles was in residence at Balmoral, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson came up, and they’re reportedly staying in one of the smaller lodges on the property. We don’t know when Prince William and Kate turned up, but it was probably some time last week. William and Kate were then seen going to church with Andrew on Sunday. William was driving, Andrew was riding shotgun and Buttons was relegated to the backseat. Thankfully, royal sources ran to the Telegraph immediately to tell the world what message was being sent by this not-so-delicate choreography.
Prince Andrew has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals – in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided”.
The Duke of York was seen with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday as part of the family’s first summer holiday on the Aberdeenshire estate since the late Queen’s death. It comes after rumours of a family rift amid the fallout from the Duke’s friendship with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, which forced him to stand down from front-line royal duties in 2019. Earlier this year the King cut back on the annual allowance of £249,000 on which Prince Andrew now depends. Prince William was instrumental, along with Charles, in stripping the Duke of his military titles.
Royal sources told The Telegraph that the Duke, who was pictured in the front passenger seat beside Prince William, was in Balmoral with “all the Yorks, including the Duchess”.
“Safe to say it’s a holiday where the entire family has been invited, the entire family are participating and the entire family are included,” they added. “Anyone looking for a family divided angle will be sorely disappointed.”
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said the family holiday in Scotland was “an indication that the situation with the Duke of York hasn’t got any worse, it hasn’t deteriorated”.
“In private things remain fine,” Mr Little said.
“The Duke of York may not be regarded as a working member of the Royal Family, but he will always be a member of the Royal Family, that situation will never change.” He said that while the outward public persona of the Royal Family “is very different nowadays”, it was the case that the “familial relationship will never change”.
“He will forever be the King’s brother, and then the King’s uncle, so there will always be a close relationship with the monarch,” Mr Little added.
As I’ve said before, they’re totally fine with Andrew and what he’s been credibly accused of. They don’t mind the fact that he was BFFs with human traffickers, rapists and predators. They don’t care that he likely raped multiple girls/women trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. The important thing for William and Charles right now is that everything they do must be an unsubtle message to Prince Harry: look, Harry, this could be you, you’ll be “forgiven,” you can still be part of the family, you just have to crawl back to us and beg us for forgiveness. It’s also remarkable because William has wanted so much credit for forcing Andrew out, and yet, here we are. William chauffeuring a sexual predator to church.
The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided”
Find out more 👇https://t.co/aVZMkfHR3B pic.twitter.com/NRn6ts02Pq
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
” “Anyone looking for a family divided angle will be sorely disappointed.””
Harry, Archie and Lili are all higher in the ranks of succession than Andrew yet they’re totally ignored. If that’s not an example of a family divided then I don’t know what is!
What’s insane in this article is that they seem to think that the biggest problem with Andrew is “the family divided angle”. So we get a show of family unity when what we need to see is a family shunning its most prominent pedophile. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Exactly @BrassyRebel. This is where a family should be divided – or at least, the family should be united about division, lol. Accepting the sexual abuser and going out of your way to show that he’s still welcome is a choice.
If Kate’s hair is any indication all I see is division. Between her real hair and her wiglet. But wow Kate in the backseat behind Andrew?? The optics are terrible. There’s no undoing this photo. This has less to do with Harry and more to do with Kate being put in her place and permanently associated with Andrew. Not just that but they think less of her than they do him no matter how heinous his crimes because he’s not a married-in.
Yes, I thought that was a very interesting decision, seating-wise — Andrew the pedo up front with William and Kate banished to the backseat? It’s giving “we know you have to come to keep up appearances but I’m putting you where I don’t have to see/hear you.” A whole mess.
Obviously I’m disgusted that they are still willing to be in a car with Andrew, but hardly surprised. So much for William’s big talk about being the “deciding voice” on expelling Andrew from the family.
But why put him in the front seat? Why drive together at all? And why is Kate stuck in the backseat? It’s not a minivan — where are the kids? If they are in a separate car, why wouldn’t Kate go with them instead of willingly sharing air with Andrew?
I know, it’s just a car ride, but nothing is ever simple with this family. Everything is symbolic, and I would bet real money that someone in the palace went on background for this dumb story about “family unity”. But who thought that Andrew was the best face for that?
It could have been Fergie catching a ride with the Wales, or Anne, or a Tindall, and it would have been more noteworthy. Or Sophie! We’ve seen that William is very comfortable with his aunt. It doesn’t appear that Beatrice and/or Eugenie were there, but if William wanted to “send a message”, one of them in the front seat would be much, much better.
I think Andrew was in the front seat so the photographers could get a good clear picture. Its a message to Harry once again imo about who is in and who is out. Unfortunately its also a message to the rest of the world but the Unroyals didn’t think that far ahead. Besides, they are better than everyone else so who cares what the peasants think. Not disputing that Baldemort hates Keen but I think he just hates Harry more.
It’s not necessarily a message to Harry that he can come back. It’s letting him and the world know, “Never go against the family.” Harry “betrayed” them according to them, by telling the truth. Andrew, by lying in interviews and otherwise keeping his mouth shut, is the ideal. Keeping family secrets, no matter how despicable, reigns supreme. Great monarchy you got there, y’all.
Lol if they think so. What I see is Harry’s summer and early fall being book ended by events for two charities he started, with other charitable endeavors in between. What I see for William is a 2-month long summer holiday, refusing to do a key proponent of his job likely based around laziness and sexism, bookend it by a pointless trip to another country for a climate change conference, with a sprinkling of hanging out with his credibly accused rapist uncle in between. I’d say going against this family works out pretty well for you.
These people are incapable of seeing past the noses in their faces.
This!!👆👆👆
I’m disappointed that people in England aren’t protesting about this rapist enjoying so many privileges and resources of the RF.
As long as he isn’t married to a brillant, hard working and beautiful biracial woman, I think everything is ok
So is this a message they are sending to the Press or the Press have also ‘forgiven’ Pedo? This doesnt seem smart for William after all the heat he juat got.
How bad is Khate’s hair in that last photo? Who would want to be the hair stylist attached to that disaster.
As for WanK with Pedo, birds of a feather.
The coloring on Kate’s face is strange to me. Retouching or gallons of makeup?
Maybe more so than we think 🤔. I mean, it’s a choice…it’s William’s choice to be in the same car…weren’t there any other cars or family members to choose? They are soft launching Andrew, that’s for sure for some reasons…perhaps , he knows so much? Birds of a feather, indeed.
That’s my analysis, too. Andrew has the goods on all of these people. His dirt is public, but he knows all their secrets and he now has nothing to lose. W/K were never pictured in such close quarters with Uncle Andy before. Why now? Where are B&E? Is he blackmailing them? This is all so interesting and Shakespearean. Plots are being laid.
Ugh. This is so gross, but look who we are dealing with.
Whatever happened to Bulliam’s “It’s either him or me”?
What kind of hold does Paedrew have over the RF that he can blackmail them into having him back?
So good to see that Kate has been relegated to being a second row royal, like Tom Bower wanted. Well, TB wanted it for Meghan, but she left nearly for years ago. That said, if my husband were to banish me to the backseat for his disgraced uncle, I’d much rather walk.
I wonder about Andrew’s hold of both on William and Charles!something is definitely brewing!! This appearance only few days after the leak for his security?? Everything is orchestrated perfectly for his soft -launching.. after all, they need more working royals (lol) to carry on with the late queen’s charities.
Charles had some shady friends like s a Ville so maybe he realizes he needs to tread lightly with Andrew .
Such a gross family .
Can’t believe people think they are so special .
They disgust me .
Keep going idiots, lol. So you all will welcome a man who was accused of sexual abuse, and was friends with two convicted sex offenders but Harry and Meghan are ripped apart and shunned because they wanted fair treatment from the palace and press? The royals are truly some of the most idiotic people on the planet. Harry, I hope, stops expecting anything from these people because they are too far gone.
Abolish the monarchy.
I have no idea how you Brits put up with these parasites.
This family is a mess . Andrew was involved with traffickers and procurers but it ok for charles to keep him front and center. Andrew gets to keep royal lodge while the so called family oriented Charles evicted Harry Meghan and their two small children.
Didn’t, during W&K’s home search debacle, a source say they rather live next to Andrew than Harry? That said a lot to me who W&k are as people and what the monarch/family is all about. Them being cool with Andrew and willing to be pictured shuffling him about says everything.
They’re are so disgusting
Mostly, I want know if they brought up Royal Lodge and Frogmore Cottage. “Come on, uncle Andy, it’s our turn to have royal lodge.”
Andrew won’t move and prince keen is having a fit.
The daily example of disgusting people being disgusting. I’m trying to imagine how a sensitive soul could grow up in a family like that.
By being ignored, overlooked and gaslit.
Andrew got the queen apparently to pay up when Andrew lost the civil case. It was said to be 12 million. Harry and meghan had to pay frogmore renovations which was gifted to them. What a horrible family.
The leftovers deserve each other. If they think this is a good look they are crazy. Harry got out and will continue to do good. The leftovers will plot and make stupid moves.
Do we think it’s weird that Kate sat in the back? If I was giving my uncle a lift, I’d put them in the back, my husband in the passenger seat
Everything about the Royal Family is weird.
Everything they do is deliberate – no optics left to chance.
It is weird. She outranks Pedo when Pegs is with her, you would think she would insist on the front seat.
Hahaha… Kate gets the back seat while Randy PedoAndy rides shotgun. Fitting.
The fact is the Royal Family never thought that Andrew did anything wrong and so there was nothing to overcome or reconcile. He was always welcome around the family and him riding William and Kate to church just shows that William’s outrage about Andrew was performative. I think Andrew will return to Royal duties at some point.
I think so too.
A tab claimed william did not want harry and meghan near his family And their he is driving around uncle Andrew. William is the biggest phony and self righteous hypocrite.
It’s definitely giving racist pedophile apologists united! Anyone looking for an angle to steer William away from that narrative will be sorely disappointed indeed for sure! I give it 10 years…the monarchy.
*hands in the air a la Meghan*
I can’t…
I just can’t
By publicly supporting Andrew the Royal Family are writing their own ending and they don’t even realise it. Well, good. The sooner they are gone the better.