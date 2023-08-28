‘Eyebrows have been raised’ about Prince William & Kate’s long summer holidays

There were so many columns and shady commentary pieces about Prince William’s refusal to fly to Australia for the Women’s World Cup, I didn’t get a chance to note that Richard Palmer at the Express was also somewhat critical. He did a tweet-thread about how both King Charles and Prince William should have gone to Australia, and that their excuses for not doing so were pretty weak. As I’ve been saying so often these days, there are tons of open secrets within the British media, and every now and then, the invisible contract becomes a lot more visible. Other times, the invisible contract becomes quite strained, especially when William and Kate insist on their two month summer holidays. Speaking of, Richard Palmer had some tea about raised eyebrows over Will and Kate’s nonexistent work ethic.

Prince William and Princess Kate are coming under pressure after raising eyebrows within parts of the royal household, according to a royal commentator. Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that the couple’s amount of time off has caught the attention of some Royal Family staff.

Palmer said: “I do think that is an issue for them as well. They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the UK, but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements. It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements.”

The royal commentator added that there is a lot of goodwill towards the Prince and Princess of Wales but they need to monitor the amount of time they take off. He told the Royal Round Up podcast: “There aren’t many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks. I think there’s an awful lot of goodwill towards them but they do need to keep an eye on that.”

[From GB News]

“There have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements.” Other parts of the royal household can truly only mean Buckingham Palace, meaning Charles and Camilla. That thing we always said would happen is happening before our eyes: Charles made a big bet that William and Kate would “step up” once the Sussexes were exiled and QEII passed away. Instead, Will and Kate are keeping an even lighter schedule than before and they still insist on doing f–k all every summer. Oh well! William and Kate won’t even care that they’re being criticized. They’re truly too lazy to care.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “‘Eyebrows have been raised’ about Prince William & Kate’s long summer holidays”

  1. Loretta says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:31 am

    William and Kate are BFF with Andrew now

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      August 28, 2023 at 7:38 am

      @Loretta, yes they sure are, there is a picture of them together in the car, and guess who was leaning towards the side, to make sure the camera got a good shot of her! Yep, her Royal highness Queen of the camera call Kate

      Reply
  2. SAS says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:33 am

    It has to mean the Wessexes too, I know no one pays attention to them but they’ve still been out there doing bread and butter engagements over the years while their kids were growing up. It must annoy them a lot that W&K get all the accolades for doing half the amount of work.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:49 am

      And Anne, as well.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:10 am

        I feel like Anne doesn’t have a lot of use for Kate and I think her laziness is a big reason for that. I think the only reason sophie pretends to like Kate is because she and Edward need to be on William’s good side for the future.

      • Lorelei says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:44 am

        @Becks, if I had to guess, I think that Anne probably cannot STAND “Kate of Wales (or whatever).”

        Anne doesn’t seem to suffer fools.

  3. JackieJacks says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:33 am

    These people are so lazy it’s really incredible. I am travelling to London next week so I’m interested in being there and sensing what kind of vibe there is and attitude towards the Royal Family.

    I could see them taking the entire summer off to spend time with kiddos ONLY IF they actually worked and kept a full schedule of engagements and meetings and events throughout the rest of the year. But these two are as useless as tits on a bull.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:49 am

      I could be wrong here but i don’g recall Charles or Camilla having any official engagements after Wimbledon. So in that case they have been on holiday equally long this summer. As for the British attitude towards their royal family: i think it’s mostly positive. But not everyone pays close attention to them

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:12 am

        Charles has worked since Wimbledon. The last official entry in the CC is for August 8, but I imagine they’ll add some of the balmoral events to the CC as well (inspecting the guards at Balmoral, I forget what it was exactly but they got new colors to mark Charles’ reign.)

      • Cara says:
        August 28, 2023 at 10:15 am

        No one does less than Camilla.

    • Flowerlake says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:59 am

      Unless you specifically ask about it, British people generally spend very little time talking about the BRF.

      It’s very different from what the media might make us think.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      August 28, 2023 at 9:30 am

      I was there in June for a few weeks. There is no vibe about the royal family. What struck me (I had not been there in many years) was how incredibly multi cultural London is-and what a huge asset Meghan would have been if the family hadn’t been so jealous and myopic.

      Reply
  4. UNCDancer says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Perfect secondary photo choice! They look just so smug and entitled.

    Reply
  5. Mary Pester says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Ah come on now, katey has to rest those jazz hands or she might get R. S. I 😂😅couple that with the wiglet weight on her scrawny neck, (they must account for about 60 %of her body weight) she has to be careful NOT. Bully boy needs to rest those teeth and temper tantrums, so he books into a rest home for incandescents for a few weeks before his trip to New York, after all, can’t stamp his feet and have a tantrum there when he sees how small the crowds are! Bottom line, they are both a pair of lazy arses and the world knows it, even without their tame paps bigging them up

    Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:37 am

    I’d like to think that Chuckles and Willie showing up for the women would have brought them a lot of good will, but I think that the truth is that the people who are even thinking about liking them don’t care about women’s sports (unless there is a trans person in the vicinty), and they know it. They appeal to the bigots and losers, and those people probably agree that the women are not worth showing up for.

    Reply
  7. Nubia says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:40 am

    William is a strange dude. Most LAZY people would be happy to have their slack picked up for them. Kate is a robot and does what she is told,i dont believe she is as lazy as William but she is just now accustomed to doing very little. If William had pushed her to go out there and be the best Duchess/Princess she would have. If William let the Sussexes and his wife thrive he could have gone and chill in his rose buds for most of the time and let others ‘beneath’ him do all the work and he the bare minimum.

    Reply
  8. Shawna says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Pictures are on point!

    Reply
  9. Brit says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:47 am

    William and Kate are lazy and uninspired and the reason they don’t work hard or do anything is because they have a protection racket and are propped up by the BM, no matter what they do. Everyone knows it. They’ve been doing this for years. Why is this suddenly an issue? Is the media pissed they have to hype up dullards and are not getting anything in return or is Charles expecting too much of his heir? No wonder they want Harry back. William is obsessed with his brother and I’m starting to think Kate is being told or forced to single white female Meghan. She’s not innocent but she holds no power at all.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:19 am

      Brit – I totally agree on a couple of points. First, king Chuckles had his chance when the Penis with Teeth was younger to actually provide some discipline and consequences for his bad behavior (going all the way back to that video of Peg bashing Chuckles in the head with his elbow during a photocall). Harry talked about even Camzilla being shocked at how Chuckles let Peg throw tantrums – as an adult – without doing anything.

      So the die was cast a long long time ago about Peg doing what he wants, throwing tantrums, being violent, not listening to Pa or advisors, cheating on partners, lying, being a spoiled brat, etc. There is NO WAY a 40-something person is going to suddenly become kind and responsible now, after having faced not one single consequence for bad behavior his entire life. Especially now when he’s the heir and has his own money to fund his lazy lifestyle. Why on earth would he even care what Chuckles thinks?! He doesn’t need his father for anything anymore.

      Chuckles probably felt he had no choice since he’s the heir, but he really backed the wrong son if he wanted someone to work more on behalf of the monarchy. The fact that he didn’t/couldn’t realize this just shows he’s as stupid and as much of a spoiled brat as Peg. Thinking Peg would suddenly come around when he became the heir is just delusional.

      And that’s related to my second point, which you mentioned. I really don’t think they imagined in any scenario that Harry would actually leave. They honestly believed that they could keep Harry under their thumb, living like a (relative to them) pauper. That no matter how much they abused and leaked to the press about him that he would stay and be their whipping boy, doing engagements and foreign tours at the expense of his own mental and physical health. That he would come up with great charity initiatives like Heads Together and allow the Wailses to steal his ideas and glom onto his work. That he would forever be party-boy Harry, playing third wheel to Can’t and Won’t, smiling uncomfortably as Can’t paws at and flirts with him.

      All of this is to say, Chuckles fcuked up and he’s getting what he deserves with the lazy, workshy Wailses. And no matter how much he leaks to the press about Workshy Willy, it won’t change a thing.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:31 am

      I don’t think Kate has to be forced to mean girl Meghan. She got openly hostile to her and let the fake crying story stay in the media.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        August 28, 2023 at 8:35 am

        I’m eternally comvinced Willy had a crush on Meg from Suits which Kate knew and loathed Meghan over.

      • Brit says:
        August 28, 2023 at 8:43 am

        @tessa. I know. That’s why I said Kate is not innocent.I’m taking about the blatant coping of her fashions.

  10. Slush says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Abolish the monarchy.

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    August 28, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Palmer is returning to his pre Meghan criticisms of W and K. He was not shy about calling out their laziness pre 2016 and seems to be feeling comfortable to go back to that critique. I suspect Charles is letting the rota know they can go there.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:23 am

      This is what I’m hoping happens. And I love that for the Wailses.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:53 am

      @Nic, I still and will always loathe Palmer, but I do enjoy when he does this and I hope he keeps it up.

      And he —gulp— makes a good point: everyone was focused on being angry that William didn’t go to the match because of his role as president, and rightfully so, but KFC really should have gone, too, imo, considering how historic an event this was for the UK. It’s not as if he couldn’t have squeezed it into his packed schedule— he’s been on vacation for months, ffs. In fact he really hasn’t don’t much at all during the first year of his reign…nothing noteworthy or memorable.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:14 am

        I think charles escaped criticism for that because William is RIGHTTHERE as president of the FA. I think if a royal wasn’t FA president, Charles would have come under more fire for not going. But William not going was a bad look for a royal AND a bad look for FA president, so it gave Charles some protection there.

  12. Kokiri says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:02 am

    12 weeks off is lowballing it considerably.
    I don’t think they even “work” 3 days per week.
    It’s pretty disgusting. The whole family is disgusting.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Technically, I think William and Kate do care about criticism but their laziness outweighs it. A little light criticism is not going to cut it. Now if their faces were splashed on the covers on the regular….But they have never received the type of criticism Meghan did. Who you know, cared and worked.

    Reply
  14. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Fawning pieces only get you so far. The Rota has to have someone to sh*t on. And this time, who better to sh*t on than actual sh*ts? H&M aren’t available enough to keep the Rota’s lights on with their receclyed “news,” so they might as well write tepid, moderately critical pieces about the other brother, since he’s not quite yet king.

    Reply
  15. Tarte au Citron says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I vaguely recall a post somewhere that Kate technically didn’t even qualify for her maternity leaves because she hadn’t worked up the required hours.

    She has been very disappointing. Diana & Fergie would have been called out for poor working hours very brutally in the tabloids. But when it is Kate… tumbleweeds. I can only assume the media are keeping their powder dry there.

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:13 am

    “…they need to monitor the amount of time they take off.” But if they did that, they would, no doubt, conclude they need MORE time off. That’s how they roll.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Uh huh, call me when fists are being raised. So, when is that summit at Balmoral happening?

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:57 am

      I feel like “the summit” (lol) was said to be today? I could be wrong, but for some reason, I thought it was on a Monday.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:05 am

        The DM “announced” it a week ago, so maybe. It’s like an Agatha Christie murder mystery – all the victims are being invited…

      • Lorelei says:
        August 28, 2023 at 9:46 am

        @Eurydice, omg I just cackled at this comment

  18. Newt says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:19 am

    How’s that Early Years project going? Has William solved homelessness yet? Maybe they’re taking a break AND working on their projects at the same time?! Ha!

    Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Why the press acting surprised by this? When William and Kate refused the game, the press attacked them for being work shy. The press can’t be talking about this now when for last 5 years they didn’t have a problem with their work load.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      August 28, 2023 at 8:47 am

      The press are angry. They have no more leaks and stories about Harry and Meghan, which was clearly the agreement between KP and the editors. Why do they want the the family to make up so badly? In particular Charles and Harry? Because they know William is too much of a loose cannon hot head to help them. The press have to sell William and Kate and they get nothing in return. The kid pics are getting played out and they’re a lazy couple. I’ve been getting buyers remorse from the press for the last year now.

      Reply
  20. PrincessOfWaffles says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Kate did not wait around that many years to marry the angry bird boss so that she could work hard and harder. She’s in there long haul for the privilege and the lazy time off and will take advantage of it.

    Reply
  21. Noor says:
    August 28, 2023 at 8:46 am

    This shying from work is nothing new and has been going on since they got married in 2011. Everybody including the late Queen, Charles and the media have been handling the Wales with velvet gloves and covering up for them.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 28, 2023 at 9:47 am

      I wonder if Charles regrets how he treated William, now that he sees the monster he created.

      ETA Actually, these people never think they’re wrong about anything, ever, so probably not.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment