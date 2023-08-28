Prince William ‘is becoming king of the grill’ at Balmoral: ‘Harry is really missing out’

Days after Prince Philip passed away, Prince William and Prince Harry released statements (within minutes of each other) memorializing their grandfather. William’s statement was self-centered and weird, while Harry’s statement was warm and authentic. In Harry’s statement, he referenced his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.” It was well known that Philip loved nothing more than grilling for his family in Balmoral, which is probably the closest he and QEII ever got to “normal family life.” I find it interesting that Harry was the one to reference Philip as “master of the barbecue,” because guess who is trying to make that happen for himself?

Prince William is becoming king of the grill — like his late grandfather Prince Philip. He and wife Kate arrived at Balmoral in the past few days to join the King, Queen and other royals for their traditional annual retreat. And sources say William is taking on barbecue duties, previously well guarded by Philip until his death in 2021. Prince Philip was dubbed the “master of the grill”, while the late Queen did the washing up and prepared the salad. He even had a trailer built to carry barbecue gear around the Scottish estate. A source said: “William is willingly taking on the role. His kids love barbecues and they have been mixing with all their cousins on the estate. He remembers only too well how much Philip loved taking charge.” King Charles said in a tribute following his father’s death: “He adored barbecuing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it, he’d say, ‘Go away!’” His Majesty has invited all of his siblings, their children and grandchildren to continue the Queen’s long tradition of hosting at Balmoral in the summer. Prince Harry and wife Meghan are the only ones not attending. A source said: “Harry is really missing out.”

Can’t wait until Prince William rage-shrieks at the grill and attacks someone with a slotted spatula. The Windsors are definitely leaving the impression that Harry’s absence is THE talk of the Balmoral gathering, which is odd because… the Windsors have also made it abundantly clear that they didn’t invite him. For all of this talk about “oh, of course the whole family is welcome, just as in QEII’s day,” they made a point of not inviting Harry or Meghan or their children. Anyway, I don’t even believe William is grilling anything. He’s just doing what he always does – taking credit for someone else’s work.

The Sun even did a “mock-up” photo. The invisible contract, huh.

