Prince William ‘is becoming king of the grill’ at Balmoral: ‘Harry is really missing out’

Days after Prince Philip passed away, Prince William and Prince Harry released statements (within minutes of each other) memorializing their grandfather. William’s statement was self-centered and weird, while Harry’s statement was warm and authentic. In Harry’s statement, he referenced his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.” It was well known that Philip loved nothing more than grilling for his family in Balmoral, which is probably the closest he and QEII ever got to “normal family life.” I find it interesting that Harry was the one to reference Philip as “master of the barbecue,” because guess who is trying to make that happen for himself?

Prince William is becoming king of the grill — like his late grandfather Prince Philip. He and wife Kate arrived at Balmoral in the past few days to join the King, Queen and other royals for their traditional annual retreat. And sources say William is taking on barbecue duties, previously well guarded by Philip until his death in 2021.

Prince Philip was dubbed the “master of the grill”, while the late Queen did the washing up and prepared the salad. He even had a trailer built to carry barbecue gear around the Scottish estate.

A source said: “William is willingly taking on the role. His kids love barbecues and they have been mixing with all their cousins on the estate. He remembers only too well how much Philip loved taking charge.”

King Charles said in a tribute following his father’s death: “He adored barbecuing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it, he’d say, ‘Go away!’”

His Majesty has invited all of his siblings, their children and grandchildren to continue the Queen’s long tradition of hosting at Balmoral in the summer. Prince Harry and wife Meghan are the only ones not attending. A source said: “Harry is really missing out.”

Can’t wait until Prince William rage-shrieks at the grill and attacks someone with a slotted spatula. The Windsors are definitely leaving the impression that Harry’s absence is THE talk of the Balmoral gathering, which is odd because… the Windsors have also made it abundantly clear that they didn’t invite him. For all of this talk about “oh, of course the whole family is welcome, just as in QEII’s day,” they made a point of not inviting Harry or Meghan or their children. Anyway, I don’t even believe William is grilling anything. He’s just doing what he always does – taking credit for someone else’s work.

The Sun even did a “mock-up” photo. The invisible contract, huh.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

28 Responses to “Prince William ‘is becoming king of the grill’ at Balmoral: ‘Harry is really missing out’”

  1. MrsBanjo says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Oh that’s just sad.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 28, 2023 at 10:08 am

      I know. I can’t figure what’s worse, when the RF behave like themselves or when they try to act like humans.

      Reply
      • ArtFossil says:
        August 28, 2023 at 10:22 am

        William reminds me of my governor, Death, er, I mean DeSantis. There is a basic human empathy chip completely missing. An incandescent temper and a love of cruelty.

    • Afken I says:
      August 28, 2023 at 10:10 am

      How is Harry missing out? I thought he was a traitor? I thought they and Mike tindall said they wanted to punch him? I thought they can’t stand to hear or see him? How dare he write spare? How dare he for the documentary? Or have they transferred all his “sins” onto his mixed race wife?

      Reply
  2. Snuffles says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Between hanging out with Serena Williams, Tyler Perry and Mama Doria you know damn well Harry has been to a black family cookout at this point. I doubt he’s missing a thing at Balmoral

    I’m picturing this with a posh British accent

    https://youtu.be/3gmKxkRZzP4?si=KJYmVV53_K3PFa1x

    Reply
  3. Holz says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:06 am

    I nearly spit out my water when I read your headline. How pathetic!

    Reply
  4. Cali says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:09 am

    It’s even worse! They superimposed his head on Prince Phillip’s body…

    Reply
  5. Nokitty! says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:09 am

    This is utterly ridiculous. The story and the fake photo. The only thing William would like to grill is his brother.

    Reply
  6. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Is this…important? How is this something worth writing articles about? Headline: Man Grills. This is truly something out of The Onion.

    Reply
  7. bisynaptic says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:10 am

    BBQ… how American of them.

    Reply
  8. Slush says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:11 am

    The queen cleaned up and made salad? Yeah. Sure. Whatever you say.

    Reply
  9. Lili says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:11 am

    How shameless they are photoshopping Willies head on Philips body tut! Tut!

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:13 am

    I do not actually believe William knows at all how to barbecue. Only clearly unedited video evidence will convince me otherwise.

    Reply
  11. LolaGirl says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:16 am

    The looney toons British press is making the British public look like imbeciles. THIS is what they cover instead of the fact that Pedo Andy is getting taxpayer funded security to the tune of millions during a cost of living crisis. The British deserve the press they have.

    Reply
  12. MsIam says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:16 am

    Yeah, the tabloids have definitely run out of material. And I’m sure Harry is crying himself to sleep at night over missing this “family time”.

    Reply
  13. A says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:18 am

    This story makes no damn sense! Charles arrived at balmoral less than two weeks ago and didn’t william just get there on Friday at the earliest. I have know idea which palace idiot is pushing this. But ,they really ought fine out and fire them while silly season is still in affect and they have a chance to save themselves.

    Reply
  14. Yesgirl says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:19 am

    Tell me you miss Harry without saying you miss Harry. This is desperate and I love it. Those pictures with Nacho really got to Peg. It’s either Peg or the RR but someone is in their feelings about summer coming to an end and Harry not writing or calling. I would like to think its Peg but no he is much to weird about expressing genuine emotions about his brother. I think the RR is just wishing for a text, a glance or any attention from Harry. These stories are only highlighting how much the RF doesn’t do while Harry is getting ready for charitable work and Invictus.

    Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:20 am

    WE ARE A HAPPY FAMILY DAMN IT!!! What is this new nonsense? Harry couldn’t give two you know what’s about this. WE DON’T BELIEVE THIS CRAP YOU ARE TRYING TO SELL!!! Yes Peg is a master at something but it’s not bbq.

    Reply
  16. CidySmiley says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:21 am

    The way I didn’t get past the headline just bust out laughing lmao I have no idea what even happened but I doubt anyone is missing out on this beige colored BBQ lmfaaaoooooo

    Reply
    • Yesgirl says:
      August 28, 2023 at 10:27 am

      @cidySmiley

      Imagine the day.

      Camilla 5 martinis in before noon.

      Charles in full coronation robes for his bbq

      Kate pushing around food on her plate because lets be real about that.

      William checking his phone every 5 seconds to see if Harry texted or called. Saying the mayo is to spicy and to add more raisins to the potato salad.

      Reply
  17. Jay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Wow, new levels of weird! I can’t decide whether it’s funny or sad that the bbq apron, unlike the crown, seems to have skipped right over Chuck to his useless son.

    And I can totally believe that W is the sort of person who sees the bbq as “his domain” and jealously guards it, and I can well believe that they let him. After all, it’s better than TOB attempting to socialize! We’ve all seen his idea of humour. If true, by providing adequately cooked food, he will actually have contributed more for any gathering at Balmoral than for any of his patronages.

    And that Photoshop! 😂😂😂 He looks so unappealing! And beige! Not, I’m guessing, unlike the burgers he probably serves up.

    Reply
  18. Abby says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

    The headline made me laugh.

    This made me sad though: “[William’s] kids love barbecues and they have been mixing with all their cousins on the estate.”

    It stuck out to me because I’m estranged from my brothers, who both have children. I have met one of them but not the other two. When my own kids hang out with cousins, it is only my husband’s sibling’s kids. We love them. We love all the cousins but they only know some of their cousins.

    So this phrase “they have been mixing with all of their cousins” – William has one brother with children. Kate has her brother and sister, but are they at Balmoral? No? Is harry’s children there? No? Then William’s children are not “mixing with all of their cousins.” They are there with family sure but not their cousins.

    Reply
    • Yesgirl says:
      August 28, 2023 at 10:33 am

      @Abby Princess Anne has two kids that have kids are are close to Will and Kate. So yes he has cousins. Beatrice and Eugene have kids as well and I think Andrew and Fergie are already there. Also, Prince Albert has two kids.

      Reply
  19. aquarius64 says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

    They know full well that William would never handle a bbq. He would either serve a charcoal bit as a hamburger patty; or if he works a gas grill it would be a second mass fire at a royal residence.

    Reply
  20. Murphy says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Wow.

    Reply
  21. Ameerah M says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:36 am

    This is so pathetic lol.

    Reply

