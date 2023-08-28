Duchess Meghan’s absence in London speaks to ‘her antipathy towards Britain’

The Duchess of Sussex will probably be able to avoid stepping foot in the UK for all of 2023. She avoided it throughout 2021 as well, but she returned to Britain three times in 2022, the last of which was practically a hostage situation following QEII’s passing. Meghan skipped her father-in-law’s coronation in May, and my God, her absence was a months-long conversation and even King Charles was briefing against her. Then, Meghan made it clear that she’s not joining Harry when he breezes into London for the WellChild Awards on September 7th. She’s flying straight to Dusseldorf for Invictus and that’s that. Considering the way the British media and the British royal family have treated Meghan, her absence is perfectly understandable. So it’s flat-out hilarious to watch all of these prissy biddies shake their fists at Meghan for daring to… avoid being abused by them? Speaking of, “royal expert” Tessa Dunlop has some comments, and she even got a few hits on Prince William.
According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, Meghan’s expected no-show “says a lot” about how she feels about being back in the UK. She told the Mirror: “Contrary to some predictions, Harry is now popping over to the UK en route to Dusseldorf, Germany, and the Invictus Games. As is the case with all things Sussex, his visit is already causing a stir.”
“Crucially the timing means he’ll be in Britain on September 8, the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen. A poignant day that begs the question – will there be a family reunion? The answer is a firm no. For King Charles, the Queen’s death doubles as his own accession and he’ll spend it in quiet contemplation miles away in Balmoral, Scotland. Can you blame him?”
“Meanwhile Harry, on his own mission to prove his is also a life of service, will be hosting a charity awards ceremony for WellChild on the eve of the Queen’s anniversary in London. The scenes involving children with severe health issues and their carers will be touching but don’t expect Meghan in any of the pictures. Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony. On this occasion, I suspect Meghan’s no-show in London says more about her antipathy towards Britain, than the couple’s relationship. We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there’s that outstanding issue regarding the couple’s UK security and who pays for it…”
According to Tessa: “The prospect of Harry on his tod in London raises another prospect – what about a rapprochement between the two brothers? Again, the answer is negative. Apparently, the Prince of Wales will be in Wales and if the Women’s Football World Cup has taught us anything, it’s that William is not a man for turning. Harry might be waiting some time for that apology. Which apology? Who owes who an apology? Well quite, I rest my case. The impasse between the two brothers is as solid as ever.
“So to conclude, the Duke of Sussex’s blink-and-you-miss-him appearance in the UK will centre on WellChild’s awards ceremony and a perhaps fleeting visit to see his preferred cousins, Eugenie and Beatrice. A reminder that all is not lost among some of the Windsor brigade.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
“Not a man for turning” is a baroque way of saying William is stubborn, violent and lazy. As for Meghan… like, I also believe that Meghan has nothing but antipathy for the UK and I also believe those people never deserved her. But Tessa Dunlop phrases it as an insult to Meghan, like how dare this Black woman think she’s better than us? The Sussexit left behind a lot of broken brains, as I’ve said many times. Look, over yonder, an American woman minding her business and protecting her peace! Why, she must be as obsessed with us as we are with her!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259712
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67257971
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
There is a lot of insecurity about Meghan from the press. Britain has been living in the past about former glories and the good ole days where they were a powerful country on the world stage. Meghan, who is a biracial American, doesn’t care about their opinions, actions or thoughts anymore because Americans don’t really care for the Brits. That’s why Willam and Kate are obsessed with America and Meghan, is literally leaving England in the rear view. Not going to the coronation really shook them because they wanted the desperate American narrative and she didn’t give it to them.
It wasn’t just the family that was insecure about overshadowing and popularity. The Brexit press didn’t like that Meghan, an American, was overshadowing their homegrown English rose either. The problem is there is only so much PR you can give Kate because she’s so surface level.
Meghan can literally not show her face, and the RF, RR etc are cryingm whining and almost pleading for some reaction. Talk about obsessed.
Yes. Meghan walked away with her dignity. She didn’t grovel like the rest of them and sell herself, mental health and children to these extortionists. The press have been wanting access to her for years and they keep trying. They’re obsessed they can’t break or humble her. It’s become a mission for some to no avail. The tabloids wanted to rip her to shreds and break her, so she could run to the press, and they could “rehabilitate” her reputation. That’s why they are still this polling nonsense to justify why is isn’t coming instead of admitting she doesn’t care for them and in a way they hope the “polls” somehow change her mind and embrace them.
Yes. Show her face and it’s “How Dare She?” Not show her face and it’s “How Dare She?” Talk about lazy journalism!
I don’t think Americans don’t like the British – but, if you weren’t born into a 1,000 year old culture that believes the RF is divinely anointed, then you’re never going to have that reverence that lets the RF get away with being Mafia thugs. You’re going to see the RF as just plain people, and not very good people, either.
@Eurydice, you so eloquently expressed exactly what I was thinking.
Perfectly phrased, and it’s not just Americans who feel this way, but the rest of the commonwealth, which poses a problem for them holding on to the “realms” outside of the island.
You nailed it perfectly again, @Eurydice.
What I dont understand is how they can continue to believe that nonsense given the behavior of that clan. I mean the head of their church is a raging adulterer. Oh wait, so were most of his ancestors. Scratch that. There’s a documentary out that shows quite convincingly that Edward was not just a nazi sympathizer, he was actually working with hitler to conquer England, encouraged its bombing, and hoped to get back on the throne once hitler had England.
England is an embarrassing mess, from their messy government (paying Rwanda to take migrants, actually building ‘houses’ there-yikes) their ‘royal’ family, their insidious racism, slow/no growth, downward spiraling economy, people freezing to death b/c they cant pay their heating bills, the slow death of the NHS from underfunding, doctors’ strike, how long was liz PM? Media personality basically advocating Harry and James Cordon be shot?? And then there’s the murderous nurse who the rags are trying to humanize by posting not her mug shot but picture of her in her nurse’s uniform, holding cute baby clothes because, you know, white women are innocents, however could they commit murders. No comments on the fact that they made the brown doctor write her a letter of apology when he surmised she was killing babies.
Anyho, maybe the rags should try a new tact. Apologize to Meghan and Harry for their abhorrent treatment of her/his wife and then Meghan might drop them a bone (not her children, ever). But like their overlords they wont and so they will continue to spin their wheels. But hey, they FAFO, they decided to scorch their earth and to them I say, bye Felicia. Meghan has no antipathy toward them, I dont think she would waste her energy. Mind you, if the adage, the worst insult you can heap on a person is to ignore them, well, she insults them every freaking day.
I don’t doubt there’s antipathy, but there was antipathy last year, too, and Meghan still traveled to the UK. How about she has other things to do? There’s nothing official for Elizabeth’s death anniversary and Meghan can privately mourn her passing if she wants, just like Charles will do. And there’s nothing for her to do at Wellchild except stand by Harry’s side. So, why not get other things done?
Yeah, Meghan has every right to hold antipathy but she does not strike me as someone who lets her antipathy guide her actions. She’s def not twisting her schedule to fit in a UK visit but doubtful that she’s somewhere saying ha I’ll never go there again. Please. And there’s also the security issue. Harry is not playing around with that.
Yeah, I think Meg is being guided by “staying home with the kids until I absolutely need to travel” rather than “I hate England/Britain.”
If she was going to the opening of Invictus rather than the closing, I think she’d likely join Harry at Well Child. I think this is purely a schedule issue.
Meghan is basing her travel plans on what works for the kids, but these self absorbed people assume everything is about them.
Yeah! Meghan is a smart woman. She knows the difference between the RF and their rota rats and the british people she and Harry was (and is) supporting through various charities.
Also, Meghan’s not just an add-on to Harry. She’s actually working and managing her time between work and family, like normal people do. She needs to prioritze what’s best for her and her family, not the rota, but that doesn’t sell papers.
Plus, there’s no formal invite, no formal occasion, no family gathering, nothing going on that says Meghan needs to be there, wtf. This is just more display of dominating Brit behavior, that they think they have a right to abuse her every day in the press and paint her with the worst brushes they can find, yet she has to dutifully present herself on their rainy cake-filled (lol) soil FOR NO REASON but so they can refresh their angles of attack on her. They expect her to heel. This reminds me of how horrible people treat their dogs and it’s vile and disgusting.
Any antipathy she may feel towards Britain is well deserved. Living there was a terrible and traumatic experience and the country’s media apparatus is still trying to finish the hit job they started. Can’t blame her for not rushing to be back in any capacity, not even for a good cause.
Exactly. And if it were me, antipathy is the least I’d be feeling. They’re lucky she hasn’t written her autobiography (yet) or published her journal filled with receipts about her abuse at the hands of that family and their minions in the press. She is a much better person than me.
Wow. They are reaching now. Running out of stories. What a wild evil thing to do to her. Chin up Duchess.
I wish her a fabulous happy existence in the US. Twirl on all haters.
Well, with Meghan it’s damn if you do, damn if you don’t.
Antipathy is the flavour of the week. If the story is the opposite and she does join Harry in London, we would be hearing all kinds of BS about why is Meghan here, do we have to pay for their security, have their titles stripped, etc.
I’m so over this. British Media, how about tell us the real story of what’s going on ie Wills and Kate’s separation. When are we going to hear an official announcement? After the Queen’s death anniversary?
The Sussexes have two children and one of them will be in school. She doesn’t need to be everywhere Harry is, especially if it means the kids will have neither parent around. I know families, the parents of which, after 9/11, decided they’d never travel on the same plane again at the same time. So one of them would likely always be around for the kids if something happened to the other. Morbid? Yes. But understandable. Not saying this is what is happening in the Sussex household, but just putting it out there that they have their reasons, and that’s that!
“We don’t deserve her”
Exatly this Tessa, you don’t deserve her. Period.
It wouldn’t matter if she did go with Harry to London…they’d figure out a way to drag her in the media (“why won’t MM go visit her father in law, The King?”). H&M are doing what they want to do and nothing more. And I don’t blame either of them.
Oh dear they got what they wished for and now they are pissed. You can’t have your cake and eat it too. These people are the definition of insanity. She is gone and no matter what you say or do she’s not coming back.
Insecurity is a dangerous thing. They do the same thing to Joe Biden whenever he doesn’t make Britain feel special about itself.
But y’all (the media) keep telling us how unpopular she is in the UK. Some of y’all (the media) wanted her pelted with sh*t. You keep saying even Andrew is preferred over Meghan and you keep publishing polls to prove it. And yet you wonder why Meghan avoids the UK and feels antipathy? Meghan is too good for that place and I know she’s better than me because I would have paid for some billboards to tell the media to kiss my @ss from now till eternity.
At this point the entire country needs to be put on the fixated persons list.
This ^^ They are all obsessed with her.
Meghan may have stayed if her husband wanted her to. For how long I do not know nor venture to guess. For the life of me I can not understand how Harry would have been satisfied to live a life of indentured servitude the rest of his life because this is all his life would have been. I along with many are happy Harry followed his heart by taking himself and his wife away from that nonsense. Harry’s love for his wife and child trumped his loyalty to his birth family.
Meghan was indeed too good for that family. She had created a beautiful life for herself through her work and philanthropy while surrounded by good friends to become a member of an organization that is devoid of integrity, filled with jealousy and brinksmanship. Hopefully, she has centered herself and look at that debacle as a life lesson while keeping them firmly in the past.
I don’t know that he was ever satisfied, but maybe thought it was his duty. He also expected Meghan to be protected once she joined the family, the way he saw was done for Keen. His naivety must have been a rude wake up call when he realized what was really going on and that his family were a bunch of cruel a$$holes, happy to abuse his wife and leak to the press.
But I agree in being so glad that he said NO, I’m ending this cycle of abuse, and got his family out of there. And the fact that they were all surprised just shows how little they know – or even ever listened to – Harry. He said so many times that he hated England and the press, and would leave if he could.
I’m just so happy for their little family and their found family like Nacho and all of Meghan’s girlfriends. I imagine Harry being at such peace now, with Meghan and their adorable children (and the lovely and loving Doria!) at his side.
The UK press seems to forget that Meghan isn’t just an American by citizenship, but also by philosophy. No, Meghan isn’t going to worship at the throne because it’s so deeply ingrained in Americans that the monarchy is, at its core, a stale and dated institution. No doubt she would have used her platform for good if they had let her, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she felt at least some relief at not having to be beholden to a system she had grown up believing was best in the past and replaced by a democratic republic.
Can you imagine having to bow to kate in public and private (because they’d insist on it in private to ‘put her in place’). Geezus. I think this is one of the reasons they are so mad, they were gleeful at the thought of it. That old saying everything happens for a reason is so, so true.
Lol… they’re so sure Harry will be in Britain on the 8th. Um…Well Child Awards are the 7th. And planes leave London all the time. I’m betting he high tails it straight to the airport for Duesseldorf and doesn’t stay the night. Would serve ’em all right.
That’s what I’m thinking too. Who’s to say he won’t fly out right after the well child awards? He may want to already be in Germany the next day and getting ready for the big games. His accommodation for Germany is likely locked up tight and secure. Why not spend the night there? There may be some egg on some faces if they keep insisting he’ll absolutely be in the UK on sept 8th.
Exactly, Harry is going to high tail it out of there as soon as that event is over. Germany will probably send him a private plane.
Totally agree, he’ll be on the first flight to Germany (maybe even a German government plane!). I mean, we saw after the coronation he went straight to the airport without even changing clothes! A literal hanger as his carry-on. I don’t think he’ll spend even one single night in England.
Refusing to show up to be abused in person by the royal commentators. And the family. What a monster!
Obviously she doesn’t understand the actual meaning of “begging the question”-it’s not this.
I hope Harry leaves for Dusseldorf that night after the ceremony and does a big public appearance on the morning of the 8th.
I hope we see him at the airport the night of September 7th with his hanger of freedom, lol.
Lol, hanger of freedom.
I agree – pics of him at the airport right after the ceremony with his hanger.
Omg yes, it will definitely be the hanger of freedom that upstages William and Kate’s event.
Meghan is welcome on continental Europe and she knows it.
Am happy she is not stopping at that place that gave her so much hate.
Thatcher famously said “the lady’s not for turning” so it’s an interesting turn of phrase to associate him with her. He’s a useful idiot for the tories but this feels like a small yank on his chain.
As for Meghan, why on earth would she come here??? Have a fab time in Düsseldorf Sussexes.
You don’t say! I wonder why on earth Meghan has antipathy toward Britain?!
JFC, these people. Truly some of the least self-aware lunatics on the planet.
“We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks.”
Ummm… y’all don’t.
Every once in a while, they get something right — except not in the way they mean it. It’s hilarious to watch.
Meghan has never said anything negative about Britain or British people. She has talked about how she was treated by the media and the family. Saying she has antipathy for the UK is a trick to get people in the country to turn on her. A way to incite hate toward her. This is a critical distinction because the media misleads the public when they say her problem was with the country. It’s done on purpose to distract from the abuse they directed toward her.
This.
Good point, @Catherine. Unfortunately the truth is completely irrelevant to these “journalists.”
I keep remembering what Meghan said in that interview with that ITV guy in South Africa about not just surviving but being happy. Meghan is following her own pursuit of happiness enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. Meghan to me is seeking a life of service and happiness with her family. She owes the Glums (Royal Family) nothing and they and the brit tabloids can’t stand it. I am so glad she is ignoring the insanity on that isle and living her life on her terms. Bravo Meghan!
The RF isn’t happy, so they don’t want anyone else to be. And they certainly don’t think Meghan deserves to be happy ever again in her lifetime.
They’re like pathetic little toddlers, always having public tantrums.
They take “misery loves company” to new levels.
Funny enough, Meghan visited London way before she met Harry. She even moved her entire LIFE to that place in order to live with her husband and serve. She did a really great job too. So miss me with this Meghan doesn’t think her sh!t stinks and acts as though she’s too good for Britan. All you have to do is look to Princess Waity for that distinction.
Is Tessa Dunlop saying that Meghan is wrong for not returning to the UK? I hope not.
Tessa Dunlop really puzzles me. Pretty sure she was on tv defending the Sussexes and fighting with Piers Morgan, she made that hilarious “mutton” comment about Kate, but then she takes several jabs here at Meghan and has done it before. I’m sure the Squad has receipts. Is she just hedging her bets or what?
Yeah, she takes jabs. It’s like the Guardian vibes. Some writers there will defend the Sussexes but then take subtle jabs. It just feels like a snarky tabloid mentality. Brain rotting.
Dunlop is certainly no squaddie but she is far removed from the Levin, Morgan, Wooten brigade as well.
Every time the BM start this nonsense, I hear one of Pink’s songs – Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely) – in my head. Particularly this part…
Go away, come back
Go away, come back
Why can’t I just have it both ways?
Tut, tut, tut. So unprofessional of Dr Tessa Dunlop as a historian and an Oxford graduate to write in this manner. All done for a paycheck.