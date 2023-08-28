Duchess Meghan’s absence in London speaks to ‘her antipathy towards Britain’

The Duchess of Sussex will probably be able to avoid stepping foot in the UK for all of 2023. She avoided it throughout 2021 as well, but she returned to Britain three times in 2022, the last of which was practically a hostage situation following QEII’s passing. Meghan skipped her father-in-law’s coronation in May, and my God, her absence was a months-long conversation and even King Charles was briefing against her. Then, Meghan made it clear that she’s not joining Harry when he breezes into London for the WellChild Awards on September 7th. She’s flying straight to Dusseldorf for Invictus and that’s that. Considering the way the British media and the British royal family have treated Meghan, her absence is perfectly understandable. So it’s flat-out hilarious to watch all of these prissy biddies shake their fists at Meghan for daring to… avoid being abused by them? Speaking of, “royal expert” Tessa Dunlop has some comments, and she even got a few hits on Prince William.

According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, Meghan’s expected no-show “says a lot” about how she feels about being back in the UK. She told the Mirror: “Contrary to some predictions, Harry is now popping over to the UK en route to Dusseldorf, Germany, and the Invictus Games. As is the case with all things Sussex, his visit is already causing a stir.” “Crucially the timing means he’ll be in Britain on September 8, the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen. A poignant day that begs the question – will there be a family reunion? The answer is a firm no. For King Charles, the Queen’s death doubles as his own accession and he’ll spend it in quiet contemplation miles away in Balmoral, Scotland. Can you blame him?” “Meanwhile Harry, on his own mission to prove his is also a life of service, will be hosting a charity awards ceremony for WellChild on the eve of the Queen’s anniversary in London. The scenes involving children with severe health issues and their carers will be touching but don’t expect Meghan in any of the pictures. Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony. On this occasion, I suspect Meghan’s no-show in London says more about her antipathy towards Britain, than the couple’s relationship. We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there’s that outstanding issue regarding the couple’s UK security and who pays for it…” According to Tessa: “The prospect of Harry on his tod in London raises another prospect – what about a rapprochement between the two brothers? Again, the answer is negative. Apparently, the Prince of Wales will be in Wales and if the Women’s Football World Cup has taught us anything, it’s that William is not a man for turning. Harry might be waiting some time for that apology. Which apology? Who owes who an apology? Well quite, I rest my case. The impasse between the two brothers is as solid as ever. “So to conclude, the Duke of Sussex’s blink-and-you-miss-him appearance in the UK will centre on WellChild’s awards ceremony and a perhaps fleeting visit to see his preferred cousins, Eugenie and Beatrice. A reminder that all is not lost among some of the Windsor brigade.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“Not a man for turning” is a baroque way of saying William is stubborn, violent and lazy. As for Meghan… like, I also believe that Meghan has nothing but antipathy for the UK and I also believe those people never deserved her. But Tessa Dunlop phrases it as an insult to Meghan, like how dare this Black woman think she’s better than us? The Sussexit left behind a lot of broken brains, as I’ve said many times. Look, over yonder, an American woman minding her business and protecting her peace! Why, she must be as obsessed with us as we are with her!