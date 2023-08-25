Moir: Duchess Meghan will ‘never set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again’

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some announcements which were simply confirmations of plans which had long been rumored. The only real “news” was that Prince Harry would stop by London to attend the WellChild Awards on September 7th and then he would be on to Dusseldorf to attend the Invictus Games, where he will be joined by Meghan a few days into the games. Harry has made it clear that his brief stop in England is purely about his patronage and not any family reunion or commemoration of his late grandmother. In turn, the Windsors have made it abundantly clear for months that they are not hosting any kind of memorial event on QEII’s death-anniversary, and even if they were, Harry and Meghan would not be invited. Instead of acknowledging those facts – that Harry doesn’t want to see the Windsors, and the Windsors don’t want to see him – the usual British media suspects are screaming, crying and throwing up over the fact that Meghan refuses to join her husband on that leg of his trip. From Jan Moir’s column in the Daily Mail:
Royal-watchers spotted a cloud of black smoke rising over assorted palaces and castles this week, part of a sad new ritual called the Bonfire of the Olive Branches. For when it comes to relations between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we’re looking at a burnt-out bombsite where a family used to be.
Relations are at rock bottom, clemency is in the deep freeze. The outstretched hand has been withdrawn and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over.
In September, Prince Harry will visit the UK to attend an awards ceremony for the WellChild charity on the day before the anniversary of the Queen’s death. But there are no plans to meet his father or his brother. Apparently, he is not even going to the private family dinner at Windsor to remember Elizabeth II. He then goes on to Germany for the Invictus Games, where his wife will fly out to join him.
The message from Meghan couldn’t be clearer. She is never going to set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again if she can possibly help it.
Perhaps being forbidden to attend the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral — to shed light, to empower, to recommend a turmeric cleanse and some yoga stretches to the woman she never knew as Gan-Gan — was the last straw. And if there is a role for her as wifely appeaser to help heal the rift between her husband and his family, she has chosen to avoid that, too. As is her right.
But there is a puzzling disconnect about all this bitter friction. The Duke and Duchess keep embracing big themes such as reconciliation and family. They talk earnestly of healing, humanity and hope but, somehow, never apply these messages to themselves and their relationships with their families, which are as toxic as a giant hogweed swamp.
Again, Harry set his boundary: the Windsors need to apologize to Meghan before anything can be reconciled. That’s it. And they can’t do that. They can’t admit that they were wrong, that they miscalculated, that they were abominable to Meghan, that their goal was to drive her to divorce or suicide. Meanwhile, King Charles’s first act as king was to ban Meghan from Balmoral, telling Harry that the king’s daughter-in-law and mother of his grandchildren is not “family.” Then Charles briefed the Mail so that everyone would know that he was punishing his Black daughter-in-law for the crime of wanting to hold her husband’s hand as he mourned his beloved grandmother.
Moir is arguing that Harry and Meghan need to make the first steps for some reason. What’s especially bonkers is that… Harry actually did make the first step. He attended his father’s coronation (which Charles scheduled for Archie’s birthday), even though his father is an abusive ass. Instead of building on that, Charles proceeded to flee the city whenever Harry was in town and Charles still refuses to speak to his younger son. Anyway, I hope Meghan stays away forever! If she ever does visit that salty island, they’ll do whatever they can to hold her hostage again.
Those two weeks after TQs death day after day of trauma for H&M. I would never ever go again, if I were her.
Yes Moir “ as is her right”. She doesn’t have to subject herself to the filth and hate that You so called journalists have thrown at her. She no longer will be part of Yours and the Royal Cult’s racist actions against her “as is her right”. So having acknowledged her rights why don’t you go slink back to your dark and filthy basement and shut the f up!
Well said!
That bitch has a nerve to say that Meghan would impose anything on a dying grandmother, queen or not. She’s got more class and empathy than the Windsors combined.
Is it a British trait to rewrite history, gloss over it and to play victim? They have peace with their family, Doria and Eugenie. Smh
Meghan will do whatever she wants, whenever she wants. She is free and the BM and RF have no say in that. Hard to imagine Black women having freedom and agency, I know. But…there it is.
The quieter Meghan and Harry are, the starker Will and Kate’s failings become. That’s one big reason they’re mad: no Meghan media circus distractions (and obviously no money shot pics and no chance to abuse her).
Also, Harry stoically stopping in England to support a charity with which he clearly has a deep and meaningful relationship is such an unflattering contrast with his brother. In fact, name one of Wills’ patronages, I defy you.
FA:) Thanks to Willie being a misogynistic douche everybody can name one of his charities. I sat here for 2 minutes trying to think of another one and I can’t.
So, they knock her for having the audacity to want to be with her husband the day his grandmother died, because she now apparently barely knew her, but also blame her for not pushing Harry to reconcile with people who tell the media weekly how much they hate him, hate his wife, think they are awful people and work closely with people how would like to see her dragged through the streets and pelted with shit, and claim her children are dolls. Yet they are puzzled as to why she doesn’t want to come to that country?
“It is over!” Lol, no it’s not – Jan will keep wailing and crying and bitching and moaning for as long as she gets paid to do so.
Didn’t “Go Home Meghan” trend on Twitter in the UK during the funeral? Why the heck would she go back there, especially if they keep saying they don’t want her there. Man are they ever exhausting, now complaining that she’s not coming back to be abused.
Little do these small-minded people realize that they have made many people internationally view the UK as racist, classist bullies who are fine with giving welfare to a billionaire family who is selfish and devoid of empathy. I know I won’t be going back for a visit, even though I have vacationed there regularly (at least 4 times) in the past.
So they invent nonsense about Meghan being disrespectful around the death of the queen when Kate was literally driving about the next day wearing pearls and broaches.
And then the smiling during a funeral walkabout? And instant upgrading of social media accounts seconds after the queens death was officially announced?
The wails were the cross upstarts for all to see.
“…Bonfire of olive branches”? What olive branches??!! Willow switches more like, to beat them with.
Charles is a petulant self-pitying old man, egged on by his monstrous enabler, Camilla. William and Kate are even worse. These are toxic people, and a toxic family environment, who serve to underscore that nonsense of a monarchy. There will be no healing of rifts, no rapprochement; they are incapable of such emotional growth and self-awareness.
Meghan and Harry are living life to the fullest; the others are mouldering.
Surely M wanted to be at Balmoral to support H. It’s not that hard to understand.
Too overwrought, Jan. You should be ashamed as a writer.
…cake-filled??? Y’all, this is what it looks like when the British press has to scrape the bottom of the nonsense barrel — now they’re going to lean on “this bitch hates cake” as their raison d’hate.
Sounds like she was watching british bake off while bing drinking gin and crying about Harry.
I came here to say similar. What an odd thing to write – “cake filled”?! Does England have more cake than the US or something?
Is this not what they wanted?
So now talking earnestly about healing, humanity and hope means you aren’t allowed to walk away from abuse and set boundaries? That is gaslighting 100%.
I’m sorry. Does cake mean American cake in the UK? Our dessert names don’t seem to match up. Why is the uk cake filled?
I’m deeply confused by the “cake-filled” thing, too…
The whole she will never set foot in the grey cake-filled miserable UK again if she can possibly help it had me cracking up. Is there more cake per capita in the UK than other countries?
Judging by Great British Bake-Off and my interactions over the years with my British friends, the people on that island really, REALLY like cake. Like, SO MUCH.
Meghan’s actions are displaying how she feels about herself, nothing to do with those racists there is the UK. While those racists center themselves in Meghan’s life, it it pretty obvious she does not center them in hers. Allowing her husband to process his emotions safely with her is what I would call deep care for the man she loves. Seems from afar, Harry and Meghan have moved on, it is those gossipers in the UK who have not. Meghan can visit the UK when she chooses and when she does not want to visit, she does not have to. I will always support a woman who sets boundaries.
Imagine being Meghan Markle:
Growing up a california beach girl who gets a great education and works her ass off to become a succesful actress. Traveling the world enjoying your friends and family and living to the fullest. Then finding your prince, falling in love, getting married only to find that you quite literally found the best one in the rotten barrel?
She is the BEST thing that has ever happened to that trash country and their hatred for them is disgusting and disgraceful. Trash.
These wretched “columnists” and royal rota rats are reaping what they scattered courtesy of RF briefings that alienated Meg and Harry. They sowed discord on behalf of RF and are now counting the cost because they are now up the creek. No new photographs and exciting gossip instead they have the Dullards to promote and those lazy asses aren’t doing enough to generate clicks. They can’t due to the super injunction write about big Willy’s wandering and KM’s machinations. To quote Vivian in Pretty Woman, “Big Mistake”!
Is she joking, when stating that Meghan could somehow help heal the familial rift? The BRF have made it clear they want nothing to do with her.
🗣️🗣️🗣️ YES!! This is exactly what they do! Please keep breaking iit down!!
These extortionists passing for journalists are mad Meghan is not begging for their acceptance. An African American Princess of the UK has told the BM to kick rocks. Kate may be willing to debase herself for a tiara and status, but not Meghan.
“we’re looking at a burnt-out bombsite where a family used to be.”
Note the continued violent imagery– burnt out bomb site.
“clemency is in the deep freeze.”
Clemency for what? THEY DID NOTHING WRONG!!
“The outstretched hand has been withdrawn”
The same hand snatching everything it can back from the Sussexes, like their home in Windsor?
“and the peace pipe”
Stop right there with that racist s**t
“has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears.”
Get bent, a**hole.
Somehow the king should in no way be held responsible for a reconciliation. This is so tiresome. Harry has been abundantly clear about what is required to begin healing this family. They just ignore that and put it all on Harry. I hope Harry is now over and done with them. And why would Meghan ever want to return to the toxic isle? Charles TOLD Harry she is not welcome and not part of Charles’ family. Yet, it’s up to H&M to heal the rift.
Every reason for why Meghan isn’t leaving her 2 toddlers early to travel with her husband to attend a one-day event in the UK listed except the most reasonable reason which is that she doesn’t want to leave her 2 toddlers early to travel with her husband to attend a one-day event in the UK. Preschool starts early September, it was already confirmed she would go later to the Invictus Games, add to the fact that she only stayed for the beginning of the games last year. I also find it weird that “fans” are driving the narrative that she’s avoiding the UK when the whole purpose of Harry’s security case is so that him and his family (wife and children) can travel to the UK and still have armed security. Harry said himself he wants his children to get to know his home country. I wouldn’t imagine spending all that money on a security case against the government just to avoid the UK all together. H&M were in the UK last year for both of their charity events, this year Meghan doesn’t have one so it’s perfectly reasonable that she would rather spend that time with her children before leaving to join her husband mid games.
Those first two paragraphs! Ooooh, the drama, the turns of phrases. I actually pictures it all in my head! Really went for the soap opera there, didnt she? Hilarious these people. Anyho, too bad, so sad. Meg ISNT coming. They can try their hand at so-called hypocrisy but it takes two to tango. Her shady comments suggest clearly that she thinks Meg and Harry should come back and continue to be disrespected and abused. They set boundaries and Harry made clear what is necessary to fix the relationship. Blame your weakling (never said a bad thing, never did a wise thing either) king for it being unresolved.
And this…
“Meanwhile, King Charles’s first act as king was to ban Meghan from Balmoral, telling Harry that the king’s daughter-in-law and mother of his grandchildren is not “family.” Then Charles briefed the Mail so that everyone would know that he was punishing his Black daughter-in-law for the crime of wanting to hold her husband’s hand as he mourned his beloved grandmother.”
Does not get any less enraging no matter how long past it is. This man is utter trash. BTW, walking Meg down the aisle was not about her but about good PR for him.
I mean, I agree with everything Kaiser has said here. The press can cry as much as they want, Meghan is not going to put herself in the position to be demeaned and smeared by the Royal Family and their press anymore, and I’m here for it. It seems that the press still hasn’t realised that when Meghan refused to accept the invitation to the coronation that she was setting boundaries for herself. I have a lot of respect for her for doing this.
Finally an admission from the Daily Mail that the Royal family had treated Meghan badly.
Jan Moir wrote, “Perhaps being forbidden to attend the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral — was the last straw. And if there is a role for her as wifely appeaser to help heal the rift between her husband and his family, she has chosen to avoid that, too. As is her right.
The late Queen would not have turned Meghan away.
Keep starving, rota rats!
The point of this article was the nasty, vitriolic cruelty towards Meghan. “Perhaps being forbidden to attend the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral — to shed light, to empower, to recommend a turmeric cleanse and some yoga stretches to the woman she never knew as Gan-Gan — was the last straw.” Just remember that Camzilla hired Torbyn Andreae from the DF as the royal comms person. She and CRex have close ties to the DF and their publishing and article like this is fine with KC and QCC.