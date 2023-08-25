Donald Trump’s mug shot released after four indictments & four arrests

Four indictments. Four arrests. Four bookings. The first mug shot! Last night, Donald Trump drove straight from his private plane to the jail in Atlanta, where he was booked and photographed for his mug shot. His had secured a bond from a local bail bondsman before his booking, so he was released immediately. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mug shot just as Trump was leaving the state of Georgia. I can’t say I’m impressed by the quality of Fulton County’s photographer? All of the mug shots are so low-res, it kind of defeats the purpose of taking someone’s mug shot in the first place. Behold, Inmate number P01135809, glowering at the camera.
Unfortunately for all of us, Trump was not hosed down, deloused or weighed. He was able to self-report his hair color, height and weight, which… again, defeats the purpose of all of this. This man has been on a crime spree for the past two decades, treat him as such. He claims his hair is strawberry blonde (yikes), his height is six-foot-three (possibly) and his weight is 215 pounds. A liar who lies.
The night before Trump was booked, he did an interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke openly about his desire for violence from his supporters. At the end of the day, nothing happened – there were only a handful of supporters anywhere near the jail, and Trump didn’t linger too long in Georgia. He did make a lil’ Nazi speech at the airport after his arrest and booking but since I was watching MSNBC and they didn’t air it, I remain blissfully unaware of what he said. I did see this, however – he made some exclusive comments to Fox News:
“They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that,” he said. “This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot.” He added: “It is not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong.”
“This is all about election interference,” Trump said. “It all comes through Washington and the DOJ and Crooked Joe Biden—nothing like this has ever happened in our country before.”
Trump said the United States is “doing horribly, but now, it is doing worse because we have become a Third World country.”
“They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that” – they would have done it even if Trump hadn’t “agreed.” “Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before.” I agree, never in our nation’s history has some diapered lunatic incited a coup against the republic and tried to ratf–k his way into a dictatorship because his widdle baby feelings couldn’t handle losing an election. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
How much time has he spent practicing that look in the mirror in recent weeks?
As for ‘agreeing’ to do it we all know he lives in a world of delusion and lies, who expects it to stop now?
Yesterday morning, I got news a good friend lost her battle with brain cancer. 4 days before her birthday. This mugshot helped ease the pain. If only my friend had lived to enjoy it.
I am so sorry about your friend.
The “diapered lunatic” is not 6’3″ either. The only thing that wasn’t a lie was, “Nothing like this has has ever happened in our country before.” Now we just gotta make sure it never happens again.
No way he is 6’3” and 215 pounds. I wish the sheriff insisted on doing an actual height and weight on that bloviated mass.
The lies continue with this orange blob. He needs to be put away in a locked cell no social media no telephone no way to communicate. And the news outlets need to stop giving him airtime. We are seeing way to much of a twice impeached and 4 times indicted criminal.
He looks like the kindergarten bully who’s sulking because he’s been scolded and told he’s not allowed to go outside for recess.
Hahaha yes. So petulant, so angry. Bigly mad.
He agreed to a mugshot! Lol. He says it like he did something nice for the fans.
He’s making that face and posing to hide his neck wattles. He tells on himself all the time and he’s recently complained about news channels showing pictures highlighting his fat neck.
6’3”… and 215 lbs?!
Trump really does live in a reality of his own creation.
The mugshot is all well and good, but what I’m looking forward to is the inevitable revoking. No way in hell can this dipshit keep his stupid puckered anus mouth shut.
215 pounds? On what planet???
If he’s secured a bond from a local bail bondsman, he’s only putting a small amount of his own money in to bail. Likely some bail bondsman is going to be out $180k in a few months.
I read about him whining about having to get a mug shot, and nonsense about his innocence and the injustice in the justice system and I think of what he did and said about The Central Park 5.
Absolutely horrible human being, not a fragment of humanity left in his shriveled corrupt criminal soul after decades of him raining garbage and cruelty everywhere he goes. How many lives did he ruin? How much suffering did he cause? How many deaths?*. All with no remorse.
His criminal actions are caught on video and audio recordings, for all of us to see. Innocent my a**
* if he had behaved differently when COVID first exploded across the globe, how many millions of people could have been spared infection, suffering, death? How many people alive today can claim their actions led to the death of millions? What a disgusting legacy!
#LockHimUp