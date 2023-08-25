Confirmed: Duchess Meghan will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

For weeks, we’ve heard from unofficial sources that the Duchess of Sussex would not join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, but she would arrive in Dusseldorf a few days into the games. Well, now it’s official. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Omid Scobie and a few select journalists: Harry will be in Dusseldorf for the entire Invictus Games and Meghan will join him probably on the 11th or 12th. The Sussexes released the photo, above, although it doesn’t look super-recent? I don’t know! Hilariously, I checked the Daily Mail to see what spin they were using for this (old) news and this is seriously the headline: “Meghan WILL join Harry at Invictus Games in Europe… after claims she won’t join her husband at UK charity event on anniversary of Queen’s death.” The Daily Fail Brain Trust can’t comprehend how planes work, and that a husband and wife would travel separately. Ask Will and Kate, I’m sure they’ll explain it.

They’re all humming with excitement that Harry will be solo, however briefly, when he makes a breezy visit to the UK ahead of the games. I don’t think it’s even occurred to anyone over there that Harry probably has some interviews lined up to promote Heart of Invictus AND the games themselves. Perhaps something with Gayle King, or maybe Hoda Kotb or Savannah Guthrie? I’m sure at least one of the American morning shows will send an anchor to Dusseldorf, right?

