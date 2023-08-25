Confirmed: Duchess Meghan will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

For weeks, we’ve heard from unofficial sources that the Duchess of Sussex would not join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, but she would arrive in Dusseldorf a few days into the games. Well, now it’s official. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Omid Scobie and a few select journalists: Harry will be in Dusseldorf for the entire Invictus Games and Meghan will join him probably on the 11th or 12th. The Sussexes released the photo, above, although it doesn’t look super-recent? I don’t know! Hilariously, I checked the Daily Mail to see what spin they were using for this (old) news and this is seriously the headline: “Meghan WILL join Harry at Invictus Games in Europe… after claims she won’t join her husband at UK charity event on anniversary of Queen’s death.” The Daily Fail Brain Trust can’t comprehend how planes work, and that a husband and wife would travel separately. Ask Will and Kate, I’m sure they’ll explain it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be attending the Closing Ceremony at this year’s Invictus Games for injured service people in Germany, it was confirmed on Thursday, amid claims she will not be in the UK with Harry on the eve of the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

Close friend and confidant of the Sussexes Omid Scobie posted the news on social media, adding that while Harry will attend the entire games, Meghan will ‘join him later on’ and stay for the Closing Ceremony, before returning to the US. Mr Scobie said: ‘A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘delighted to be attending’ the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf next month. Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They’ll both be at the closing ceremony.’

It comes as it emerged this week that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK on the eve of the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Meghan is expected to miss the opening ceremony of the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans being staged in Dusseldorf from September 9 over eight days. But she will fly to Europe and join husband Harry shortly after the event – which will see participants from across the globe taking part – begins.

[From The Daily Mail]

They’re all humming with excitement that Harry will be solo, however briefly, when he makes a breezy visit to the UK ahead of the games. I don’t think it’s even occurred to anyone over there that Harry probably has some interviews lined up to promote Heart of Invictus AND the games themselves. Perhaps something with Gayle King, or maybe Hoda Kotb or Savannah Guthrie? I’m sure at least one of the American morning shows will send an anchor to Dusseldorf, right?

Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Archewell.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Confirmed: Duchess Meghan will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf”

  1. Loretta says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:39 am

    BM are crying because Meghan is snubbing the UK,
    I love It!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:55 am

      Meghan is giving the UK “she’s just not that into you”vibes and they are not taking it very well. But it’s like what did y’all expect?

      Reply
  2. Brit says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Meghan acting like that island doesn’t exist is iconic to me, lol. No wonder they’re always mad. The irony is that you got William and Kate obsessed with conquering the US and being popular here and you have Meghan not giving a hoot about the country that has treated her horribly and moving on. They know she doesn’t care and they hate. Sis is an icon and I stan.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:47 am

      Yes, so much this. It’s Mariah Carey’s “I don’t know her” come to life. And it’s everything that Salty Isle deserves.

      BTW, Kaiser, that photo is from the 2018 Invictus Games! It’s definitely old. And of course, as those liars are wont to do, some British “reporter” cropped the photo and declared that Meghan (and only her) released a new picture 🙄

      Reply
  3. Shawna says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:39 am

    “Ask Will and Kate, I’m sure they’ll explain it.” Glad my coffee isn’t ready yet; I would have spat it out!

    Reply
  4. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:43 am

    The photo of Meg and Haz with the Invictus flag is a couple of years old, it’d be nice if they did a new one. But super excited to see Meghan doing what she does best, spread her light and love to others, while looking gorgeous!!

    Reply
    • Jane says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:46 am

      Yes, I’m pretty sure the picture is from 2018. I expect will get more promotion in the next two weeks.

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:50 am

      New pics would be nice but I want a new video like the ping pong one they did where they’re eye-fcuking each other. OMG those two are scorching hot 🥵 🔥

      Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Yay it’s official. Will be nice to see her again. Let the tabloid insanity continue because it never stops. Will have to put up with more fluff pieces about how great the lazy leftovers are.

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Was there doubt that she would be attending?
    German papers have been saying for the longest time that she was coming in the middle of the games.
    Harry’s birthday is the September 15, so it makes sense for her to come later, I don’t think she fully recovered from being stuck in England and being away from the children, so long.

    Reply
  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:47 am

    “Close friend and confidant “ Omid Scobie. This is so disrespectful to a journalist and is such a patently blatant attempt to discredit him and his reporting so their readers will continue to believe their ridiculous lies. I wish Omid would sue them but it’s hard to prove injury, which is why I’m sure they phrase it this way.

    Reply
  8. ChewieNYC says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:48 am

    What’s funny to me is that, though they don’t say why Meg is staying back a few days, it’s obvious to me that a lot of pre-schools start just after Labor Day and Archie may be gearing up for school to begin. Kate always gets passes for needing to be around for the kids start of school but that wouldn’t come up as a reason for Meg?

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:52 am

      Maybe she’s staying back for the start of school or (I hope!) she has important work commitments. We never know what she’s up to until it’s almost ready and I suspect she is a lot busier than we know. I’d love to see what they have next that we haven’t heard a peep about.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:53 am

      There was a clip on Twitter of some woman on GB news rolling her eyes and saying at some point Meghan was going to have to stop using her kids as an excuse. My eyes about popped out bc um…Kate is right there.

      Reply
  9. Southern Fried says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Love the pic with Harry and the TeamUSA sign. Eat it, salty islanders.

    Reply
  10. Cassie says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Love the wording that they are delighted to be going to Invictus .
    Just shows she ain’t ever going back to that shithole .
    No wonder they hate her so much .
    Snubbing them is so hurtful to them .
    Well done Meg you are an inspiration to all abused women .

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    August 25, 2023 at 7:54 am

    The photo is from 2018. I’m not sure if Harry and Meghan released that photo or if Omid just posted it with his tweet. Some people didn’t want to believe that Meghan wasn’t going to Wellchild or the Opening ceremony but the initial reports turned out to be true.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment