Britain’s Home Secretary argued that Prince Andrew should get royal protection again

One thing I’ve learned from Prince Harry’s many lawsuits is that there’s a committee of political and royal flunkies deciding who gets royal protection and who doesn’t. The committee is called Ravec, and it’s made up of senior courtiers and a few government people. As Harry’s lawsuits have revealed, Ravec seemingly makes their decisions based off of anything but “legitimate security threat.” Royal protection has become an extension of royal preference and standing within the family. The removal of protection is seen as a legitimate punitive measure within the family, as opposed to a willfully dangerous tactic leaving public figures open to bodily harm. None of the people in Ravec believe that security should follow the threat. They believe security should follow the rank, and that security is just another way to show how important and royal you are. Speaking of, Prince Andrew wants his taxpayer-funded security back, and he’s roped in the Home Secretary.
Disgraced Prince Andrew has launched a bid to win back his £3million-a-year taxpayer-funded armed security detail. The Duke of York, 63, was stripped of of police protection after paying millions to settle a civil sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre. But The Sun can today reveal the royal outcast is fighting back, despite being banished from frontline duties — and has won the backing of former Home Secretary Priti Patel.
She has emailed King Charles’s top aide suggesting a review of the duke’s protection “could be something to consider”. Ms Patel also referred to the ditching of Prince Harry’s security detail. But Charles’s private secretary Sir Clive Alderton has no power over royal security arrangements — and Ms Patel was forced to apologise to the King when her approach was leaked yesterday.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward said last night: “The King will be deeply embarrassed by this — the issue is so controversial he won’t go anywhere near it. Ms Patel should have known he has no power over these decisions. Her meddling was deeply unwise and deeply unfair on The King — and will damage Andrew’s cause, not help it. And the bottom line remains, why should the public pay £3million a year to protect a man who rarely leaves his home?”
Ms Patel’s intervention came after she discussed Andrew’s security woes with his PR guru pal Mark Gallagher. She refused to say who she emailed — but apologised to the King when we revealed Sir Clive’s name had been leaked. Ms Patel, 51, said: “It is disappointing that this correspondence has been leaked into the public domain and I apologise to His Majesty for the embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused.”
“Ms Patel should have known he has no power over these decisions” – I’m sorry, what? King Charles’s senior courtiers sit on Ravec, as do Home Office officials. If Charles wanted Andrew to have his RPOs back, he would. What’s even weirder is that Charles reportedly IS paying for Andrew’s security, but that money is coming from the Duchy of Lancaster, as opposed to the British taxpayer. That’s what Buckingham Palace leaked last December – that Charles was dealing with the issue privately and paying the £3 million annual cost out of Lancaster funds. Are they now saying that was a lie? Besides that, the £3 million story revealed that Charles could have easily found a work-around for the Sussexes’ security, especially when they were visiting the UK. Except Harry is suing Ravec just to be able to pay back police security.
Wow! Right wing need to protect sex offenders is strong! Meanwhile, marry a woman of colour and… Jezuz these freaking people are beyond gross. I genuinely pray for their demise. I’m old and all I want is to take these people out. That’s my dream.
Of course the entitled rapist should get all of the protection. Why not? He’s not married a black woman.
I genuinely want to know why he wants his RPO’s back because, like Seward said (& I can’t believe I am agreeing with her): he rarely leaves the house (crown estate) anyway. So protection for what exactly?
Maybe because he wants to leave the house but the conditions of his paid by Charles security don’t allow it?
He wants protection to leave his house to make new dodgy friends. How else is he going to fund his lifestyle?
What I’d like to know is what she wrote about Harry’s security.
I saw part 1 on a and e channel about Andrew and Epstein. And ghislaine. Such vile behavior. I was sickened by it. Yet
The media or some try to give Andrew free passes.
My question is why was this story leaked now? Is it because Harry will be in the UK in two weeks or it was to take some of the heat off of William? I have no doubt that it was the Palace who leaked this story so were they just fulfilling their obligation of giving stories to the press?
Yeah, it’s weird priti Patel actually apologized to prince Charles for the embarrassment this leak caused but wouldn’t it be someone from the royal household that leaked it? Definitely someone from RAVEC either way.
The apology was a non apology. It was a i’m sorry that your people leak to the press and that you’re embarrassed by you’re staff.
Okay that makes sense. It just sounds so obsequious. So sorry your royal highness the king for the fact that your staff is bunch of leaky unprofessional faucets.
… by your staff. My brain is really f$^^ with the you’re and your today. Like I don’t have enough writing errors as it is🤦♂️
I wonder if Patel’s communication will impact Harry’s lawsuit on RAVEC protection by exposing that Charles and his staff are the ones making security decisions? That could be why this is coming out now to try to spin that Charles has nothing to do with it. See, we got an apology!
It seems confusing until one accepts that the King can do whatever he wants. There might be rules and laws against this or that, but the King will always have a way around it and there’s nothing anybody can do about it. Patel deserves the smack on the snout for letting Andrew pressure her into approaching Charles. But, so interesting about the leak – I think it has to have come from BP as a warning to Andrew.
It’s not clear from this excerpt that it was definitively A who pressured her about his security. PP could have been writing to the Wasp in response to his enquiry about reinstating A’s tax payer funded security.
The article says Patel sent the email after discussing Andrew’s situation with his PR “guru.” I can’t imagine she would have initiated a discussion about security with a PR guy – it had to have been the other way around and Andrew had to have been involved.
Since Charles is paying for the security, that means he’s the boss. He says (or his flunkies) say where the security goes, and where Andrew goes. He’s probably nixed overseas travel for Andy to countries with no extradition treaties. Andrew probably figures if Charles was not signing the paychecks, he could leave the house and possibly find someone else to traffic girls to him, only to arrange his teddy bears he promises.
Yes, this makes sense, especially combined with the part about him rarely leaving home. Charles has Andrew under house arrest.
What is this world coming to protecting pedo’s and other criminals. Not sure the angle of this story yet. Maybe just put out to cover the crap Peg hasn’t been doing. Who knows.
Charles keeps showing us who is really is, which is an ass$ole in the biggest way!! He will pay millions to protect his sick and twisted pedophile brother, however he WILL NOT pay one cent for protection of his own son and his family.
He truly is a terrible father. I truly wonder how Charles can sleep at night.
The andrew imo will stay at royal lodge despite all the spin.
Why is KFC allowed to pay the police for protection when H is not?
Excellent question!! If there was a real press on salt island, it would be asking this exact question. Oh the hypocrisy.
Andrew is getting security paid for by Charles, and he’s livid it’s not being funded by the taxpayer instead? What, the what? Is this a “matter of principle?” Is he defending his honour, with a u, with this stunt? Like, what’s the reasoning? Make it make sense. Please!
The only possible answer to your question is probably the fact that Charles’s paid security comes with strings attached such as no public appearances, no travel etc.. the only way for Andrew to get that is if his security is paid by the public. After all, I’m sure that in his kind of thinking and entitlement, he didn’t do anything wrong…
Raggedy azz kang chuck is paying for the security of his sex offender brother but refuses to do so for his younger son and family. Let that sink in. He is the worst of the worst. I am sure we don’t know half of what he really put Diana through. He is not seeing heaven.
Worse. Harry is not asking him to pay. He is asking to pay himself and they said no. These people are so freaking entitled/unaware, like does no one see how hypocritical it is that andrew who is ‘not a working royal’ (whatever that means these days), neither is Harry (never mind that Harry IS working) but the two situations are treated completely differently. I expect that is why the decision re Harry has been so long in the making. How are they going to justify saying no.
Right farmer, I know Harry is offering to pay the cost himself. For me that is an additional layer to the fact that Chuck is so vile that he doesn’t want to do all he can to help ensure the safety of his own son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Any normal person with the means to do so would happily pay for this. Reading that he is doing it for his sex offender brother is just beyond the pale. This guy is wicked. Completely wicked.
I’m really angry about this for so many reasons: it’s OK for pedo to get security paid by the taxpayers but not for the king’s son or his wife and children? Not only that but there are people from the government who actually asked and wanted this? Did I get it right? It makes me wonder about eipstein’s connections that are still on… and pattel was not sorry for the actual request but for the leaking which ’embarrassed ‘ the king? ..the leaking that probably came from BP or KP?…. sorry for the incoherent thoughts but this kind of news just makes me sick 😫 and sad.
Totally understand @First comment, it is really enraging. (I probably shouldnt read this stuff first thing in the mornings, low grade irritation the rest of the day!).
They’ve been caught with their proverbial pants down, that’s what happened. patel talked to charles (‘indirectly’) because she KNOWS he has the power to give or take and Ravec ‘decision’ is a cover. Just like the claim they are not involved in politics/government but get to see and make ‘suggested’ changes to legislation sometimes even before the people’s reps do – like ensuring they get exempted from certain employment laws. charley wont go anywhere near it now? Of course, b/c how is he going to justify andy’s 3M coverage but not Harry’s occasional visits coverage. It is indeed a carrot and stick play. She’s apologizing because she let the cat out of the bag….or at least someone leaked the cat. Maybe someone on Harry’s side or seeing the unfairness/hypocrisy of that lot.
Kaiser is correct that royal protection has become an extension of royal preference. How else to explain the speeding posse that ran down an elderly woman in their urgency to protect Sophie who could hardly be considered a high level target.
Seward sounds like she’s threatening Patel—Patel, who is an actual official, deemed “meddling” for doing her job. Now, I’m no fan of Patel. I’m not saying she’s doing her job well. And Andrew doesn’t deserve anything from the public…but wasn’t that a creepy line?!
Is she doing her job? She’s still an MP, but not Home Secretary anymore.
Priti Patel is a right winger, so her advocating Paedrew’s return to taxpayer-paid security is no surprise. Her mistake, as it were, is letting that info be known, because KC definitely would prefer not to let taxpayers know that they support his brother’s expensive security when they believe that KC is funding it. Patel understands grifting really well and is simply less subtle than the king. She wasn’t supposed to get caught, and now there’s understandably the comparison of how CRex treats his brother vs his son.
“ The King will be deeply embarrassed by this — the issue is so controversial he won’t go anywhere near it. Ms Patel should have known he has no power over these decisions.” This is Ingrid Seward panicking and letting Patel know what the talking points are so she doesn’t further muck things up for KC. The argument that he has no power here is ridiculous.
One of the most interesting piece of detail from this whole incident coming from the telegraph was that “Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s private secretary is among one of the 10 people tasked with making decisions on the level of personal surety afforded to members of the royal family… Chris Fitzgerald, the king’s deputy private secretary also sits on the committee, as does A SENIOR AIDE TO THE PRINCE OF WALES”