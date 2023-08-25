Seward: Prince Harry is ‘too stubborn’ to beg his father for reconciliation

It’s pretty wild to read some of the royal commentary pieces coming out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s September travel plans. Harry and Meghan made their plans according to their agendas – Harry will support WellChild and Invictus, while Meghan will go Germany to support her husband. To hear the royal commentators tell it, you would think that the poor Windsors have done everything possible to welcome Harry and Meghan back, to show the Sussexes that they should visit whenever they can, that they are truly much-loved members of the family. Instead, the truth is that the Windsors have done everything they can to ensure that H&M feel threatened, harassed, held hostage and under siege at all times. Anyway, here are some highlights from Ingrid Seward’s bonkers column in the Sun:

Meghan tells Harry what to do? “Prince Harry has never had a game plan in his life – and nor has he had to. Growing up in the Royal Family, he was always told what to do and the same went for his military career. Even now, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be the brains behind their business ventures.

Harry refuses to go to a memorial which isn’t happening, to which he hasn’t been invited: “But nearly a year on from the passing of our late Queen, the Duke’s relationship with his family is dangerously beyond the pale and he appears too stubborn to plot any route back, despite this very moment presenting a golden opportunity. As the royals reflect on the passing of our late Queen, the prince will be a noticeable absence at Balmoral Castle – a private retreat that would be perfect for any tense reconciliation talks. While he will be in the country on September 8, it’s claimed he has “no intention” of reuniting with King Charles, Queen Camilla, nor his brother Prince William.

William’s workload: William no longer speaks to his brother, nor does he appear to want to. He may rightly feel resentful having been left with such a massive workload by Harry, who made his choice to ‘leg it’ and leave his old life behind.

Charles is open: Yet, despite the huge deterioration in trust, I suspect Charles would be open to having a relationship with Harry so long as he no longer tried to push him around. And a visit to Balmoral – the secluded spot where the Queen was happiest – could have been the perfect place for that to happen.Away from prying eyes, they could have had valuable family time in private to tackle this very difficult situation and start to rebuild their relationship. All Harry would have had to do was pick up the phone, speak to his father and ask if he could stay with him. Despite reports that there has been “no outreach” to the Sussexes from the royal household, I doubt Charles would be strong enough or unkind enough to say no if he was asked personally by his son.

This is a lie: Yet I suspect the Duke was too stubborn to do that and felt the Scottish retreat was a step too far for him, both literally and emotionally. Flying from California and then up to Scotland before an hour-long drive to Balmoral is logistically impractical. But more importantly, it will be an emotional place for Harry as it was the last place he saw his grandmother alive.

Harry’s new life: Harry certainly enjoys a much quieter life in the US and has a beautiful home that’s a big improvement from Frogmore Cottage. Some of the Sussexes’ business deals – in particular, their high-profile work with Netflix and Spotify – haven’t gone to plan, but all it can take is for one to go right and they will be back in the money. Ironically, those dealings could actually be aided by a reconciliation with the Royal Family, as it would return the golden stardust the couple needs to break them apart from the scores of other celebrities in California.

Meghan is pulling the strings: Meghan has had to hustle throughout her acting life and is a savvy operator when it comes to their business deals. Should any family reconciliation be on the cards, she may very well pulling the strings from behind the scenes. But for any plan to truly take off, it will need to come from Harry himself – and no one else.

[From The Sun]

The last time Harry saw QEII alive was in Windsor, not Balmoral. By the time he arrived in Balmoral last September, his grandmother was already dead. He last SPOKE to her when she was in Balmoral. Just FYI. If you claim to be a royal commentator, perhaps you should get details like that right.

“Ironically, those dealings could actually be aided by a reconciliation with the Royal Family” LMAO!!! “You need us, you need the royal family!” Harry said “watch this” as he danced away. Anyway, delusional hacks are gonna hack. I do find it interesting that after three and a half years, a massively successful memoir, a hit Netflix docuseries, representation from WME, and a mortgage on a beautiful mansion in Montecito, these dumbasses still believe that Harry will come crawling back. What’s more is that the onus is entirely ON Harry to do something. I know I say this all the time, but it’s worth repeating: Harry completely torpedoed every single plan, every single talking point, every single scheme of the Windsors and their media handlers simply because he succeeded away from them and he didn’t come crawling back to them. That’s what this three-year tantrum has been about.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Instagram.

55 Responses to "Seward: Prince Harry is 'too stubborn' to beg his father for reconciliation"

  1. Molly says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Massive workload.
    I’m *crying* …. spit out my damn tea!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Yeah William’s massive workload made me laugh. That’s still not a real thing. The problem is William wanted a next to nothing workload while Harry did the most.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        August 25, 2023 at 10:08 am

        Harry was never president of the football association and so what is William’s reason for shirking his duties on that score?

      • AnnaKist says:
        August 25, 2023 at 11:44 am

        Jais, it is 1:30 AM here When I read that bit about Williams heavy workload I let out such a huge laugh that my son came running downstairs to see if I was OK! When Harry and Megan list, William and Kate dropped all the projects that they were supposedly going to keep working on, and we’ve never heard a single thing about them since. I don’t think there’s any further debate about Williams laziness..

        As far as Balmoral is concerned, let’s not forget that , was the place not only about sadness for his grandmother, but anger that Harry was told not to bring his wife as he went to be with his family. What shitty memories that would have for him..

        And I’m sure everyone has noticed in this stupid article from Ingrid Seward everything she proposes is about Harry, but never mentions where his wife is going to fit in to this possible reconciliation that she is dreaming of. Everything she writes, everything they all write, is supposition. They do not want Harry to bring his wife with him if he was ever to return.. I hope he just tells them to get fcuked.

      • Jais says:
        August 25, 2023 at 2:13 pm

        Yes, annakist, the way they speak and talk about Meghan or ignore her existence altogether is something else. What a bunch of bitter Bettys. Sucking on lemons and jealousy. And the only thing massive about William is the the size of his holidays.

  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:48 am

    I always try to break bread with the landlord who evicted me and stripped me of my security. It’s one of my things.

    Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Haha stubborn=has a spine and self respect. How dare he?!?! These people are the worst.

    Reply
    • Cara says:
      August 25, 2023 at 2:22 pm

      They exist in an alternate reality. Does anyone over there actually realize that the Windsors are just plain, ordinary people who parade around in little costumes and crowns?? They certainly weren’t put there by a God who would’ve chosen way better than that sorry lot.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:51 am

    The press really want Harry to go to Balmoral. It may have been a happy place for the Queen but it wasn’t for Harry, Ingrid seems to have forgotten that. If Meghan was really pulling the strings, Harry would not have been at the coronation.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:53 am

    “Prince Harry has never had a game plan in his life – and nor has he had to. Growing up in the Royal Family, he was always told what to do and the same went for his military career. Even now, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be the brains behind their business ventures.

    The same prince who entered the military and served for years. The same price who put together an international multi-sport event in Invicuts Games that has only grown since it’s inception. The same prince who co-founded Sentebale that again, has only grown in it’s success and it’s capcity to help so many children. The same prince who bagged a hottie boom body in THEE Meghan Markle. You know the one…Doria Ragland’s daughter.

    That Prince? Yeah, he’s never come up with a plan 🙄

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      August 25, 2023 at 10:04 am

      If it were up to the Royal Family, Harry would not have served two tours in Afghanistan. It was at his insistence that he was sent to the frontlines. If Harry just did want the Royal Family wanted he’d still be a working royal being tormented and abused by his brother, father and the British press.

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      August 25, 2023 at 10:34 am

      You beat me to it. Harry is the literal definition of a man with a plan. The fact that they refuse to give Harry any agency in his life is infuriating. He’s not a puppet, but they sure as hell wish he was – just with the institution pulling the strings.

      Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      August 25, 2023 at 10:39 am

      Thank you, girl_ninja. I was coming here to say this.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      August 25, 2023 at 10:42 am

      She seems to have confused Harry with William. You know, the one who shirked his duties as a chopper pilot and president of the FA and still can’t speak a word of Welsh after knowing for YEARS that he would be Prince of Wales.

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        August 25, 2023 at 11:30 am

        Yes. Except I dont think they are confused. They want to write this about willy but they cant so they substitute Harry’s name, just like the breakup/marriage trouble narrative?

      • Gabby says:
        August 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm

        The projection! Next they will accuse the Sussexes of a Caribbean flop tour.

      • Debbie says:
        August 25, 2023 at 8:10 pm

        I know, she writes this knowing that Harry is travelling to Germany to attend an event he spearheaded, and before he does that, he’s going to England to attend the Well Child affair because he’s still so dedicated to it, even after leaving England. This is all unlike what’s-his-name William who couldn’t be bothered to attend the Women’s Football match even though he’s the president of the FA. Is Ingrid Sewerage confused about the brothers?

    • Moniquep says:
      August 25, 2023 at 10:58 am

      @girl_ninja My thoughts exactly!! Delusional, thy name is the British media, rota 🐀 and the Windsors. Oui veh!!

      Reply
    • Jasper says:
      August 25, 2023 at 12:03 pm

      The simple fact that he escaped the royal cult and is very successful is enough to show how much of a lie that statement was. And this is if you ignore his work with Sentebele, Invictus, and Well Child.
      The royal gaslighters are at it again.

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:54 am

    No Harry is too smart and doesn’t have to beg for anything and that is their problem. You can to some extent control stupid and lazy ( you know who you are Peg) but Harry is smart and self sufficient and this makes their heads explode. No Harry has moved on that is his plan and it is working well.

    Reply
  7. Feebee says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Such delusion. They really just ignore reality and write bullshit like it’s going out of fashion.

    She continues the abuse Harry’s had all his life. Poor dumb Harry, can’t do anything for himself. Bitch please. It wasn’t William who established a charity at what… 19? It was Harry’s decision to leg it and they can’t stand it.

    The ball is in Charles’ court. Has been for ages.

    Reply
  8. seaflower says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:58 am

    King Charles is ‘too stubborn’ to beg his son for reconciliation.

    Fixed it.

    Reply
  9. Lady D says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:04 am

    The delusion leaves one breathless.

    Reply
  10. Noor says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:06 am

    First the Daily Mail and now The Sun practically pleading for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the royal family,
    Not going to happen. Ingrid Seward can’t even get her facts right.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 25, 2023 at 11:34 am

      Is their logic that if they reconcile, they will come back and things will be ‘normal’ again?

      ROTFL at that delusion.

      Reply
  11. aquarius64 says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Too stubborn = no information from the rota’s Palace snitches.

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:10 am

    No, not too stubborn, too much of a man with dignity, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong.

    Reply
  13. Nic919 says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:10 am

    The rota and MAGA media are really one in the same. They just create a fiction to suit their angry readers ignoring reality in all ways.

    Reply
  14. Anna says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:20 am

    Are the BM on the “bargaining” stage of grief? I can’t tell.

    Reply
  15. Is That So? says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:26 am

    “I suspect Charles would be open to having a relationship with Harry so long as he no longer tried to push him around.” [Please identify the antecedents in this sentence. Who is the ‘he’ and who is the ‘him’] Charles [and William] will never give up trying to push HRH Prince Harry around.

    “Meghan has had to hustle throughout her acting life and is a savvy operator when it comes to their business deals.” The British contempt for intelligence and effort remains strong.

    Reply
  16. Mary Pester says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:29 am

    This pathetic little excuse for a “media person”, has no fking idea what she is taking about. Everybody who has “served in the miliary” has to obey instruction, unless Like Harry, you reach the rank where you can give them! Point of fact is Harry could have achieved even higher rank, but, “oh no” bullyam screamed, “Harry must be made to leave the military and take up Royal duties, because if he doesn’t, he will have a higher rank than me”. And that folks is exactly what happened, so you see ms stew hard, Harry followed instruction there! Now I thought we had plumes of black smoke because of burning Olive branches!? 😂But again, it’s British media sht, Harry went to the coronation, yes William, HARRY took a plane from America to London to do his duty, but you didn’t take a plane to do yours did you. It was left to the Queen of Spain to console our football players! So you see ms stew hard, NOTHING you print makes sence. Harry doesn’t have to grovel to anyone (unlike you) Harry doesn’t need his dogsht family or their backing, he’s doing VERY well without them, and maybe look at facts, invictus and well child were Harry’s priority even before he met his beautiful wife, so the only one trying to pull his strings and tell him what to do, is his dogsht family, oh, and you. Harry doesn’t need gold dust from the idiots at the Palace, they need it from him, OR they could always shred Katie’s tacky gold dress and throw that in the air.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:41 am

    “I doubt Charles would be strong enough or unkind enough to say no if he was asked personally by his son.”

    So Charles is weak. I thought Harry is supposed to be the weak one.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      August 25, 2023 at 12:51 pm

      “I doubt Charles would be strong enough or unkind enough to say no if he was asked personally by his son.”

      The mental gymnastics required to make sense of this. If Charles said “no” he is being strong, so Harry should be denied reconciliation because it would be a sign of weakness on Charles’s part, but Harry is being slammed because he won’t ask for reconciliation which he doesn’t deserve? Charles is not unkind enough to say “no” indicates that he is unkind? This doesn’t make Charles look good either.
      Harry cares enough about WellChild to continue to support it as his patronage with his time, his presence (which requires a huge effort on his part now because of the distance and the cost of his security while there, and his own money ( contribution from proceeds of his book. His support and presence has actual impact on the organization. Harry is in Europe to support an international event that he founded and is hugely successful because it helps many people in life-saving ways.
      And whatever “star-dust” associated with the British royal family completely dissipated the moment the Queen died and Charles and his royal pettiness ascended the throne. On the other hand, the star-dust associated with Harry still clings to him.

      Reply
  18. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:46 am

    Second article from the BM of the morning absolving Charles of any responsibility to reconcile. Is Charles the freaking king or nah?

    Reply
  19. JCallas says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:47 am

    The British press is desperate for another “Meghan banned from Balmoral” storyline.

    Reply
  20. Mary Pester says:
    August 25, 2023 at 10:51 am

    @KAISER, please check out Daniela Elsers comments about William and Kate on geotv, at least she is calling them out. Unlike GB

    Reply
  21. Loretta says:
    August 25, 2023 at 11:03 am

    “Harry certainly enjoys a much quieter life in the US and has a beautiful home that’s a big improvement from Frogmore Cottage”

    Finally they admit full and clear that Frogmore Cottage was an ugly house

    Reply
  22. MsIam says:
    August 25, 2023 at 11:33 am

    So Harry should give up his “beautiful home” and live where? And he should give up his “quiet life in California” to do what exactly? This is always the missing link with these airheads, why on earth would Harry come back to the UK when he knows exactly what is waiting for him? Smh.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 25, 2023 at 11:40 am

      The only rationale for the brit rags is their own pockets, they have no content/clicks, profits are down so the desperation grows. They dont give a ff about Harry, only that if he comes back they can go back to making money off his wife (mostly) and him and his children. Talk about p-ing in the wind.

      I just wonder when their readers will recognize the contradictions in these stories.

      Reply
  23. bluhare says:
    August 25, 2023 at 11:44 am

    This is all designed to get the Brits to think Harry and Meghan are begging nothingburgers, who constantly beg to come back. They don’t. They won’t.

    Problem is, it’s working.

    Reply
  24. Patricia says:
    August 25, 2023 at 12:18 pm

    To quote Harry’s true brother, Nacho, your article is pure BS. It amazes me how you and your precious journalists, and I use that word advisedly, lie with such ease, never thinking of how that affects others. I’m reminded of a country saying from the American south that always makes me smile. “You go to hell for lyin’, the same as you do for cheatin’ and stealin.’ ” It make me smile every time I hear it and at least all you “typist” will be together in one place cause you all sure aren’t writers, just fantacists.

    Reply
  25. Blithe says:
    August 25, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    More jonesing: Tammy Duckworth’s jacket! <3

    Reply
  26. Denguy says:
    August 25, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    Perhaps he is just stubborn enough. Good for you not to go begging.

    Reply
  27. LadyBreenie says:
    August 25, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    That’s one of many constant ongoing issues with the royalists and the royal family. They are continually underestimating Harry. This is Harry who started Sentebale, Invictus and Travalyst. Who fought for his country for 10 years, was an Apache helicopter pilot, and achieved the honourable status of Captain in the military. Harry who is Patron of Wellchild; Chief Impact Officer at Better Up; and who co-founded Archewell Foundation with the amazing and brilliant Meghan. Harry who has a bestselling and the fastest selling memoirs ever, and who has taken on the toxic illegal information gathering British tabloids, alongside other victims.
    The same royalists still see Harry as the teenager who was abused by the horrendous British tabloids because the royal rota used him as a scapegoat for William. These royalists cheer bullying and spoilt William who has been on this planet longer but has not clocked up as many achievements as his younger brother. These royalists really need to buy a clue, and open their eyes and see Harry as the high achieving, intelligent, strong, decisive, and decent man that he is.

    Reply
  28. Tara says:
    August 25, 2023 at 2:54 pm

    I imagine Prince Harry’s lawyers shouting “projection” instead of “objection” in the future…

    Reply
  29. Over it says:
    August 25, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    Sucks to be these people left behind and forgotten about right now .

    Reply
  30. vpd4 says:
    August 25, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    These people are straight-out tripping. Delusional.

    Reply
  31. Well Wisher says:
    August 25, 2023 at 4:54 pm

    This is what happens when the care givers lavished too much attention on a child in early childhood development, one of the ensuing results is an obliviousness of the negative effect the now adult have on others.
    It is never about their responsibility to have and maintain a healthy relationship, instead it is the other person’s duty to tolerate and accommodate said behaviour .

    Or there will be the figurative ‘kicking and screaming’ drama…..

    This article is an example of such……

    It is not about Harry, but the people who are complaining about him, his wife,etc..

    Reply

