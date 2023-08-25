Seward: Prince Harry is ‘too stubborn’ to beg his father for reconciliation

It’s pretty wild to read some of the royal commentary pieces coming out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s September travel plans. Harry and Meghan made their plans according to their agendas – Harry will support WellChild and Invictus, while Meghan will go Germany to support her husband. To hear the royal commentators tell it, you would think that the poor Windsors have done everything possible to welcome Harry and Meghan back, to show the Sussexes that they should visit whenever they can, that they are truly much-loved members of the family. Instead, the truth is that the Windsors have done everything they can to ensure that H&M feel threatened, harassed, held hostage and under siege at all times. Anyway, here are some highlights from Ingrid Seward’s bonkers column in the Sun:

Meghan tells Harry what to do? “Prince Harry has never had a game plan in his life – and nor has he had to. Growing up in the Royal Family, he was always told what to do and the same went for his military career. Even now, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be the brains behind their business ventures.

Harry refuses to go to a memorial which isn’t happening, to which he hasn’t been invited: “But nearly a year on from the passing of our late Queen, the Duke’s relationship with his family is dangerously beyond the pale and he appears too stubborn to plot any route back, despite this very moment presenting a golden opportunity. As the royals reflect on the passing of our late Queen, the prince will be a noticeable absence at Balmoral Castle – a private retreat that would be perfect for any tense reconciliation talks. While he will be in the country on September 8, it’s claimed he has “no intention” of reuniting with King Charles, Queen Camilla, nor his brother Prince William.

William’s workload: William no longer speaks to his brother, nor does he appear to want to. He may rightly feel resentful having been left with such a massive workload by Harry, who made his choice to ‘leg it’ and leave his old life behind.

Charles is open: Yet, despite the huge deterioration in trust, I suspect Charles would be open to having a relationship with Harry so long as he no longer tried to push him around. And a visit to Balmoral – the secluded spot where the Queen was happiest – could have been the perfect place for that to happen.Away from prying eyes, they could have had valuable family time in private to tackle this very difficult situation and start to rebuild their relationship. All Harry would have had to do was pick up the phone, speak to his father and ask if he could stay with him. Despite reports that there has been “no outreach” to the Sussexes from the royal household, I doubt Charles would be strong enough or unkind enough to say no if he was asked personally by his son.

This is a lie: Yet I suspect the Duke was too stubborn to do that and felt the Scottish retreat was a step too far for him, both literally and emotionally. Flying from California and then up to Scotland before an hour-long drive to Balmoral is logistically impractical. But more importantly, it will be an emotional place for Harry as it was the last place he saw his grandmother alive.

Harry’s new life: Harry certainly enjoys a much quieter life in the US and has a beautiful home that’s a big improvement from Frogmore Cottage. Some of the Sussexes’ business deals – in particular, their high-profile work with Netflix and Spotify – haven’t gone to plan, but all it can take is for one to go right and they will be back in the money. Ironically, those dealings could actually be aided by a reconciliation with the Royal Family, as it would return the golden stardust the couple needs to break them apart from the scores of other celebrities in California.

Meghan is pulling the strings: Meghan has had to hustle throughout her acting life and is a savvy operator when it comes to their business deals. Should any family reconciliation be on the cards, she may very well pulling the strings from behind the scenes. But for any plan to truly take off, it will need to come from Harry himself – and no one else.