Patricia Clarkson on never marrying or having kids: ‘I’ve had a great sexy-ass life’

Patricia Clarkson is so good at playing Northern WASPs, I always forget that she’s actually a Southerner. She’s from Louisiana, but she’s lived in New York for years. She apparently lives alone – she’s famously unmarried and childfree. She recently spoke to the Table for Two podcast about her personal choices to focus on her career and her fabulous single, childfree life. At the age of 63, she has no regrets. Goals.
She never wanted to be saddled with a husband or kids: She called herself a “single, straight Southern woman who never married and never had children” while explaining why she decided becoming a mom wasn’t right for her. “I have so many sisters who have beautiful children, and they now have beautiful children. I love being an aunt, I love it more than— probably more than acting, which is odd. They’re on par. But I’m telling you, these are gorgeous children, but that doesn’t have to define every woman. I made a big choice, but I knew it when I was young.”
She did have a chance: Clarkson noted that she considered the possibility of having kids and getting married “with this one artist I dated when I was like 38…I had a window to have a child, but [at] the end of the day I loved working, and I grew up with great parents who sacrificed everything for me. And you have to really be committed to having children. You have to be a great parent, and I was afraid I couldn’t be.”
Fear of failure: She did not “want to fail at being a parent… I’m fine failing as an actor. I didn’t want to fail at being a parent.”
Her fab life: “My mother said, ‘Patty, I just don’t want you to wake up at 50 and be unhappy.’ I woke up at 50 in stilettos and a thong. I’ve had a great sexy-ass life. And it’s not that my whole life is that. I love being an aunt, I love being a sister, I love being a daughter, I love being a great best friend. I’m a very good friend, I think. It’s not what I wanted to define me because I didn’t want to fail.”
She said, a decade ago, that she believed she was missing that gene which makes people want to settle down and procreate, and I feel that. I think there are a lot of women missing that gene, and they just go along with the marriage-and-baby life because they were told that’s what “every woman” wants or should want. I relate to all of this, just like I relate to Mary J. Blige’s statement of “I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I wanna do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.” Protect your peace, childfree peeps!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
so refreshing. because you know what? there are a gazillion different ways to be a wonderful, happy fulfilled woman. more stories like this please!
Totally agree! I got married at 40 but even if I love my hubby to death, thete was no reason to marry if I wasn’t an immigrant. We’re childfree and never regretted it.
Great words, I feel the same and I am happy to hear this from a woman who is 30 years older.
Absolutely! We totally need more content that doesn’t glorify motherhood as the Holy Grail of Womanhood and celebrates the full array of choices available to us and the the children some of us choose (or not) to bring into the world and/or raise.
My daughter, from a pretty young age, knew that she never wanted to have children but she did marry a man with kids and she’s very much enjoying being a stepmom. I bet that Patrica is such a fun aunt! I wonder if she’d “adopt” me as a niece??
43 here. Never been married and have no children. I never had any desire to be a wife or a mother. And I’m perfectly content with my life.
One thing I will say is that in my 20s and 30s, I was made to feel that there was something wrong with me. But now that I’m in my 40s, I realize that there is nothing wrong with being single and childless. There is, however, something wrong with people who judge women for making their own decisions about their life. So if it bothers you that a woman choose to be single and childless, die mad about it.
Well said!
I never had a strong desire to have a child or be a mother. I’m pretty sure I would have been fantastic at it, judging how I am with other people’s kids. But it wasn’t a driving motivation for me even when I was young,
But that’s entirely my choice… my one body, my one life. Other people having an issue with that can take that energy elsewhere, it’s not my problem to deal with.
She sounds fabulous. I can relate to her sentiments.
Pushing 50 and child free because I had an abusive, horrible mother and was always afraid I would slip into her.
Then after a lot of therapy when I thought maybe I could be a mom, husband and I lost our jobs within a few months of each other and our household income went down so far we couldn’t really afford kids.
My only real regret is that I don’t know who will handle our house and stuff after we die.