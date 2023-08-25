Levin: Nobody in the royal family wants the Sussexes or their ‘help’

It’s easy enough to say that royal commentator Angela Levin is a delusional hack practicing the worst in tabloid access-journalism, but you have to remember that Levin is truly Queen Camilla’s most recent biographer of record, and that Levin actually does have some sources beyond the voices in her head. Whenever she speaks, I just imagine that she’s repeating whatever a gin-soaked Camilla told her. Keep that in mind as you read what Levin has to say about the rumors that Harry will “rent” an apartment in the UK and, now, that Harry will make a breezy visit to London.

A royal expert has asserted that “nobody wants” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK following reports that they are extending an olive branch to the royal family. Earlier this month it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to repair their soured relationship with Prince William by renting an apartment in Kensington Palace. But royal biographer and expert Angela Levin claims that the exiled royal couple’s “help” is simply not wanted on Harry’s home soil. “I think they’re doing this whole thing about they want to come back… they were going to rent a room in one of the palaces and be there so that they can help, but nobody wants them to help,” Levin told Sky News Australia. Levin later told GB News that the royal family simply doesn’t trust Harry in case he “sells whatever is said to him.” “You can’t trust Harry,” she said. “You don’t know if he’s going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else.” Despite Harry and Meghan’s alleged damage-control gesture, another royal expert says a reconciliation between the feuding brothers isn’t on the cards anytime soon. “I see no signs of that whatsoever,” Talk TV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson told Sky News Australia earlier this month. “The damage, the wounds are so deep it’s gonna take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds. And, at this stage, I just don’t see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget.”

[From The NY Post]

In case you missed it, “you can’t trust Harry or Meghan” is one of their go-to talking points, and it’s been dusted off this week. Nothing can ever happen and the Windsors can’t ever be expected to do anything because “you can’t trust Harry.” They’ve been screaming, crying and throwing up about the fact that their scapegoat, the boy they neglected and abused for years, grew into a man who has no qualms about telling their secrets. As for “but nobody wants them to help” – I agree, King Charles, Camilla and Prince William are perfectly comfortable with the current state of affairs, and they are all too jealous, insecure and short-sighted to understand that they should have treated Harry better from the start.