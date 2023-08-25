Levin: Nobody in the royal family wants the Sussexes or their ‘help’

It’s easy enough to say that royal commentator Angela Levin is a delusional hack practicing the worst in tabloid access-journalism, but you have to remember that Levin is truly Queen Camilla’s most recent biographer of record, and that Levin actually does have some sources beyond the voices in her head. Whenever she speaks, I just imagine that she’s repeating whatever a gin-soaked Camilla told her. Keep that in mind as you read what Levin has to say about the rumors that Harry will “rent” an apartment in the UK and, now, that Harry will make a breezy visit to London.
A royal expert has asserted that “nobody wants” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK following reports that they are extending an olive branch to the royal family. Earlier this month it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to repair their soured relationship with Prince William by renting an apartment in Kensington Palace.
But royal biographer and expert Angela Levin claims that the exiled royal couple’s “help” is simply not wanted on Harry’s home soil.
“I think they’re doing this whole thing about they want to come back… they were going to rent a room in one of the palaces and be there so that they can help, but nobody wants them to help,” Levin told Sky News Australia.
Levin later told GB News that the royal family simply doesn’t trust Harry in case he “sells whatever is said to him.”
“You can’t trust Harry,” she said. “You don’t know if he’s going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else.”
Despite Harry and Meghan’s alleged damage-control gesture, another royal expert says a reconciliation between the feuding brothers isn’t on the cards anytime soon.
“I see no signs of that whatsoever,” Talk TV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson told Sky News Australia earlier this month. “The damage, the wounds are so deep it’s gonna take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds. And, at this stage, I just don’t see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget.”
In case you missed it, “you can’t trust Harry or Meghan” is one of their go-to talking points, and it’s been dusted off this week. Nothing can ever happen and the Windsors can’t ever be expected to do anything because “you can’t trust Harry.” They’ve been screaming, crying and throwing up about the fact that their scapegoat, the boy they neglected and abused for years, grew into a man who has no qualms about telling their secrets. As for “but nobody wants them to help” – I agree, King Charles, Camilla and Prince William are perfectly comfortable with the current state of affairs, and they are all too jealous, insecure and short-sighted to understand that they should have treated Harry better from the start.
Want their “help” with what? That’s doesn’t even make any sense. Royal duties? You had that chance, blew it, and ran over it. I doubt they’re offering up any “in-and-out” efforts any longer. They’re out.
Harry and Meghan haven’t said they’ve offered help.
Harry and Meghan haven’t said they want to meet with any royals.
Harry and Meghan haven’t said they want peace talks.
Harry and Meghan haven’t said they want to stay in royal lodgings.
If they haven’t actually said anything via their official spokesperson I do not believe one.single.thing.ever.written.about.them.
But they do want H&M’s help – they want it every time they need deflect the BM. It’s part of their daily routine – wash face, brush teeth, cup of coffee, leak something about H&M to the press.
And Camilla skips the brush teeth part
🤣
I swear I read, right on this site, today, that Harry up and left, leaving William with a massive workload. Which is it? They don’t want his help or they’re pissed that he’s not helping?
Jealousy is rearing its ugly royal head. The Sussexes aren’t offering help. No matter how they try to spin it they are wasting their time and breath with the nasty crap. Harry and Meg will not let them bring them down. They continue to move forward. It’s no wonder we don’t see the royals lately it’s because they are all trying desperately to figure a way to end the Sussexes. If only they would learn what the Sussexes know and that is silence is golden. If only…
The royal commentators are very worked up about something. I wonder if they’ve heard there’s an announcement coming about the other brother’s marriage. 🤔
We live in hope!
It is so obvious to those of us who follow Harry and Meghan’s journey that the royal gossipers create their own narrative then try to place it on the Sussexes by dismissing the narrative they created. Levin is sick and delusional. Pretty sure the Sussexes have not made an offer to lease nor are they in contact with anyone in that family regarding leasing/renting. This is just another excuse to throw vitirol in their direction. The Sussexes have moved on and the gutter gossipers are throwing fits because of the Sussexes silence and lack of engagement with them.
Yeah, I get that Angela has sources but this is just made up. Harry never wanted to rent a room from the palace. As if. And isn’t Seward just say he’s too stubborn to call. So if he’s too stubborn to call, how is he requesting to rent or lease a room.
Honestly, I’mma need someone to explain like I’m five: why Harry would want digs (read: a prison cell) inside the royal orbit when he could stay with his Spencer aunties or Elton John, where he’d be safer, happier, and possibly a little more fabulous? This is the least plausible rumor EVER.
Renting an apartment in KP? I snorted when I read that. Complete BS. As if they would EVER.
Lol. They literally can’t stop themselves from talking or thinking about the Sussexes. The RF and their minions are consumed with toxic envy. And they’re so dumb and clumsy, they show their hand every time.
Another fanfiction from Crazy Levin
Great! And Harry and Megan don’t want their help either. It looks like everyone can just move on and not have to write dumb, made up articles! What a relief!
I dont see the Sussexes offering to help on anything. Levin’s quote « want their help » make no sense and sound like a (funny) slip of the tongue. Anyway, as you wrote : Angela Levin is a delusional hack.
The Royal Family needs to move forward – the Sussex storyline is years old and stale. H & M aren’t looking back.
But Angela needs to pay her mortgage and this is the only nonsense she can write. So buckle up and be prepared for 20 more years until she retires, I guess.
Angela is being her delusional self as usual. The press and the Royal Family need to move on, Harry and Meghan have.
Didn’t the NY Post write just yesterday that all these fake stories were part of the RF soap opera to stay in the public eye? Harry and Meghan may not be offering to help, but the RF is certainly helping themselves to H&M’s names for their own purposes.
The day this “feud” is resolved is the day the media will lose its mind because these people benefit the most from it. These people are lying demons. They know good and well that monarchy is in trouble. Camilla and Charles are unpopular and William and Kate are Lazy and unglamorous. The problem with this family is that they allow all these commentators, grifting experts and fake PR gurus speak for them and it’s only making the monarchy look worse.
Wow, I can’t believe the dusty musty playbook is STILL so effective.
Look at the timeline:
The women’s soccer team makes it to the finals. Prince W sends regrets, not canceling holiday.
Prince W gets dragged for not canceling holiday to cheer team, so he sends video regrets with Charlotte.
He gets dragged even more, even by the usual loyal sycophants like Piers Morgan. Ppl point out the optics of using his children as a PR shield, the sexism of only dragging out the daughter. He’s the head of the football association, it’s pointed out. Workshy Wills not doing his job. He’s lazy.
The monarchy itself comes under fire: if they can’t do political or political correct things, and exist as symbols of the nation, of national pride – then why aren’t they showing up and doing the work of supporting the nation and showing pride at the first finals appearance in 60+ years!
The calls get louder. The questions get more pointed. The PR to massage the situation is failing.
So it’s time to deflect and give the press another bone to chew.
And here we are. Look at all the stories today. Suddenly every rota rat, royal adjacent, palace source, even the bloody home secretary… It’s all about Harry and Meghan.
The RF are beyond help and so is their lackey Levin!
Re Levin: “You can’t trust Harry,” she said. “You don’t know if he’s going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else.”
This coming from that old troll who actually lives off of talking shit about Harry and Meghan. But Harry cannot share the experiences from HIS own life. Gotcha.
While it’s Will, Kate, Camilla and Chuck doing all the leaking about the Sussexes. Too hilarious for words.
@Kelleybelle, it KILLS me. Do people seriously not realize that the very articles they’re reading about how the Sussexes can’t be trusted originated with leaks from the RF??
The way this goblin ooze’s bitterness with her hypocrisy. They hate that Harry and Meghan are just fine, like doing well, not bothered. Harry hasn’t offered to help anyone and knows those fools are beyond help.
Selling whatever anyone says to her to make money is basically her job description.
Oh christ, they have let her out of the nursing home for hacks again!!! Listen Angela dear, Harry and Megan are not coming back, they don’t want to come back, and never will. Harry and Megan have said very clearly, that chuck and caz, bully and botox can scream, rant and rave to their hearts content, but Harry and Megan DONT NEED THEM to be successful, they don’t need to rent rooms in the cold windy relic that is KP, Because unlike you Angela dear, they have friends and REAL family they can stay with. And “HELP” THE WINDSORS, why would they ever want to help this toxic, dogsht family. THEY are the ones that drove Harry and Megan away. THEY are the ones who continually brief geriatrics like you! So Angela dear, grab your gin and fags and toddle back into oblivion because your embarrassing yourself. Note to my celebchy friends, I do so wish you all had access to the feature calling for the abolition of the monarchy, it’s over 95,000 now, and the new one “down with the crown”, that has members world wide. The Royals are on their way out
Mary Pester, isn’t it interesting that the bm aren’t saying anything about the petition? They truly like to bury their head in the sand and pretend it isn’t happening.
Note this is happening on the eve of Harry arriving for the Invictus Games and a visit to WellChild. The tabloid bottom-feeders always get the heebie-jeebies prior to any public appearances that involve his successful philanthropic work. The fact that Harry and Meghan can travel to England whenever they want seems to be lost on these morons. They’re not breaking any laws, they’re not attempting to make peace with Harry’s half-wit father and brother, they’re simply going about their own business doing good work. And they wouldn’t go near KP (AKA Leakington Palace) if it was the last palace on earth.
This stuff is nuts. It’s so nuts that I’m wondering what — if anything other than clicks — is behind it. I’m thinking that Charles has maybe made some gingerly positive-ish comments about Harry, and Camilla and William are using their attack-hack-writers to drum up even more enmity against the Sussexes. Just another twisted “happy “ family, folks!
I’m cheerfully imaging that Charles is wallowing in the results of his life of pettiness and bad decisions. Oopsie! It bothered him to be compared with Diana’s sparkle, and the Sussexes sincerity and charisma. It might —finally — be bothering him even more to know that the future of the monarchy rests on the sparkle, sincerity, diligence, and charisma of the sad sacks that they’ve got left, and three young kids who are already being exploited.
I’m not sure Angela has any sources at the palace anymore. Since she released that biography of Camilla that nobody bought she has become increasingly unhinged and the only place you see her these days is GB News. I think she is just making up stories because she needs content. If the royals had a message they wanted to get out I’m not Angela would be the one they would trust to deliver it.
Angela and Ingrid should have tea together and try to get on the same page.
I didn’t realize Prince Harry or Duchess Meghan were “offering help” to his relatives, though they sorely need it. It seems to me that after moving a continent away and re-structuring their entire lives with charitable endeavors, new friends and their beautiful children, that they had moved on with their lives and live in sunny California surrounded by beloved friends, amenable relatives who are willing to cross the channel to visit them an a slew of darling pets/farm animals. Am I wrong there? Are they banging on the palace doors to be let back in? I think not and those that do are delusional deplorables, including his brother, sister-in-law, father and stepmother.
Hey, if the royals need help, I’m happy to provide it.
Step 1-infinity: Abolish the monarchy.
Think I missed something. What “damage control measure?”
If you have a 100 watt bulb and a 5 watt bulb, which one will your eyes be drawn to, the bright or the dull one? There is your answer. Harry is the mega-watt charismatic royal and Will is the dull, sputtering flicker that has just.gone.out (literally, he’s gone out on vacation permanently and won’t fulfill even expected, fun, easy, duties (much less the more difficult ones). OF COURSE they want Harry to save them and of course they are too stupid, stubborn and dim-witted to know they pushed their mega-watts out of their country and into ours. They’ve shot themselves in the foot, in other words, and can’t live with the consequences. They are screwed and they know it.
Hypocrisy as the BRF and the BP keeps bringing up HM and can’t shut the F$&ck up.
Using transference it is easy to deduce what Ms.Levin writes, since she remains unacquainted with facts and truth:
So someone wants Harry and Meghan to offer to help…..
But why??
“You can’t trust Harry,” she said. “You don’t know if he’s going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else.”
It’s possible that they don’t trust Harry to be silent bout what they’ve done. I keep thinking of the phone call that Harry had with Daddy Dearest when Harry told him to never speak about his wife like that again. We don’t have any idea what was said, but it was bad or Harry wouldn’t have stopped him right then. THIS is what the brf is afraid Harry will talk about, and he didn’t even specify in Spare just what it was the KFC said. The brf know that they can’t treat Harry the way they did in the past, so they don’t intend to deal with him at all. I genuinely believe they believe it’s safer that way.
The Sussexes aren’t offering to help. Win-win, I’d say.
I wish someone of stature would write or tell the royal family to move on to the future and stop talking and rehashing old stories that keeps them in the past-Harry and Meghan are moving on towards the future with their own projects and the royal family needs to do the same-nobody would be mad if they would kindly move on to the future and stop marinating in the past-the royals have big megaphones in the press but use it to take about past slights-Harry and Meghan have said their peace and are letting sleeping dogs lie.
When it comes to the reporting that the toxic British media does on Harry and Meghan, the go to GIF definitely has to be the one of Kandi Burress saying “you just made that up.” 🤣🤣🤣
None of what Levin wrote sounds even remotely truthful. I don’t have to know Harry and Meghan to know that they are not thinking about any of those people in the UK.