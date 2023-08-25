Audra McDonald admires Meghan Markle for walking with ‘grace, strength & purpose’

Audra McDonald is an acclaimed actress of the stage and screen. She’s won six Tony Awards (!!) and she has a National Medal of the Arts. She’s a big deal, and she sat down with Vanity Fair for their “Proust Questionnaire” series. All of her answers were amazing, but she’s getting some attention for the answer in which she name-checked the Duchess of Sussex. Some highlights from this VF piece (the bolded text is the Proust question).
What is your greatest fear? Balloons. I have a big phobia of balloons. Big.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself? If hoarding and procrastination were Olympic sports, I’d have at least 70 gold medals.
Which historical figure do you most identify with? Judy Garland, but not for the reason you think. I identify with the insecurity she had as a performer. She once said something like “I always worry that this is the time they’ll figure out that I don’t know what I’m doing up there.” I feel that. Deep, deep, deep in my bones.
What is your greatest extravagance? As a New Yorker and a terrible cook, I order takeout much more than I should.
On what occasion do you lie? When they ask your weight for the teeny tiny puddle jumper planes. I have lied every time. Every single time.
What do you dislike most about your appearance? Not gonna answer that. My New Year’s resolution this year is less self-loathing, more self-loving.
When and where were you happiest? In the hospital giving birth to my second daughter with my first daughter right there in the room as it was happening. I don’t remember any pain. I just remember feeling more alive and full of fierce mama bear love than at any other point in my life.
What are your favorite names? Zoe and Sally.
Which living person do you most admire? Meghan Markle. I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength, and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to.
Which talent would you most like to have? To be able to speak six or seven languages fluently.
What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery? Living a life filled with hate.
Who are your heroes in real life? Black women.
What is it that you most dislike? Cruelty, and beets. I despise both.
You’re really not supposed to lie about your weight when the math means the difference between life and death! Pilots record a passenger’s weight because they need it for their calculations! I mean, I doubt her lie is a ridiculous number, she’s probably just shaving off 10 pounds or something, but still! Anyway, I also despise beets and cruelty and I also admire Meghan’s grace and strength. I know that’s Meghan’s brand, kindness and grace, but I would love it if Meghan told off those salty, despicable people at least once.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Watch KP come out and have some psycho say this about kkkeeen.
Which living person do you most admire? Meghan Markle. I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength, and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to.
That actually brought a tear to my eye because I don’t know how Meghan does it either. And because I love and admire Audra McDonald so much.
That part was so moving. I love Audra.
Yes @Ameerah it was so moving and it hits me all over again that every thinking person with heart would look at what Meghan has been put through and say that its wrong.
It is truly evil what the press and firm has done and continue to do to Meghan Markle. The only saving grace is that they have not be able to steal her joy or success.
I think that was a lovely thing to say too. And the fact that Audra says Meghan deals with the daily vitriol “and she shouldn’t have to.” So, she understands.
I like the fact that Audra McDonald’s opinion shows that the world and I mean people high and low are actually watching and judging the UK – judging the royal family and judging The Vicious UK press
BRAVA, BRAVA, BRAVA, what a wonderful, TRUTHFUL answer
Everything she said. I can relate and my heroes are the same and adding Native women. On a personal note I was finally able, financially and mentally to buy a home. It’s on the water and a beautiful view and I constantly feel undeserving in some way. If I faced anything in the public eye as Ms. McDonald does and (phew boy) the DoS does it would be even more difficult to enjoy what I earned.
Congratulations. I hope you have a wonderful life in your dream-come-true home.
So kind and we’ll-said, Lady D, thank you.
Congrats Lilly! I remember buying my first home and I was absolutely over the moon! May you enjoy many happy years there!
@Lilly
Counterpoint: You deserve every inch of your new home. Every blade of grass, every tree, every butterfly.
You. Deserve. A. Lovely. Life.
The only time I don’t lie about my weight is on the tiny puddle jumper airplanes but I do whisper it to whoever asks. She is right Meg does walk with grace no matter how hard salt isle tries to drown her.
Love Audra and loved her answers. I too used to hate beets. Until I had a beet salad with golden beets and goat cheese and balsamic glaze. Game-changer. And she is absolutely right about Meghan. The woman is STRONG. A lot of folks would have crumbled under the amount of hatred that has been thrown her way. But it’s sad that she even has to BE that strong. And I too admire Black women – we are amazing.
OMG! love a beet salad, especially when made with beets I grow myself.
Re Meghan’s strength, what did Tyler say about her again? Heck even her trash FiL supposedly described her as tungsten. But yeah, her grace, dignity, kindness/warmth is always, always there for those who wish to see it. Love Audra for this. Like her, procrastination, with a little bit of hoarding describes me. Actually being on this site first thing in the morning lately is my procrastinating – that beast of a revise and review journal looking at me every day.
Love that she spoke up for and admires Meghan. She’s a phenomenal woman herself.
Consider the quality of character of the people who admire Meghan: Gloria Steinem, Audra McDonald, Serena Williams, law professor Melissa Murray, to name just a few.
Who admires Kate — or at least pretends to admire Kate? The likes of Camilla Tominey.
Meghan is a real one.
@QuiteContrary, oh well said! Such a good point you make to consider the quality of character of the people who admire Meghan and proudly voice that opinion. Quality and integrity….things that utterly no one who supports Kkkhate have. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Professor Murray who proudly displays her ‘Team Meghan and Harry’ sign whenever she’s interviewed on camera. She’s a keeper for sure. Obv not just for her sign!
Apparently, Professor Murray clerked for now Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor when she was a judge in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s amazing how these talented and bright people orbit around each other’s lives.
I most admire Meghan Markle too ❤ for all the reasons Audra mentioned❤
I very much admire Audra. She phenomenal and deserves so much more than she has already won/achieved/received.
I saw some bitchiness from the BM about Meghan’s grace and strength and didn’t bother to read why it was there. But I’m very happy to read this – Audra is awesome and I’m glad to see her support of meghan. And I love beets, but can totally agree about cruelty, procrastination and hoarding.
Ahhhh I’ve always loved Audra and her energy. Now I love her even more. She sounds like she is living the dream New York life
Society expects women especially black women to be strong all the time. We endure everything and are expected to leave with smiles on our faces. No human being should ever have to go through what Meghan has gone through for over 7 years. Yes Meghan is strong for enduring all that yet still having the eagerness to do more and doing all of that gracefully, but she shouldn’t have to be. I’m so happy Harry fights so hard for his family and allows himself to take on the burden of protecting his family. With all the shit Meg has to deal with, I’m happy she gets to rest in that aspect.
@Hail, THIS times 100,000,000
Meghan haters are claiming Audra only mentioned her because they’re both represented by WME.
Interesting. So, WME doesn’t represent any other artist, right? Did Audra mention them also? What about Judy Garland, is she represented by WME too? Bless their hearts for trying, though.
Off topic, but I didn’t realize before how that picture of the duchesses at the funeral looked like the 3 witches, and how Meghan was somewhat isolated, or she kept herself separate from them for self-protection no doubt.
Audra also defended Meghan when they piled on her while she was pregnant with Archie. Was Meghan represented by WME in 2019?
Pilots of small aircraft know that many people lie to us about their weight and the weight of their baggage, so the cautious ones add 20lbs to the numbers provided on our manifests before we ever set eyes on the passengers. 😉
What Audra is saying about Meghan is what most sane people are also thinking.
Black people are at a higher rate of heart disease, high blood pressure and other stress variants.
And on society and medical racism, there is a reason we don’t live as long as other races and nationalities.
Grace and strength isn’t for the greater good, it’s to stay alive.
Her answer about Meghan moved me ,Meghan has to put up with a lot of sh—it from so many people. People just come for this woman for existing and she is supposed to just put up with it because she is in the public eye. Well I say f that sh-it. Meghan, if you ever read this site . I want you yo know you are loved and appreciated and respected by so many . You aren’t as alone as these haters would have you believe. Know that you have done nothing to deserve the hate that comes your way. I pray for peace and an end to this for you soon . And I hope the windsors and their media and all those who contribute to the hateful acts daily , gets karma.
Everyone is not an ignorant reader-Audra is pointing out the constant harassment from the UK press which have the blessing of some members of the royal family.People are not blind, deaf, and dumb to what is going on. Audra said something positive about Meghan before she even joined WME. Smart readers already know this.