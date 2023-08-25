Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Why can’t we get billionaires to pay their f–king taxes?’

Every so often, I get completely sucked into a Samuel L. Jackson interview. That man can TALK. If I interviewed people for a living, he would be in my top-five interview subjects, alongside Ethan Hawke (who can also talk someone’s ear off). Sam loves to gossip and tell stories and he has a long memory of who said what to whom and how he got this part or that movie. What’s amazing is that for so many of his biggest roles, he basically just talked his way into the gig. He would mention a director in an interview and the director would call him a week later. Or he would run into someone at a party and they’d be like “hey, come do this movie.” Sam is 74 years old and his institutional memory of Hollywood is priceless. His Vulture interview was amazing – be prepared to read this very long piece if you have the time. Some highlights:
Moving to New York in 1976: “It was a great time to be an actor or be a Black actor in New York… there was a really, really great group of actors running around there that we either worked together, auditioned together, or went to see each other work all the time. I was there when Morgan Freeman got plucked out of the theater world. And Wesley Snipes and Laurence Fishburne. I remember auditioning for Platoon, but Keith David used to always get all the jobs everybody wanted. I don’t know how young people are in New York now, but we were a very big family. If I went to an audition that I knew I wasn’t going to get, I could always call somebody I knew that was better for it. It wasn’t a dog-eat-dog world. It was a very, very sharing and communal world.
He doesn’t have much input on where Nick Fury goes: “Well, no. Or you would’ve seen my ass in Wakanda. I don’t know [why I’m not in Wakanda]! I asked many times, “When do I get to go to Wakanda?” And they’re like, “No.” “Why? I know Wakanda is there. And I know about T’Challa. Why do I never encounter them?” They were like, “We’ll see.” Don Cheadle and Anthony Mackie — all the Black people in the Marvel universe are like, “Wakanda. Do we get to chill in Wakanda?” Until Tony Stark’s funeral. That’s the only time you’ve seen Nick Fury and all those guys around each other at one time.
A story about Ryan Reynolds & Scarlett Johansson: “Ryan is a savvy motherf–ker. I knew him from when he and Scarlett Johansson got married. My wedding gift to them was a beehive. Scarlett was always talking about nature. So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing. They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married. And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some shit.
Receiving an honorary Oscar: “Didn’t feel honorary, just felt like I was getting an Oscar. I earned it. I worked for it. I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I’m fine with it. It’s mine. I got it. My name’s on it.
On Jackie Brown: “The problem is, it wasn’t Pulp Fiction 2. It was a great movie. Possibly a better movie. But it wasn’t Pulp Fiction 2. That’s what people wanted, until they realized, Okay, this guy has other ideas about what he wants to do. That didn’t happen until Kill Bill. I watched a lot of kung videos back in the day when I’d be in my trailer. Tarantino would pop in. I had this place that used to sell three kung fu movies for $5. Just off Times Square, right across from the bus station.
Using his voice as an actor’s instrument: “I grew up in a house where we didn’t have a TV for a very long time. And I was listening to radio dramas with my grandfather. I heard stories, and I had to see the pictures in my head. Andy Griffith was an amazing storyteller. I would listen to Sergeant Preston of the Yukon or Gang Busters or Amos ’n Andy. I was blessed to grab hold of it and understand it; I learned how to use my voice. When I want you to feel a certain way, I know to take my voice here. When I want to pull you along with me, I know to talk a little faster to get you to do it. Even if you don’t see me, you are in the story. I can put you in it. I can make you cold. I can make you hot. I can do things to you with my voice. It’s an important tool that I don’t think they teach. Now, you got your mics in your wigs and sh-t.
His Civil Right activism started at Morehouse: “So that was the beginning, basically, of my activism. Being a certain age and looking at the world and identifying it for what it is and what it becomes, which is why as soon as I hear “Make America Great Again,” I go, “When are we talking about again? Are we talking about back when we had apartheid?” I grew up in segregation in Tennessee. I went to school with Black kids ‘cause we couldn’t go to school with white kids. I saw Klan marches and Klan rallies. So I know what America used to be. When I hear them say, “Let’s make it that again,” it just makes my blood boil.
Tax billionaires: “I’m 74. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be around here raising hell or doing what I’m doing. But people need to start understanding that the economic gap is crazy. I pay an enormous amount of taxes, and it’s fine because I know I should. But why can’t we get billionaires to pay their f–king taxes? If those motherf–kers paid their taxes we’d solve a whole bunch of sh-t. And they would still be richer than every motherf–ker walking around them.
I appreciate that Sam dedicates time in all of his interviews to not only share Hollywood gossip, but show his open disgust for all things MAGA. He’s done this every time he’s been interviewed in recent years. I’m not sure it’s made any kind of dent, but I appreciate it. He has the history, he knows exactly what “MAGA” means and what time period these people are trying to go back to. It also feels like he’s speaking about a forgotten time of Hollywood, where people did handshake deals and you could get cast in a major studio movie just because you ran into someone at a party.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
That should read …’mutha-fucking taxes’.
word
Yup!
This man is a national treasure. I mean he is incredible. So wise and so unfiltered. I love him!
Sam Jackson is who people think Bill Murray is. Sam is the real fucking deal.
I love reading a Samuel L interview and this one was just as amazing as the others. He is some one who has to be an absolute DELIGHT to have at a dinner party.
Not only does he gift us with his amazing words, we get to read them in his voice which is its own gift as he rightfully points out.
Tax the mf’ing billionaires!
YES! Read it in his voice too lol. Such an enjoyable interview.
I just love him. I have so much respect for this man.
I love him. He is amazing. He is like the men who I grew up around. He and his wife are the definition of REAL class, unlike a certain actor who lives in Carpenteria.
My mom knew his and his wife’s cleaning lady. They’d gift her so many things, so she had lovely things the Jackson’s gave her. And they are generous and kind to all of the people who work for and around them.
Because the mutha f king republicans have given them tax breaks in perpetuity that’s why.
But even without those, they have so many ways of getting around taxes. I read a NYT article about the Wildensteins and their art business, and the whole thing is just mind-blowing. The super-rich have ways of hiding their wealth that are many and varied, and it’s disgusting. They don’t pay *anywhere* near their fair share.
I love him. I saw him once at a HS football game in Georgia! This guy in the crowd yelled at him “man I knew you’d be here cause you’re everywhere!” and everyone, including him, laughed. He seemed really good natured and took pics with whoever asked. I was too shy to approach but he seemed like a real cool dude.
I love his interviews and I love that he calls MAGA exactly what it is. We should all call it by its right name. I wish the media called it exactly what it is. And he is right if billionaires paid their taxes this country would look totally different.
Just so much gold in this interview. I love what he said about his “honorary” Oscar and he’s RIGHT. I honestly thought he already had one because he has such an epic, prolific body of work. And I wish more high-profile celebs would talk about taxing billionaires.
God, the man is just such a GEM.
When people start bitching about their taxes around me, I’ve started pushing back…“that’s so weird…I’m really proud of paying my taxes and contributing to my community, state (CA), country….it supports so many good projects, helps a lot of people, gives people good jobs, supports research that impacts our lives on the reg, etc. if you want to be pissed…be angry at the military industrial complex who over-inflate their contracts or companies who lease US land for pennies and profit in the billions off whatever is mined/etc from the land or billionaires who, if you paid the same percentage of taxes as them, your bill would be something like 5$. And don’t even get me started on how indigenous americans feel….they are the ones who are ultimately getting the shaft.” And I like to add in my sweetest, most sincere voice “you can’t love this country and think it’s so great if you don’t like supporting it”
There’s usually a dumb, mumbled response but it ultimately shuts those maga f-ers right up.
“So that was the beginning, basically, of my activism. Being a certain age and looking at the world and identifying it for what it is and what it becomes, which is why as soon as I hear “Make America Great Again,” I go, “When are we talking about again? Are we talking about back when we had apartheid?” I grew up in segregation in Tennessee. I went to school with Black kids ‘cause we couldn’t go to school with white kids. I saw Klan marches and Klan rallies. So I know what America used to be. When I hear them say, “Let’s make it that again,” it just makes my blood boil.
So much this. Both my parents survived segregation and they remain affected by that trauma, and frankly passed it down to us. MAGA = code for Make America White Again. They cannot handle a few of us getting economic and political prosperity. The want us subjugated ALL. THE. TIME.
Sam needs to talk to Morgan Freeman because he’s apparently under the impression that because he’s rich, racism has been solved.
I have a hard time with the idea that he’s 74. I would have said maaayyybeee early to mid 60s. No way 74. And those are some great stories. What else do you get two rich actors than a bunch of bees?!
Amos ‘n’ Andy were white men playing Black when it was on the radio. Just F everyone’s I.
And yes to all things Samuel L.
Now THAT is a beautifully made suit jacket. Elegant. Tailored to perfection
Legend!! Superstar! Actor Supreme! And he’s never won an Oscar? The f-ck?
I LOVE Samuel L. Jackson exclamation point!!