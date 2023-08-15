Levin: Queen Camilla ‘showed little interest in any job, let alone a career’

Angela Levin is one of the most deranged of all of the royal biographers/royal commentators. Levin regularly interacts with the most vile of all the hate accounts, and she uses that hate for her “reporting.” She’s a barely lucid hack, and her whole raison d’etre is insulting the Duchess of Sussex in particular. Last year, she was too hateful and vile for British TV commentary, and when she was called out on live television, she basically collapsed and turned into a weeping Karen. All of which is why it’s so friggin’ funny that Queen Camilla chose this woman as her biographer. While some of the royal biographies are written without their subject’s permission, Levin’s Camilla biography was written with Cam’s permission. While I know Levin is trying to compliment and embiggen Queen Lush, Levin ends up making Camilla sound like she’s already completely over being queen. From Levin’s latest Mail piece:
Work-shy Camilla: “But as she approaches the first anniversary of becoming Queen Consort – upon the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II – the changes thrust upon his wife Camilla are just as great, if not greater [than her husband]. She was not born to be Queen and, for most of her adult life, showed little interest in any job, let alone a career.
Camilla hates being on a tight schedule: Once known for her spontaneity, her love of riding, good company and her family, Camilla’s life now runs on rails. Every moment of most days is now carefully scheduled, including, I understand, the times she can set aside for her children and grandchildren. It’s no longer a matter of popping round or picking up the phone. It’s life according to a spreadsheet. There’s little time to cook – and far more time spent with the hairdresser. Her friends understand the constraints, but admit it’s hard to see her.
Less time for charity work or speeches: Camilla has kept hold of the charities that matter most to her, including those relating to domestic violence and children’s reading, but has less time to devote than she would have liked. She hasn’t given an interview since the Coronation and her speeches are much shorter. This is partly because they make her nervous – and she is rightly keen to avoid saying anything that might be misconstrued. There’s little time for riding, either, although that’s partly a matter of age.
She had to learn discipline in her 70s: ‘She has undoubtedly learned a discipline and got much more organised,’ one of her friends told me this week. ‘It’s quite something as she is not a naturally organised person. She had to do so because there is so much going on, that there wouldn’t have been time for her to see her children or grandchildren which are so important to her.’
Why isn’t Camilla doing exactly as she pleases? The answer I believe is love. As it happens, I think she is enjoying her new role, but Camilla is doing this for Charles. She has put up with years of insults – the conniving ‘other woman’ – when she could have walked away. Now in her eighth decade, she is determined to help Charles make the best of a huge and perhaps unmanageable role. We should applaud her for it.
Good, I hope she’s miserable. I hope every single day, she thinks about how Diana was more beloved and would have made a better queen. I hope her feet hurt in her orthopedic kitten wedges. I hope she doesn’t even have time to day-drink. The thing is, while I have no doubt that there are parts of her life which suck now, the truth is, Camilla is so unimportant that she can and does disappear for weeks and months at a time and no one cares. She ran off to India right after QEII died because she needed some rest. She disappeared for weeks after Spare was published. She’s done like three events in the past two months, and she’ll be on vacation in Scotland until late September. This is very much the go-to complaint for royal women: oh, I’m so overworked, my life is so difficult! And they’re barely doing a g–damn thing.
Orthopedic Kitten Wedged has me breathless this morning 😂
All of it is hilarious @ K.TATE! Especially the language about how she’s sacrificed so much for love! What’s the sacrifice? Occasionally adhering to a schedule.
Ya they are still trying to convince people that she is not the awful selfish calculating gold digging home wrecker, who helped destroy the people’s princess just so she could step over her grave and steal her life. No one’s buying it. We have eyes. We can see you.
Its a bit rich moaning about how busy and structured her days are when we know full well they aren’t. Sure there are times when she needs to be at a certain place at a certain time but please, it isn’t often.
I’m not even sure she’s doing more of that now than when Charles was PoW. She’s still getting plenty of time to herself.
As I read about all the stuff she no longer has time for, including giving speeches and her “charities”, all I could think was what exactly is taking up all of her time? It’s a great mystery. Perhaps it is day drinking as suggested. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Isn’t giving speeches and charity work part of their “work”? What exactly IS she doing then???
Let me add my voice to the question, “Exactly what is she so busy doing, and isn’t giving speeches and working with charities the so-called royal work?” What was the point of the article, except to reveal that Camilla is busy doing nothing, and she was always lazy and without any ambition other than being kept by the most eligible men? Did she not once have the ambition to be a royal mistress, like her ancestress? I think the only thing you can give Camilla credit for is that she seems to love her children and grandchildren and wants to see them- unlike Charles.
Camilla won it all.
Be careful what you wish for.
Work-shy is just a euphemism for LAZY. It’s a damn shame that a woman of her age is universally known not for any meaningful contributions to the world but for her love of partying, drinking hard liquor, riding horses and being sexually adventurous. That’s it!!
She may not be cut out to be queen but she sure did everything in her power to get that crown. Killing the first wife, being miserable to first wife’s son and making sure he is gone. As for wanting to control her schedule I’m sure she needs that time for her gin and oats.
“Gin and oats!” Hee-haw 👱🐴😂
@susanCollins, yes Susan, she is a lazy lush, who deserves NOTHING. SHE made Diana’s life a living hell, just as she did to Megan and Harry. No time for her grandchildren? Well she made damn sure that Charlie doesn’t have any time or contact with two of his. But she also made sure that her kids have nice big trust funds courtesy of Charlie Boy. I never want her to have a minutes peace and I hope that every time she is at Highgrove or any of the palaces, the ghost of Diana is there every time she puts her horse face in front of a mirror, I think history will remember her as queen tampax GOOD
Does this mean she no longer has time to leak poisonous stories to the press?
Hahaha. That’s probably her “career” now.
I do not understand how the British public can justify paying for this useless woman’s lifestyle.
Camilla’s work schedule hasn’t changed that much since becoming Queen. In fact the Queen’s death has exposed how little she worked before the Queen died.
On top of the fact that she works LESS now that QEII died. Camilla can cry in her gin all she wants. She wanted Charles, she got him and all of his intricacies as well.
I hope that she is haunted every damn day by Diana’s ghost and for what she put Diana, her youngest son through. W doesn’t get a pass as he is just as vile as C&C but not as cunning as Camilla is. This witch has been playing the long game her entire life so she has mastered the art of manipulation and harm.
“She has put up with years of insults – the conniving ‘other woman’ – when she could have walked away.”
Yes, she could have walked away when the man she was having an adulterous affair with got engaged to a 19 year old girl. Instead, she and her affair partner gaslit that 19 year old and proceeded to make her life absolutely miserable for over a decade.
I hope she’s absolutely miserable with her “prize.”
I read that and thought “insults is a funny way to say ‘the truth’.”
I actually think she’s rather busy — because we all know her real “work” in the firm isn’t patronages and events. It’s managing Charles’s tantrums, mood swings, and needy-little-boy demands for attention. Charles can’t muster a fraction of his mother’s functionality without someone tending to him.
Serves Camilla right, being relegated to coronated nanny of an elderly man-toddler.
I doubt she manages any of that. she probably only sees him for events.
Camilla was never a victim. Levin pity party for Camilla is par for the course. Camilla undermined and gaslit Diana. Camilla wanted what Diana had. Camilla also had Charles spun doctors working for her.
Camilla has always been the puppet master her entire life. She has played everyone as the fools that they are.
Camilla has never been nor will ever be a victim. She creates victims and never extends a hand to those who come into he crosshairs either.
I can see why all these people were petrified of Meghan. She’s everything they are not.
How can any functioning adult be this useless?
It seems like Levin is really calling her out, too. Could the tabloids be mad at her for giving them so few events to cover?
When your life’s work is done on your back real work expectations are not a goal. Cammy and Kitty have a great deal in common. I hope Levin’s next screed is on the future queen consort. Might as well make it a two part series with the common theme of women who scheme and plan are royally rewarded.
one would think levin hates her
I can see why. That whole generation and class just married well, had kids, managed estates if there was one and did charity, I guess?
Now she has to work for it. Hah.
So Camilla and Kate have a lot in common then. Camilla being lazy also paves the way for Kate to do even less as consort.
Exactly, Nic. If I didn’t know better, I’d have thought this was a piece coming from camp Middleton to make Kate look better, by saying, “see, Camilla is just as lazy.”
I don’t think so.
Camilla behavior comes from being a gentry heiress in the 70’s , who was to marry well ,bear children,be a social asset to her husband and family standing, and be able to control servants.
She did what was she required to do and what she wanted,nothing more.
Her being upper class parasite was the norm as women work was frowned upon in her class in her generation.
That ,C-rex protection and her frail bad aging health explain the complacency for her from Levin, tories, aristocracy, tabloïds, royalists,etc.
Kate is a parvenue who wants the same,but didn’t see the writing on the wall for her and her family,and is living embodiment of FAFO.
Camilla way of Life for Kate and the Middletons isn’t possible unless being billionaire on their own and not living on british taxes and being royal adjacent in 2023.
They have no social cachet or prestige,no money, good network, accomplishments, charisma or beauty or great looks,or brains, friendliness,etc.
They have no allies in upper classes,among ordinary people,royals and press are only on their side for money or against Meghan.
Now their reputation is in the gutters by their shameful bankrupcy(ies) and grift being public knowledge.
And now william doesn’t care about anything but himself.
Kate wishes she had Camilla life and reach,but is too stupid to see ,she Never had the means for it
The idea that Camilla is so busy she doesn’t have time to see her grandchildren or ride her horses is just laughable. When was Camilla’s last public event?
maybe she does have more meetings now than she did as Duchess of Cornwall but I don’t get the impression her life has changed that significantly.
Jeebus she looks worse at her age than the queen did at 100!
If this woman had just wanted to stay married (or happily divorced, whichever), be with her family, cook, drink, ride, look after her house and garden, do a bit of charity, drink some more, and call it a day for the rest of her life, fine. I wouldn’t begrudge her that at all.
Instead she kept Charles on a string for years, helped lure Diana into a loveless marriage, banged him on the side, mistreated his son after she married him, mistreated Meghan, leaked against them to the press to protect herself, and is generally a cheating, grifting manipulator.
I hope she’s miserable too.
once her royal cheating was publicly knowledge, camilla was forced into divorcing ,as the situation was humiliating for her ex husband .
he remarried quickly to his mistress.
then she lost her money in bad management,and had to marry charles to avoid poverty…
always in it for the money and clout
Charles and William have this in common: they both married women who want the perks but not put in the work. Meghan would have been a much bever queen consort.
No to Meghan as queen consort. I would not wish that on her. She has taken enough hate and unfair criticism from them to wish her more of the same. Let her live in peace.
Seems like Cams is cross at being required to be photographed somewhere doing something and that means more early mornings with the hairdresser. She’s old and tired and now has to do way more than she ever had to do in her life and it’ll be that way until she dies. I predict she’ll fix that dilemma by going MIA for most of CRex’s reign and no one will care.
well if she isn’t the textbook definition of lazy rich white lady. of course she’s never aspired to have a career…she’s aspired to be married into aristocracy and be a socialite and live a lifestyle of leisure, and then caught the golden goose of Charles. there is nothing aspirational or inspiring about her. if i were British, i would hate to call her as any sort of country figurehead.
Well the boring Leftover Royals wanted the spotlight to themselves, viciously drove the Sussexes away, and now they are starting to wither under its harsh glare! The BM is definitely publishing more shade riddled puff pieces about the Rotten Family and highlighting their laziness and uselessness in each article. Oh well…
The more I read about the British aristocracy and royalty the more I see it is a miracle that Diana and then Harry grew up in those institutions. Diana was truly born with a profoundly empathetic heart as well as stunning beauty — a wonder. And for Harry to have grown up a prince (albeit the much-abused spare) and have the same empathy as his mother proves sometimes it really is nature over nurture. (Though at least he got an early childhood’s worth of nurturing from his mother.)
Uhm what? She showed major interest in being Queen and then snaked her way into the job, trampling over Diana , the WIFE and her doting hubby’s sons, especially the younger one. GTFOH with this.
Hey, don’t mock her orthopedic kitten wedges — those hooves can get weary, with all of Cam’s walking from the chintz couch to the gilded bar cart.
I, too, hope she is experiencing some of the misery to which she subjected Diana and Harry.
Duh, no sh*t, Sherlock. I hope this blows right back in Levin’s face.
Well, I’m having difficulty believing any of this article. Does anyone really believe that the Queen Escort’s life has changed much? I don’t. I can see where KFC may be busier–although since he was pretty much doing everything before EQ2 died I could be wrong.
If this is from the Escort, she’s just letting everyone know she’ll be doing less than she did before. If this is somehow a shot at KHate, I guess it’s to show that the Escort is busier with her Escort duties?
This is a weird article that doesn’t say much to the point.
Kaiser is spot on about Levin!
She has a regular “royal roundup” spot on GBN with Nana Akua. A whole five minutes each week in which she trots out the usual fawning coverage of whatever the RF was doing that week. Then, egged on by Nana, she slams Meghan, pities Harry and predicts a divorce. And Nana laughs, because… well… that’s what they do here. Every. Single. Week. What a way to earn a living!
And they have the cheek to call this journalism!
Well, what’s that saying, be careful what you wish for? You waited and worked (read schemed, cheated, sacrificed innocents on your PR alter, etc.) your entire life for this job, and now what, you find its too much. Boohoo. What’s is really sad is that the two senior women in this institution is sans public speaking skills. SMDH.
In other words, Camilla has no time for her media friends, gives them less often a call to brief the latest palace and family gossip, since she became queen.
That makes sense, in light of Bowel Movement complaining a few months ago that, “the rota and media friends had expected more in return from Charles and Camilla, after being their ‘sycophants (my word) for all those years”.
Good, I can’t care whether or not these rota rats and RR feel let down by the royals. They like to make believe that they’re close to their favourite royals, but the Windsors are not their friends – they only have transactional relations with everybody to survive, even amongst eachother.