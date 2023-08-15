Levin: Queen Camilla ‘showed little interest in any job, let alone a career’

Angela Levin is one of the most deranged of all of the royal biographers/royal commentators. Levin regularly interacts with the most vile of all the hate accounts, and she uses that hate for her “reporting.” She’s a barely lucid hack, and her whole raison d’etre is insulting the Duchess of Sussex in particular. Last year, she was too hateful and vile for British TV commentary, and when she was called out on live television, she basically collapsed and turned into a weeping Karen. All of which is why it’s so friggin’ funny that Queen Camilla chose this woman as her biographer. While some of the royal biographies are written without their subject’s permission, Levin’s Camilla biography was written with Cam’s permission. While I know Levin is trying to compliment and embiggen Queen Lush, Levin ends up making Camilla sound like she’s already completely over being queen. From Levin’s latest Mail piece:

Work-shy Camilla: “But as she approaches the first anniversary of becoming Queen Consort – upon the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II – the changes thrust upon his wife Camilla are just as great, if not greater [than her husband]. She was not born to be Queen and, for most of her adult life, showed little interest in any job, let alone a career. Camilla hates being on a tight schedule: Once known for her spontaneity, her love of riding, good company and her family, Camilla’s life now runs on rails. Every moment of most days is now carefully scheduled, including, I understand, the times she can set aside for her children and grandchildren. It’s no longer a matter of popping round or picking up the phone. It’s life according to a spreadsheet. There’s little time to cook – and far more time spent with the hairdresser. Her friends understand the constraints, but admit it’s hard to see her. Less time for charity work or speeches: Camilla has kept hold of the charities that matter most to her, including those relating to domestic violence and children’s reading, but has less time to devote than she would have liked. She hasn’t given an interview since the Coronation and her speeches are much shorter. This is partly because they make her nervous – and she is rightly keen to avoid saying anything that might be misconstrued. There’s little time for riding, either, although that’s partly a matter of age. She had to learn discipline in her 70s: ‘She has undoubtedly learned a discipline and got much more organised,’ one of her friends told me this week. ‘It’s quite something as she is not a naturally organised person. She had to do so because there is so much going on, that there wouldn’t have been time for her to see her children or grandchildren which are so important to her.’ Why isn’t Camilla doing exactly as she pleases? The answer I believe is love. As it happens, I think she is enjoying her new role, but Camilla is doing this for Charles. She has put up with years of insults – the conniving ‘other woman’ – when she could have walked away. Now in her eighth decade, she is determined to help Charles make the best of a huge and perhaps unmanageable role. We should applaud her for it.

[From The Daily Mail]

Good, I hope she’s miserable. I hope every single day, she thinks about how Diana was more beloved and would have made a better queen. I hope her feet hurt in her orthopedic kitten wedges. I hope she doesn’t even have time to day-drink. The thing is, while I have no doubt that there are parts of her life which suck now, the truth is, Camilla is so unimportant that she can and does disappear for weeks and months at a time and no one cares. She ran off to India right after QEII died because she needed some rest. She disappeared for weeks after Spare was published. She’s done like three events in the past two months, and she’ll be on vacation in Scotland until late September. This is very much the go-to complaint for royal women: oh, I’m so overworked, my life is so difficult! And they’re barely doing a g–damn thing.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about the royal racist when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.