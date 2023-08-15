Tominey: If the Sussexes’ latest deals fall through, Meghan will write her memoir

Does Camilla Tominey get paid by the word? Her latest Telegraph piece – “Why Harry and Meghan’s new deal is their last roll of the dice: With their popularity at an all-time low, will Harry and Meghan’s novel idea put an end to their slump?” – is extremely overwritten, so much so that it feels like she’s just cutting-and-pasting from her previous unhinged screeds. As for Harry and Meghan’s “slump”… Harry’s memoir is probably going to be the best-selling nonfiction book of the year, their Netflix series was one of the streamer’s most-watched series of all time, people are binge-watching billions of hours of Suits and the Sussexes are still rich, tan, popular and happy. Some slump. Some lowlights from Tominey’s screed, there are only a handful of new pieces of “info.”
The Windsors didn’t invite the Sussexes to Scotland: Far from the “continued collaboration” they hoped for with the King and the Prince of Wales, the couple have not been invited to join the rest of the Royal family at Balmoral for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, even though they will be in Europe for the Invictus Games in Germany, which starts a day later, on September 9. When the Duchess turned 42 earlier this month, her birthday was conspicuously ignored by all the official royal social media accounts.
H&M are not popular in a country they left three years ago: The Sussexes have “found their freedom” with lucrative deals to tell their story to Oprah Winfrey, on Netflix and in Harry’s autobiography, Spare – but at considerable cost to their status and reputation. In June, Meghan’s approval rating fell to an all-time low of –47 in the UK, according to YouGov, with Harry on –36.
Adapting Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake is a “sink or swim” moment. As PR guru Mark Borkowski pointed out, the Sussexes “have zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence”. Describing the adaptation as a “playbook” attempt by Harry and Meghan to resurrect their media careers after their Spotify deal was axed and other production ideas were vetoed, he added: “They are so far off the radar. I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye.” Borkowski suggested that Penguin Random House, the publisher of Spare, “probably” helped do the deal, because it also put out Meet Me at the Lake.
Carley Fortune is Sussex Squad!!! Exposing “an intense and insular group which peddles hatred online”, a lengthy article for Refinery29, which is still online, suggests “a mixed-race foreigner” is a “threat” to the British monarchy, adding: “For Meghan anti-fans, conspiracy theories which confirm her maliciousness might bolster the view that the British monarchy, by contrast, is beyond reproach.” The piece extensively quotes Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, a hagiography of the couple, and is due to publish a second book, Endgame, in November, “exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices” threatening the future of the Royal family.
Connections: Fortune resigned as executive editor of Refinery29 Canada in October 2021, announcing on Instagram that she was working on a second book following her bestselling debut novel, Every Summer After. Her website was recently updated to reflect the fact that she is now represented by Carolina Beltran at William Morris Endeavour (WME) – the same influential Hollywood agency that signed Meghan in April to build on her “global enterprise”.
They’re still terrified that Meghan will write a memoir: Perhaps surprisingly, no one is more determined for them to make a success of the project than the royals themselves. As one palace insider pointed out: “If the film flops then they’ll no doubt revert to mud-slinging. Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist’.
God, I would love for Meghan to write her memoir (with the help of a good editor). I don’t think it will happen though, especially since everything we’ve heard about Meghan lately is that she’s moving on and looking forward. Why would she spend a year writing about how those people mercilessly abused her? I also think that “Meghan’s memoir” was the Oprah interview and Netflix series – that was her cautious version of events. Still, I would read the f–k out of her memoir. As Zora Neale Hurston said: “If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.” As for the rest of it… I actually didn’t know that Carley Fortune is Sussex Squad, so that’s nice. It’s cool that like-minded people were able to come together and make a deal. It will be great to see the movie come together when the strike is over.
I am waiting for an exposé on this unhinged woman,more tabloid journalists need to get a dose of their own medicine.
I’m hoping Omid’s book exposes the whole royal rota system.
How much do you think she got paid to write this nonsense $10 🤣🤣🤣 I guess that’s why Dan Rootten can’t afford his legal bills 🤣🤣🤣
She really is a vile excuse for a human being.
I think the word “unhinged” says it all. All I know is that, if you have to break out the subjunctive form in order to write a whole column about someone in another country and talk about things that haven’t happened and do not exist in reality then you are overthinking, obsessed and, yeah, unhinged.
Who cares what the senior royals think about what the Sussexes will or won’t do? They’re no longer a part of their lives so they have no say. If they’d made any efforts to reconcile, then they might have sway and there might be motivation to keep more things private in order to keep the peace. But without any prospect of a truce or peaceful coexistence, especially with the palaces still briefing against the Sussexes and trying to light fires everywhere, Harry and Meghan are free to burn it all down. And the papers cannot wait.
Those gutter gossipers live in a fantasy world. The Sussexes are gone, will not be coming back and they are living their best lives being themselves.
And they’re getting desperate to keep their fantasy alive… just accept the real life nightmare you created of having only boring or workshy royals to cover!
So this is their great big reason for why they’ve been hoping all their deals fail – they desperately want Meghan to write a memoir.
The wellspring of money off Harry’s book must be running dry.
That’s how deals are made. I’m not surprised at all that Carly Fortune is also repped by WME. I fully expect that WME is packaging the deal and will help find a screenwriter, director and cast.
I was thinking the same thing. This is WME at work and this is to the benefit of both clients
Camilla Tominey is exhausting. I think we underestimate the trauma that Meghan has suffered at the hands of the Royal Family. I think that’s the main reason why Meghan’s not writing a memoir. I think she is still working through things and doing everything she can to move on. I wish the British press and Royal Family would do the same.
Meghan seems like a life long journaler. I think it was alluded to that she journaled prolifically while she was there. Keeping the receipts. I have no doubt, when she’s ready, it will come together quickly. If I were her, I would be cataloging and categorizing everything. Have the lawyers review what she can and cannot include.
Snuffes – I had a similar thought. I even wonder if she could just release an edited version of her journals. That would be fascinating to read it all in that format, as it was happening.
Yeah, Meghan was proud to get an award and even took her mom. Then she was relentlessly pursued for hours in nyc and then gaslighted and mocked for it. I get upset just thinking about it. She has her own timetable for what she wants to do in her life. Support for her.
Yes, we should all pay attention to this proven liar. At this point, I don’t think CT is looking for a reaction from the Sussexes – she’s looking for a reaction from us and she gets it every time.
This is the same delusion they’ve been peddling for forever. The Sussexes do not want a “continued collaboration” with Pa and his brother. And Balmoral has never been high on their holiday list. This is just nuts.
Yup. Harry has stated clearly what he’s looking for – an apology. He’s so obviously done with his birth family.
And they (both the royals and the rat reporters) really just can’t get it through their heads that the Sussexes don’t value what the rest of the royals value (parading around in stolen valor, begging on bended knee at Balmoral, etc).
I’d say this pretty accurately reflects the thinking of the royal family. It’s delusional, they think they’re the center of the world, and they think their every action and strategy is devastating to H&M. It’s fascinating to witness and H&M completely ignoring them (publicly) is a great strategy. It gives them some peace of mind and gives the tabloids nothing. Commenters call it grey rock. The other phrase that comes to mind is the one Israel spawned with unilateral disengagement
I wish it was reported more how successful Archetypes really was. It didn’t break records but it was always in the top 20 if not 10. Spotify’s expectation was to break records and always to be #1 which wasn’t fair. I don’t know if they got paid a lot more than others which explains the cancellation but it would have been considered good if done by someone else. It’s laughable that the tabloids keep mentioning their popularity in England. It doesn’t matter considering Harry and Meghan don’t work for the government or family. They need to get that.
Let’s not forget that Archetypes won at least 2 awards.
I’m not sure they expected it to break records I think they just expected more content than Harry and Meghan were able to produce. This is partly Spotify’s fault. You don’t partner with a bunch of celebrities who have never made podcasts before and then expect them to produce hours of content without significant help.
I think that you are partially correct in that Spotify expected more content from them. I think Spotify was happy with Archetype and the success of it. I just think that they were hoping to include additional podcasting that included controversial royal content that brought more views and gave the media more talking points to focus on. I think the reason they bashed any Sussex ideas was because they weren’t willing to do a podcast focused on the royals. They were more interested in focusing on causes they are focused on, which is where Archetypes came in, but Spotify wanted more than what Harry and Meghan were willing to give. The continued pitches and discussions about possible podcasts ideas proves that they had expectations of multiple types of podcasts from Harry and Meghan. I think their expectations didn’t align with each other.
Louise, I think the good press around Archetypes really suffered because of the timing of the queen’s death. And I totally agree that it was a huge success for someone’s first foray into podcasting!
I don’t think that was the expectation from Spotify. Meghan’s podcast was a limited run with one episode a week. Joe Rogan is on 4x weekly and ongoing. That’s how he maintains his spot. Meghan’s format couldn’t sustain that.
Cameltoe is at it again with her fiction. It would be great if Meg would write her memoir as they are so concerned about her doing it. So they in their infinite wisdom are already giving her none existent book PR. They never learn.
I hope Meg does do a memoir and details crygate.
What did the RR write about before Meghan met Harry? And why don’t they focus solely on the Super Seven is they are so scintillating and the US based couple so uninteresting? Instead they just repeat the RF are wonderful but write endless garbage about Meghan and Harry who left these shores 3 years ago. Both RR and RF benefit from mudslinging about this couple when Meghan and Harry are minding their own business in the US.
Personally I hope M writes her memoir sooner rather than later (totally selfish of me, I know). If H can pull back the curtain on his life and address the narratives the media (with assistance from his family) has churned out about him then I don’t see why M can’t do the same. As the only biracial person to marry into that family, her first person account of that experience is invaluable for the historical record (and we know how royal leakers love to set the historical record straight as we saw with the naming of Lilibet).
CT is a proven liar and that’s all that needs to be said about the word salad she vomited.
But I will always laugh at wannabes & hasbeens who don’t have a fraction of the Sussexes success trying to predict or critique the Sussexes. Lol you can’t predict! You aren’t on their level and can’t even fathom what they have access to. Lol even funnier is every broke bitch trying to get a come up off their name. 😂You can’t even eat without them but think you’re qualified to critique how they handle themselves.
Meet Me at the Lake is going to do very well. Is it going to break records? Maybe not, but its going to do well. Netflix definitely is a big go-to for people who want cozy romances. This is the logical next step for them as producers – I’m also excited for Heart of Invictus.
I feel like Meghan doesn’t want to write a memoir right now because she is still processing so much.
From what we saw in the documentary, even after everything that went on with her time in the UK, and having already walked away, Meghan still had the incredible stress of dealing with the DM case, which included betrayal by her father, by their close aide at KP, and ultimately, may have contributed to a miscarriage. Very likely she said what she needed to, for now, between the Oprah interview and the documentary (and what Harry said in Spare). Maybe in years to come she’ll have more to say, but I’m not sure if she’ll want to revisit this period in her life anytime soon. The RF and BM hounds her enough as it is when she isn’t even seen for months. I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t speak publicly about it again.
Don’t forget the betrayal of her BIL William giving the necessary okay for his staff to testify against her. It worked out in the end because William and everyone else at KP are extremely incompetent and stupid, but that betrayal proved that she indeed didn’t want her letter shared with anyone except her dad and that she wrote her letter herself.
Projections laced with malice by Camilla Tominey . No wonder the Telegraph is going down and may be acquire by Daily Mail.
Meghan will probably write her memoir one day just not yet.
I think it’s a bit early for Meghan to write a memoir. I think she should wait at least 5 years. That way she can accomplish a few more big things, making her royal life and the mess of it all, less of the focal point.
That said, I would love to see her return to creating lifestyle content. Basically take The Tig brand and spin it out in a podcast, on IG, etc. I loved her writing on The Tig and her content was fresh, whimsical and just plain cool. Meghan is a tastemaker and trendsetter and she stands to gain so much from capitalizing on her influential power.
At least there’s an acknowledgement that anything Harry/Meghan have to say about the royal establishment, it won’t be good (and for all their temper tantrums, won’t be able to call any of it a lie, see the response to Spare). What’s the saying? If you wanted people to remember you fondly, you should have behaved better.
I have conflicting feelings about a Meghan memoir. On the plus side she could “open the kimono” to show the farce of royalty, but the negative side is she would feed the beast that is monetizing her unique and successful life’s story. Either way Meghan is in control of this mission.
What I want to know, is who the hell kicked the rock and let this woman crawl out into daylight again. I was hoping that the sick GB news would keep her locked in the cupboard between shows
I would love meghan to publish as a memoir her diaries from her time in the palace dysfunctional UK family. I would love her to include the apology note from Kate, just to prove what a lieing, wiglet wearing BCH Kate is. Failing that I would love Megan to announce that her podcast is back on another platform, and that Spare #2 is coming out in time for Christmas. Let’s face it neither Harry or Megan owe his dogsht family anything! But failing all that I want camel toe to do another column that is so full of lies (again?) that she ends up, in court and to save her own skin has to OUT every member of the Royal cult that is briefing her and her mate wooton. Bet someone in the cult would be “, PEGGING”, it if she did
Wait, wait….Meghan will write an autobiography? Won’t she be too busy as she’s running for President? (These people kill me with the fiction they come up with)
I have no idea whether or not Meghan will write her memoirs, but it’s apparent that the Rota Rats hope she will. They need more red meet with which to skewer her. I absolutely believe the Royal Family lives in terror that she actually will tell the world how shitty they were to her. I love this for them.
But it also makes Meghan more endangered. The Royal Family is undoubtedly hoping to “Diana” her before she puts pen to paper. They will NEVER leave Meghan and Harry alone, ever! They will have their revenge one way or another.
Meghan will write a memoir someday. I don’t think she currently wants to provide content for the tabloids to twist or generate clicks for their garbage sites. Harry has stepped up and said what he wanted to say about his family.
Also, Meghan can just sit back and wait for the Windsors to implode on their own. Which is definitely coming. After the dust settles, her perspective will garner even more respect.
I wish Rita Skeeter would put down her poison pen and just go away.
I’d love to read Meghan’s memoir someday — it undoubtedly would be genuine, raw, heartfelt. And it would be a perfect epitaph for the British monarchy, which, as Harper points out, is doing a pretty good job of destroying itself.
Ok so this whole time, I thought Murdock was getting his kicks from harassing M&H, but now I see the media harassment and disinformation is because H&M know something damning about the BRF. It is so obvious now that their aim is to brand H&M as liars, so that if they do talk, no one will believe them. Makes me incredibly curious what it could be. I hope the BRF live the rest of their lives in fear of the truth coming out.
I think that Meghan is a very intelligent and creative woman who likely has the concept of a memoir already available for whenever she decides her story needs to be heard. I like several others think that she will write a memoir in a type of journal format. I believe her words and memories are already there in multiple journals she’s just waiting for the right time for her.
On a petty note, I would love for that right moment to be at a moment when it would impact Will and Kate the most because I believe that they are the ones who really betrayed Harry and Meghan the most and that they are the ones who are trying to break them even now. I believe their racism, jealousy and laziness contributes to most of this.
If Meghan writes it, I will definitely buy it . I am hoping it serves two purposes, one sells like hot cakes and makes her millions upon millions and two, it burns those B—sh to the ground . I would like her to bury them and their rota rats so far under that daylight would be a distant memory for them .These people have been coming for her non stop since she got with Harry and have not let up . She left over three years ago and still they won’t stop and won’t call off the attack dogs . So I say write meg write . You write and publish and I will buy and read .
Also , I think camel toe and company, should be less concerned about Meghan memoir, and more concerned about those four hundred plus pages that Harry left out and can still hit print on . Cause that’s where their real problems truly lie. Keep poking the bear and his family and see if you like what you get .
Camel Toe must be bored with Doolittle out of town. I bet she can’t wait to write about all of the new coat dresses Keen has ordered. What a life!
My theory is that the Sussexes’ have become a target because of the their SUCCESS since they left three years ago.
It has made them a target…
Harry did not end up working for McDonald’s, he did not dim his light nor allow himself to be a doormat.
Instead they thrived as a family to the extent that they are both aging backwards..
It does not mean that they did not have challenges, that is part of being human and necessary for growth.
I doubt anyone will pay attention to my opinion, but the tabloid/broadsheet media in England that engages in dispelling negative energy should stop, bad ‘ jujube’ has a nasty habit of boomeranging.
It will be hell to play, when the chickens come home to roost…
I have to remind myself that ENVY is a terrible disease…
i hope meghan writes a memoir. i would read it. she has a valuable story to tell. few POC in entertainment have had the journey and success she has had. fewer women have experienced the adversities she’s had to face and overcome them.
I really enjoyed Meet Me at the Lake (I read it shortly after it came out so pre-Harry and Meghan announcing they would produce a movie adaptation). Netflix romcoms (though rom com is misnomer here because there are a lot of mental health issues, parental loss, post natal depression in the book) tend to be average and I don’t expect the movie to be out of the box or anything. But I think it’ll be different in the way that mental health will play a big role in the storyline. I’m sure it’ll entertain me and let me escape for 90 minutes or so and that’s all I want in a Netflix/romcom (romdrom?? drama?) movie.
As for Meghan potentially writing a memoir, I think she will at some point. But I think she knows the Sussex breakup with the royal family isn’t over yet and it’ll be another decade or so before the tabloids move on to the Wales kids. I think she’s going to wait awhile before she drops it. And if she does, hopefully no one leaks it ahead of time. It’ll be an instant bestseller, just like Harry’s book.