NuCalm has seen a ‘major spike’ in sales, traffic since Duchess Meghan wore their disc

The Duchess of Sussex’s NuCalm disc is the royal story of the week! Who would have thought. Last Thursday, Meghan stepped out in Montecito, wearing a great outfit and a small NuCalm disc/patch on her left wrist. Once the disc was identified, there was a huge spike in interest about the company and the “technology” and “science” behind it. NuCalm says the “processing disc” helps promote relaxation and a calm state of mind. You can also program the disc for sleep. Some suggested that Meghan was perhaps given the NuCalm disc because she was visiting a dentist or a doctor? Could be, but considering the whole thing comes attached with a subscription-based app, I doubt it. Anyway, there has been such wall-to-wall coverage of NuCalm that the CEO of the company spoke to Hello Magazine:
HELLO! spoke to Jim Poole, NuCalm’s CEO who lifted the lid on exactly what the anti stress device does, how it works, and what it was like to see Meghan Markle sporting the high-tech accessory. According to Jim, he and the brand were aware that the Duchess of Sussex was a fan of NuCalm. “We know who all our NuCalmers are,” he said, explaining that the device has proved popular amongst a number of celebrities for years to “lower their stress, improve sleep quality, and increase their focus with no drugs – using patented, clinically proven neuroscience.”
The ‘Meghan effect’ has been in full swing since the mother-of-two debuted her NuCalm disc, according to the CEO. “We’ve seen a major spike in sales, website traffic, and social media engagement in less than 24 hours of the news story breaking,” he said.
As for seeing the Duchess wearing the device, Jim added: “I always enjoy seeing people use the NuCalm biosignal processing discs because it means they are making time and effort to take care of themselves.”
What is the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc? “NuCalm allows you to manage your mental state on demand without the need for drugs,” explains Jim. “From the deepest levels of sleep to the highest levels of intensity and everywhere in between. Using complex physics, mathematics, and algorithms in a software underneath music, NuCalm gently guides brain wave function. All you need is a mobile device and headphones.
“Meghan is using NuCalm’s clinical strength biosignal processing disc on her inner left wrist to slow down the stress response by presenting the brain and body with GABA, the body’s natural amino acid that slows down adrenaline.”
Jim continued that for users suffering with high levels of stress, fear or anxiety, NuCalm “naturally and reliably reverses that cycle and puts you into a relaxed state and improves sleep.” The benefits of using the device are also said to include lowering inflammation, improving immune strength, and increasing resilience.
[From Hello]
God, I really do hope she’s getting paid. I know there are people debating that and arguing about it, but holy sh-t, Meghan wears this little disc and suddenly the NuCalm CEO is stepping out and giving interviews about how she’s a NuCalmer? He’s using her name to promote his product – bitch better have Meg’s money. Now, was this purposeful spon-con? Meaning, did Meghan purposefully wear her NuCalm disc knowing that she would likely get pap’d? I kind of doubt it. But in general, this does feel like some kind of soft-launch for a NuCalm brand ambassadorship. That’s how Harry started with BetterUp too – he used the app, found it helpful, and ended up taking the CIO position.
Upon conclusion of the Commonwealth Service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will meet school children in the Dean’s yard before attending a Reception.
Meghan should be paid. Let’s hope that the CEO is cutting her a cheque.
“…include lowering inflammation, improving immune strength, and increasing resilience” You can do that with diet–turmeric, any superfood like leafy greens, etc. Anyway, okay. I’ll admit I went to the Web site to see what it was. Then I closed the Web site, lol.
Interesting you mentioned turmeric. Somebody on this site mentioned how it was good for inflammation so I bought and started using giant Costco size container – just realized I haven’t used any CBD products since I started drinking that turmeric juice.
I’m intrigued after going to website – watched CEO talking about the Hertz frequency of brain waves in different states of mind (approx 5-min video). Sounded really interesting, but will need better grasp of total product /app line before spending $$.
Grating and making fresh tumeric tea (with some lemon juice, ginger, cayenne or black pepper) is the best but, grating is a pain and stains if youre not wearing gloves) so I just dump tumeric into plain yogurt, and pretty much anything that will take it; e.g., rice, bulgar, etc.
I’m not sure if she did it to get a deal. I’m of the mind that she finds it helpful to her to help with stress and anxiety but you’re right they have used her name so she should get something for that.
Yeah. I bought a pack. They’ll come Thursday. I’m curious.
Me too! There’s also a seven day free trial of the apps which I’ll try.
I would love to hear if they make a difference for you.
Y’all are going to have to share NuCalm experience here. I’m intrigued.
Ok. I wonder if I can come back here and share my experience.
I don’t think she was paid for this. Obviously I don’t know her but I don’t think this is the type of thing she would do a brand partnership on. It’s a little too out there for me (but if it helps someone then go for it). But god all these companies make so much off her. I really hope she gets truckloads of free clothes sent her way in the hopes she wears them.
This just doesn’t fit her MO at all. She is not one to telegraph her moves until all her ducks are in a row, then will announce via her spokeperson that it is a done deal. Agree with it looking otherwise, but until I hear it from her am not on board with a set up.
The ceo of the company is speaking authoritatively about why Meghan is wearing the product. I would say he has her permission to do so and she was paid to appear in public wearing it. Likely with a lot of the instances where she is papp’d, and good for her.
I mean it makes financial sense for her do this. If the British press insists on stalking her she may as well make some money while she’s being stalked.
100% This. I don’t think there is anything wrong with turning british media stalking into Sponcon.
Chaine, he’s speaking authoritatively about the patch that she’s wearing and what it does. That’s all he did.
I know people enjoy trying to figure out what H&M are doing, but unless her spokesperson tells us something is happening, I’m not believing anything but that she wore the patch.
An influencer basically? Nah, dont believe its her thing… too Kardashian-esque.
“ ‘We have never sponsored or paid for any product endorsements despite working with over 56 professional sports teams and hundreds of celebrities’ the brand tells Page Six in a statement. Instead, the company calls Markle a ‘loyal user of (their] technology’”.
I’m put off by him speaking openly about Meghan being a NuCalmer, especially if there’s no sponsorship. I’ll wait and see on this one. BUT if he’s just out there seeing the same pic as us… anything else he knows is from his company’s information? So he will just get out there and name names if they’re seen with the patches? It just rubs me the wrong way. It seems like a legit medical and science place would give an answer that’s more in line with respecting a customer or client’s privacy. Like we cannot speak to what Meghan may use it for but here are the general claims we make would be much more professional, imo.
Its not a medical device so its not covered under HIPPA. Its more in the realm of vitamins or exercise equipment. And she’s been seen wearing it in public so how is it violating her privacy? The company got some free advertising.
MsIam, I looked up some information on a reviewing website. It’s been around since 2009, and was approved by the FDA as a regulated Class III medical device. It’s patented, and later got FDA approval for commercial use. In addition, the review at easysleepguide.com also states:
“It has been used by cancer patients since 2014; used by the U.S. military since 2013; used by 56 professional sports teams since 2011; used in over 2,000,000 surgical procedures replacing general anesthesia, and there have been zero reported adverse events.”
That’s what I found.
I don’t see a problem with this. And the plans start at $14.99 per month. From the on demand comment, you use the discs how you like, they don’t need to be worn 24/7. I think it would be a good supplement to traditional therapy or relaxation techniques and it could be that’s who recommended this to Meghan. But if its true she was going to the dentist, then it makes sense to wear it because some people get anxious because of the sound of the drill and you wear headphones while you wear the app.
Content creator here: If NuCalm was paying her they would have to disclose it. All paid sponsorships have to be disclosed. To not do so would go against FTC guidelines and could resort in fines. Which is why NuCalm explicitly states that she WASN’T paid to avoid any confusion.
Would it still be legal if they paid her after the CEO was interviewed and disclosed they weren’t paying her? I am just curious if there is a way to work around this? Say there was a business arrangement, and if the CEO disclosed this, the british press would have a meltdown. As a result, that could have negative blowback on the company. (Not to mention all the horrible things they would report on with Meghan).
That’s still an undisclosed sponsorship. So no. I think people need to calm down about this. Meghan isn’t a sponsor. She was wearing the thing and got photographed.The BP will have a field day either way because that’s what they’ve done for the last six years. The woman is just living her life.
Thanks for clarifying this. Personally, I’m not particularly riled up. She can get paid or not — that doesn’t change my perspective.
NuCalm is basically woo. Hope Meghan stays away from this sort of thing, as there will undoubtedly be a study showing that they do very little for most people.
I worked for a research group at a university working in the wellness tech area. You can find all sorts of benefits in a controlled study. Doing so in the real world, with people living their everyday lives is much harder. The benefit from this is undoubtedly the disk encouraging you to take the interventions suggested on the app more seriously.
I totally agree. The patch part is all junk science, none of it FDA-approved. But now lots of people are gonna give it money and legitimacy because Meghan wore it- and that’s not her fault if she hasn’t signed up to do spon-con.
She’s already wearing it.
You can say the same about most vitamins and supplements and that’s a billion dollar industry. Plus that stuff can harm you because its ingested and there are no standardized formulations. I used to take quite a few things until I looked into it more and found out how much fakery is involved. This is listening to music and frequencies. And I’m old enough to remember when yoga and meditation was considered “woo” and now you get classes at my local community college.
Yeah, that whole statement the CEO made prompted a lot of “BUT HOW” from me. What is in this sticker that’s regulating brain waves and hormone production?
Its sounds like its a Bluetooth device. I’m assuming it pulses to the beat of the music. And it may transmit data about your heart rate to the app? I’m not a therapist but I read about a technique where you tap the inside of your wrist and it relaxes you? I think this may be a more high tech version.
@MsIam, I think the problem lies more in the claims that NuCalm makes- things like “get the equivalent of two hours of sleep in 20 minutes”. That kind of claim is not medically supported and potentially dangerous if someone who needs sleep intervention chooses these over a doctor visit- because they’re much cheaper than an copay or two. I don’t think anyone disputes that learning calming techniques (the other side of the NuCalm app) is at the least harmless, and probably helpful.
@Lauren42 don’t people take supplements instead of going to the doctor? You don’t think that’s dangerous? Have you read some of the claims by the supplement industry? I have a coworker who refused to get a flu shot because he took wild blueberry pills or some stuff and swore that was all he needed. He claimed he was never sick so maybe it worked for him. Thankfully he got the COVID vaccine. Adults have the right to control their bodies and at least this isn’t invasive. Live and let live.
@MsIam, respectfully that is a what-aboutism argument. I didn’t say anything about vitamins, supplements, or flu vaccines. I said that making claims like you can reap the benefit of two hours of sleep with 20 minutes of wearing a sticker are unsupported, potentially dangerous statements. I advocated for visiting a medical professional for serious health issues.
@Laurn42 NuCalm are not claiming to cure insomnia which is a medical condition, only that people will feel relaxed and rested as if they took a nap. Most people can’t take a two hour nap during the day. If you are consistently feeling so tired that you need a two hour nap everyday then yeah go to the doctor. . When I was having problems sleeping my doctor suggested a relaxation tape instead of pills, is she “woo”? Omg.
this is pure snake oil. at least there are some legitimate studies on vitamins and yoga in area of wellness, particularly in cancer research. if you go on their website, they try to legitimize their proprietary junk with pseudoscience and say it’s peer-reviewed. complete snake oil salesman technique.
No vitamins are bullshit because there are no standardized formulations and you have no idea what you are buying. The industry is self regulated. They have been fighting government regulations for years because then they would have to prove their claims and disclose what’s actually in the pills. And the benefits regarding cancer can be found in food. There are very few vitamins and supplements that have been well studied outside of D and calcium and even those have side effects if you take too much. And a lot of the research is contradictory.
Vitamins are just as unregulated as NuCalm. And yet people take them everyday.
sure, commercial over the counter vitamins are not regulated and not standardized (FDA is trying to change that), and vitamin D supplementation for preventative bone health is still not clear. BUT at least biologically there’s evidence we need these and there’s known detriment when you’re deficient…so i wouldn’t call vitamins bullshit. literally if you’re vitamin D deficient you get rickets/osteoporsis…it’s taking it for other indications that’s not clear. if you checked and your vitamin D levels were low, doctors give you supplements and you’d be harming yourself to not take it. standardization and formulation in over the counter mix vitamins is a separate matter from efficacy from pure vitamins. Nucalm is literally making up science with NOTHING to back it up. Unregulated formulation is completely different from unregulated QUACKERY.
@Hangonamin and how many people are getting the blood analysis as opposed to popping Vitamin D on their own? Plus why is Vitamin D sold in varying strengths when the actual studies were done at much lower levels? And under doctor supervision? And high levels of Vitamin D can be toxic. Like I said, NuCalm is not claiming to cure cancer. Its a relaxation tool. If it doesn’t work for people I guess they would stop using it?
I agree with Hangonamin. I’m a former patent agent specialising in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. While I have not looked into their technology, off the bat, what the CEO says :
“Using complex physics, mathematics, and algorithms in a software underneath music, NuCalm gently guides brain wave function.”
This is not very convincing, to put it mildly.
I know Meghan likes her holistic things but I hope this doesn’t backfire on her. The tabloids would have a field day accusing her of promoting pseudoscience.
Those patches are about as effective as those sold by GOOP ie not at all, it’s quackery quacks. It’s slightly disappointing to see pseudoscience promoted like this but at least it’s not harmful (I think)
@Arpeggi… I agree. Meghan is usually more deliberate in her choices, because she’s smart and aware that what she does is going to be ripped apart by her haters and copied by her stans. Which makes me think it really wasn’t sponsored, maybe she’d just been given a few and thought she’d try them out. Now she’s waking up a de-facto brand ambassador whether she meant to or not. And that stinks because the patches are junk.
Arpeggi, here’s what I replied above:
My reply to someone earlier has vanished (they evidently deleted the post), so I thought I would give the information here. I looked up some information on NuCalm. It’s been around since 2009, and was approved by the FDA as a regulated Class III medical device. It’s patented, and later got FDA approval for commercial use. In addition, the review at easysleepguide.com also states:
“It has been used by cancer patients since 2014; used by the U.S. military since 2013; used by 56 professional sports teams since 2011; used in over 2,000,000 surgical procedures replacing general anesthesia, and there have been zero reported adverse events.”
Let’ not make any assumptions about companies without getting information. I know there are those on this site who are doing their level best to make this company out to be started by charlatans. This is simply another way to smear Meghan.
look at the FDA registration. it is a transcutaneous and cranial nerve stimulator that’s FDA class 3 approved, which have evaluated and have been used on different patient populations by other companies. they’ve extrapolated this to their creams and patches based on this. their research summary of their nucalm system with patches/app was done on a total of 22 patients, with graphs that clearly show no significant difference to suggest large benefit. it’s faulty science, wrapped in an old FDA registration of other devices actually being studied for pain/anxeity relief, and basically a marketing gimmick. there’s nothing stringent about their studies to market themselves as an effective medical device at all. snake oil bs.
Duchess Meghan is a sure fire money maker. The way Jessica Simpson basically prints money so could Meghan. Whew. Her power.
I will definitely be looking into this, a few months ago I went to a new dentist because mine had retired I’ve been going to him for over 30 years, I had a huge panic attack and I haven’t been back since, I’m looking for a new one that I feel more at ease with.However, I’m not actually surprised about Meghan wearing one of these especially with Harry out of town, there is a possibility that she see all the media about her and that makes her Anxious, remember She did have suicidal ideation, so this is probably a way for her to manage on her own. As for advertising I think it’s less about that.
Can we talk about how wealthy and put together she is in those photos? She absolutely deserves an endorsement deal.
But, but, but, no one likes Megan no one pays her any attention 😂😂😂😂I love this, it puts a tin hat on all the deranged rantings of the British rags and their American mouth peices. If you want something to sell, just let Megan wear it. Pity the poor hacks who we know are going to spin this for all it’s worth in the UK, final point if it works for the wearer, even on a placebo front, that’s all to the good
I end up ordering the pack of 100 patches. Expensive but want to give it a try. I do suffer from anxiety and have a stressful job and perhaps just perhaps this can be of help. Fingers crossed !
Same here, only 20. You might want to try the 7-day free trial of the apps. Support < Purchasing < Free trial.
Again, if it works for her, even as a placebo, then good for her.
LOL! Is there nothing that Meghan cant ‘sell’? No wonder the windsors, the brit rags and raggedy white women hate on her. (Note I am only referring to raggedy white women/she stole our prince Karens here, not all white women).
I don’t think this was sponsored content. My guess would be that she’s simply trying it out and got photographed, end of. It doesn’t look deliberate enough to be some kind of promotion and I could be wrong, but this doesn’t seem to jive with her other work. Like Clevr blends – a small, local business owned by two women of colour, and I believe she also invested in them. This just doesn’t feel like that. And if it was just about making money to fund the charitable organizations, a deal with Dior would probably be more likely, right?
Now what this does do is demonstrate just how potent Meghan would be for any particular brand, even without social media. If she ever gets an offer she is interested in, my guess is that WME will get her a great deal.