Duchess Meghan stepped out in a Max Mara coat & a NuCalm processing disc

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped outside and ran some errands in Montecito. A paparazzo was there to document her errand-running, and Page Six bought the photos. These days, it’s either Page Six or the Daily Mail, they’re the two outlets who can afford the rare photos of Harry and Meghan. I’m including the tweet-embeds below.
Page Six got two different stories out of these photos. The first was “omg, Meghan wore a COAT in California weather!” The second was “omg, Meghan has an anti-anxiety patch!” So, let’s discuss. First of all, her outfit is very rich-Montecito lady. Per Page Six: “a camel-colored $1,625 Max Mara Raspoli Coat — which is no longer available for purchase — a blue-and-tan printed $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete Shawl and white pants.” Her shoes are Chanel ($1150) and her tote is Goyard ($1650). I cannot wait to see the Princess of Wales’s copykeen version of this outfit, I swear to god. Kate will really turn up at the memorial event for QEII in white jeggings, a camel blazer from Reiss and an Hermes scarf tied like a neckerchief. It’s going to be hilarious.
As for Meghan wearing a coat in August in Montecito…who knows, but I suspect Meghan is simply the kind of woman who runs cold and she probably brings or wears a coat or sweater almost everywhere. Especially since Americans are pretty aggressive with our air-conditioning in the summer. Plus, California girls are just like this – the temperature drops below 70 degrees one day and they’re pulling out their cashmere sweaters and posting autumn-girl memes.
As for Meg’s anti-stress patch – for hours, no one knew what it was, but now they’ve ID’d the brand and everything. It’s a “dark blue NuCalm biosignal processing disc.” Per Page Six, it “activates the parasympathetic nervous system [provoking a] rapid return to a functional state (motor skills, attention, and full cognition) with no lingering effects or mental lethargy.” Page Six also notes that “A pack of 20 discs costs $80, while a set of 100 discs retails for $400.” Is Meghan about to become the spokesperson for NuCalm? I hope she is, because I guarantee that company is about to see a sales bump.
Meghan is looking great. So beautiful and stylish
I have the same coat or one extremely similar. I’m petite like Meghan so it’s like a giant hug when I wear it. I style it very similarly to Meghan. Bought it for my 40th as a present for myself. Wore it every day, whatever weather, when I had radiotherapy for the breast cancer. I call it my giant blanket of love.
CopyKate will definitely be all over this. However, unlike Meghan, the clothes wear Kate and she cannot style and accessorise to save her life.
I have a similar Max Mara in black. I bought it years ago and it still looks great – and I wear it with large patterned scarves like Meghan’s. You’re right, it’s like a giant hug.
Does anyone know anything about these disks? Do they work?
I have debilitating anxiety and would take any help I can get.
@Moxylady:
I am into LITOTHERAPHY. It works wonders on me. Certain stones will bolster certain shakras and operate on them.
I lay the stones in the bedroom, the living room and on my desk at the office. That ancestral Indian science has helped me tremendously.
However, these stones’ magnet and positive vibrations must not preclude anyone from seeking appropriate therapy, in order to delve into the core of the issue and hopefully uproot it.
@Moxylady, I went to the NuCalm website to try to figure it out, and it seems to be a mix of science and woo. The discs appear to have gabapentin in them that they release and the NuCalm program is based around the use of binaural beats to regulate brainwaves into a calmer state.
I use a binaural beats app already and it does help quite a bit. I mostly use it for focus when working but have also used it for anxiety. You need to use headphones, as the sounds have to go directly in both ears for the process to work.
When my anxiety was really bad, I also used a device called the Apollo Neuro that you strap to a wrist or ankle and it vibrates at a certain frequency to help calm (or energize or focus). I found that it did help–it was like having a friend reach over and gently touch your arm to help calm you.
I hope this information helps you! Anxiety is such a hard thing to live with!
I have a PhD in neuroscience and worked on a project about anxiety and neural oscillations for part of my degree.
I just took a quick look at the NuCalm website. The page on the “neuroscience” behind the disc is a mostly incoherent jumble – a lot of the stuff they say has some basis in real research, but is presented in such an unclear and misleading way that it is basically false. I also could not find any clear explanation of what the disc actually does. There *is* some research to support the idea that adjusting neural oscillations in the right way could help with some kinds of anxiety, but I couldn’t find any reason to believe that putting that sticker on your wrist would do anything to your brain. Also, this company doesn’t seem to have any connection to any research groups I’m familiar with, and I don’t know anyone involved with it or who has worked there, which is unlikely for a serious neuroscience company.
However, I do want to note that with anxiety, you can often get a pretty big effect just from any routine or sensation that you find soothing. So there’s a lot of pseudoscience stuff like this that might work, but probably not for the reasons they tell you.
@claireb
Thanks for the info. I was tempted to get NuCalm but the disks didn’t seem to make much sense and like you said there are other apps that do the same. I just downloaded one for $5 and it looks like it has the same programs. So, I’m just gonna pop on my headphones and give it a try.
Thanks, EE!
If you’ve never been, you wouldn’t know. Los Angeles, Malibu, Montecito, is COLD! Especially in the evening and early morning. And it’s a chill that’s not like other chills. It’s not even east coast winter chill, it’s frigid or something–gets in your bones. I highly approve of wearing a cashmere coat in August–which she will shed throughout the day and don again at the end of it. California is all about LAY-YERS!
In other news, A+ to the outfit. It’s really chic!
As someone who lived in Southern California for the first 32 years of my life and has since lived in Boston, NC, and LA, I disagree 100000%. In fact my first thought was that 70 in Montecito (10 min from my childhood home) is still tank top weather, maybe a thin long sleeve. Maybe a hoodie in the morning. I didn’t even own a winter jacket until I moved to Boston as an adult. Not once during my winter in Boston with -40 degree wind chill, did I think “dang this is cold, but nothing like home.”
JM maybe you haven’t been back in a while, but I’m the opposite. Spent the first 20 years of my life in the upper Midwest. Moved to Southern Californa for college, got married, and stayed here. I’m 20 years in CA this month! It’s cold here at 70 degrees, not Minneapolis cold, but damp and chilly. Comparing the two is like apples to oranges. My family comes out here in January and they’re in shorts and t-shirts in 65 degrees weather while I’m in a wool coat. You acclimate to your local climate. 70 degrees close to the Beach is not tanktop weather to any Californian I know.
Yesterday we were in Laguna Beach, it was cloudy and cool (low 70’s). My 7yo son was complaining that he was cold in his shorts and t-shirt. The clouds burned off while we were at the beach and it got so hot by the mid-afternoon. Now, it’s cloudy and cool again this morning.
my nephews, who live in the San Fernando Valley, wear hoodies in 70 degree weather. My brother. who grew up on the East Coast, now considers 70 to be “chilly”. I don’t trust their opinion when they say “it’s cold” so I wasn’t prepared when I went out there to visit in June to find out that it really was unseasonably cold out there
I have lived in Southern California for 30 years and 70s temperature is not coat temperature and I get cold easily. A sweater will do.
I find this debate confusing. Why does everyone think they have the right to pronounce whether it’s too cold or hot to wear certain outfits?
We each have very unique body regulation mechanisms. Three people in the same 70 degree room will be sweating, shivering, and perfectly comfortable.
Meghan is obviously someone who is easily cold. She can wear whatever makes her comfortable. This shouldn’t even be a conversation.
I’m wondering how appropriate it would be to any of us if people were discussing whether we are allowed to be cold or hot.
@Sue E Generis — Ty Ty Ty Ty Ty so much; that people think debating this is mindblowing! the tabloids trash are driving convo about Meghan just like Maga does here in the US! Meghan can do what the hell she wants!
Hello to MLE428- I live in Laguna 🙂
It’s grey and cold today. There will be people in coats and scarves and people in swimsuits in the water. It’s definitely a personal thing. Went to an outdoor evening event here last week and I was in a tank top due to unusual humidity (and I run hot) but about 80% of folks were in jackets, wool knit sweaters, etc. Also, if you live only 1 mile inland, the temp is about 5-10 degrees warmer. No joke.
@Sue E Generis: I agree with you. I think it’s also a matter of those rota rats writing stories with little understanding of the States. One, it’s a humongous country with lots of different climate zones. Two, Meghan’s in Cali, a humongous state with lots of different climate zones. We all acclimate to where we’re living (usually) AND we’re all different with different inner thermometers. These writers just looking to criticize Meghan over every single thing live in ol’ Blighty, where 70 degrees means sunbathing in Hyde Park.
Anyway, she looks fabulous. I do love Max Mara. It’s one of my favorite brands to window-shop. 😉 As for that anxiety disc, after reading @ee’s analysis, it seems to be similar to goop’s cancer patches or whatever that was.
California is COLD by the ocean, and the ocean itself can be freezing, and as a state it’s huge and has a lot of different climates. I think a lot of people are imagining the warmth you may experience in Florida more when they think of it, and TV and movies definitely help sell the it’s always boiling here narrative.The first time I went to California I understood immediately why they always are setting fires on the beach, I was so cold that I had to go back to the car and turn on the heat. I love this casual look though, that coat looks super comfy and soft.
ETA I thought Megan had cut her hair at first, a choppy bob would definitely work on her.
Lived in OC and no one is wearing a coat in August. It can get cool but not let me get my coat cold in August. Love the outfit though. Chic.
And yet here are other people saying they live in the same place and do wear coats this time of year. Fabiola, what you think is warm for you may clearly be chilly to someone else. But I notice you almost always write something negative about Meghan no matter what else you post to cover it up. It is an obvious pattern.
Lived in San Diego for 3 years and this is true. We would get an ocean mist overnight or cool desert wind and morning would be time for a jumper even in summer. Even in the height of summer the ocean can be cold. If you are close to the coast its a different climate to 20 km inland.
I saw her coat and went ahhhh a high humidity morning. That close to the ocean? Flipping COLD. That’s why the layers. So when the sun burns through it you just tsje it off and are fine.
@moxylady – exactly!
We took our kids to San Diego about 15 years ago to visit friends and take them to the Animal Park, etc. There was a cold spell of sports. We were in jeans and fleeces the whole time, basically. And that’s in Southern California. We went to the beach and dipped our toes in the ocean, and the water was freezing. Not Cape Cod levels of freezing, but really cold.
I know in CA in general the temperature drops at night. It’s not at all like Florida.
Anyway, I’m going to look into that anti-stress patch.
Meghan looks great.
You’re right. I lived in LA for 14 years. The temperature swings throughout the day are extreme. And, yes, you learn to dress in layers.
Where I am in SoCal we actually got some rain along with a cooler temp. It’s not sunny all the time. The coastal areas were most definitely sweater weather vibes.
Ever been to SanFran in August? It was cool for us Canadians, but absolutely cold for those who lived there (ie toques and winter jackets at night). When that fog rolls in, you’d think it was late fall. We were there for a family wedding and quickly discovered going outside of the city, across any bridge, that summer still existed on “the other side.” Mark Twain famously said: the coldest winter he ever experienced was a San Francisco summer.”
I went to San Francisco once in July and, for some reason, didn’t bother to check the weather. I just assumed that the weather was like Los Angeles weather. I was freezing. I had to go to Old Navy to buy a sweater to wear.
In SF right now and the fog horns are blaring—just because it hits 70 doesn’t mean it wasn’t a chilly morning. It’s been chilly in coastal CA this summer—really grey.
What’s really sad about this is that she feels the need to wear one at all. The crap the tabloids and cult family has put her through. I hope the patches help her and who cares what they cost she can afford them. The tabloids should be ashamed of themselves but that’s not how they roll. I think she looked great and if a patch helps her then good for her.
I’m on the website and it does more than calm you. It can also help you focus, put you in a flow state and help with a good night’s sleep. Sounds pretty cool to me!
What in Dr. Oz woowoo hell?
Doesn’t Harry wear that black ring because it helps with stress or something? Its some type of biofeedback ring. I guess those types of gadgets are their jam. More power to them if it helps. Sounds like they have a bunch of stuff about to jump off with Invictus, producing a movie, a podcast, etc so I’m sure there is a lot of stress involved with that.
I hope, like all M’s investments so far, this company is another.
She ALWAYS “test drives” her investments (think: Clevr Blends; think Ethic) and those are only 2 that come to mind.
In their Netflix docu I recall her hvng a roundtable with young female entrepreneurs and her telling them that investing in female entrepreneurs was something she liked doing.
So her “testing” this patch is a prelude to, or part of her due diligence.
As well as promo, of course. Everything M touches turns to gold.
Booyah!
The media in these nonsensical articles are only emphasizing that they are the reason she needs anything to relieve her of stress. I remember the scene in their documentary where they are both meditating and seeing the tears streaming down her face because she was letting go of all that she has had to endure for years, when she has done nothing wrong, it is heartbreaking. The media are bullies who are turning around and writing articles showing the results of their bullying. Similar to what they did with Diana after her death and years of abusing her and how they bullied Caroline Flack to her death and then changed their tune afterwards. The media are filled with horrible people.
Yep, the media are bullies.
@ Nerd, thank you for pointing out the obvious that this family, but especially Meghan, has had to endure. IF I had been in her shoes, and I consider myself to be a very strong woman, I don’t think that I would have survived. The hell that Meghan has had to endure, and still endures, is a miracle! Luckily they are off that god-forsaken rock and in California to build the lives that they want and rightly deserve!!
As for her looks, she looks divine and chic, as usual!!!
Harry is traveling! She might be a little naturally anxious about him when he’s gone, especially so far away. I also read that she was going to the dentist here? Not sure if it’s true, but if so, maybe she had some pain or tenderness. Also, everyone can use some vibrational therapy to be their best selves. Our nervous systems can have a life of their own. I’m interested in trying them out now.
I always enjoy her casual looks. I adore Max Mara outwear. When I had no money, forever ago, in undergrad I would go to the Max Mara we had on our high street and longlingly look at the jackets. They are so classic! This might be the year I finally buy one because they are such good investment pieces.
Anyway, I hope she is happy and thriving!
Ditto!!!
No one does casual as elegantly and as chic as Meghan does!!
that Goyard bag is 1650??? i literally thought it was a plastic supermarket bag. Idk how brand sponsorships work but maybe she’s already getting sponsorships from these ppl. they send her swag knowing she’s gonna be photographed, and Nucalm just got worldwide marketing.
She had this bag long before her time with Harry. There are many paparazzi photos with it.
i see. thanks for clarifying. but still crazy to me that bag is $1650…there’s something about the color that just reads shiny plastic
@aimee Goyard is an old French brand that used to make trunks back in the day. According to the internets, they are made with a special combo of linen and hemp and cotton and are water-resistant. I only found out about them a few years ago because I don’t travel in those circles.
I’m pretty sure Kate is ordering an identical one right now so she can be seen sporting it (filled with some empty binders) for her next Shaping Us photo shoot.
I made the mistake of clicking to see the photos. Ugh, the top comments are terrible of course. Twitter/X and Page Six are the worst.
Meaghan looks lovely though although as a northern climate girl, that coat is making me sweat just looking at it. I’m sure it was a cooler moment by the ocean.
@pinkosaurus I was going to say the same . The comments are ridiculous. I should know by now not to read comments anywhere but here lol.
I’ve learned at this point that especially with certain celebs/politicians (Meghan, Pres Obama & Biden, VP Harris, etc), I avoid comment sections like the plague. Reading them only disturbs my peace so there’s no point.
Ditto, @Swirlmamad.
I never go to any UK shidtmedia sites and I don’t ever click the links in threads on this site to the britshidtmedia
Yup! It simply ruins your day, mood and heightens your anger. I simply can’t tolerate it as I have had my comments deleted off of the Fail more times than I can count!! But at times I enjoy being a burr in their boxers!!
Don’t click on page 6 or Murdoch outlets or the DM. They don’t deserve the clicks. It’s giving them money. Reading the comments on those sites is not healthy either.
I too run cold all year round and while I may not dress this warmly, I carry a long sleeved winter cardigan everywhere I go in the summer for exactly what Kaiser wrote – the aggressive American AC that runs EVERYWHERE.
LOVE LOVE LOVE her look. She looks great.
No judgement on the patch – gotta do what you gotta do to keep your sanity.
I wear pants/jeans all the time in the summer because of the air conditioning. I started doing this when I was in college in Atlanta bc it would be sweltering outside but I was always FREEZING inside.
I was like this for so long, always wore jeans, always had a sweater or hoody. Now, perimenopause has turned up the heat and I am VERY warm almost all the time now. It’s actually kind of ok, bc I’ve always wanted to wear tank tops and short shorts, and that is my new uniform. I do still carry a hoody for the a/c, but the thought of long pants or a coat right now…. lol, no
Okay, so despite the derangers screaming that she’s merching, that coat is no longer for sale any way. Perhaps she’s promoting the patch, and may I pause to say here that I could use that patch, too! Good for her for promoting remedies to benefit mental health. I had a thought about the coat…either she’s chilly in air conditioning, OR…she wore it on purpose, just to see if Kate copies her! 🤣🤣🤣
The derangers will try to make a scandal of the patch (perhaps the coat too) by blaming it on an alleged marriage implosion and financial difficulties. In any case, they will totally ignore their own role in necessitating an anti-anxiety patch.
The obsession and tone of the comments are scary . And they wanted the marriage to end even before the ceremony.
The damn derangers are the exact reason she needs that patch in the first place. Parasitic scum.
@Pam I don’t read gossip anywhere else so what is the issue the derangers have with her merching? My opinion is so what and good for her and as someone down thread said, I hope she’s swimming in free stuff!
Thank you DM? Big picture of Meghan and the most stupid strapline “feeling stressed Meg?” at the top of the page.
Ugh!
The island of Maui is burning. A town burned down, many dead. And British tabloids focus on chasing an American woman with a stress patch on her wrist? These people are bottom feeders.
She must have realised she was being photographed as she did look stressed. It makes me feel that Meghan needs the security more than Harry?
The derangers want harry to go crawling back to will and beg forgiveness as they put it. And constantly blame meghan. It makes the royal family look like a cult. I hope harry wins that lawsuit. Meghan and harry are doing great now and there really should be press complaints against Murdoch publications
I was hoping someone else would ask and spare me the embarassment of my cluelessness. Am I the only one who’s never heard of a NuCalm biosignal processing disc? Y’all are discussing it like, oh, yeah, one of those, and I’m going, what the heck is that? Off to google.
ETA: And I still don’t know! Google says, “The NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc simplifies the process of activating the parasympathetic nervous system, by tapping into the body’s Pericardium Meridian with particular electromagnetic (EM) frequencies.”
Of course it does . . .
I mean. It sounds woo. But if she feels like it helps her, that’s all that matters.
Lord knows we all have our coping skills. I carry listerine breath strips. Because when I get anxious I pop one in and I can feel my breath moving due to the menthol and can focus on it to help myself calm down.
Life saver.
@Kaye, I don’t know how old you are, but once you hit 70, you will find yourself googling everything and still not knowing. I was born in the middle of the 20th century and I’m still not adjusted to the 21st. Btw, I never heard of it either. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Thanks for your comment, Brassy Rebel. I too was born in the middle of the 20th century, and I take it as a good sign that I still WANT to know what things are. My brain is still thirsty, for which I’m grateful.
I’m the same, a mid-century baby having to Google everything constantly to keep up with the times. But as I say, you learn something new every day, and you’re never too old to learn it. My older sister is amazed at all the bits and bobs l pass along to her in our furthering education lol.
“Y’all are discussing it like, oh, yeah, one of those, and I’m going, what the heck is that? “
Several people have said they don’t know what the product is. They (like myself) have gone to the website to see what it is. Simple.
Ok, the outfit is great, but can we talk about this disc? Has anybody tried one or know someone who has? I suddenly feel like I am missing out. It sounds like something I need in my life.
Well, yes! I just went to the website and purchased the suite which I’d never heard of before. It’s actually an app with the patch is an add-on to boost effects I guess. But mainly it’s a $30/month app to help with sleep, or boost performance or reduce stress – the music plays with beta or delta waves embedded in music.
Gonna give it a try – 8-day free trial. Looks like you buy the patches separately.
If this was a marketing plan with Meghan, I have to say the website doesn’t really look like it’s ready for Primetime. You have to really search for the patches – like 5 minutes before i found them. You buy those separately but it’s not really clear what the patches *do*. Just the briefest of blurb on that. New company and only been offering this plan since May (2 years ago it was $5000!)
So I’ll report back in a week. Or if someone has already used it, I would also love to hear about it.
Duchess, thanks for the details. If they’re still getting their footing- cuz a user friendly website is just Business 101- then I don’t think she’s doing a paid gig with them.
The patches are easy to find: NuCalm < Store < Accessories.
I bought them! (After going to graduate school in Santa Barbara back in the 90's, NOTHING is too woo-woo for me to try.) Maybe there will be a relevant thread where we can report back.
I actually hate that photographers are stalking her to get these images ,
I agree. They have gotten so much worse recently. There was the parade, her at a farmers market snd the anger about if her dog was allowed to be there -wtf- and now this. Plus the hike with the guy in the bushes.
They were able to stay undetected before and unseen. Things have amped up terribly. This is awful.
Me too. The only consolation is it’s costing them $$ to purchase but I guess it brings the audience
Same.
It’s definitely getting worse. I’m hoping that the more she’s seen, the less prized each outing will be, you know?
Same. They were able to go under cover for so long but I think the British tabloids are getting more aggressive and sending more people to stalk Montecito to find them. They have nothing to write about right now even with the working royals.
They reported those prices like she’s wearing tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and accessories. She’s not. That’s actually quite modest considering she’s a multimillionaire. Folks with middle class income can afford those items. (OK, specifically if you’ve got disposable income to invest in a nice coat.)
I suspect M has deals with some brands, like this patch company. If so then good for her! I’m probably gonna try one now. And her healing process is ongoing, which is very realistic.
And these are rewears too. They want her broke and living like a pauper but that wasn’t her reality even before she met Harry.
Wigletofwails – exactly! And we know now that most, if not everything, she wore as a working royal, she paid for herself or already owned. Her treatment – and the lying narrative the family and press spun – continues to infuriate me. I am so glad she and Harry escaped and are happy and successful in CA.
I wonder if she’s made an investment in NuCalm like she did with the latte company? If so, yay!! Get that paper, Queen Meghan.
Someone above mentioned it can also help with sleep so I might check it out myself.
The sleep suite of music seems to be the primary product.
That Love bracelet bothers y’all so much. Still waiting to receive your first one beloved?
Boiiiiitccchhhh! I’m on the NuCalm website now checking it out. This is EXACTLY the kind of thing I’ve been looking for.
After what this woman has been put through, I am not surprised at all she has to do everything under the Sun to keep her anxiety down.
Madame duchess Looks expensive and beautiful. Absolutely perfect. I could be wrong but I could swear she has had this coat for ages or maybe she has another that looks just like it . I would so love her entire wardrobe it’s beautiful. These stalkers on salt isle need to give this woman some breathing room. It’s too much
You’re right, she has had this coat for ages. What Meghan Wore has a pretty good breakdown of her outfit and several pieces a rewears. The coat, bag, earrings, and belt are repeats. I think that’s what I appreciate the most about she style. She’s always mixing and matching outfits with pieces she already owns.
Countdown to Kate showing up with a patch on her wrist that looks like a Star Fleet comms in 3…2…1. Seriously though, Meghan looks great and I’m glad she continues to prioritize her health. That cost is just fabulous l. I would melt in the summer in it but in winter yes please!
Wishing her all the calming anti-stress vibes!!! Fk the paparazzi following her every move, I hope her security are fantastic. She looks so beautiful too, I would wear this outfit in a heartbeat. I low-key love that the scarf matches her NuCalm patch, whether that’s on purpose I don’t know.
OK, confession time, I have sent a stinking letter to the DM and the mirror, asking them to please start listing the price of Kates and Williams clothes in their 10001 articles about them every week. I pointed out that they are trolling Megan and that is illegal, so, if they don’t want to be accused of the crime, please list All Of the cost for their clothes, as after all we, the tax payer fund them. Following on from listing the price of their clothes, could you also tell us how much Williams helicopter journey’s cost us, and the rest of their travel expenses and security,again, just like you with Harry and Megan.
Yeah I’m still waiting for a reply. Meghan looks lovely, smart, casual and doing her thing, so carry on Megan because your still driving them nuts
Mary pester good for you. So proud of you for sending that letter!
I don’t know where all this speculation about this being by paid marketing / brand ambassadorship / whatever. What’s the basis of this speculation? She hasn’t repped anything like this; even with Clevr, she’s an investor. Different. There’s more evidence that she simply needs some help with stress. Please don’t feed into narratives that she’s cashing in on her fame without evidence.
There is zero evidence, but no one needs evidence to make ish up about Meghan. It’s absolutely feeding the narrative the Fail etc are pushing.
The paid promotion or merching people accuse her of doing doesn’t even make sense because she is hardly seen. This is probably the most visible that she’s been since they moved to Montecito and that’s only because Page 6 has been getting more aggressive with trying to find her.
I don’t want to feed into the influencer bs … but I hope she IS getting paid for that. No one had heard of this company and now it’s sprawled all over the internet and front pages. The cuffed wrist only on one sleeve makes me think she maybe is trying to promote it, or maybe it just works better if it’s not covered – who knows – but no shame if she’s trying to get some of that money she rightfully deserves.
Me too. I hope she’s invested in the company and is using these tabloid fuckers to promote the product.
I hope she’s up to her eyeballs in free shit. Free clothes, free jewelry and accessories, free beauty products, everything. I’ve seen the kind of swag these influencers get (a TON) and they don’t have a fraction of the reach Meghan does.
As a married person my spouse and I are always the opposite of each other regarding how we dress. I’m constantly needing a jacket, hoodie, coat or blanket because I easily get cold regardless of where we are at or even sometimes regardless of what season it is. My husband doesn’t question it because he knows that as a grown woman I’m capable of knowing what is best for me and my body. The temperature varies from location to location, day to day or hour to hour. It’s always a strange question that people would question why another person who is a complete stranger in a photograph chooses to wear a certain item as if they will get the answer out of thin air or they will somehow convince the person to go back and change how they dress to suit them. She’s a grown woman who decided to wear a coat, for whatever reason and that should be the end of the story. It shouldn’t have even been a story to begin with. The insanity of trying to determine how someone else should dress because it isn’t how you would dress is too much. She wore a coat and looked gorgeous in it, end of story. The disk, for whatever reason, is because she knows more of what is best for her. This is no different than Harry wearing the ring during their first tour, he knew what was best for him and she knows what’s best for her. Happy for them that they are happy and content with their lives.
@Nerd 💯% what you said. Meghan wanted to wear a coat, she wore a coat. Anyone else who wouldn’t, then don’t. Simple.
Meghan looked fabulous and she triggered the royalists. I love it.
My fall clothes are SO much better than my summer clothes- I can’t wait to start wearing coats and scarves again! (in mid-Atlantic US)
I’ve said this before but when I went to visit California (LA) one year for Memorial day weekend it was coolish (60-70s) and I was surprised to see people wearing puffer jackets. I wore a Jean jacket or a windbreaker at most. We went to Santa Monica and it was actually chilly by the ocean. So people process temps differently, its called being human. As for her patch, if it helps her, that’s all that matters. The tabloids are fine with some of her RoYaL in-laws drinking cocktails from dawn to dusk.
Side note: adding Max Mara coats to my searches on the high end resale sites.
The BM is still med because Meghan sued the Fail and won, Harry is till suing the press. They still think they can force the Sussexes into granting them access. As for her gear she looks amazing. Trying to divine why Meghan wore a coat in Montecito is scraping the barrel and you just made criticism of Kate’s lack of fashion sense fair game. The same goes for Camilla and Sophie.
70 in a beach town can be bone chilling. The wind coming off the ocean is brutal. She is stunning as usual. I love a good camel coat.
I want to know about those patches. I have anxiety.
Many years ago, my (then) husband and I spent a few days in July in Mendocino and it was COLD! I had to buy a sweatshirt at a gift shop (and I never go to those places because the prices are always so ridiculously expensive.)
Meghan has always been into natural stress relieving methods like Yoga, ashwagandha and other cortisol blockers. She discussed these on her blog. The Tig which was similar in scope to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop in helpful hints and tips for good living..
California’s weather is quite flexible. If anyone has lived there for over thirty years and didn’t experience the fluctuations, then they have an internal furnace. Some people are overheated when it’s 65 degrees! My close friend lives in San Diego, and whenever I visit, I pack a coat sweater because the mornings and evenings can be chilly, and I’m an East Coast native.
Meghan always wears lightweight coats; it is her signature look.
I don’t doubt that she worries when Harry travels despite having security. The media keeps a target on their back. She only went to a Taylor Swift concert if I saw a photo. The one of her in the burgundy dress and burgundy leather jacket at IG 2017 is not proof!
I am moving right along.
Funny how they are writing about her going to a concert but zero pics. If someone can get willyleaks dancing (if thats one wants to call it), surely someone would have taken a picture, given the proliferation of smart phones?
Exactly. There are pics of her going shopping or to dinner but none at a whole ass concert in an arena? Where she supposedly jumped up and was dancing? Lol! Same with that Barbie movie story.
I use a different brand of patch that is unfortunately mlm so I won’t mention the name. A specialist md I see actually mentioned he used them. I was skeptical because mlm but gave them a try as there are no side effects. I don’t get migraines anymore and I sleep better. I don’t use the mood ones but would in a heartbeat if I felt they would be helpful. Expensive but so are lots of supplements and otc treatments.
They are gleeful at the idea that Meg is stressed. It’s disgusting.
And the coat wearing? Even if it’s not cold, Meg has a right to wear whatever she wants. Even if she doesn’t run cold and is boiling in her coat, that’s okay.
Personally I think Meg might wear coats because they are comforting to her, and make her feel hidden from prying eyes.
She looks stunning and elegant here. This is her style,
Anyway that’s a light coat with a silk scarf not a thick woollen winter one. Absolutely fine to keep the breeze off and layer
I’ve lived near Santa Barbara for 53 years. It rarely gets that warm. Coastal CA, especially SB north, is always cold. Her layered outfit is completely normal.
I really don’t get the fuss over the coat, to the point people were looking up her local weather. It’s a single layer unlined light wool coat. Basically more structured than a seater but similar weight and warmth. Also in coastal California, the fog which is always there, really brings the temperature down, even if it gets warm during the day. Anyway, it shouldn’t b a big deal.
This is absolutely a blatant marching opportunity. Not shading just stating, there is no other reason to have that one coat sleeve cuffed and not the other. Kind of like when she showed up on camera with Harry in that zoom video with her hair tucked into her t shirt that said something about “raising the future” I don’t remember the exact quote but it felt a little forced in its obviousness. Again, no shade, make your money, it’s just funny that people try to act like it’s not on purpose.
The “raising the future” woman did not pay her money. It’s an independent business that does have that money. She was gleeful
on social money that Meghan even wore her t-shirt.
@Elizabeth: Right! LOL. I love that Meghan stepping out od her house is triggering.
Is it not possible that Meghan has folded back the sleeve just so it didn’t rub on the patch and pull it off? I broke my wrist a few years back and my doctor prescribed pain med patches. I had a job not having them fall off for just this reason. Please try not to think the worst?
@Elizabeth: Everybody else is making money off of her so why can’t she make some too? Why get upset about this?
Or it could be that the patch needs to remain uncovered? And for the media to have a picture of that patch they had to be zooming in like crazy. It’s not like she wore it on her forehead. Stop with the merching b.s. People wear and use things made by companies, get over it.
I’m surprised the pregnancy rumors didn’t start
WHY is it necessary to enumerate the costs of every piece of clothing she is wearing?
Good question. I even hate that Meghan wore it site, I feel its intrusive, like they are stalking her. Do all famous women have these stalking sites?
All these people who are upset that Meghan is wearing never had a problem with the Queen wearing one in all four seasons.
“…it’s either Page Six or the Daily Mail, they’re the two outlets who can afford the rare photos of Harry and Meghan.”
It’s mystifying that the Sussexes lawyers can’t request a gag order over the papers they are in active legal disputes with stalking them in the papers. There’s no reason to show her shopping in another country, having their security personnel’s faces published, and actively writing false and misleading information about the dates the photos were taken and obtained, H&M’s intent, professional accomplishment, emotional state or marriage. At the very least they should have a disclaimer reminding the public these media outlets are not benign actors. I don’t get it, they are essentially trying to tank their professional reputation and harassing them with no suggestion that its in these media outlets interest the force them to settle out of court.
Do they not do gag orders/full disclosure in the UK?
The poor woman can’t step outside without being photographed and microscopically scrutinized and analyzed from head to toe. It gives me a bad feeling.