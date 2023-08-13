Prince Harry & Nacho Figueras raised over $1 million for Sentebale in Singapore

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras led their two polo teams on Saturday in Singapore, and here are some of the photos from the event. People said that Nacho’s team won, but Sentebale’s social media says that the final score was 7-7. Which is why Nacho and Harry posed together with the trophy. Plus, it’s not like the winner wins anything but bragging rights. The important thing is that Nacho and Harry are beautiful, rich and well-endowed brothers who enjoy spending time together and raising money for charity. Speaking of, they raised over $1 million. From Sentebale’s social media:
What a day! The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras battled it out on opposing teams in this year’s Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup with the final score levelling at 7-7 with honours shared. The Duke of Sussex played on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Nacho. This year’s Polo Cup has raised over $1million to help children & young people in southern Africa to feel empowered, healthy and confident.
With these funds, we will continue to deliver programmes that address mental health and wellbeing, promote youth leadership, and deliver skills training to improve individuals’ livelihoods to thousands more young people across Lesotho and Botswana.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale said, “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world. Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”
Nacho Figueras, Sentebale’s Ambassador said, “Although Prince Harry and I played on opposing teams this year, we are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life-changing work they do for young people in southern Africa. It’s a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I’m grateful to everyone who contributes to their work.”
There were a bunch of familiar faces at the polo match too, familiar meaning “I recognize the same attractive rich people who attended Harry’s previous Sentebale polo events.” All in all, a wonderful trip and an opportunity for Harry to look tan, rich and handsome in Japan and Singapore. As you can imagine, the British media will be seething about this for the next two weeks.
Photos courtesy of Getty and IG.
Perfect PR statements, great charity, fun for a good cause, meaningful, successful, uncontroversial. Yet another win.
Yet, s🍔meb🥚dy might be frothing at the gob, looking at these photos where the team of men led by Prince Harry, displays real joy, selflessness and brotherhood. That sense of togetherness must have
s😡meone on the verge of a nervous breakdown, right now, realizing there’s so much mistresses can do for you. A brother is a brother is a brother.
I saw a video where Henry was handed the trophy, Nacho held it for a split second, before Harry snatched it back and walked away with it. I was laughing at the childishness of the brotherly tiff.
@ ThatsNotOkay, yes!! Very profound statements, fabulous amount of money raised all while raising awareness about South Africa and what the money is providing!!
It doesn’t hurt to watch these 2 fine looking men as they played and we get some deliciously delightful pictures!!! Love the bromance too!!
Congrats Sentebale!!!
It would be nice if they listed the names of the team members?
Loving the Harry Figueras bromance and fabulous cause but unfortunately here in Oz the Murdoch press (especially the free online news.com.au) has been in full on anti H&M meltdown. It’s exhausting and pathetic.
Yep Daniela Elsers headlines are particularly nasty and full of lies .
No one over here writes about the good things they do .
The propaganda machine is in its full on hate and made up stories mode again .
It’s disturbing .
What does that look like in the media? Do they ignore the tournament and complain about something else entirely or do they acknowledge the tournament but twist it somehow? It’s quite a feat isn’t it this propaganda. It’s one thing to see a movie like Vendetta but to witness it in real time for real events is fascinating. Murdoch is giving schools of journalism lots of material
Well I just saw where Murdoch’s media group profits are down 75% worldwide. Advertisers are fleeing and with the death of cable his propaganda channel is not making as much money. Plus he’s still getting sued over the whole election lie debacle. So the karma freight train has him in the crosshairs.
@ MsIam, all worthy for Murdoch. He’s such a vile creature. May Murdochs empire implode upon him to the point that nothing but ashes are left.
Such a vile, unscrupulous, arrogant, and vindictive man whose sole goal is to ruin lives and destroy democracy all in one fail swoop.
To paraphrase MLK, the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice.
Karma is the most patient gangsta ever.
Karma has no menu, it serves you what you deserve.
Karma is a classy and wise elder that will calmly sit you down and serve you a tea you later realize was laced with the same poison you served others for years.
And, finally, it will be long but not forever. These people tormenting this couple will get their due.
I know it’s different because Harry is a cofounder and not just a royal patron, but THIS is why Peggy and Kkkeen are failures (and her charities are actually closing due to lack of funds and she doesn’t lift a finger!). Have the Wailses ever raised anything near this amount (half this amount?!) for any of their charities? While Harry is doing this on an annual basis!
Shouldn’t a royal patron give something to their charities rather than just using them to prop up their own image and end of year engagement numbers? (Rhetorical question.)
Anyway, congrats to Sentebale. And congrats to these two hottie brothers who now get to go home to their wonderful families 💕
@SussexWatcher
To answer ur question: “Hv the Wailses ever raised/given this amt to charity” the short answer is: “No.”
And if anyone doubts this, recall what Bully told a group last year, regarding assistance for Ukraine: “All we can offer is our smile.” (or wds to that effect.)
It must be noted that in recent times, the UK government hv passed money thru the royal foundation for handing-out to charities just to take some shame from Britain’s future king, in light of the loud (read: global) criticisms Wont&Cant were getting for not being like H&M in giving money and other practical, impactful help to people in need.
You’re right, there is a difference in that Harry is a co-founder and not just a patron, but there’s nothing stopping W&K from co-founding organizations that would do good works in areas about which they are passionate, just like Harry with Sentebale and Invictus, right?
(Well, nothing except that they don’t seem to be passionate about anything other than themselves.)
Well, Harry did point to his tormentor’s lack of passion, his passion seems to be competing with his younger brother.
I am curious on how fundraising through a polo match actually works. I imagine tickets sales as well as sponsors but surely there’s more to it?
I any case over $1 million is amazing. Add in the $1.5 million from his book sales that Harry donated and I think Sentebale can look back on a financially good year so far!
I imagined that they probably had people pledge certain amounts to either of the teams, kind of in the way that you would pledge a certain amount for someone running a marathon or something similar. So maybe you picked one of the teams Harry’s or Nachos, and have a certain amount in support of them winning the match?
They had a dinner afterwards where no doubt prizes were donated and people bid on them for the charity.
Nacho and Harry are looking good and doing good. Looks like it was a big success. Land of make believe will be furious and the negative stories will continue. Only a short time till the Invictus games so the crap stories will be plentiful. Keep winning Harry.
TIL that Harry was only in his early 20s when he cofounded Sentebale?! Good Lord.
And since then, he’s gone on to establish the Invictus Games, win over an intelligent and stunning woman, escaped from his toxic family, used his platform to advocate for people struggling with mental health, become an amazing father to 2 adorable kids, produced one of the best-selling memoirs ever, and bought a house with roughly 397 bathrooms.
And yet he was supposed to be the “stupid” brother who would be lost on his own.
When you look at the actual evidence and not propaganda, you’ll see that Peg is the one who’s thicker than molasses. But the spare can’t be greater than the heir…😏
💯 Miranda!
He was 19.
Amazing work. This is EXACTLY what being a patron (Royal or otherwise) should be, it doesn’t have to be anything directly relevant to the charity itself to be able to raise money for it. It’s the draw of the event, or the Royal in this case, that should be used to bring eyes and real money to a cause.
Organise a huge country-wide bake sale with the Royals going to different cities and selling some of the food (we freakin’ love a bake sale in the UK) with all proceeds going towards their foundation. Or organise a yacht race with sponsors on the boats and tickets to the event raising money for a charity. Or get UK football clubs to come together for a charity match and get sponsors and sell tickets to that. Or tennis players to do exhibition matches like they already do fairly regularly. Come ON there’s so much they can do, going and opening sh$t and feigning interest in the charity isn’t going to make an iota of difference. Someone needs to tell the Royals that if the work of a particular charity or organisation isn’t something they naturally gravity towards, it’s okay. In that case, they should just put their energy elsewhere in something that raises awareness or money for it and let the money and attention go towards the people running the things who care more.
Mel, they should hire you to give them ideas that would actually benefit the charities they pretend to care about. We all know the UK Royals (for the most part) only make appearances that pays lip service to the charities in exchange for the obscene amounts of cash and privileges they via tax write-offs and the Sovereign Grant. Most of the charities don’t see any benefit to having Royal names attached to them. The charities would probably have more success when actual philanthropists or celebrities are linked to these causes and their books are open for public scrutiny. Such a scam.
Oops, typo. Should say gravitate, not gravity, my bad.
Yes exactly Chrissy, it’s such a strange and shady system. Most of the charities get absolutely nothing back from a Royal Patron, and why do they need to waste their time opening buildings or nonsense like that? I’m afraid though that if it hired me I’d actually make them do the work so I’d be out on my ass sooner rather than later!
They did a yacht race. Couldn’t even come up with their own name. They ended up ‘reviving’ the King’s Cup. Getting a little big for his britches, Billy isn’t king.
They were mocked endlessly for their efforts, because they do so little else. It is one thing for Harry, who has a real job and has multiple other solid charity work, to use a rich man’s sport to raise funds. It is another for W&K, who do far less than the bare minimum, to show up, pose, and use yachts for charity.
Definitely agree @notasugarhere. They’re more than useless. The yacht thing rings a vague bell, perhaps vague because they never do anything that makes a difference and only random things that might look halfway decent or good so it all pales into nothingness anyway.
@ Mei, all of which creates more heartache for the recent trove of patronages that KC just handed down last week. You know that they all dread the facts that they were given the most useless, pitiful and pathetic group in the whole bunch!! Poor Britain and their causes as they have been now been doomed to failure.
Hold bloomin on, Africa belongs to bullyam 🤣🤣🤣yeah right,, just look at the difference, bullyam and botox have FULL COURT PRESS, they have the usual fawning media and their very own bot farm, but, in one fell swoop Harry has raised a staggering amount of money, with sod all input of any of them. Well done our hot, ginger warrior, you and the brother you SHOULD have had, have shown our declining Royals how it’s done. Onwards and upwards, this coming on the day where people are in uproar in this country about costs and your family is a massive black eye for them, and I LOVE IT
Sussex squad is fundraising for Meghan and Harry’s birthday for Sentebale again this year. It started Aug 4th and goes to Sept 15th. So far they have raised ofer $61,000.
They are such a fabulous group!! They certainly are committed to the common good!!
Prince Harry, the Spare. is a global prince able to have a convening power without being a senior working royal and without a HRH title. In addition to raising money for charity he also donates his hard-earned money to Sentebale, etc
Food for thought for the royal fans and the monarchy.
I love this comment! Harry is exactly what you wrote, a global Prince! Instead of trying to find ways to punish him for being an outstanding leader and diplomat, wouldn’t it be incredible if King Chuckie embraced his younger son and enjoyed the warmth and success that Harry generates? But Chuck’s jealousy over Harry’s success and sincerity keeps KC from having the crown enjoy Harry’s excellent diplomacy.
Thank you to Harry and nacho for making my weekend wonderful. I will enjoy these pictures for weeks to come . Lol.
This is great.
Nacho did all the interviews and drop some nuggets, both of them miss their families although the trip is short.
Didn’t even know Harry played tennis, until Nacho said he beat Harry but Harry won the football table game.
Friends for years, they genuinely like one another, another true friend of Harry’s is Prince Seeiso, the way he speaks about him, forget Cain and Chucky’s jealousy.
Harry and Meghan have true friends. Will and Kate only have sycophants, fake popularity poll to make themselves feel better and Carole the grifter.
Congrats to Harry, Nacho and the Sentebale and ISPS Handa teams for a great event! I’m impressed with Harry’s dedication to Sentebale and Well Child.
It really must suck for William to watch the world adore his baby brother who has more charisma, better looks, a genuine marriage, and successful business and charitable ventures. And to know that he (William) has no true friends, just sycophants who kiss the future king’s ass.
I welcome this misery for Pegs. He is a sh*t person. And I hope he lives every day of his life in the shadow of Harry’s brilliance.
@ Beverly, I do as well!! Burger King has always been in H’s shadow and will remain there as he has no desire, or compassion, of his own. It’s ALL glorious to watch as it was, and is, all self imposed so he just STFU and sit down.
THIS is what happiness and success looks like. Not just for himself but you can see the joy he has for his “brother” Nacho (more of a brother than Wills ever will be) and teammates, but also the happiness in knowing that he is actually doing something that will benefit others. Are you watching Prince Keen?