Stephen Amell, who called striking ‘myopic,’ was seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike in NYC

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike started in July, only a few actors have stepped out of line or openly questioned the need to strike or the leadership of the union. Let me tell you, those people have been dealt with SWIFTLY. I have no idea if SAG-AFTRA employs mafia tactics to keep actors in line, but it certainly feels like any dissent or any social media grumble is dealt with in a matter of hours. Like, Sarah Silverman had legitimate questions about the union’s use of waivers for certain productions and within one day, the union’s leaders were on a personal call to Silverman and they got her to backtrack and soften her language.
So it is with Stephen Amell, one of few “high-profile” actors to openly criticize the strike itself. He’s also openly scabbed by promoting his show. In late July, Amell made some ridiculous comments about how striking is “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic” and while he supports his union, he doesn’t support striking. The backlash was so immediate, he backtracked hard on social media. Now look at him – Amell was in New York on Friday at the big, star-studded strike/demonstration. Michael Shannon, Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Patricia Clarkson, Edward Norton, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Billy Crudup and many more were also in attendance. I wonder if Amell felt like the sh-t-talking fraud he is?
A lot of people are like “oh you know Fran Drescher called him personally to rip him a new one,” but I think it’s more like his manager frog-marched him to the strike, screamed at him until he put on the t-shirt (!!) and shoved the sign in his hand.
Oh, that phone call was NASTY https://t.co/Ttt3fyvwKo
— Alex Malcolm aka Lexx (@LexxMoves) August 11, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Lol, it’s funny to see. Love this for him.
He definitely got spanked by someone.
Good for whoever got this done! Solidarity and a united front are absolutely critical to getting the deal done.
He is only out there to cover his ass for the crap he said and believes. You can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube.
No you can’t @ Susan Collins….
Not only that, he isn’t actually participating. His body is there but his reasons are not.
This douche is simply being done what he was told.
Looks like he can’t even act that he is supporting the cause.
He’s so unlikeable.
He’s such a sh$t. An abusive one too. I hope his partner has gotten free. Dude is toxic af.
He looks like he was forced to be on the picket line. He’s still a scab in my eyes.
His face screams “they made me do this” love it for him lol
Someone must have told Arnell you will never work on this town again.
Yeah, I think this was his manager or his agent’s work too.
He’s primarily a TV actor, and showrunners are WGA members. I suspect someone pointed that out to him.
Regardless of his reasons it’s good show for the union that he came esp after such public negative comments. In fact quickly walking back his comments and basically saying he’s an idiot in such a humiliating fashion is a great sign for the strength of the solidarity in the union Cuz it tells the studios that the actors are more scared of the union than the studios. The union is able to keep even their stupidest most right wing members in line keep.That’s good for the appearance of solidarity. It means the studios aren’t gonna be able to manipulate the weakest links even weeks into the strike and it showcases the unions power.
Which means if the union threaten that they will do this for the rest of the year they can probably achieve that.
Solidarity doesn’t mean everyone is good and happy to work together. Strikes are very difficult to maintain over long periods of time.
People can barely agree over what pizza to buy so you know there are many conservative rich actors who don’t care about their struggling colleagues. And your only as strong as your weakest link. The union just showed it was able to shore up its weak link and maintain solidarity. That is a show of power.
Amell doesn’t have to like striking and he may be a selfish idiot but when the union said fix this he got the shirt and sign and went marching. And you know with his ego he is absolutely hating this. He probably feels humiliated and thinks this is beneath him and yet still he went. It gives me hope that the actors can genuinely hold strong against the threats and maintain solidarity for a good deal. And be inspiration to other unions thinking about striking.