Sarah Snook explains why she thinks Shiv changed her mind in ‘Succession’

Sarah Snook is probably a shoo-in for the Best Actress Emmy for her work in Succession’s final season. Whenever the Emmys eventually happen, I think Succession will largely sweep all of the major awards anyway, but Snook does deserve special mention and special attention. The way she played Shiv Roy was a revelation – Shiv gets in her own way, sells out everyone, compromises her principles at the drop of a hat and she’s constantly getting screwed over. Currently, Snook is home in Australia with her newborn baby girl, but she chatted with Variety for a pre-strike conversation as part of her Emmy campaign. Snook talks a lot about what she thinks would have been next for Shiv, had Succession kept going.
Reading the last Succession script: “I arrived and was like, ‘That’s it. It’s done.’ And I walked in, and Matthew was like, ‘No, I don’t think so. I think that’s quite hopeful! The last handhold, maybe there’s potential for what’s going to happen with Tom as CEO.’”
Why Shiv couldn’t vote for Kendall: Yet at the company’s boardroom showdown, as the members vote, Shiv wavers, and can’t bring herself to go through with it. “It’s just pure instinct,” she says. “I think it’s trigger response.” According to Snook, Shiv turns on Kendall when she sees him putting his feet up on their late father’s desk in the lead-up to the vote. “There’s something in her that goes, ‘Ahhhhh!’ — sorry to swear, but — ‘Motherf–ker!’ I don’t think she’s decided in that moment when they’re in Dad’s office to say no. But once it gets down to it in the room, she just can’t physically bear to say yes.”
She doesn’t believe Shiv was trying to plan it out: “I never really considered that Tom becoming CEO is Shiv, by proxy, winning, For Shiv, that is so not a win! That is ‘I’m once again power adjacent. I’m not the winner.’” Snook doesn’t think about Shiv’s future much, but when she does, she sees her going into “quite a deep postpartum depression.” About Shiv’s resigned look in that conclusion, she says, “I think the baby thing is really about to hit in a way that is inescapable.”
Kendall’s disgusting shake: Shiv spat into with each take — “and he drank it every time, because he is Jeremy,” Snook says. It was “maybe the closest to all three of us in our playful selves as actors — as Kieran, Sarah and Jeremy, not just Shiv, Roman and Kendall,” she says. “And because of it being the last scene of the series, we may have leant into personal sort of actor celebration, and indulgence of what’s going on.”
She cried through the finale: “Because I was sad for Shiv. She just tried so f–king hard, and ended up where she is — in this kind of gilded cage, next to the thing that she wants. And the journey’s not over for her. It’s not over for any of them, but still, she’s in the orbit of the CEO, and that will be really painful for her.”
Shiv & Roman: “I feel like Shiv and Roman would reconcile in a way where he would be the shitty but great weird uncle for her kid, and there might be some sort of strange little family unit that gets splintered off.”
I absolutely believe that Shiv and Roman would find a way back to each other as dysfunctional brother and sister. Like, with no more company to fight over, Shiv and Roman would be able to figure out a way to be in each other’s lives, 100%. I’m not so sure about Kendall though. Poor Ken. I read that one idea was for Ken to try to throw himself into the river in his final scene but they thought it would be too dark. But that is very Ken – self-destructive, self-defeating, too impulsive. I also agree that Shiv and Tom are about to be miserable together for a long time.
It just occurred to me that with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike all the trade papers are going to be desperate and struggling for relevant, interesting content. Wonder what their plans are. 🤔
The cover pic of Sara is stunning! The glue that binds Shiv and Roman together is their jealous hatred of Kendall knowing he’s the most fit to run the empire. Do I mean he’s the most like dear old dad, no. He’s the only one of the sibs that knows what work is. Shiv couldn’t lead a Girl Scout troop. Look how she got so easily played by Elon, I mean Lukas of GoJo. As a woman her character constantly disappointed me, I wanted to root for her but couldn’t. Roman would be bored after a day. He’s only interested in mucking things up for quickie self gratification, his well of knowledge running a business would barely fill a bellybutton. Tom is the empty suit so Gerri would be the best candidate. I still miss the show! Every dang Sunday I wake up to a burst of oh goody! only to swiftly feel disappointed. I’d enjoy some fan fic to read explorations into what happens next.
Sarah Snook is a revelation in Predestination, a sci Fi movie with Ethan Hawk that was done on a shoestring but doesn’t look it. Came out almost 10 yrs ago, I think. Can’t say anything about it without spoilers but let’s just say I was shocked to see how small she is, physically, in the succession promo events. I’m the movie she makes herself seem so much bigger.
She deserves all the love. We just rewatched all four seasons at the rate of one episode a night. On review, the fullness of the characters and the intricacy of their relationships came out vividly. Sometimes Snook’s face cycles through a plethora of emotions in a quick moment. It’s remarkable that she can do so much and have it seem effortless.
Rewatch the show, as you might reread a beloved book.