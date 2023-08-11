“Sydney Sweeney looked beautiful & orange at a Variety event” links

Sydney Sweeney looked orange/gorgeous at the Variety Young Hollywood event on Thursday. Her dress is Mara Paris and it’s so Angelina Jolie-coded. [Just Jared]
Taylor Swift, Kaylor conspiracies and the “eye thing.” [LaineyGossip]
Men are salty that their companies offer abortion benefits. [Jezebel]
Dua Lipa is having a fashionable vacation. [RCFA]
I’m anti-AI, but I think AI did a good job with “Russian life” photos. [OMG Blog]
Meanwhile, here’s a good reason to be anti-AI. [Pajiba]
Lil Tay is not dead, it was all a hoax. [Socialite Life]
What’s your Holy Grail bra? Mine is a certain Bali model with underwire and just the right amount of minimizer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening after all. [Seriously OMG]
Addison Rae’s Canadian Tuxedo Lite. [Egotastic]
Salary transparency is such an important issue, especially for women. [Buzzfeed]
Kuwait banned Barbie?!? [Towleroad]
Sweeney definitely looks orange.
Her boobs look really uncomfortable in that.
LOL. So true!
I read a comment the other day that Sydney boobs boobily through scenes and it made me lol and now I can’t unsee it in photos. I don’t think I’ve seen her act in a single thing.
I used to adore the Calvin Klein bralettes from the early 90’s. After a couple kids and peri-menopause I truly need more support now, but I remember being supported and comfortable and I yearn for that again.
Thought nobody was doing events? I’m confused
It’s an event promoting a magazine, so it doesn’t come under the umbrella of struck work. Only events promoting productions made by or for struck companies is not allowed. It’s perfectly fine to both work and promote work for companies that are not on the struck list, and to do jobs and promo that’s not screen acting (eg theatre, endorsements).
I feel like people don’t realise it’s a strike against specific companies, not, like, some kind of blanket ban on writing/acting/events.
Actors and writers are being actively encouraged by our unions to continue doing non-struck work.
I didn’t know who Lil Tay was until yesterday, but that whole story is incredibly disturbing. Did her parents post it? Who is the “third party?” Very dark.
I do not get the interest in Sydney at all. There is nothing unique or striking or gorgeous about her – she’s just young with boobs, blonde hair, and lots of makeup/styling. Her face is just annoying to me. The gorgeous label is for the likes of Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Taylor, etc.
+1. I couldn’t agree more.
ITA @SandyK and shanaynay!
She is ‘just’ a standard all American pretty girl. I think calling her over the top gorgeous is almost a backlash response to a kardashian artificial type appearance. Her averageness is refreshing and a bit of a novelty-PLUS a good PR team LOL
I don’t understand the hype over Sweeney. She certainly is no Charlize Theron, AJ or Halle Berry, or any number of stunning actors. I guess having blonde hair and blue eyes is all it takes to be considered “stunning”, it’s not.
I don’t know if her face is annoying so much as it’s very homogenous. She looks like a million other girls. I couldn’t pick her out of a Homecoming Queen blonde lineup.
The pushback from men on abortion access and the banning of Barbie in some countries, are great reminders that misogyny is alive and well in the world. I hope women never get complacent, and that men and women will see how women continue to be treated in ways that you could *never* get away with treating any other demographic. It’s 2023, and we’ll still at the point. It is so tragic.
It’s horrifying.
I know! How appalled do you have to be to show disgust that companies are offering access for abortions?? Are men so fearful of women that they may over take them? Or start making the rules that men will have to follow? Men need to grow up and pull their big girl panties on! Sheesh…they have controlled women for centuries so they had better get over themselves. What a bunch of snowflakes!! 🙄🙄🙄
Seriously. We are an oppressed majority.
It is terrible
Wow ladies gens, she has confidence, fresh faced and natural body, She looks ‘average’ I’m sure you would love to look as average as her. Meow. Check out her work. If you haven’t seen White Lotus I’m so sorry for you. She isn’t this huge star… yet but I love what she brings and what she does. Even Ange, Halle ect haven’t done work in years for various reason. Still huge stars of course but so yea keep an open mind. Not everyone was hit with the pretty stick of that caliber to be a great actress and she is young, vivacious and has nerve … I dig it.
Wow ladies gens, she has confidence, fresh faced and natural body, She looks ‘average’ I’m sure you would love to look as average as her. Meow. Check out her work. If you haven’t seen White Lotus I’m so sorry for you. She isn’t this huge star… yet but I love what she brings and what she does. Even Ange, Halle ect haven’t done work in years for various reason. Still huge start but so yea keep an open mind. Not everyone was hit with the pretty stick of that caliber to be a great actress and she is young, vivacious and has nerve … I dig it.
Hi Sydney!
Anyone who says “meow” unironically is cringe af lol
@ C sure boomer…. I see why you go by C.