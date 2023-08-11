“Sydney Sweeney looked beautiful & orange at a Variety event” links

Sydney Sweeney looked orange/gorgeous at the Variety Young Hollywood event on Thursday. Her dress is Mara Paris and it’s so Angelina Jolie-coded. [Just Jared]

Taylor Swift, Kaylor conspiracies and the “eye thing.” [LaineyGossip]

Men are salty that their companies offer abortion benefits. [Jezebel]

Dua Lipa is having a fashionable vacation. [RCFA]

I’m anti-AI, but I think AI did a good job with “Russian life” photos. [OMG Blog]

Meanwhile, here’s a good reason to be anti-AI. [Pajiba]

Lil Tay is not dead, it was all a hoax. [Socialite Life]

What’s your Holy Grail bra? Mine is a certain Bali model with underwire and just the right amount of minimizer. [Go Fug Yourself]

Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening after all. [Seriously OMG]

Addison Rae’s Canadian Tuxedo Lite. [Egotastic]

Salary transparency is such an important issue, especially for women. [Buzzfeed]

Kuwait banned Barbie?!? [Towleroad]