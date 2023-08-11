The Mail: Prince Harry should be removed from the line of succession next!

I genuinely believe that Buckingham Palace courtiers were a toxic blend of bored and petty, and they decided to organize a little counterprogramming for Prince Harry’s trip to Japan and Singapore this week. Basically, as soon as Harry arrived in Japan, the British media was suddenly full of stories about how the Royal.uk webmaster had removed Harry’s HRH-style from his page of achievements. Given how disorganized and racist Royal.uk is, it seems notable that they only completed that particular task this week. Plus, that story was packaged with quotes from King Charles’s biographer Robert Jobson, who basically admitted that the king will continue to play these games but he’s not going to do anything real, like remove the Sussex ducal title. So, these rancid people had their “fun.” But it’s not enough for the Mail:
Buckingham Palace’s decision to quietly cut Prince Harry’s HRH title from his website profile page last week was a ‘petty’ and ‘trivial’ move, that avoids the ‘big changes’ that really need to be made.
That’s the view of the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, who was speaking on our royal talk show Palace Confidential.‘They should be going much further,’ he tells the programme.
‘What actually matters is that he’s still in the line of succession. God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our king. That should end, he should be removed from the line of succession and he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the king… why not remove him? It’s ridiculous to be doing petty things to the website – deal with the big things and make the big changes that matter.’
People always say that it would take an act of Parliament to remove royal titles, but what would it take to remove a prince from the line of succession? Especially when the prince has not been accused of a crime or done anything heinous. Harry literally prioritized his wife, his children and his mental health and the lunatics running the asylum over there are still trying to devise even more punishments. While I don’t pretend to understand the will of the British people, I kind of think it would go over like a ton of bricks if the king removed his own son from the line of succession. It would be especially bad considering Harry would be a much better king than his father or his brother. But again, what do I know.
Meanwhile, Harry’s Spare is still the #1 book of the year all across the UK, minus Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, the #1 nonfiction book was a cookbook. But everywhere else on Salt Island, people were reading Spare. Therein lies the problem for the Windsors, and why they’re still so hellbent on diminishing Harry.
Yes, god forbid a country actually had a kind, thoughtful person as its figurehead ruler, whomever can imagine the ramifications of THAT!
“but what would it take to remove a prince from the line of succession?”
Parliament determines the line of succession and ONLY Parliament can change the line of succession. See:
Act of Settlement 1701: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Act_of_Settlement_1701
and
Succession Act to the Crown 2013: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Succession_to_the_Crown_Act_2013
Buckingham Palace can do absolutely NOTHING and neither can the Daily Fail with regards of the line of succession to the UK Crown.
Hey Bay! Haven’t seen you here in a while. hope you’re doing okay!
@Becks1 – Doing just fine. Been keeping up with Celebitchy but not posting as I am trying to keep my big yap shut.
@BayTampaBay — but we like your big yap!!
Bay, I second Jaded. We do like you posting!
Also, comparable legislation needs to be approved in all countries with Charles as head of state. That’s another 16 countries.
Keep posting Bay! I always looked forward to your comments!
The Daily Fail thinks this is a Minions movie. Let’s say that Harry is removed from the line of succession. Then what? I’ll tell you. The spotlight will shine even brighter and hotter on the Windsors and they, nor the Tory parliament and even the BM, don’t want that. Bottom line: Harry will remain as a potential royal successor. Ergo, he is their distraction, whipping boy, and money-maker. They need him to foment hatred away from them.
Elon’s Sink, it would mean that ANDREW would be the next in line. Is that what the Daily Fail wants? That needs to be shouted far and wide. I wonder what the people in the UK would say about that.
Yeah! Eden knows very well how this works. He’s just spewing out BS to trash Harry and work up more hatred towards him and Meghan amongst the deranged loosers who belives him. The first one who should’ve been removed is Pedrew.
So, basically, the DM wants to decide who gets to be king.
Basically. If only the DM would support abolishing the monarchy, even I could get behind that!
Meanwhile worse things, much much worse things going on in Britain… but but but Harry! I swear the Daily Fail is openly showing their bad deeds
And don’t forget that in that way Andrew could have a better chance at becoming king…I don’t know who deserve more a better place in the line of succession than him (sarcasm if anyone needs to be told).
Daily Fail is really showing what sort of people they think is the right sort.
It really is pathetic celebrity beefing, isn’t it. What a waste of goodwill and energy.
Great for gossip, not great for, you know, society.
I’m really loving 🥰 all this Harry gossip, it just tells me that they’re all RATTLED and JEALOUS of the love that Harry is receiving internationally ❤️ there’s no stopping Harry.
He has clearly worked so hard on improving himself and trying new things. I really respect that… it would have been so easy for him in to remain a braying Hooray Henry.
The RF must truly be completely dysfunctional to warrant this kind of over the top screeching by the DM about people who’re no longer under their control (RF and media)
If only the Failing Heil would care as much about their taxpayer-funded welfare royals as they do about Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Or about actual problems, like the climate catastrophe, the tax-dodging multi-billionnaires, the corrupt Tories, the corrupt media – oh, wait.
Or about the media’s victims, like Caroline, Lily, Gamu, Meghan, or the countless ones that are no celebs.
They truly must be bored to venture into Derangerland every single day that ends in -y.
It’s a feature, not a bug. The DM is in the hands of people who support the classist/oligarchic status quo. Pretending to give the RF a hard time is supposed to stop the masses from revolting—and thus inconveniencing the people really in charge.
ANDREW COULD BE KING
Bet the tories would love that.
Them and everyone else who holds compromising material on him. Let’s be honest, that is a long list even with Epstein gone.
Inge, I said that above before I saw your comment. I’m sure that Andrew would love that.
Richard Eden is what people would consider/call a shit stirrer. 🤷♀️
Whenever I see his picture I just think, “what a wiener.”
So Maureen at the Mail is just discarding the entire hereditary monarchy thing? That’s a dangerous little precedent to set. Screech on Maureen, screech on.
@GuestWho EXACTLY. They start deciding who “deserves” to be King/Queen then really opens the door to the British people deciding who should be there instead being stuck with the bad eggs they get from time to time.
I’ve been on a War of the Roses & Tudors kick this summer. Just imagine all of these people with armies! And rights!
I really recommend the two Tides of History podcast episodes on The Wars of the Roses if you want a look at what harm an ineffectual king did back in the old days – 60-70% of the line of succession and elite noble men dead! William longs for those days, I’m sure.
Yes this is a distraction because Harry is doing something good and well the land of make believe just can’t have that. He was received very well in Japan with lots of interest and goodwill. I think trying to remove him from the line of succession would be a mistake. You would think Chuckles would read the room but apparently he is unable to do that or just doesn’t care.
This will never happen, it would mean upending the monarchy, which is already in its death rattle stage.
So say they do remove him from the line succession. What would be their next play after they see he’s still successful?
Ply the generalized opinion of the RF which is already bad will be dismal. Abolish the monarchy!
Yeah that ain’t happening. Harry is an individual so if you remove him from the line of succession his children are still there. What reason are you going to use for removing them? That they live in another country? That they have foreign citizenship? So do a hundred people in the line of succession. They’re also suggesting that if Harry were to somehow become king he wouldn’t just abdicate. Once again there would be his children but if what Richard Eden wants happens, he is basically saying he is prepared to have a King Andrew over King Harry.
I’m sure they’d expect Harry’s children to be removed from the line of succession if he is removed. Of course, in removing Harry (and even pushing for that) when he has not committed any crimes, they’re actually putting forth an argument that a hereditary monarchy is unnecessary which means it should be abolished.
The people cheering this on are the same people who were going batshit crazy the other day claiming that Meghan is not really Archie’s mother based on changes in his birth certificate and “Lady C” apparently asserting that the crown is making plans to claim custody of Archie & Lilli
Where are the calls for Andrew to removed from the line of succession? He’s the one actually accused of committing a crime.
That’s okay though, he’s still there, desperately trying to hold on to his place (literally and figuratively). The rags still have control over him, he probably lives in fear of them starting up with stories about him. (Hence the pics of p*ss hugging the daughter?) Their fundamental problem is that Harry left. Harry does not fear them. They have no secrets about him to spill. That enrages them. I suspect that its not Meghan they are mad at, she’s the proxty; its Harry but they cant go after him the way they can Meghan because she’s an ‘outsider’.
Silly season never ends over there, it seems. Imagine the catastrophe which would have to occur to the royal family before Harry would become king. (No, I’m not hoping for it but just imagine it anyway). And while we’re imagining catastrophes, what about Andrew who last I heard is still in the line of succession. Removing Harry would actually elevate a rapist.
It would literally have to be something like a meteorite strike on Trooping the Colour, in which case the line of succession would be the least of anybody’s worries.
Has it occurred to any of these dumbarses that by ‘snubbing’ Harry and excluding him from all the big royal hoo-hahs, they’ve made him Designated Survivor?
Spot on🤣
The Daily Fail would prefer the rapist Andrew as King, rather than Harry whose only crime is loving and protecting his bi-racial wife and Kids?
Do they realise how terrible the optics are when the say an interracial marriage is unaceptable, but raping a trafficed minor is fine???
At this point, I think there’s very little doubt that the RF simply do not believe that what Paedrew did was truly wrong. They’re rather annoyed that he got discovered, and that he lied so ineptly, but they most likely consider it a victimless crime, and think that the peasants are terribly gauche for caring about what happened ages ago to some teenaged Jezebel who should just get over it already.
Miranda – Right?! I mean, Chuckles was best friends with a pedo himself so I completely agree that they find nothing wrong with what Andrew did. If they did find it as illegal and abhorrent as the rest of us, he would be been punished by the family ages ago. But instead they continue to harass and punish Harry and Meghan for protecting themselves and their children. It’s disgusting.
There are several known paedophiles in Charles’ friend-circle, and that makes me go “hmmm…”
As the Sussexes continues to prosper the noises from this island will continue to get louder. I so applaud the mental fitness they have to continue to live a joy filled life surrounded by those who they care for and who care for them. The gutter UK press is left with nothing but trolling X (Twitter) for source material and scrounging through entertainment sights for information re their life and business endeavors which reeks of desperation. The Sussexes are confident because they are doing what they enjoy helping humanity one tiny step at a time and the gutter UK couriers and press are left with trying to penalize the Sussexes. My how the times are changing (pun).
maureen (I believe he is called on twitter) doesnt need to worry, Harry is NOT coming back even if everyone of those windsors kicked the bucket. He most certainly doesnt want the job and even if he did, he clean house. That would include effectively disbanding the rats; i.e., no access to the windors. I suggest maureen pray night and day that the line holds otherwise he might end up with randy andy as king. Now that reality I’m here for. And AGAIN, does the british media have no situational awareness, no self awareness. Are they really that daft that they are clueless about how this kind of ranting makes them look? Geezus. Second-hand embarrassment for Brits and salt island.
BTW, no discussion or coverage of the social ills of the country, apparently some 7.6 million brits are waiting for surgery – a mess caused by brexit, inept governance (including of the health care system/labour) and covid lockdowns. Not a word about these
The Daily Mail is throwing a tantrum because the family “can’t” punish Harry without starting a chain reaction that would backfire. Seeing Harry thriving and not caring anymore about that press and family outside of some royals events and lawsuits is getting to them.
Carnival of clowns. To quote Micheal J. Fox, if you could harness their collective brain power, you could power a toaster.
I would love the can of worms that would open. Keep going Karen, you’ll abolish the monarchy in no time
This is just Richard/Maureen Eden jabbering away because it is a BORING summer and there is nothing to talk about except droning on about Harry and Meghan.
Richard/Maureen is butt hurt that the BRF don’t have anything to leak about Harry.
They ran out of all the reasons why he had to return to England, PP, the Queen, the coronation.
Harry and his group hugs are so natural.
It’s a pointless discussion because its not going to happen but I guess its just the next thing. There are lots of people in the line of succession – hundreds – and some of those people – gasp – have jobs and get paid and some of those people – gasp – profit off their royal connections and some of those people – gasp yet again – do not live in the UK.
If they start removing people just because they don’t like them, then it just kills the whole argument about “superior bloodlines” and “birthrights” and “hereditary monarchy.”
It does and I love it for them. The screech and shout then occasionally realise what they’re saying.
It’s an interesting point though, Becks, because I think they’re so hellbent on punishing Harry that they don’t even think about possible consequences or care how utterly cruel and racist they look. They believe they’re untouchable.
Plus…are there even any consequences?! I don’t really think the rest of the aristocracy or British people even care. They don’t seem to care about what’s already happened to Harry and I would imagine they’ll just believe that even if it happened to Harry, it could never happen to them. So who would even push for that to have a trickle down effect through parliamentary means anyway? None of other titled people or the right wingers in power. How long would it be until there were actually people in power there who would care to tear down the system?
I guess I’m just not convinced that if they strip Harry of his birthright and/or the Sussex title that it will come back around to bite the remaining royals. The entire system is too set up for them to succeed. If the old queen could not pay taxes for decades, have special laws written to protect her in numerous ways, store money offshore, etc…and the current king can accept literal bags of cash, protect his rapist brother, elevate Camzilla after promising not to, get pelted with eggs and notmyking protests, write secret legislation, etc. Not to mention what we know or is rumored about the next king – abusive, a rage monster, allegedly a cheater, and has done something so vile it would make us sick to our stomachs if we knew about it. If none of that can break the system, I don’t think stripping Harry of his titles will do it.
Eden in his insular ignorant thinking also forgets that the last time there was a change in the order of succession, all the way back in 2013, there needed to be legislation approved in the UK as well as all the other countries where Charles is head of state.
These countries aren’t going to change anything because of a petty little bitch and his musings.
However monarchs have been removing people by taking away royals titles or styles from their family members since forever. It wouldn’t be new. Not saying that I agree that they should.
And Andrew can keep his place. In the old days Charles would have had to step aside if he married a divorcee just like his great uncle did
CoE was started by a randy king divorcing his wife to marry his mistress. That king was also a murderer. Marital fidelity is not a requirement for being king not even in ye olden days.
It also impacted princess margaret. She wanted to marry Townsend who was divorced. The queen did nothing to help her. Margaret did want to continue to have her titles and wealth and she would have been demoted if she married Townsend.
What they really want are the children out of the LOS and we all know why…it’s so transparently disgusting.
Exactly this TALIE. If Harry was removed from LoS his offspring would automatically disappear from it too. That’s the ultimate goal and, as you say, the true reason is disgusting. It’s old fashioned royal style bigotry and racism. In this day and age I think it would be (as BM often like to write) the final nail in the coffin, for the monarchy as an even remotely credible 21st century institution.
Where is the outrage from the usual suspects when Eden is basically suggesting that William and his kids are going to be wiped out? It’s pretty macabre to try to make “Harry will be king” some kind of threat now that there are three kids in the line of succession ahead of him.
Besides they need an act of parliament to remove people from the line of succession, especially if they aren’t Catholic. Otherwise birth order and male primogeniture for anyone born before 2012 is how this works.
Harry will be removed as a councillor of state and/or the line of succession when KC3 is incredibly old/frail and Billy is truly the one running things. Billy loathes Harry and I think at this point is just bidding his time to do this. Billy is that petty that he will actually work to make this happen once he’s in control b/c it would send a message not just to Harry but to his own spares not to try to follow in the footsteps of Uncle Harry.
I disagree Kaiser, I don’t think removing Harry from the line of succession and/or councillor of state will go down like bricks, most of the UK will be indifferent b/c most do not care for the royals bc they are so busy trying to survive, no one in the UK is going to organize to defend a privileged royal living in the U.S. It’s one thing to buy or read Harry’s book its another to actually organize to defend him and I just can’t see anyone doing that in the UK and it gaining any kind of traction when so many crises’ are taking place in the UK at the moment.
Yes, it might go down bad in the US and the US is a big market for the UK but overall, the royals have made it clear as long as ppl like and/or are indifferent to them in the UK that is all that matters to them afterall they are UK royals (no they could care less about the Commonwealth).
@jmoney your underestimateing the support Harry still has in the UK, coupled with the facts that more and more people are beginning to think the Royal family are lazy and not value for money. The “disband the monarchy” are growing in strength and myself and many more brits are looking at Buckingham as the stately home our own Kardashians, ie the Windsor family.
@Mary Pester and forgive me but you’re grossly overestimating the support for Harry in the UK. He may have sympathy but that does not translate to protesting or organizing to show their support. Again, there are far more important things ppl will do that for but for Harry? I’m sorry but no. Yes the UK overall hates the royals but there’s a reason even now there’s no big movement to remove them esp not from any major political party and that’s b/c the gerontocracy wants them there. If they didn’t they would be gone in a heartbeat but the billionaires/aristos/house of lords all want them there b/c they have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. Ordinary ppl are too busy surviving to really do anything about it. Ppl will protest to save the NHS but not to remove the royals. Even the US whose origins are anti monarchy, as policy won’t do anything to “embarrass” the royals now hence why Jill Biden did not go to the Invictus Games and won’t while she’s FLOTUS.
Changing the order of succession doesn’t only affect the UK, but also all the other countries with Charles as head of state. They all had to agree back in 2013 to pass new legislation in their own countries to ultimately let Charlotte be ahead of Louis and the rest. Nothing is going to change because of some petty bitterness. And other countries don’t have gossip personalities so obsessed with hating Harry as some kind of national sport.
Harry could also step down from the position, any time in the next couple of decades if he wishes. Imagine the temper tantrum Willie would throw if he couldn’t personally throw him out?
Lady D, I would love to see that! Hand that mess back and get on the right side of history! Remove your babies too. But i think the entire class establishment would join William in incandescence. They can’t let people just leave. As others have already said here, that kind of change threatens the very foundational logic of hereditary monarchy. And if one guy can leave- and renounce his position in the line of succession and his title as a prince- and still succeed, then it’s curtains for the royal family. The nrxt generation will have plenty of defectors. So, that won’t happen. But I can still dream…
Petty kings were not popular historically. William if he makes his first act as king to make his brothers life unpleasant and take titles today would show he is spiteful .
You can’t unroyal a royal. You can remove him from the line of succession, strip him of his titles but he is still the son of a king and will always be a prince.
Plus, this takes an act of parliament and they have bigger things to worry about. Harry himself said he would give up his title but the RF refused. And it’s so telling how they would much rather have a pedophile as a king than a man who married a bi racial American.
Does the daily fail think that removing Harry from the line of succession would affect his life in ANY WAY, because if they do they are more stupid and deranged than even I thought! Yes dears at the daily, get them to remove Harry from the line of succession and the whole house of Windsor FALLS
People have long memories!, they remember that within days of Diana having her HRH removed SHE WAS KILLED, no she didn’t die, SHE WAS KILLED. There is NO legal or moral precedent to remove Harry from the line of succession, so just STFU, because your sick little stories from your sick little writers, will NOT stop Harry raising funds for sentebale, equally, they will NOT stop Harry and invictus being a great success, but they are reminding the people of the UK, just how shallow, false and petty, the Royal family and YOU are
Oh, Mary, I love your writing, you give me hope and a big smile. Wouldn’t you just love to see the RF and all the rest’s faces when they see or hear him called Good King Harry? I truly think that’s what William is most afraid of, the very fact that many people think Harry would make a better king than Pegs. I know that will never happen, but it makes me smile to think of it keeping Willy up at night. I have said since he was a very little boy, that the wrong one was born first. And he proves it with out even knowing it. Thank you for all you do for others, Harry.
Talking of Bloodlines in the 19th Century the offspring of aristocrats that had ‘married out’ were sometimes referred to as ‘half breeds’ eg Winston Churchill. With the frightening rate of recessive genetic defects appearing and new understanding (Mendel) the strategy changed somewhat. Kate Middleton isn’t an aristocrat despite the bits of her family tree the RR dig up. We’ve all got those . Are the Wales children ‘half breeds’. I want to know..
Another day, another round of Sussex Derangement Syndrome. This is getting old.
And then what? Go on, do it.
Henry’s trip to Japan is an overwhelming success, a triumph judging by the hearty welcome and screams and benevolent press. So The Daily Mail is raging maaaad.
This gutter media is now blackmailing the British monarchy into removing Prince Harry from the line of succesion:
1- Charles has too much finesse to do it himself. His lifetime achievement was to neutralize Diana and turn a mistress into a Consort. So he won’t do a thing against Harry.
2- It will behoove William to demoting Harry from the line of succession as soon as he becomes king, which I can easily envision him carrying out – first and foremost out of sheer hatred against his brother and Meghan, then to honor a tacit plea deal with the press (you leave me and my mistresses out of the public eye, and I’ll be glad to oblige).
William (who is persuaded he is the supreme king of Africa, and has every American household enamored with him) might well be the one removing Harry from the line of succession. Mark my words.
Twist of history: The Commonwealth will instantly disintegrate and the British Parliament will have no choice – under the people’s pressure, but to declare the abolition of the monarchy, effective after King William’s death.
That fixation on Prince Henry’s status is a double-edged sword. I’m loving the outcome already. That’s why I look at all the shenanigans surrounding little George as a gigantic waste of energy.
If will is spiteful and vengeful he won’t be popular.Imo
“People always say that it would take an act of Parliament to remove royal titles” No it doesn’t.
Royal styles and titles are conferred by the Monarch and may be removed at will. So HRH and Prince/ss can be removed without reference to Parliament. Peerage titles, despite being granted by the King, are different. So Charles can take away Harry’s (or anyone else’s) HRH and Princely title. Peerage titles are still covered by existing rules for peers – which means they need an Act of Parliament to remove them. So the only thing Charles can’t take away is the “Duke of Sussex” title.
That’s why I believe William will take the Sussex children’s titles when he becomes king.
Yeah I can see that happening. If he is to become Monarch, he can very easily take away the Sussex children’s titles.
If he does it will open a can of worms imo
It will be questioned why his younger 2 children have titles.
Thank you. Charles would need to issue letters patent to remove Harry’s Prince and HRH, but he wouldn’t need anyone else’s approval to do that.
suugrpop, I can’t find anything about taking away the brf Prince or Princess titles. The HRH was bestowed in the letters patent, but they’re born a Prince or Princess. Isn’t it on their birth certificates? I’m trying to figure out the process. The Ducal title would have to go to Parliament as would any line of succession removal. I’m just not sure how the royal family would remove the Prince title for a boy or Princess for a girl if they are the Monarch’s children or grandchildren.
The only reason why any royal is born a Prince/Princess with HRH is because of a Letters Patent that was issued by the monarch, it isn’t a birthright, it’s what the monarch allows. George V in 1917 took away many people’s titles who were born a Prince/Princess with HRH. It’s very simple for a monarch to remove the titles Prince or Princess, if it is what they want to do. Charlotte and Louis weren’t supposed to be title Princess/Prince with an HRH but Queen Elizabeth stepped in and issued a LP to change that. If Prince George becomes King in the future and want’s to take away his siblings titles or hell give his nieces/nephews titles out of the blue, he very much can. Basically royal titles and styles are given by the monarch and can be taken away by a monarch.
@S&S, there aren’t many precedents, but the Germans from WWI are probably the best examples. Prince Ernst Augustus of Hanover was born a British prince and was also Duke of Cumberland and Teviotdale. He lost the status of a British prince with the 1917 letters patent, and then the dukedom was removed with the Deprivation of Titles Act 1917.
The call for removing Harry in the line of succession is the British rotas’ revenge because Harry was so good in Japan. And his next stop in Singapore scares the wits out of them that Harry could conquer Asia and this leaves them shaking in their shoes. So their MO is smear to destroy Harry at all costs. They are seething mad that he got a warm welcome and a very good coverage in Japan.
DM knows that Prince Harry would never be axed from the line of succession . But they bring this up just to needle Harry and to satisfy their base
What base??
The derangers, l would think.
Whoever coined “Willyum” needs to look at that last photo and sthu.
There’s a bill to give the Monarch powers to remove titles currently in its second reading in the House of Commons. In a nutshell, it has to go through multiple readings there, then multiple readings in the House of Lords, then to a committee for consideration of amendments, then to the Monarch. This could take a decade and it’s not high on anyone’s list of priorities since there are other more demanding things at stake like England is teetering on the verge of financial collapse, people are unable to pay rent, gas, food, get decent health care, a multitude of wayyyyy more serious issues than removing titles.
I wonder if the House of Lords wants to give the Monarch the power (by him/herself) to remove a title?
He is LITERALLY 5th in line. What are they saying (hoping?) that the entire Windor clan will be completely whiped out?! Crazy weird.
The Fail and the British royals keep telling us who they are. We believed them the first time.
Yes….
The Guardian Newspaper had Prince Harry’s image as the photograph of the day on
August 10, 2023.
What is interesting is that a gossip rag among others is confident in itself, since (with others) it controls the government and the Royal Family at the expense of democracy…
Why would it not be bold enough to call that Prince Harry be ‘punished’ because he does not want to be ‘consumed’ by the public, which in turn will be consumed by the Fail/Mail??
There are no boundaries wide enough…
@Tessa — I don’t think it will open up a can of worms. If William does take away the Sussex children’s titles when he is monarch, he is within his rights to do so. People can question why his younger 2 have titles (but then again would they really? Charlotte and Louis would be the children of a monarch) but it wouldn’t really matter.
Nobody questioned Elizabeth when she gave Charlotte and Louis titles.
Then he should also strip Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles. If he is only stripped his nephew and niece of their titles, he would come across as a bitter, hateful racist.
suugrpop,the Queen was not out to take Harry’s and Meghan’s titles away. She would realize that it would create a can of worms. William would not be universally applauded to say the least if he took titles from his niece and nephew out of spite. He might throw his weight around and not be a popular monarch and increase the strength of the republic movement. He may sabotage his own son George getting to the throne.
Sumi, I agree with you.
Wow. Eden is already imagining what could happen if an utter catastrophy occurred. Let’s recap.
In order for Harry to be king, the following have to occur:
Death of Charles (okay, he’s elderly.)
William
George
Charlotte
Louis.
Yes, Eden is salivating over the potential death of three little kids and what that could mean,
Also, he apparently would rather have a rapist than a man married to a biracial woman as king.
That says a lot. A. LOT.
What succession.?……dismantle the lot!
Northern Ireland is a sad cling on to what was essentially a colonial invasion of Ireland. A United Ireland is coming one day and until then the ‘cling ons’ are stopping a democratically elected Sinn Fein from being the ruling party in Northern Ireland’s Parliament and risk violence once more with the Good Friday agreement in danger of falling apart.
Sooner rather than later. There are more Catholics in N.I. than Protestants now. That and Brexit are pushing a united Ireland quickly.
I am rather intrigued by Harry’s travel jacket with the see-through sleeves. Is it just the top of the sleeves that are see-through, or are we only seeing the white t-shirt sleeve because it’s so visible through the fabric? Inquiring minds want to know! Maybe he found it in that travel store at the airport in Tokyo!
First, there are a lot of people between Harry and the throne so I wish them good health (truly).
Second and most importantly, what makes anyone think that Harry would ever choose to be King? He literally doesn’t want to be a working royal now as the “spare.” What makes them think he will ever take on the mantle of monarch. He would abdicate before he lets that happen. Are the UK journalists and so-called “experts” this stupid or are they just hoping their readers are? 🤔
Also this is the kind of dangerous redoric that puts Harry and family in harm’s way. Some insane person may read this and decide to take action to prevent Harry from becoming king by hurting him. These tabloids are a danger to Harry’s family and the fact that the BRF does nothing to stop them means they have signed off on the k*ll. I hope God continues to keep Harry and his family safe from all the nut jobs (including Harry’s pathetic BR family).