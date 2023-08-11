The Mail: Prince Harry should be removed from the line of succession next!

I genuinely believe that Buckingham Palace courtiers were a toxic blend of bored and petty, and they decided to organize a little counterprogramming for Prince Harry’s trip to Japan and Singapore this week. Basically, as soon as Harry arrived in Japan, the British media was suddenly full of stories about how the Royal.uk webmaster had removed Harry’s HRH-style from his page of achievements. Given how disorganized and racist Royal.uk is, it seems notable that they only completed that particular task this week. Plus, that story was packaged with quotes from King Charles’s biographer Robert Jobson, who basically admitted that the king will continue to play these games but he’s not going to do anything real, like remove the Sussex ducal title. So, these rancid people had their “fun.” But it’s not enough for the Mail:

Buckingham Palace’s decision to quietly cut Prince Harry’s HRH title from his website profile page last week was a ‘petty’ and ‘trivial’ move, that avoids the ‘big changes’ that really need to be made. That’s the view of the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, who was speaking on our royal talk show Palace Confidential.‘They should be going much further,’ he tells the programme. ‘What actually matters is that he’s still in the line of succession. God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our king. That should end, he should be removed from the line of succession and he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the king… why not remove him? It’s ridiculous to be doing petty things to the website – deal with the big things and make the big changes that matter.’

People always say that it would take an act of Parliament to remove royal titles, but what would it take to remove a prince from the line of succession? Especially when the prince has not been accused of a crime or done anything heinous. Harry literally prioritized his wife, his children and his mental health and the lunatics running the asylum over there are still trying to devise even more punishments. While I don’t pretend to understand the will of the British people, I kind of think it would go over like a ton of bricks if the king removed his own son from the line of succession. It would be especially bad considering Harry would be a much better king than his father or his brother. But again, what do I know.

Meanwhile, Harry’s Spare is still the #1 book of the year all across the UK, minus Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, the #1 nonfiction book was a cookbook. But everywhere else on Salt Island, people were reading Spare. Therein lies the problem for the Windsors, and why they’re still so hellbent on diminishing Harry.

