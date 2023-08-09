Prince Harry’s trip to Japan will not be derailed by all of this talk about his titles

Prince Harry is in Japan and he already did his appearance at the summit, but I swear, none of the (Western) photo agencies have any photos! I will include some social media embeds at the end of the post. He looked good though – a little bit tired, because jet lag kicks everybody’s ass, but he seemed happy and he got a great reception from what I can see. Meanwhile, wouldn’t you know, the Windsors and their keepers are desperately trying to get Harry’s attention by talking about his titles and HRH-style. In an earlier story, people pointed out that Royal.uk has edited out Harry’s HRH style. So what does King Charles’s biographer have to say about the “take away his title” wails?
It looks like King Charles will not be stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles anytime soon, says a royal expert. According to royal author Robert Jobson, a source close to the palace told him the monarch will not remove the pair’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as a special gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Jobson, who wrote “Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed,” said that even if Markle was to become president, her title being removed is “just not going to happen.”
“I was at Royal Ascot the other day and I met a source, who is quite close to the Royal Family,” Jobson told the Daily Express. “I said, ‘Well, what about all this stuff about stripping titles?’ If you’re going to have a President Meghan, then surely, they’re not going to want to have their royal titles and they will be kicked out of the line succession?’ I asked. And he absolutely categorically said, that’s just not going to happen.”
“So even though they’ve got their royal titles and people demanded they get rid of them, they’re going to lose that. The reality is there’s no point, they say, in changing that,” Jobson continued. “It’s just going to rock everybody and create a story that will shake the Hornet’s Nest again. And as a result, it’s not going to achieve anything. It’s definitely very unlikely that Harry will ever be King, so why play a problem?”
Considering Jobson’s connections to King Charles and Queen Camilla (Jobson is one of their favorites), I think it’s safe to say that this is coming from official channels in the king’s royal court. That being said, the “reasons” given here are false, not to mention stupid. These people accuse Americans of not understanding the royal family (we do, we see them as they are – a toxic soap opera), meanwhile they think that Meghan would just up and run for president, and that her title would be a factor either way. The real reason Charles isn’t going to do sh-t about H&M’s titles is because he’s too weak to confront the issue head-on, and it would lead to questions about why he’s punishing his son for marrying a Black woman, but not punishing Prince Andrew for rape, human trafficking and being an international sleaze.
Charles won’t take the titles because it sets a dangerous precedent. When William becomes king, I think he will because he’s that petty. By then it will be too late, though, because the Sussexes will have had 15+ years to build a recognizable brand.
I pray William does that, I’m sure he willl be ten times worst than Charles but that makes it all better. His reign will keep shortening.
Charles has no personal authority to remove royal and hereditary noble titles from anyone. HRH is a style rather than a title and this is entirely within the Monarch’s power. It is given to those royals who officially represent the Monarch.
Titles can only be removed following an Act of Parliament and a finding of ‘adhering to the King’s enemies in a time of war.’ In other words, treason.
Charles knows this and so does the government.
Wow! Thanks @anotherlily I didn’t know that. Which also means a lot of Brits don’t realise that the titles can only be removed because of an act of treason. That will be very hard to make stick considering Harry has a strong military record and the medals to prove it!
I still believe the reason the establishment will not take H&M’s titles is purely political. With the House of Lords looking more and more like a cesspit filled with greedy vipers, removing the Sussexes’ titles would give ammunition to those who want the HoL abolished.
And the last time Parliament did vote to strip anyone of their titles was during World War I, and those who lost their English titles were German princes.
I saw yesterday that Parliament was discussing a bill giving the king the power to remove titles, or was that a fake article?
@Harla no, that’s been discussed for a while now, maybe a few months? I’m not sure where the bill stands currently though but it is out there in some form or another I think. Unless every mention of it has been just completely made up, which is also possible.
There’s a much bigger issue at stake here. This family claim their right to a life of luxury and power based on their bloodlines and their titles. Charles would be foolish to start stripping blood princes of those titles, no matter what they’ve done or not done. It’s a dangerous precedent to set. If you can just ‘un-prince’ someone you can equally ‘un-king’ someone.
The HRH style has nothing to do with representing the monarch/y. The York sisters, who don’t represent the monarch, as in, not working royals, are styled HRH, because they inherited their princess titles from a male in the direct line of succession.
In UK royalty, the HRH style can be given to anyone born to a male titled person or married to a titled male person.
Hence why the York sisters have titles and are HRH (even with their mother being a commoner), but Zara and Peter Phillip are not styled HRH, because they are not titled, simple because their father is not a titles man and never became one (nothing to do with the often told lie that their mother princess Anne had chosen not to give them titles at birth).
So, to be clear, first comes the title, given via the male line, than comes the option of a HRH style.
@anotherlily … I thought Prince Harry was styled HRH at birth, just like William’s children.
I think this article is designed to stir up trouble for Harry and Meghan during their run of International events and travel over the next month. Have to make sure the usual lot of salty Brits are riled up when Harry and Meghan come to England in September for the Well Child event.
@Yvette, yes, he was, based on Letters Patent from…..1917? I think? It’s not directly tied to being a working royal but I guess the idea is there, that people with HRH would be working royals (was that even a thing in 1917?) because they were close enough to the monarch. obviously that changed over time. And yet, Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH, Edward is HRH and when he got married was not going to be a FT working royal and neither was Sophie, still HRH.
But, charles can remove HRH from Harry or Eugenie etc with a new letters patent.
HRH by letters patent are the style to be used by children and grand-children of the monarch. Harry is Charles’s legitimate son and he is the current monarch. I suppose he could issue letters patent removing a style that Harry has agreed not to use, but it would have to be specific to Harry since he cannot undo the fact that Harry is his son. Then the questions would be asked “why?” If the answer is that he is not a working royal anymore, then he has to remove HRH from Andrew, Beatrice, and Eugenie as well. Technically, Louise and James are entitled to use HRH as well. If working royal is not the reason, then it must be because Harry married a mixed race woman and together they are popular and successful without the support of the Windsors, moral or financial. It seems Charles never wanted Andrew’s daughters to be part of the “firm” but there was never any question of removing their titles which are theirs by birth and letters patent.
The 1917 letters patent was issued because there were a ton of cousins and some were born with Highness instead of HRH because Victoria had a ton of kids and then in turn had many. But when WWI meant that their first cousin was starting a war, George V limited the use of HRH.
Also prior to Elizabeth issuing a new letters patent, the 1917 one was limited solely to the first son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales. Only George would have gotten the HRH had they not amended it for all of William’s kids.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy — yes, I think the bill to give KFClll the power to remove titles is sitting in the House of Lords for its 2nd of 3 readings, then it has to go to Parliament for several more readings, then some sort of final review by the Privy Council. That being said, I think it will fall flat as a pancake because it will open up a whole can of worms vis-a-vis Andrew, whose sins are far more sinister than merely leaving the country due to death threats, a suicidal wife and a toxic family leaking to the gutter press.
@NIC919 … I thought the Letters Patent Queen Elizabeth submitted related to Charlotte in that she wouldn’t be passed over for Louis in the line of Succession just because she was a girl, as Princess Anne was in favor of Andrew. That is why Andrew was the Spare instead of Anne. With Queen Elizabeth’s Letters Patent, Charlotte is actually the Spare, but for some reason many people think Louis is the Spare. He is not.
And I also thought the Letters Patent gave Charlotte and Louis their HRH Princess and HRH Prince stylings and titles straight away instead of waiting until after they became the Monarch’s grandchildren. Otherwise, Charlotte and Louis would have had to wait for Charles to become King just like Archie and Lilibet. It is the first son of the Heir and/or the grandchildren of the sitting Monarch who receive the Prince and Princess titles.
There is a reason why Queen Elizabeth gave Anne the Princess Royal title and why other ‘eldest’ daughters of Monarchs had the title as well. I think it was the highest honor the eldest daughter of a British Monarch could hold because they were automatically passed over in the line of Succession for the next male child, whose children (look at Harry’s children and Andrew’s children) are in the line of Succession after their father.
I think Queen Elizabeth’s Letters Patent put an end to that, starting with Charlotte and all future daughters of Monarchs/Heirs born second.
But I could be wrong in my interpretation of articles written after Queen Elizabeth’s Letters Patent.
IF William becomes king. I’d say the possibility of that grows smaller every day.
Much ado about nothing.
“Never go against the family.”
God, this hypothetical “Meghan as president” shit again. Why are they so f–king obsessed with the idea of her entering politics? FFS, it’s like they can’t comprehend that an intelligent, ambitious woman might not be a power-hungry she-wolf.
I don’t think Meghan entering politics would make her “a power hungry she-wolf”. That’s probably what the British media thinks which is why they keep randomly inserting it in every one of their crazy narratives.
They use the Meghan running for President storyline because they are trying to stoke the fears of the racists American voters who lost their ever loving minds when black Obama became president. They know their followers are so easily influenced through their worst fears and for them it’s that the “woke” intelligent Duchess of color who is married to their charismatic white prince would be in a position that she is the leader of the free world. There worse fear was that a black man would some day become president, that happened. That created the push to prevent their next fear that a woman would become president which gave us sour orange juice in office for four years. Then there was the fear of a black woman vice president, that happened. So now their push is to prevent any possible women of color taking the ultimate spot of President of the United States. So they are pushing the attacks on any WOC who appears to be a threat of really winning if they even considered running. Meghan has no intentions of running but they are so scared they are swinging in all directions.
@miranda, because they think every woman is like kate. Desperate for position and power
As most Kate ‘fans’ (AKA Meghan haters) are Drumpfers? They think women should be barefoot, pregnant, and silent.
@Miranda because they want her to be abused.
Meghan is a private citizen and there is no reason for her to be mentioned in the US media unless she is promoting a project. By claiming she’s political and “woke” they want to loop in Fox and the maga crew so they will go after her. Its why they invite Megyn Kelly on Brit TV, interview Candice Owens and in general try to get conservatives to bash Meghan. They want to turn her into a political hate figure in the US like they did in the UK. Plus in the USA you can attack a politician in a way you can’t with a private citizen.
Lol it doesn’t work because the MAGA crew doesn’t give $hit about the royals and neither do the fox newscasters. Also the things they complain about with Meghan are things we admire here. Meghan being a former actress, not staying in her place, making money and wearing pants is a good thing here. So they have failed in turning her into a hate figure. Meghan is considered a rich and famous celebrity with the midas touch here not a politician.
They use this story line to rile up racists who are terrified of any black, biracial woman having power and/or liking herself. Right wing news orgs trot out the Michelle Obama is going to run for POTUS lie for the same purpose.
Well, how about Andrew’s HRH? BRF tries hard to pretend the rape never happened and H&M are real villains and criminals here. I hope there are journalists keen on reminding everyone about this hypocrisy. Go Harry!
The worst thing is that some bots go in for victim shaming to try to give Andrew a free pass. And it is just evil when media people out the sussexes in the same category as andrew
I think Harry had a bigger airport crowd than the rest of them get for announced appearances, if you exclude the protesters. I’m glad I don’t have to face that level of public scrutiny after coming off a very long flight.
I really wonder what’s holding up Charles cause it’s not his spine.
It’s the puppet strings.
@s808 and @Scooby Gang
Brilliant! Brilliant!
@s808 LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL that one made me snort my water 🙂
I think Harry could care less. People know who Harry is and they like him for his character and his giving heart. Chuckle’s won’t remove his title because then what about the pedo. This is just nonsense to try and distract from what Harry is doing now and the Invictus games coming soon.
Lol! I see some covert promotion of Jobson’s book. So basically Charles has recognised the push back he is seeing from the people. Remember when Prince changed his name to a symbol people still called him Prince, so stripping them of their titles will not damage them, it’s more likely to Damage Charles. What is Jobson up to this 3rd article from him in so many days, is see he is pushing the President Meghan thing again
Both of Jobo books tank, Cain at 40, and King Chucky. So it’s all sour grapes from him, proving no one give a damn about Cain and Chucky.
Meghan never talked if going Into politics just media fantasy.the she wants to be president spin goes on and on
Why do this salty idiots keep talking about her wanting to be POTUS when she has never voiced an interest in politics? I swear they are all hallucinating most of the time.
Weirdly I believe this – not the BS about Meghan as president, that’s the RRs wet dream, not reality. But that removing the titles would “play a problem” especially as Andrew continues to swan about as the Duke of York. I think Charles WANTS to yank the titles because he seems hell bent on taking everything he can from Harry, but I don’t think he ever will.
William, on the other hand…..
William might just get a 400 page reminder of why he doesn’t want to do that:)
Exactly!
I don’t think they touch the issue of the removal of HRH or titles until Andrew is gone. But William will likely push for it after that happens.
He’s going to be even worse than Charles and I don’t think many realize that. Charles is petty but made efforts to prepare and maintain engagements. William is not doing a fraction of what his father did as PoW and he’s always wanting the top spot, e.g. tribute to queen to “look forward”.
I don’t care who decides to do this, there are still going to be people who will remind them that Edward kept all of his titles. All of his titles. He was a traitor, and all they did was (finally) sideline him. And, watch him closely.
William will be in the same position as KFC today. He’ll have Edward’s and Andrew’s titles to contend with. He will also have the problem of doing the deed itself. They have to realize that opening up that can of worms means the next Monarch can do the same whenever they feels like it. That’s a dangerous position to be in if the continuation of the Monarchy is the goal.
I really hope one of them is dumb enough to take this on. Please, give us all the chance to remind everyone that you let the nazi and pedophile keep their titles, but HARRY’s titles are the hill you want to die on. Surely that would end this shitshow?
I’ve only seen a couple of videos and a few pictures from today’s event so far but in each one Harry looks so full with joy. He really is living his best life and it’s something else to see the logos for Sentabale and Invictus behind him at this summit. This man created his first charity Sentabale at just 19 years old. NINETEEN. It’s amazing to see how he’s continued to found so many impactful nonprofits over the years and no matter what they call him they can’t take away the work he’s done and the legacy that work will leave behind.
Charles, like his late mother, is going to do absolutely nothing. Both hoping the next person *sorts* it out, so yes — this absolutely 100% will be kicked down to W
Charles LOVES kinging too much and knows the goodwill extended to him after his mother’s death is very swiftly coming to an end. The depravity SMDH
If titles are taken it would open up a can of worms. It would bring up questions why all Williams children need titles. If will removes Harry’s titles there would be questions as to why Williams two younger children have titles.
They swear Harry and Meghan need them to make headlines but here they come with this title nonsense that was suppose to have been settled when is doing press in Japan.
The whole “If Megan becomes president” lines is what cracks me up. If anyone is on TikTok, check out Meredith Constant’s analysis of where the “Megan runs for president” story came from and who is pushing it. If Megan has an eye on a political run, I wouldn’t find fault, I just don’t think that is where she is going to put her energy. The British press literally have zero imagination — if Megan is “failing” at Hollywood (their narrative, not mine), then she must only want to be president. The press should just hire some DND players and just come up with an entertaining storyline… at least it would be somewhat fanciful AND interesting.
Meredith is great! I love her.
If you look at the Royal Family website the ‘members of the royal family’ section none of the royal family are listed with the HRH style. I think this is new. Also, the title ‘Majesty’ is not used for the King and Queen.
They do use “his majesty” – On the “About the King” page it refers to him as King Charles III and then as “his majesty” for the rest. Same with Camilla’s page. but the biography page does not seem to have been updated for charles and refers to him as Prince of Wales.
But you’re right about the HRH, no one on the line of succession page is referred to as HRH and I didn’t see it really used elsewhere in a quick perusal. they used to use it, right?
ETA they do use it to refer to william in his biography section, but not the main page.
Yes, they are still using it in the details. I’m not sure now if it used to appear on the first page. However, the tabloids seem to think there has been a recent removal of this style for Harry.
Another change is that Meghan’s entry is much shorter. There are no details about the work she did and continues to do. However Harry’s remains with full details. In fact Harry’s section is vastly more impressive than William’s.
Haha that stood out to me as well!! Harry comes off as so much more impressive than William (which was, of course, part of the problem.)
I feel pretty sure it used to appear on the main page, but i’m not 100% certain.
Harry and Meghan are booked and busy. Harry’s birth Family sycophants are busy stirring a dead flower pot. The impact this young man is having is just the beginning for someone who created his 1st powerful initiative at the age of 19 and will just be turning 39 in a month. They will never be able to steal this couples shine and will always be following their glow with nonsense.
Jobson is an idiot. But Kaiser is right, he got that information directly from Charles or Camilla. Given that Harry offered to give the titles, Charles taking away the titles is not going to do anything to him, it will just confirm Charles’ pettiness and racism.
HRH is not a title, it is a style traditionally used for those royals who undertake duties on behalf of the Monarch. Harry’s position is the same as Andrew’s in that he has ‘stepped back ‘ from official duties. The tabloids are being wilfully ignorant in their reporting.
The impression I’m getting is that Charles and his advisors, including those in the government, are looking for some way of officially acknowledging Harry’s continued charitable work . They can’t ignore the facts. Harry is an impressive man.
‘traditionally used’? Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals. Nor is racist Princess Michael of Kent an official working royal. Don’t see people calling for the removal of either HRH or titles from them, or excusing the fact that all three (plus Prince Michael of Kent) use their HRH and titles in their private working lives.
anotherlily: Harry’s already agreed not to use HRH so deleting it from the website won’t a big deal for him. And as notasugarehere has said non-working royals are known as HRH. I don’t have your impression. Harry’s work will only be acknowledged by the Royal Family if he returns to the fold. They will and have done all they can to ignore his work. They didn’t acknowledge the Invictus Games last year because Harry is no longer a working royal.
Unelected defacto heads of the military not acknowledging an event for wounded service men and women? They didn’t have to mention Harry’s part in it, but no royal mention of IG at all last time around? That’s a personal, abusive, petty choice.
Chucky and his side clowns make me tired. Harry and Meghan are not sitting around thinking about that toxic hell hole and how many more ways it wants to dream up other punishments to Harry for marrying, loving and choosing his black wife and his children over them and their racist, heartless behinds. Harry and Meghan are living and trying to do good in this world. I feel sad for chucky and willy. All the toys in the world in their playroom and still not happy.
The royal family and the rotas are jealous as usual because Harry is making waves in Japan and was welcomed with much enthusiasm and respect. They’re seething now.
They saw that promo video from Suits about who on the cast would be a good president and everyone said Meghan and have run it to the ground. They know she has no interest in running for office but they want to use it to stoke the fears of racist right-wingers. Also to legitimately harass her in the name of “public interest.”
Really? If the British media can’t tell the difference between a casual interview question posed to a television show cast and a declaration of intent by a prospective candidate, then they have far more problems than I thought they had.
All this anger, resentment, and harassment because HRH Prince Harry chose to love a Black woman and left to protect her and their children from further torment and hostility? All of this because he won’t let them continue to racially abuse his family? Good god, the racism and hate run deep and strong in that family and – to be honest – on Salty Isle. The attacks will never end, even if the royals manage to bring some harm to the Sussexes. Harry has committed the unpardonable.
The sexual predator Andrew, on the other hand, is in good stead with the Royal Family. His HRH will remain safe. White supremacy is one hell of a drug!
If Harry lost his Duke of Sussex title, he would still be Prince Harry and Meghan would be Princess Henry. That’s another reason why they won’t strip Harry of the Duke of Sussex title.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but if Harry lost the Duke of Sussex title, doesn’t it automatically go to Archie?
In the Tudor era there was a lot of cancelling dukedoms and the direct heir did not get it because they made the dukedom extinct. It’s unlikely the British Parliament in its current composition would give the title to Archie.
I believe that Archie automatically gets it unless they make the title extinct. Parliament does not have the power to remove the title from Archie otherwise. I don’t know who has the power to do that but it’s probably the monarch. Parliament does not give out titles- the monarch does. All hereditary heirs would be affected unless they passed a special bill against Archie, and I don’t think that would be within their power either unless he committed treason or something horrific.
Prince Harry at the conference (via Omid Scobie}:
““The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport.”
I love this man.
This shows the level of intelligence H has; its the same with Meghan, the ability for critical analysis of issues and seeing/making the conceptual links when making speeches.
Harry is effing hot. That is all.
Harry, like Meghan and like his mother, just lights up every space he’s in.
As for Meghan’s future, when has she ever indicated she wanted to go into politics? Even if she did want this — and she hasn’t given any indication that she does — California is crowded with already established political figures (Newsom, Porter, Swalwell, Schiff, Aguilar, Lee, Lieu, Chu, VP Harris, etc.).
The Sussexes are serving in different ways.
From the moment the bm started pushing Meghan and politics, I have been rolling my eyes. Going into politics would LIMIT her. Outside of politics she and Harry can do what they want and not answer to anyone but their partnerships and employees. The bm are just filling columns. Clueless Scribblers all of them.
PRESIDENT?!? Lol do they even know how complementary this line of thinking is lolll ssshhhh don’t tell them lol