The Windsors’ official website has removed Prince Harry’s ‘HRH’ style from his section

The only time I’ve checked on Royal.uk is when we covered all of the stories about the British royal family making a point of snubbing a baby. That was in 2021 through this year – the royal webmasters decided that Lilibet Diana shouldn’t be added to the royal family’s official website for more than seven weeks after her birth, then following QEII’s death last September, those same racist webmasters didn’t update Lili and Archie’s titles when they were updating everyone else’s. It wasn’t until March of this year that the line of succession included “Princess Lilibet” and “Prince Archie.” Anyway, long story short, there’s more bullsh-t on Royal.uk.
Prince Harry’s page on the royal family’s website was just updated to remove references to his “His Royal Highness” title.
After Express reported on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was still being called “His Royal Highness” in his bio, the outlet noticed on Tuesday that the page had been updated to remove the two references to the title.
Both references were tied to Harry’s work to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in 2016. The title is now replaced with “the Duke or the Duke of Sussex” — although he did not receive his dukedom from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth until his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.
The royal family’s website has not been completely updated following the death of Queen Elizabeth. As Express pointed out last week, Queen Elizabeth was still referred to as the current monarch, King Charles was called “the Prince of Wales” and Queen Camilla was still being styled as “the Duchess of Cornwall.”
Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by Express: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”
The thing is… this didn’t need to be updated whatsoever. Harry’s HRH was not removed, neither was Meghan’s. They voluntarily agreed to NOT USE their HRH styles when they stepped down/were forced out as working royals. The HRHs are still there, because King Charles doesn’t have the stones to actually remove them formally. So this is his weaksauce way of giving some red meat to the people braying for him to “punish” Harry. Speaking of, we still don’t know for sure if Charles intentionally snubbed the Sussexes for some kind of private ceremony for QEII’s death-anniversary, but Page Six claims that Harry and Meghan will “pay respects” to QEII in their own way next month.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on honoring the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death “in their own way” after not making the invitation list for the royal family’s forthcoming Balmoral Castle gathering.
“They will of course acknowledge and pay their respects to Her Majesty in their own way,” a source with direct knowledge tells Page Six exclusively while confirming that the couple “haven’t received any information or invitation to plans marking the anniversary of her death.”
However, the insider notes that the memorial at the Scottish estate is not a formal royal event.
“I know the palace has said nothing official is happening,” the source shares, adding that honoring the late Queen is very “personal.”
Harry adored his grandmother and grandfather, but I doubt he cares about whatever soap opera storyline is playing out in Scotland right now. I believe that Charles didn’t invite the Sussexes or contact them at all – I think contact completely ceased immediately following the coronation.
The HRH stylings controversy is so stupid. They throw their fellow racists a bone every once in a while so they can feel like they achieved a victory. Well then, congrats, I guess?
And show themselves not only to be petty boobs but also incompetent arses.
They are incompetent. I will give them credit. They wont remove Queen Elizabeth2 because it gives them deniability. The wont update camilla because she was suppose to stay princess consort. I cant rember which royal said it but it was said. Making her queen consort at the last minute was a betraly to the church, aristo’s, and other stakeholders.
The courtiers are unrivaled in their pettiness.
HrH or no HRH, all of them put together can’t measure up to prince Harry.
No lie ever been told. That’s it in a nutshell. Next…..
The Royal family/Firm are vindictive. The king had his way with Camilla, and Andrew with the pretty little birds. Harry, however was horrified and bereft of his mother. Megan is the best thing ever for Harry.
Their petty, racist, desperate clinging to the last vestiges of an obsolete institution are pitiful, and I hate for Harry that they keep trying to hurt him. All that said, Harry is an American now, and more powerful than he ever would have been as William’s spare/George’s uncle. He’ll always been Prince Harry to us, but HRH has no meaning here either way.
Bots cheer but they did not lose the
H R H . They cannot use it on business enterprises. Charles did not take this away .
That’s what so funny and bizarre about comments on other sites. They think Harry and Meghan lost their HRH titles when it’s just a website change. Nothing has changed. I kind of do wish that they do lose their titles. For some reason people think they will fall off the face of the earth if it happens. It would only make them bigger and more noticeable since nothing would happen to Andrew.
I suspect randy andy would go nuclear if they tried this **** with him. I’m going to bet he’s not moving out of RL.
Only in the UK media and amongst the royalist and haters this is a thing. To royalty, govts and dignitaries worldwide, they are still referred to as HRH in formal capacities, because they are still members of the UK royal family and their titles are not removed.
I remember last year at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, the Dutch Prime Minister welcommed Prince Harry by his official style, as Your Royal Highness. Same happened in Düsseldorf last year at the offical lounch and 1 year ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games. Speakers at the different events referred to him as HRH in German and English.
Yet Andrew can use all his titles.
Maybe Andrew could sell some of his trinkets of medals to help fund his lifestyle and fix up his dump of RL!!
So the palace couldn’t bother to update Lilly and Archie titles for months Lilly wasn’t added to list of succession for a long time. But with the quickness they can remove Harry HRH on the website. The pettiness of the racist royal family is unbelievable.
So they waited until he was attending the summit in Japan to try to what? Shame him, hurt him, embarrass him? Are they understanding yet that he left and doesn’t seem to miss any of this stuff.
personally, I think they are really so desperate to be relevant that they waited until he was visible somewhere and removed the HRH to attract attention.
@anita, exactly, it’s a case of “how dare Harry have a life away from our control, and how dare the media mention him in ANY positive way, ha take that Harry!” and our Harry just ignores them even more in fact, if he wasn’t so polite, he could have just posted a two fingered emoji, with the word AND next to it 😊
At this point charlie and his courtiers are like gnats occasionally flitting around Harry’s head, unfortunately for them he has a fly swatter.
Every time Chucky, the Palaces & Media pull a stunt like this to “make Harry & Meghan appear small” it ALWAYS backfires on them. It’s the monarchy, the Crown that looks small when they do this crap, not Harry, not Meghan.
Harry doesn’t suffer when they do this. He DGAF. The monarchy, that they supposedly all worship and cannot live without, is the one that is degraded, humiliated, and rendered useless by these tabloid attacks.
Tabloids and courtiers call themselves Royalists but they’re actively destroying the monarchy better than Republic could.
They are making it real easy to grasp how they were never anointed by God to be in power and at any moment any one in that family can be unanointed/ kicked out etc etc. Isnt that the whole grift. God should be the only able to remove titles etc
This is common ppl behavior :/
Yup, because they pull stunts like this every time Harry is out doing something that brings him some visible attention. They’re desperate to embarrass him in front of organizations and other countries. But the joke’s on them because he doesn’t care.
Not only does Harry NOT care but it doesn’t have the effect that they think it does!!! There will still be organizations and other big players in the world that have seen that Harry brings results, stands behind his commitments and they will STILL choose Harry over the lot of grifters in Salty Island.
They simply look like the petty, vindictive and jealous fools that they are!!
GO forward, our Good King Harry!!!!
What still boggles the mind is 3 YEARS on they are still engaging in these petty moves and is unaware of how petty it makes them look. I just dont get it, is their bubble really that opaque?
Once again they are shooting themselves in the foot. Harry is attending summits and the HRHs are in Salt Island looking like the duds they have always been. He is Harry he never needed the HRH and now you have pulled this “punishment” it will be EVEN MORE OBVIOUS LOL
This HRH nonsense is a distraction piece! Harry has arrived in Japan without any boos, eggs and yellow placards. He is working to raise awareness for his charity on a world stage. While the royals with “titles” are on a two possibly three month holiday at the expense of the taxpayers.
As a Brit. I’d much rather see some news on why Charlotte Owen was given a “title” and why Michelle Mone still has hers, and don’t get me started on the “partygate” and Russian lords. As I said all this title nonsense is a huge distraction to the real wrong-doings in this country.
YES!!! Charlotte Owen – what’s all that about then. Daughter? Mistress? His first wife was Allegra Mostyn-Owen – surely that’s too obvious?
The UK’s become a mean little hell-hole where ministers get away with telling migrants to eff off back to France. & number 10 supports him!!! It’s unutterably depressing & we’ve got years of this to go.
Ditto. The charlotte owens appointment is wild.
Ooohhhh….. I am not familiar with this bit of damaging news!! I am going to have to read up so I can catch up!!!
Thank you guys!!
My gawd!!! How incompetent was BoZo that he granted honours to one unqualified staffers and one supplier of PPE!! BoZo granted Ms. Owen a Baroness in addition to an automatic entry into the House of Lords?? Ms. Owen was employed for 2 years and 2 months but I guess when you are in cahoots for deflecting from an accusation of conducting parties during the lockdown you are handsomely paid in spades…????
And then we have Ms. Mone whose own PR firm that promised as stated by the founder of the PR agency,“ Mark Borkowski, has said “it is possible to ‘uncancel’ a person.” apparently hasn’t been able to meet her “needs” as he has severed ties with her!!
Un-f’ing believable!!!
@ Laura D, every time I read a story about the struggles that you and every other Brit that is active on CB, I hurt inside. ☹️☹️
You guys have been facing an uphill battle due to the incompetency of your government and its machinations, from Brexit, NHS funding for staff, and inflation. The gutting a number of critical social programs, PM, Parliament, bags of cash, the granting of citizenship for oligarchs and other nefarious people and the incompetency all surrounding it.
Then you have the face of your country creating heaps of negative press and actions against H&M. I am eager for the day that you all become a Republic and dump those useless, petty, and lazy royals too!!
I think all this petty bullshit seems to be a desperate attempt to bait Harry into lashing out in a William-esque way, just so the RR will have something to write about. It’s not going to work.
Removing any mention of “His Royal Highness” in regard to Harry speaks of deep deep petty. And yet the same person can’t stir themselves to update the pages about the late Queen? An ADC told me years ago… there are courtiers at St James Palace who think THEY who are more grand than the actual Royals.
So obviously this is BS because Harry no longer uses his HRH (which is stupid anyway, as Beatrice and Eugenie still use theirs, and HRH has never been tied to being a working royal) so this is just something else to use to beat harry with.
But this – “After Express reported on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was still being called “His Royal Highness” in his bio, the outlet noticed on Tuesday that the page had been updated to remove the two references to the title”.
So literally a tabloid made a point of running a story about the HRH on the website and the palace almost immediately reacted by updating the website, thus giving the tabs more red meat? What was it they said in their docuseries, they don’t report the news, they make the news? The Express really demanded that the palace jump and the palace did.
They resort to nonsense like editing a web page because the only way to remove the HRH would be a letters patent, which has to be made public and published as all legal instruments are. And removing it from Harry and not Andrew, or even the non working York girls is a huge disaster waiting to happen for that family.
So, the website is misleading, and not entirely trustworthy. It is a reflection of the pettiness and dysfunction at the head of the family.
A labour member of parliament is pushing a private members Bill – a bill to give the monarch powers to remove titles under own iniative or following the recommendation of a joint committee.
https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3289
How far it will get depends on how much stirring takes place. Currently it is waiting for 2nd of 3 readings in the house of commons. Then 3 readings in the House of Lords. Finally the Royal Assent.
@debbie a labour member from York. Could this be directed at andrew under the cover of sussex. Cant attack andrew out in the open but they can pretend its about harry. Lets see how far this goes. A lot of things directed at sussex seems meant for York/andrew.
Harry is so far above his family and doesn’t need a title for people to see that. The tabloids have nothing and will do anything to try and make fetch happen. Harry has moved on and is living his life and thriving and the land of make believe is furious.
Chucky’s hands looks like they’re going to blow up like the cactus trees in Arizona.
Harry and Nacho received a great welcome at the airport in Japan and the conference looks well attended.
When Cain visited Scotland, so many barricades and 4 people attended, the same with Cowmilla, only a few old people.
Harry said they’re moving on, and I think they’ve.
The Windsors silly games only matter to their enablers.
I’ve missed just how jealous Charles is of Harry’s popularity, especially while his own seems to be tanking. I don’t know why I didn’t see it when it was always known that he was bitter and jealous of Diana. I think Charles is bitter Harry left while everything Harry has done has been massively popular. Crowds gather for Harry but Charles gets protesters. Charles is just as mean and spiteful as the orange one. Maybe all of that bitterness is why his looks have changed so much.
Charles is very narcissistic. His outrage at Diana stealing attention he thought belonged to him was just the beginning. I agree he is jealous of his popular son too.
@ Brassy Rebel, Charles IS a narcissistic in every possible view. (And Burger King didn’t fall too far from the tree as well!!)
KFCIII is seething with anger that Harry has the heart, support and admiration across the globe!!!! It eats at KFCIII’s that Harry has the charisma, charm, statesmanship, poise and the outpouring of love and admiration that Harry draws WORLDWIDE!!!
Harry is everything that they ARE both desperate to have!!!
Maybe if KFCIII would look inside himself and stop being a sh!t father he might be seen in a different light. Though I expect hell to freeze over first.
not that this is in any way the same, but my MIL passed away and to mark the 1 year anniversary, my husband’s family was doing a big dinner, my BIL was even flying in from AZ. The way my husband & I found out? My BIL asked if he could stay with us when he came in. I told my husband’s sister, who organized it all, and she said they were doing the dinner. We were not invited. As it turns out, he couldn’t make it and the dinner was cancelled, but still. Same with her last birthday….they had a family party at the house the day after, they did not invite us and when we said we were coming to see her on her birthday, I was told not to as they were taking her to dinner. Again, we were not invited. For that, I will never forgive them. Not the same as this, but families can really be horrible all over.
I’m so sorry you are having to deal with this kind of foolishness. And yes, your story is similar to the foolishness Harry gets from his birth family.
I think that’s something the BRF and BM don’t seem to understand: Harry talking about his dysfunctional family in SPARE hit a lot of people in the feels because so many of us deal with shitty family behavior. The continuing abuse from his family makes Harry even more relatable.
Also, I’ve seen a small bump in people who read SPARE and who have started talking about their own family dysfunction. Harry is literally helping bring this topic to the forefront and helping people talk about it.
On a personal note, the relationship between my brother and me is extremely similar to the one of Harry and William. Watching how Harry navigates it, his father’s shittery, and the media’s helping William abuse Harry in the papers has been helpful to me.
I hate that Harry (and the rest of us) is having to deal with this but it helps to know we are not alone.
That is why I’ve followed Harry’s story so closely — I can relate to so many of the family dynamics in it. Ours are small scale, but even without crowns, riches and estates at stake, families can be terribly cruel to each other.
All of this BS from the BM and RF is just to try and get a response from Harry. It won’t work. I don’t think he gives 2 fig about titles at this point.
The Royal Family are very reactionary and just bad at optics.
I know, it’s like the Windsors keep screaming “Pay attention to us hurting you!” And in the meantime, Harry is trying to raise money for charity while the Windsors are… busy being petty. That’s the difference between them.
Harry doesn’t need a title. Everyone knows who he is.
But Harry is still HRH no matter how they twist it. He’s the son of the king.
Jealousy and bitterness rule Chuck and the Pegster. The goodwill that Harry generates could shower on Britain and the crown, but instead they wallow in spiteful ways to try to hurt Harry. My reaction is eff them. Harry doesn’t need them and he certainly doesn’t need an HRH for people to give him respect.
More and more respect for the Windsors dissipates.
What respect existed in the first place ?
Harry couldn’t give a rats ass about any of this pettiness
I love the way the Sussex squad are calling Nacho his brother .that must hurt lil Willy
And to p*ss them off even more, I hope whomever introduces H&M at the IG does so using their HRHs!
Well, all it shows is that the Windsors are STILL thinking about Harry, they’re STILL pissed at him for leaving, and they still want harm to come to him to “teach him a lesson.” Also, the first thing I thought of while reading the headline “The Windsors’s Official Website Has Removed Prince Harry’s HRH Style from his Section” — while leaving Peado Andrew’s intact was: “Typical.” These people really keep showing their values at every turn.
I question the timing . They could not do it while Queen Elizabeth was alive. The late Queen decided that they should not use the HRH since they are not working in Her Majesty service. They still hold the HRH titles which is held in abeyance. Therefore the Queen did not delete their HRH titles in the royal website.
Sure, all the things they haven’t gotten around to changing yet , however Harry titles should be first on the list . Chucky and his nitwits are sad little clowns
Hmmm, I wonder if this has anything to do with Prince Harry’s lawsuits and future court appearances?
“Mr Sherborne first dealt with the all important matter of how to address this most rare of witnesses. “There is a protocol,” he explained before suggesting that in the first instance, the Duke should be referred to as “Your Royal Highness” but that after that, his “personal preference” was simply, Prince Harry.”
Yes, my thought exactly, said something similar earlier but couldnt remember the exact details. Thanks! for the reminder.
I’m sure it chafes the rr & brf no end that Harry must be addressed properly in a formal setting – because protocol, you know. Hah! And to twist the knife, he magnanimously gave them permission to address him as Prince Harry after the formal acknowledgement of his royal status.
I can only imagine the satisfaction Mr. Sherborne felt making this important statement.
No, because this doesn’t change that he’s a HRH.
Of course they did. The courtiers are running out of ways to distract from HRH Prince Harry’s public appearances. They keep drumming up new ways to humiliate Harry and embarrass him on the world stage, but their efforts slip off him like water off a duck’s back. They try to dim his shine, but he only radiates brighter.
I guess Will’s head will be exploding during the Invictus Games. We’ll see another set of stupid antics coming from BP because jealous, lame, angry Will and Charles will continue to try tp “punish” Harry for his immense popularity. Too bad, keep trying – they can never compete with #GoodKingHarry.
Petty little people
Exactly! It truly bothered these petty immature hateful people that his HRH was read out in court and this is the shady underhand 💩 you can count on from the BRF. What an absolute disgrace these people are.
Only in the UK media and amongst the royalist and haters this is a thing. To royalty, govts and dignitaries worldwide, they are still referred to as HRH in formal capacities, because they are still members of the UK royal family and their titles are not removed.
I remember last year at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, the Dutch Prime Minister welcommed Prince Harry by his official style, as Your Royal Highness. Same happened in Düsseldorf last year at the offical lounch and 1 year ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games. Speakers at the different events referred to him as HRH in German and English.
What a clownshow! LOL
The summer doldrums. Kate hiding out with CarolE and the kids on a beach somewhere, while William is off in Tuscany or the South of France with his aristocratic bros or hiding out in Africa with Jecca. Meanwhile, Good King Harry is in the spotlight so the rags have to take away something from him for sport. How juvenile.
Honestly I read this yesterday and it p’ssed me for in its pettiness in trying STILL take things from Harry. My understanding was they kept their HRHs but would not use them except in formal circumstances; eg. the court case where I believe there was uncertainty about how to refer to him and it was clarified that it was HRH…. I wondered if that’s why they did this – but thanks for the clarification that it has to be formally removed. That man is pure, adulterated —. The only reason he is truly mad at H is because H told the truth about his consort, or at least confirmed what most already knew. charlie living up to his namesake who never said a bad thing but also never did a wise thing.
“Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”
Just another example of how the firm is just a clown car in fancy dress. They had years (YEARS!) to work on getting new pages ready. It’s not like there was any mystery about who the next monarch would be. It’s not that hard to make changes, or even create whole new pages, and just have them sitting on a server waiting for the day they were needed. Switching out live pages with the new ones would take minutes at most. Honestly, it should have been done on the day of the coronation at the latest.
p.s. Who cares about the HRH. The less Harry is associated with that wretched institution the better.
They can pull crap like this, but there’s no changing the reality that Harry is more of a king than his father ever will be.
I imagine that during the Invictus Games neither KFC nor the feckless Burger King will make mention of the brave British team players or congratulate them AT ALL. Just *crickets*. That is a level of petty, bitter childishness that goes way beyond removing an HRH from the friggin’ royal website…ignoring their own military members who have suffered grievous injuries protecting their country and this is how the BRF thanks them. Fucking cruel wankers…
@Jaded it can’t be repeated enough times that these brave men and women fight for KING/QUEEN and country. Which is why I get so angry when our “senior” royals ignore the good work the IGs does in trying to give injured servicemen and women a sense of purpose. Instead of going over to Germany or wishing “their” wounded warriors good luck Charles and ToB will ignore the games and make up headlines about Harry’s betrayal of the BRF.
@Jaded, this is precisely what happened last year. Not a word of salutations from BP or KP to the British athletes…all because they resent Harry so much. Why the British people continue to allow this petty, miserable family to lord over them confounds me. KC3 is too vindictive and envious to wish his own subjects good luck…all because he resents his son?
Make it make sense.
Who’s to say if Harry himself asked for it to be removed from suggestions from his legal, PR or mental health teams? It might be a form of moving forward.
Wait so if I’m getting this straight, the website still has QE2 as the monarch and Chuckles and Cams are PoW and DoC, but they removed the HRH from Harry?
Did they correct the other stuff? This is so obviously petty!
Yes, they did correct it! Charles is listed as King now.
Thanks for saving me a trip to the royal website, Becks.
I was on there earlier when @anotherlily and I were discussing this somewhere on here. And like she pointed out…..Harry’s section is a lot more impressive than William’s, even without the HRH.
What’s a title when there is no substance behind it? All these petty stories to ding Prince Harry merely says more about a flawed royal institution. Harry is fine.
Well, the brf continues to show the world who they are. When will they understand that it’s this type of thing that erodes respect? H&M still hold the HRH title. I bet they will be using it the next time he’s testifying in a trial.
People who have read Spare will have a pretty good idea what’s going on. This is another way that they can make sure Harry knows his spare place in the family. Yes, the FAMILY. This isn’t about the Monarchy at all. That’s what people see. If KFC wants to be seen as some world stateman/head of state, he just helped shoot himself in the foot.
Free advice. Leave H&M and their children alone. That’s it, Chuck. Oh … it would be a mistake to actually take the HRH away. Trust me, there are too many people willing to talk about the abdicated king of treason. Remember that.
Honestly all these dumb, outdated titles (Duke/HRH/etc/King/Princess)are just remnants of this outdated, classist institution. I would never called anyone “your royal highness” just because they were born into privilege. It’s so dumb. The best thing M and H can do is call themselves Harry and Meghan like normal people. I don’t get the title outrage or support because it’s all so laughable and ridiculous. I hope the shake these titles all together and just go by Harry and Meghan and let the other losers of this family look outdated and stuck up.
They literally can’t, though, without legal action. Charles would have to write something up and sign it. (With a pen, no doubt, and we know he has pen issues, haha.) He would have to stick his neck out and it would set a precedent that they’d have to remove it from Andrew too for starters. It’s a slippery slope. So they just take little pokes at him on their website. Pathetic!
I will be SHOCKED if that bill gets through the house of lords. Those aristos don’t want their titles to be in jeopardy.
So petty.
Harry was born HRH. It’s his birthright. His grandmother was queen and his father is the king. Just because the queen says you can’t use it doesn’t negate the fact it is his title to use or not to use. Charles doesn’t honor the queens’ wishes, why should Harry.
The whole thing is absolutely pathetic.
I, now, seriously question the appropriateness in the C21 of using these prefixes HRH for the rest of them. Time for that flummery to end.
Charles can be HM, but that’s it as far as I’m concerned – they’ve brought it on themselves.
I see this is as petty nonsense and possibly meant to stir up some publicity for the other royals by bringing up Harry in relation to them again. I have to be honest, whenever the Sussexes stop directly interacting with the rest of the Windsors and they go back to their lives in California I stop caring what the Windsors do or even paying attention to their drama, and I imagine I’m not the only one, lol. But stuff with Harry will always get clicks, positive or negative.
I’m sure Harry and Meghan do not care and I wouldn’t either. They have a great life and it’s just not their circus or monkeys anymore.
Petty, vindictive asses.
Yay! Just what he and Meg wanted !!! 🙂
Why does anyone on either side of this care? The royals need to drop it and so do the Sussexes…and so do royalists and Sussex fans.
Well, did the Sussexes say anything about the website being changed? I’m not seeing anything.
Imagine one work oneself into a power position by nefarious means and become a gatekeeper, one has the keys to the kingdom metaphorically, by instilling fear and create slander. Then the object of the slander/jewel of the crown calmly left because of the poisonous atmosphere as a result of the exchange.
For the new gatekeeper(s) the moment of triumph, the duchess with her husband’s blessing refused to attend the blowout to spare herself exposure to ill manner snubs…..
In the mean while the duke has set clear boundaries, ignore the slander since he knows that he is the real thing…
What to do?
Lili Diana had the nerve to be born with blue eyes…
The only grandchild with blue eyes….
Even eviction did not work…..
What to do?
Even if one cannot legally remove the titles, one can remove the titles from the website..
But, would it satisfy the gatekeeper(s)?
If Prince Harry stays popular? Engaged in public service? Keep the boundaries in place via lawsuits?
stay tuned….