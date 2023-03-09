Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet’s titles are finally on the line of succession

This week, we have to watch as monarchists and derangers pretend that royal titles are based on “merit” or “popularity” rather than birthright, primogeniture, proximity to the monarch and an ancient and archaic system built on bloodshed, racism, theft and property. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were always going to be prince and princess because of the Letters Patent, because their grandfather became king last September. While Charles has talked a big game about changing the Letters Patent and while he’s done the most to shun and exile his mixed-race grandchildren, he didn’t end up changing jacksh-t. So Archie and Lilibet have had those titles since September. The palace tried to play fast and loose when they updated the line of succession list following QEII’s death and they didn’t include Lili and Archie’s titles then. It’s only now, today, at approximately 9:30 am GMT, that the palace changed the kids’ titles on the line of succession:
“Sources” told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes were “frustrated that Buckingham Palace failed to immediately recognise Archie and Lilibet’s titles after the Queen’s death six months ago,” especially since Prince William’s kids’ titles changed immediately. Buckingham Palace claims that “they were waiting for Harry and Meghan to make a final decision,” except that the palace and the Sussexes were apparently in communication over the kids’ titles for months. Royal sources also insist that “Charles not blocking it – despite the turmoil Harry and Meghan has caused – is seen as an olive branch….[but] Charles would never have ‘punished’ his grandchildren like that.” He certainly let everyone believe he would punish his grandbabies that way, and he continuously refused to update the line of succession to reflect his grandchildren’s titles for months, so this is not the win for Charles. Meanwhile, the Sussexes’ spokesperson released another statement:
“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”
Yeah, again – the Sussexes are saying the palace has known for “some time” that the Sussexes had “made a decision” (again, that’s not how it works) on titles and King Charles still assumed an air of punitive manipulation, that he would remove the kids’ titles to punish Harry for writing Spare. Charles turned what could have been a positive story for him into yet another fumble.
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman/The Sussexes, SussexRoyal IG and Netflix.
This continues to read to me more and more that the Christening announcement using Lili’s princess title did not blindside Charles. There have been ongoing talks. They knew they would make the announcement using her rightful title and then they would update the Web site/line of succession. The Sussexes are probably perturbed that the titles issue was ever in question or used as a bargaining chip, thus the curtness of their spokesperson’s response, but I am still thinking Charles got something from them for this—like their attendance at the Conjob or maybe a promise not to upstage it. Or asking them to ask anyone they know to come sing for him.
I think the Palace tried to imply that there were talks but the fact is Charles couldn’t be blindsided by the announcement because the titles were Archie and Lili’s the minute he became King. He knows he couldn’t complain about what Harry and Meghan did yesterday.
Them not upstaging the coronation isn’t really in their hands. That would be in the hands of the press. But them publicly claiming their childrens titles like this means that they are very likely to attend the coronation.
I would also like to point out that the titles couldn’t really have been used as a bargaining chip considering archie and lilibet became prince and princess the minute the queen died.
At most harry and meghan were likely annoyed that their kids titles were shunned on the succession list, but I sincerely hope that harry and meghan demanded more than an update that they basically had to force Charles into.
I’ll also assume since the Sussexes noted that Chuck, Horseypoo, Peggy, and Keen had been invited to the christening, that there was some formal invitation like “You’re cordially invited to the christening of Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex.” No one was blindsided here.
Yass!! Take what is rightfully yours!!!
They’ve been trying to erase Meghan, Archie and lili from anything and everything royal! Nah!
Now If Charles and the firm want it then come and get it! Show the world how much of a racist bum you are!
Heads were spinning along side projectile vomit over at Kensington… Amber.. Oh sorry Adelaide cottage this morning.
This is also why I think it’s important that Harry and Meghan not allow the royals or firm to “kick” them out of the UK.
It’s about erasure like you said.. so don’t let them take what is yours! Weather money, titles, or country!!
I want Harry and Meghan to be visible in the Uk obviously with safety in mind!
Isn’t that nice to see? Good news in the morning.
Based on how the documentary series portrayed the bullying allegations, I worry a bit that M had some sleepless nights over whatever internal negotiations were happening to have the website changed. Perhaps we’ll get the full story in a few years!
Meanwhile, is People getting into pole position for getting scoops? We mocked their plan to roll out “royalty” issues of the magazine, but this was a good get for them.
If memory serves, this- that their children were recognized as princes- is important to the Sussexes because it means they would get security, or am I confused? We all know the tabloids will go ” but they wanted privacy. they did not want titles, they are not working royals.”
I think the HRH was attached to security while they were in the UK, but we know that is not an absolute because B&E supposedly do not have full time security despite being HRH, and Harry does not have full time security while in the UK anymore despite being HRH (minus what he pays for obviously.)
I wonder if the palace just told H&M it was attached to HRH for some reason.
Exactly my thought since the announcement of lili’s christening. I think they’re preparing to go to the clowning of the dogsht grandfather
But surely if Charles wanted them to go to the Chubbly, he wouldn’t have evicted them from FC. He could have held off until afterwards. I don’t think the Clowning is a done deal yet, because I don’t think all of the back and forth would be happening. Things still seem tense at least on Charles’ side.
It seems they are doing whatever they can so the Sussexes attend the Clowning, I bet they offer a nice replacement for frogmore and guaranteed security next.
I doubt it. But thus move does put the Palace on the back foot.
I’m torn on this. perhaps there are discussions going on behind the scenes. maybe Charles embraced the christening despite not being there.
Or maybe this is all that Queen Side Piece will allow him to do-or the only things he can do without her permission.
He wouldn’t punish his grandchildren “like that”. He will punish them by withdrawing their security and taking away their home in the UK. He can’t justifiably take the titles in his supposed quest to minimize the RF without also going after his sibling’s, QE’s cousin’s and B&E’s titles. I expected them to change and only take the line on the website down to Louis and justify with the decreasing the royal footprint garbage. There are idiots on Yahoo commenting how H&M can’t “give” the titles to their children because KC hasn’t “given” them yet.
All hail Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana.
Anyway the derangers are throwing fits, one is cancelling her plane ticket to London(from Hawaii) for the coronation and another is not interested till William is on the throne. Yay 🙂
Oh happy day!!! I did a little jump and cheer in my kitchen this morning. The derangers are going to full on MELT today! It’s funny because in a weird way, the first thing I felt was close to the same thing I felt when Obama won the presidency. Which only made me think, maybe someone DID say that thing to Meg about her wedding being like Madela’s liberation. Sometimes when an injustice is corrected or something you’ve been waiting on for so long happens, it does feel exalting and glorious! Congrats to the (already for months!) Princess and Prince for being recognized finally and officially!
It’s about time. They were entitled to these from the day QEII left this world.
I also have a feeling that Harry said, If you want me to come to the coronation, then the titles must matter and get off your ass and change your stupid website. I hope the titles also come with the expectation of protection when they step foot on UK soil
Good logic: all titles must matter if this coronation is so important.
Amature hour over there. The children were entitled as mentioned and Charles continues to look like a fool. Obviously there are no true monarchist working there only folks with grudges while looking out for their personal best interest. This is about those children’s rights from being born to a blood prince whose father is sovereign, nothing more. Doubtful they will use them in America.
FINALLY. and again I love their spokesperson’s response. these have been their titles since Charles became king. They’re not pushing anything new here.
Why don’t the York offspring have titles? Curious to know how this works.
Because they aren’t the grandchildren of the heir.
Not only that, they’d have to be the grandchildren of male sons of the heir, according to the 1917 Letters Patent. So if Charles had had a girl, her kids would not be princes or princesses. Pretty sexist, but that’s how the Royals like it.
Finally. What a cluster this is for Chuckles.
Anyway, I think Prince Archie and, especially, Princess Lilibet sound like amazing character names for an enchanting story or Disney animated film!
Judging from this new statement and some of the Royal rota tweets from yesterday it looks like Harry and Meghan forced the Palace’s hand and I applaud it. Harry should be grateful for Meghan because if she didn’t talk about the titles on the Oprah interview, the Palace would’ve never acknowledged Lili and Archie as Prince and Princess. After the Queen died they would have pushed the propaganda that Harry and Meghan didn’t want titles for their children. Meghan was telling the truth. Yesterday I was saying that Harry and Meghan were definitely going to the coronation but today I’m back to I’m not sure. I thought it was master stroke to include that the Royal were invited to the christening. It killed any attempt by the press to accuse Harry and Meghan of not inviting them and it gives them an out if they decide not to go to the coronation. It’s also interesting that the press are not crowing that the royals snubbed Harry and Meghan’s invitation like they did for Lili’s birthday party. The fact that the Palace leaked that Harry and Meghan were kicked out of Frogmore in the same of Lili’s christening makes Charles look terrible.
I agree! Charles and the rest had six whole months to update the site with their new titles and he (they) chose not to while they updated in just a few hours their own! I said yesterday that with this boss move, Harry forced them to acknowledge his children titles. I don’t think that it was a matter of negotiations… if it were, there would be multiple leaks by now presenting us with the BRF views. I believe that Harry gave them the time to show some good will but he eventually got fed up with them and pushed the issue. Anyway, I still can’t guess what they will do regarding the coronation but I’m more and more convinced that it’s a completely different matter from their children’s birthright and no part of any negotiations.
The derangers are loosing their twitter minds. Lots of declarations of no longer supporting Charles. Do they really not understand how hereditary monarchies work? They were so happy believing that something was being withheld from H&M. The choice of giving A&L title was never his – his only choice is taking them away – which even he must realize is a bad, bad look. Their little souls are crushed.
Also for the folks that know about protocol more than me, does this mean lower rank royals curtsy to the kids now? Does Meg?🤔 these arcane rules I know, but I still wonder. Thoughts?
No royals on curtsy to the monarch.
Oh gotcha! So then maybe non-royals if they chose to? Like how Meg had to curtsy to Chuckles when she first met him? And how we see people curtsying you Wigs?
It’s not a requirement for non-royals to curtsy to members of the royals. Harry making Meghan bow to the Queen and Charles was him wanting Meghan to impress his grandmother and father.
Good for the Harry and Meghan! As long the monarchy exists, those fools shouldn’t be allowed to erase the mixed-race family from the roll. Now that said, King Charles will be the end of the monarchy. It’s barely a year in and he has fumbled it so hard. And given the economic climate in the UK, I bet the tolerance for the shenanigans of the BRF is waning.
It was big of them to finally update the website for the mixed race grandchildren. Taking away their birthright would look bad, especially if Cams kids get titles.
Big of them? They didn’t just do it… they were forced after the Sussexes spokesman’s statement.. it was something they should have done more than 6 months ago.
Derangers are in a frenzy on dm comments. Not wanting small children to have titles. And going on about princess anne not wanting titles for her children. Totally different scenario.
Yep, Chuck’s losing a lot of support. It’s wonderful to see people get exactly what they deserve!
I don’t buy that Anne (who didn’t want to have to curtsy to Di) turned down titles for her children. Either her ex-husband said no or it was a palace lie like with H&M.
Charles really pissed off a lot of his supporters with this move. They really thought that he was punishing the Sussex’s, which they want more than they want the monarchy, but now that’s obviously not the case and they’re quickly turning on the king. I’ve been saying for years that by allowing the press and public to abuse the Sussex’s so, the BRF were setting themselves up for the loss of support and now they’re reaping their just rewards.
The “punitive manipulation“ by Chucky, Cow, Peggy and Kkkatie seems to have backfired. Not only are the hate accounts on Twitter out of control with their comments on two children not even school age yet but they have upset the propaganda arm of the palace by leaving them all with egg on their face looking like the court jesters they are. Glad it is backfiring on the palace, playing games with other peoples lives is sick and needs to stop. I truly hope they read all the hate and racist comments aimed at two babies, one probably still in diapers. The adults posting the vile racist hate are a huge security risk for not only the Sussex’s but for the kids also and the BRF is directly responsible for every single one of them imo.
I truly hope that security comes with the titles because the BRF has made it extremely necessary for these babies to be protected.
This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with BP. Hmmm. And they’re updating the website today? The delay looks petty. Especially in comparison to everyone else titles changing right away.
I think the Palace had no intention of changing the website. Harry and Meghan’s announcement yesterday forced the update.
And I love how the Sussexes did that. So interesting how quick they were able to change it. It’s clear they use that website as some sort of punitive control thing.
Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, I love It!
🤣🤣 So now Baldy’s daughter is not the only “princess” of Diana’s grandchildren! Someone is incandescent with rage.
As the Old saying goes “give them enough rope and they will hang themselves”. At the end of it all Charles will only have himself to blame for all of this mess, if he wasn’t a petty, vindictive and jealous little boy who is easly manipulated, some if not all of this could have been avoided.
Take that, Daily Fail. People magazine–an American gossip publication–was used to foil the silly game that started the day the Queen bopped off and someone ordered the Cambridge titles updated, but not the Sussexes’. Harry and Meghan made one statement about the titles and the palace FOLDS. How embarrassing for Willy, who thought he was winning for the past six months.
The timing of this announcement is so close to the announcement of the Frogmore eviction. I wonder if the titles were part of the “negotiations” re Frogmore. Something like, ok we will leave Frogmore without a fuss but refund us our money & the titles remain and will be used (and website updated). Like so many things re H & M, KC should have handled this differently. Once again, it is not a good look for him and his two grandchildren will understand what he did when they are older. But it is wonderful to see Archie & Lilibet as Prince & Princess officially.
I hope it’s petty right back at KC. He leaks about FC to make himself seem stern and H&M counter with A&L’s titles.
The Palace is not saying there were negotiations. The Palace is now saying that Harry and Meghan could have used the titles all along.
No, I don’t believe it was not a matter of negotiations! If it were, the site would have been updated before the Sussexes statement and Charles would have made sure that it was a “loving” move towards his two grandchildren through leaks.
Yayyyyyy 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉
All hail HRH Prince Archie of Sussex and HRH Princess Lili Diana of Sussex, the first of their names. I hope everyone calls them only Prince Archie and Princess Lili everytime we we talk about them, just to watch derangers combust with incandescent rage 😉
I know some of you were against them having titles since growing up in America and all that, but it’s their birthright that was being denied to them, only to them and their mother.
It’s disappointing to me that in the 21st century, there are still people who value historical titles that confer or imply high status on the basis of birth. No modern person can support or endorse this fairy story. They all should stop.
I totally agree. But to pretend that the two biracial children are not entitled to their birthright or must “earn” it is racist and cannot be allowed to stand.
Royalists and monarchists are all very snooty about royal blood and being a prince or princess “of the blood”, and then two biracial children are born into the monarch’s family. According to the current letters patent, as the grandchildren of the king in the male line, these children are titled prince and princess. But suddenly, there’s a glitch. They have really shown themselves here. Did they think H&M, after all the disrespect shown to them, would let them disrespect their children? Shameless racists and abusers.
If the Royal Family is so racist then why do they care about titles anyway?