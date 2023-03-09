Prince William & Kate visited Hayes Muslim Center today, possibly empty-handed

Prince William finally got off his ass this week and made his first public appearance since St. David’s Day last Wednesday. William and his keen wife stopped by the Hayes Muslim Center in London today. They’re highlighting the work the center has done to fundraise for the communities affected by the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month.

While they weren’t entering a mosque, Kate still showed respect to Muslim culture by covering her hair with a black-and-white headscarf. The scarf is apparently from Pakistani brand Elan, and she bought the scarf years ago for their 2019 trip to Pakistan. Kate also “recycled” a McQueen dress in black. A respectful length on the skirt too – when in doubt, simply cover up.

The Hayes Muslim Center raised £25,000 for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. William and Kate met with volunteers who raised the money, and with aid workers who have only recently returned from Turkey and Syria. Um… it looks like William and Kate turned up empty handed and they didn’t make a donation? Maybe I’m wrong – it’s possible that they donated via their Royal Foundation and the announcement will come later, but considering that they keep showing up to foodbanks and refugee centers empty-handed, I don’t think it’s some wild speculation that they also didn’t bring anything (financial or otherwise) for this visit.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Prince William & Kate visited Hayes Muslim Center today, possibly empty-handed”

  1. Tessa says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Kate must grin at the cameras

    Reply
  2. Tulipworthy says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:03 am

    All I have to say is that is a beautiful scarf.

    Reply
  3. jgerber says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Oh, no question empty-handed. Kate is probably delighted she gets to cosplay a Muslim woman. I’m sure that’s how she thinks of it, rather than a matter of respect for another religion. She understands only dress-up, not showing true tolerance and respect for other people.

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      March 9, 2023 at 8:07 am

      I’m Pakistani and I was kinda disappointed with the suits she wore. It was basically a full on Diana cosplay. The elan one which wasn’t even planned was the best one. she could’ve had so much fun and showcased some amazing designs. Honestly some of the suits I get to wear for Eid or if I visit a relatives house or attend a wedding you, guys should see the detail and artwork on the scarfs and Kurtas. Out of this world!

      Reply
  4. Layla says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:03 am

    They all seem to be out in full force today *surprise surprise* you KNOW w was incandescent about the christening and the titles bts. Remember the rage last time?

    Reply
  5. Fly says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I’m sorry but she looks different? She looks older or tired? in these pics.
    2 events in a week must be exhausting her

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I actually like this entire outfit – more so due to the headscarf. It helps cover her hair up – which always helps. I also like the way it was the length of coat and pulled it together.
    And even if they did help monetarily, it would be nice to see some outward display of support for the victims of the earthquake.

    Reply
  7. Cessily says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Empty handed again? What do they actually spend the money in the Royal Foundation for if not to support the charities that they are patrons of and highlight? Is there any point in having it at all? I really would like to know.

    Reply
  8. Snuffles says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:06 am

    This is the best Kate has looked in ages. Probably because we can’t see her wiglets.

    Reply
    • Naomi says:
      March 9, 2023 at 8:10 am

      actually i was thinking how obvious it is in these photos that she’s had work done! (likely not surgical, but botox & filler)

      Reply
  9. Rana says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Why does she wear a hijab? Not all Muslim women are veiled.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      March 9, 2023 at 8:18 am

      I wanted to ask this too- why does she wear a scarf if she’s not that religion? Does that make it cultural appropriation or something?

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 9, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Probably because her ‘diplomatic dressing’ is as shallow as she is and there wasn’t one national flag she could single out to base her outfit on.

      Reply
  10. Noor says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:15 am

    The royal charity foundations are very different from lets say Bill Gates or Warren Buffet’s philanthropic efforts where these billionaires used their own funds for their charity efforts. Whereas the royals are more into fundraising ie using their names to raise funds for charity,

    Reply
  11. MrsCope says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Beautiful scarf. William looks like he has aged a ton. He better find a way to get himself together, because the incandescent, catatonic rage with a grin slapped on his not very convincing or flattering.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    March 9, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Kate’s trying too hard. You’re only required to wear a head covering in a mosque. I look at this as her trying to show up Meghan as she never covered her head when she went to the Almanaar Muslim centre where the Hubb Kitchen is.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment