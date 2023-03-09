Prince William & Kate visited Hayes Muslim Center today, possibly empty-handed

Prince William finally got off his ass this week and made his first public appearance since St. David’s Day last Wednesday. William and his keen wife stopped by the Hayes Muslim Center in London today. They’re highlighting the work the center has done to fundraise for the communities affected by the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month.
While they weren’t entering a mosque, Kate still showed respect to Muslim culture by covering her hair with a black-and-white headscarf. The scarf is apparently from Pakistani brand Elan, and she bought the scarf years ago for their 2019 trip to Pakistan. Kate also “recycled” a McQueen dress in black. A respectful length on the skirt too – when in doubt, simply cover up.
The Hayes Muslim Center raised £25,000 for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. William and Kate met with volunteers who raised the money, and with aid workers who have only recently returned from Turkey and Syria. Um… it looks like William and Kate turned up empty handed and they didn’t make a donation? Maybe I’m wrong – it’s possible that they donated via their Royal Foundation and the announcement will come later, but considering that they keep showing up to foodbanks and refugee centers empty-handed, I don’t think it’s some wild speculation that they also didn’t bring anything (financial or otherwise) for this visit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761421064, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761421082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761421090, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761421171, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761430226, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761430226, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761430235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Muslim Centre, Hayes, UK. 9th March 2023.
TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating
earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.,Image: 761430246, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
Kate must grin at the cameras
All I have to say is that is a beautiful scarf.
Yes, it makes the entire outfit – well done to whomever chose it.
Most Pakistani suits I buy are because of the artwork on the scarves. For example Jasmin pK, insane!
Oh, no question empty-handed. Kate is probably delighted she gets to cosplay a Muslim woman. I’m sure that’s how she thinks of it, rather than a matter of respect for another religion. She understands only dress-up, not showing true tolerance and respect for other people.
I’m Pakistani and I was kinda disappointed with the suits she wore. It was basically a full on Diana cosplay. The elan one which wasn’t even planned was the best one. she could’ve had so much fun and showcased some amazing designs. Honestly some of the suits I get to wear for Eid or if I visit a relatives house or attend a wedding you, guys should see the detail and artwork on the scarfs and Kurtas. Out of this world!
They all seem to be out in full force today *surprise surprise* you KNOW w was incandescent about the christening and the titles bts. Remember the rage last time?
Gotta save face, am I right?
I’m sorry but she looks different? She looks older or tired? in these pics.
2 events in a week must be exhausting her
I actually like this entire outfit – more so due to the headscarf. It helps cover her hair up – which always helps. I also like the way it was the length of coat and pulled it together.
And even if they did help monetarily, it would be nice to see some outward display of support for the victims of the earthquake.
Empty handed again? What do they actually spend the money in the Royal Foundation for if not to support the charities that they are patrons of and highlight? Is there any point in having it at all? I really would like to know.
This is the best Kate has looked in ages. Probably because we can’t see her wiglets.
actually i was thinking how obvious it is in these photos that she’s had work done! (likely not surgical, but botox & filler)
Why does she wear a hijab? Not all Muslim women are veiled.
I wanted to ask this too- why does she wear a scarf if she’s not that religion? Does that make it cultural appropriation or something?
Probably because her ‘diplomatic dressing’ is as shallow as she is and there wasn’t one national flag she could single out to base her outfit on.
The royal charity foundations are very different from lets say Bill Gates or Warren Buffet’s philanthropic efforts where these billionaires used their own funds for their charity efforts. Whereas the royals are more into fundraising ie using their names to raise funds for charity,
Beautiful scarf. William looks like he has aged a ton. He better find a way to get himself together, because the incandescent, catatonic rage with a grin slapped on his not very convincing or flattering.
The profile show of William looks like an Edward/Phillip combo, and not in their younger days.
Kate’s trying too hard. You’re only required to wear a head covering in a mosque. I look at this as her trying to show up Meghan as she never covered her head when she went to the Almanaar Muslim centre where the Hubb Kitchen is.