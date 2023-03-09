Telegraph: King Charles connected Archie & Lili’s titles to the Frogmore eviction?

Buckingham Palace went on a briefing spree on Wednesday when People Magazine broke the news about Princess Lilibet Diana’s Montecito christening. In the reporting and the statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson, Lilibet and Archie’s princess and prince titles were used. Because they’ve been Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this whole time, ever since QEII passed away. All of the breast-beating about “confusion over the titles” was manufactured solely by King Charles’s court. Charles’s people were openly briefing everyone that Lili and Archie’s titles were a bargaining chip and Charles was going to “decide” what would happen. Granted, Charles could choose to change the Letters Patent. But he hasn’t, so here we are. Over the past 24 hours, the British media has had to eat sh-t about their manufactured “confusion” over the titles. Which has led to some fascinatingly weird reporting. From the Telegraph:
Confusion!! The subject of Archie and Lilibet’s titles has caused much confusion since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September amid claims that the King was undecided about whether they should use them. The Royal family’s website, which lists them as sixth and seventh in the line of succession, still refers to them as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.
Oh, the titles are connected to the Frogmore eviction?? The Sussexes made the decision to use the titles last year, it is understood. However, they were only informed that the Royal family’s website would be updated at the beginning of this month. They were told after it emerged they had been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home, and that the Duke of York had been offered the keys. It will be interpreted by many as an olive branch from the King to the couple who had not been told in advance that Prince Andrew had been asked to move in.
Why didn’t the palace change Archie & Lili’s titles on the website last September? Sources close to the Sussexes had suggested they were frustrated that Buckingham Palace had failed to immediately recognise Archie and Lilibet’s elevated status on its website, not least as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s titles, and those of their children, were swiftly changed. However, as children of His Majesty’s son, they automatically became Prince and Princess on his accession.
Again with the “in abeyance” stuff: In other circumstances, they would also have been entitled to be styled His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but are prevented from doing so because their own father’s HRH title is in abeyance. The HRH titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were not affected when the Duke of York’s title was put into abeyance because they have had them since birth, palace sources said.
The Sussexes’ decision, y’all: The Sussexes have been in recent communication with Buckingham Palace on the issue and the Royal family’s website is expected to be updated accordingly in due course. The palace suggested that the delay was simply down to the fact that it had been waiting for the Sussexes to make a decision about the titles.
Please follow this: The Sussexes made the decision to allow their kids to use their titles last year, but then the Sussexes were only told that the palace would update the website earlier this month at the same time they were informed that they were evicted from Frogmore and that Prince Andrew was being offered their home, and this is King Charles’s benevolent olive branch??? None of this makes any sense, honestly.
My theory is that Harry wanted Lili to be christened in Windsor for a while and was trying to arrange it for much of the past year, only to be roadblocked by his violent psycho brother and his dogsh-t father. Royal peeps usually don’t wait until their child is close to two years old to hold the christening – there was a hold up somewhere, and these are my suspicions. So Harry and Meghan finally just made the arrangements in Montecito, did their due diligence and invited his dogsh-t family and then they had the no-drama christening of their dreams in complete privacy. As for the titles, I think Harry was waiting to see what his father would do or say and then Harry was like “f–k it, I dare you to strip my kids of their titles.”
“Please follow this.” I can’t. It’s giving me a headache and making me dizzy. I give up. Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. Hopefully, they will lead happy lives as American children and leave all this nonsense behind when they come of age.
The media reporting is deliberately trying to obfuscate but the facts are pretty straightforward.
1. Archie and Lilibet became Prince and Princess the minute their grandfather became King – ie September 2022.
2. The official succession list was updated shortly afterwards to reflect William’s Prince of Wales new title and therefore those of his children too. This updating deliberately left Archie and Lilibet as Miss and Master even though they were already Prince and Princess due to Charles being King. That was not an accident.
3. Only now have the titles they had since September been reflected.
Honestly, the pettiness is staggering.
Bang! That’s it in a nutshell. I’m an American and understand about the granting of titles better than these so-called experts and those wailing and gnashing their teeth over this. And if I were Harry and Meghan, I would’ve laid the law down about their children’s titles much sooner than this. As long as this obsolete institution exists, those children should have equal parity as much as everyone else in that system and entitlements to their birthrights.
I get it but was being facetious because it’s all so exhausting. To think this is what the British media thinks is so important that they go on and on about it. They really are stuck on stupid.
@Brassy Rebel – I’m so sorry – I knew you were being facetious! My comment was aimed at the media you were being facetious about – ie that their attempts to make it complicated so people don’t see the real pettiness are undermined by the actual simplicity of what was done.
And yes, I completely agree with you – even today there is an EXTRAORDINARY article in the Telegraph where some journalist literally says this is all Meghan’s fault from something she said in the Oprah interview and that she ‘didn’t understand’ how the titles thing worked. It’s so depressing and infuriating.
Yeah, sure. They should have stuck with never explain. “Even a fool when he holdeth his peace is counted wise.”
Really, I said a similar thing in another post. So unnecessary. The hardest part of lying is trying to remember all the lies and keep them straight.
Equality I agree with you. Once again the Palace and their mouthpieces have completely fkd up and Harry has called their bluff. Now they are back peddling so fast they are tripping over each others lies. Prince Archie and Princess LILLIBET have been entitled to those titles since September. Why are the paiace toadies and Charlie chinless so stupid as to think WE DONT KNOW this already. They think if they try gaslighting long enough we won’t look at the whinging waleses and their title updates, or notice the way prince paedo’s girls still have their titles. It’s so stupid it’s laughable! I think Harry got to the stage where he followed what Pythagorus said, “it’s better to remain silent than argue with a fool”, stopped waiting and gave a big fk you to the mandarins and publicly shone a light on their manoeuvres AGAIN
Have mercy Kaiser – if I see one more thick-tongued pic of KC my husband is never gonna get lovin ever again. *gagging like a cat with a hairball over my breakfast*.
Yes, Charles is majestically unattractive.
“Majestically unattractive”. 😆😂🤣
@nutella:
Why would you penalize your poor husband for this infantile senior citizen who’s a poster child for dentistry? 😝
Harry embarrassed the Palace into action. Plain and simple. This move showed the Palace to be liars, incompetent and unprofessional. The fact is Charles wanted to take away Lili and Archie’s titles and would have done it if Meghan hadn’t talked about it on the Oprah interview.
The sight of Charles’ tongue when he harks that snarling laugh makes me want to pull it out of his head.
It’s as off putting as those Vienna sausage fingers of his. No wonder he and Camilla need the beauty and glamour of Harry and Meghan to serve and benefit themselves.
All that said – this whole mess just keeps revealing what ridiculous bullshit the whole royalty thing is. It’s supposedly an indicator of inherent greatness, but seems to actually prevent people from truly achieving their potential.
Good on Harry and Meghan for demanding equal treatment for their kids – but the whole thing needs to be dismantled and retired for good.
We’ll see what it all means, if they end up going to the Conjob, Harry had stipulations in place just to get him to consider attending. I think there are “talks,” as in e-mails being exchanged with courtiers, but I doubt the needle has moved much. I do think Charles sees this as an olive branch because, let’s face it, he could have gone through the effort of stripping the babies of their birthright, but since he didn’t, he wants a cookie.
KCIII is walking a very slippery slope. Royalty is based on birthright rules and nothing else.
If KCIII starts trying to “unmake” Royalty he is handing the opportunity to the public via parliament to “unmake” him and Baldy Wales based on his precedent that Royalty can be “Unmade”.
@BayTampaBay this is what I can’t get over, why isn’t this the topic everywhere? If blood means nothing, then why are they in these palaces.
If blood means nothing, he is not a king.
And to clarify my own thoughts, it’s clear blood means nothing when the family chart is laid out. I don’t believe their blood is somehow better and closer to god. They act like the opposite. I just can’t understand why they would suggest that blood is meaningless.
It’s especially insidious bc by not updating the website, Charles was allowing the moonbump conspiracies to fester online which endangers the sussex children. Blood means everything but they are fine with engendering the idea that Archie and Lili are not blood royals through online trolls. The delay stoked those theories online.
Wow.. a toddler trying to explain that they didn’t do it, while sitting in front of the mess with a permanent marker in their hand and scribbles all over everything makes much more sense than that article 🥴🫣
Okay tinfoil tiara: whenever there has been really weird, head scratching reporting, I feel like we usually find out later that Camilla was behind it. I think this is Camilla, as part of some behind the scenes plotting. Charles has no problem doing one thing and briefing another. I can imagine Camilla saying this convoluted sh-t to her reporter buddies.
No matter the narrative of her “not wanting to marry Charles and be queen,” the fact of the matter is she’s manuevered herself now to be exactly that. The idea of her big day being overshadowed by Diana’s son must really chap her ass or something.
This sequence of events is just too strange and inconsistent. There’s been a shift; someone else is at the helm. Announce an eviction which was long in the works, thereby causing international criticism, then try to throw a thousand excuses to see which one sticks, then turn around and announce an email invite to the coronation to which the Sussexes don’t respond, then announce the christening with use of the kid’s titles? Something is not adding up.
Honestly, I think it’s just scrambling to control backlash because both their egos don’t see any problems with anything they do. To me it looks like panic back pedaling every time.
Lol yeah. But I see the christening and titles as distinct from Frogmore— it’s only this weird article which has decided to put it all together in a package. Camilla does love to kill many birds with one stone.
Also it occurred to me that by keeping this in the news cycle instead of trying to make it disappear or ramping up the perfomative outrage to appease Charles’s base, the palace has uncharacteristically stayed firm. We keep talking about it instead of Ngozi stepping down, the destruction of the charity, and that c-nt Hussey back in her old position. Last time the outrage against Camilla and Hussey was so bad, she was forced to resign. Camilla has been careful not to look racist and taken a lot of measures to keep up the appearance that her hands are clean. OR it’s part of a quid-pro-quo for Harry not to protest her switch from Queen Consort to Queen. The possibilities are endless.
tl;dr, I’ve managed to convince myself even more that Camilla is behind the response to the kids’ titles (not Frogmore).
“The idea of her big day being overshadowed by Diana’s son must really chap her ass or something.”
If Camilla had her choice Wiglet of Wails and Baldy of Wails would not attend the Con-A-Nation either. If she could she would sideline BOTH sons of Diana.
At this point it seems like Meghan is doing Diana’s work, and I’m not mad about it.
No matter what happens, h and m will steal the spotlight because they are vital and charismatic and interesting and empathetic. Cam the leaker and petty little man boy king can’t stand it but they can’t stop it. I can’t stand how bad Chuck is at all of this.
Poor Betty was hanging on till the very end knowing how incapable her son was.
That is no olive branch. Ugh, the glee over which the palace people and Charles and William probably had over road blocking a Windsor christening, if that’s how it actually went down.
Olive branch is code for we played games, we got caught and now we back pedal. Chuckles motto.
I agree with you, Jais, this was no olive branch. Either BP was forced to capitulate and acknowledge Prince Archie’s and Princess Lilibet’s titles or they might have (brr, I hope not) gotten something in exchange for this announcement from the Sussexes.
So H&M made the decision months ago to use their kids’ titles but it was only changed this week because…..they were waiting for H&M to make that decision they had already made??
I’m so glad M discussed this with Oprah. I think that was one of the sticking points here obviously. If Charles touched those kids’ titles, he would be proving Meghan right yet again, and he was too busy proving Harry right about Spare. you know William at least was pushing for those titles to be revoked. I also think that William was the one who insisted that his title and his children’s titles be updated immediately on the succession website.
If Meghan hadn’t spoken about the titles on Oprah, the Palace would still have us thinking that she and Harry didn’t want titles for their children and would have pushed that lie after the Queen died to explain why Archie and Lili didn’t become Prince and Princess. Meghan was a called a liar by the press and royalists for speaking the truth.
This is so true. At the time of Archie’s birth, KP and presumably BP were briefing the lie to Scobie and all the other rota reporters that the parents were choosing not to give their kids titles. When in reality, they were planning to write a new LP, taking the titles away, while continuing the lie that the parents didn’t want them to have titles. The palace really never expected Harry and Meghan to walk away and then publicly expose that lie.
Amature hour and the royal gossipers are tripping over themselves to appear in control. Such pettiness from a 1000 years old institution. At this rate there will be nothing to salvage after Charles and his tart are gone. Bless their dumb petty asses.
The circles in that article to explain BO malice as not malice had me dizzy.
Bottom line is the children were entitled to use the titles immediately after the Queen’s death but the BO was maliciously determined to deny the validation by refusing to update the website for the Sussexes at the time the change was made for the Wales.
This spin about olive branch and Sussexes decision is intended to cause people dizziness and confusion. Many people are not going on their merry go round at this new circus/state fair.
Takeaway: Charles is malicious. Princess Diana experienced it. A leopard never loses its stripes. Not a good husband. Not a good father. Now not a good king.
…BP, not BO
Thanks! I was trying to figure out what BO stood for.
Actually, that’s a very apropos typo because they sure stink to high hell.
MSTJ, it shows their mentality that they made a BIG splash that the olive oil being blessed for Charlie’s chin up was “vegan” olive oil so was in keeping with his view on eating and useing plant based foods more ??? is there any other kind of olive oil, can someone PLEASE explain to me how olive oil can be anything other than plant based. And vegan My HEAD HURTS 😟
If Diana was alive, she would have influenced William not to become the stuffy violent psycho brother that he clearly is now. It is so hard to believe that Voldy prevented his own niece from being christened in England. Diana must be turning in her grave.
The Christening photo is so lovely. Except for Kate’s way too short dress. That bugs me.
I think it was deliberate. Look at the smirk on her face. The dress should’ve been much longer. She couldn’t stand that she wasn’t the centre of attention that day. Imagine being that immature.
Giving in on the title issue (which was legally theirs since September) and then evicting them in the same breath is NOT an olive branch.
And I agree that Harry waited so long to christen Lili because he did everything to gave it done in the UK, Preferably while the Queen was alive, but was cockblocked at every turn. When was that christening when multiple Windsor kids were christened? It could have been done then and it was strange they weren’t there too.
The fact is Charles didn’t want Archie and Lili to have titles.
Are you referring to “Styles” or ‘Titles”?
I’m saying he didn’t want them to be HRH prince/princess and any other title. Meghan told us this and it was the truth.
Archie and Lili are the grandchildren of the King of England and that comes with perks which they should have full access to.
And let’s be real Clown show Chuck would never travel for the christening but H&M did their due diligence as they should have.
H&M also should use the children’s’ titles – they are blood decedents of the sitting king and if the children do not want to use it that can be their choice when they are old enough.
What a complete chaotic mess that just keeps getting messier. So sad that his own father is such a complete failure as a father. They really did need their mother to provide everything Chuck can not.
I have only one thought on this whole eviction: my parents, by BRF standards dirt poor, would buy any housing possible close to them so I could be close to them, if they could afford it. But I guess it’s a very peasant approach.
Spinning like a top.
I think its because they are going to title Camila’s kids and grandkids, so they had to concede in the sussex kids. Now no one can say anything if they make her son the earl of something and the daughter lady something.
The homeless guy on the corner deserves the titles more than Camilla’s kids do.
The article, and many others, are deliberately confusing because they’re trying to hide the fact that petty, evil Charles did not want to acknowledge the titles. This article had 2 paragraphs directly contradicting each other. 1) The Sussexes wanted to the children to have their titles when the queen died last year 2) The website was only just updated because they were waiting on the Sussexes to decide about the titles. Enough already. HMAL have won again. Good.
For clarity, go back to Princess Lili’s birth when her name was announced.
There was a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing, in regards as to whether the Queen was informed etc. The response was meant to ruin a joyous occasion.
When Harry returned for the unveiling of the statue, and all that ensued……
Amid the rumble, the Queen in an uncharacteristic manner made it be known that she had no problem with Lili sharing her name and that the idea of a change of Archie’s and Lili’s titles will not be done in her lifetime.
In this instance they were dissuaded to blame her for their petty and punitive instincts and behaviour.
The eviction and the titles were tied in the sense that Charles in June 2023 allegedly refused to renew the lease, because William wanted Frogmore Cottage.
While William was campaigning to banish his brother, the father was looking for bargaining chips to let him re-enter the fold, mostly alone.
So the cottage would have been his jail whilst the unaccomplished brother and wife will lord it over him – in a daily reminder to know his place.
The titles are more complicated, it was about heritage, he was inculcated from birth to a different way to see the world.
Upon careful examination, it would be almost impossible to reject every thing about that particular world.
Under ordinarily circumstances, parents want to look after their children, to leave a legacy, Harry is no different whether it be monies from his mother and the titles.
Both Wales, publicly campaigned for a larger home in Windsor, William did his rant and boast to the sad little man, Kate used her 👩 and uncle’s interviews to reiterate her eventual status to Queen and remind William of whatever…..
Charles and William, you suck and god don’t like ugly,That’s why you both are having rough days