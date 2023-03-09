Duchess Meghan was seen in LA, having brunch with the Harvest Home team

The Duchess of Sussex has finally been SEEN! Out in public! For
the first time in nearly three months Sorry I totally forgot we actually saw the Sussexes last week, my bad! Meghan was out in Los Angeles this week and Backgrid got very exclusive ($$$$) photos of her leaving a brunch with associates and friends. The brunch happened on Wednesday, International Women’s Day. Meghan wore nearly all-black and I’m obsessed with that fabulous sweater. Her slides are Valentino and her bag is Chanel. Please let this be a preview of Meghan and Harry attending the Oscars!!!
As for brunch, Meghan and her friends went to Gracias Madre on Melrose. It’s a vegan Mexican restaurant – let me look at the brunch menu… ooooh, I would get the Caesar salad, then the (potato bread) French toast then the Tres Leches Cake. Damn, this vegan menu looks GOOD. According to Archewell, this brunch had a specific message:
Today, The Archewell Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day with a visit to Harvest Home. This valuable organization helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since being founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children.
As an advocate for women’s rights and supporter of mothers and families in need, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell team celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female owned restaurant, and making a donation to the organization.
Happy International Women’s day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds, or helping a woman in your community, let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!
Ah, so Meghan and her Archewell team went to LA to highlight Harvest Home and taking the charity’s people out to brunch. AND donating. Good for them.
According to the Daily Mail, Meghan waved to photographers and said “have a good day, guys, thank you so much.” Something tells me we’re going to see the Princess of Wales in black trousers, a black sweater and light-colored slides (or maybe those f–king wedges) for one of her next events.
Meghan’s style is so chic, I love it.
So chic! Effortlessly so
The countdown has just started: it is a matter of weeks before Katren dresses up similar to Meghan.
She looks divine! So gorgeous!
You go Meghan, Duchess of Sussex!!!
She highlighted the charity on her site as well as celebrated the workers/founders with a lovely lunch, and organized an event, and donated. Imagine that. She didn’t just go to “learn” and “listen” about something she’ll never care about again. See, Across-the-Pondscum? It can be done. But it won’t.
Service is Universal
“……….across the Pondscum”
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
First time in three months? She was spotted last week at the bungalow, no?
Anyways, she looks fab and I love gracias madre. Yum.
I think they mean first official, work related outing.
Didn’t we see her last week?
This outfit is to day for!! I love it!!!
Also: kate has already copied this outfit! While everyone (including William) wore brightly colored clothing for today’s visit, Kate opted for a black mourning outfit…
I also think it’s great that they ate vegan! Bravo! Guess which two people would never do something like that…
Oupsi I mean to die for! xD
I wish there were some pictures of the actual event but we’ll just have to do with these. Good on her for giving back on IWD. And of course she also donated. Unlike another couple harry and meghan aren’t shy to open their purse.
The organization hosts women going through very serious things like domestic violence. Considering how the British media likes to dissect everything I’m glad they didn’t have pics of people within the center or even employees.
She looks wealthy and happy.
VERY CHIC. Angelina-vibes here. I love it.
I was going to reply the same . Very Angelina vibe.
What a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day! Spending time and helping out. She looked great! I love the button detail on her pants ( ha! buttons!) and the white accessories, especially that bag – think it’s an older one so not available, but so chic. Also wearing dark nail polish. Go on Duchess!
Why do they have a dailymail us. Keep that shit over there!
All of the British media is trying to tap the US market. Sadly daily mail has been successful the last year especially because the right wing trolls and pundits on social media have been using it to push their racism hard.
They also pay a lot for celebrity pics! Way more than other Us tabloids.
Yeah and the Fail keeps getting plugs on Bravo shows. On VPR there’s been repeated mention of “the daily mail party” being hosted at one of the restaurants.. 🤮
How does she find the perfect, purest shade of every color she wears? Three shades of black, together, looking flawless! Love it!
Her clothes always looks new and are high quality. Clothes from mass retailers that are constantly reworn and rewashed will start to fade after a while. Line drying helps but it only goes so far with a cheap shirt from a mass retailer.
This is the template to honor an organization: give it publicity, donate money and provisions that it will use, and celebrate the hard working employees and volunteers. And do it while looking chic and tasteful! So happy for, and proud of, our Duchess!
Hey KHATE, I hope your watching, THAT’S THE WAY YOU DO IT!?
@Roo
Absolutely!
She has the same “forever classic” style of Jackie Kennedy, Lena Horne, Diahann Caroll, and Audrey Hepburn.
They all had impeccable style that will always inspire future generations. Clean lines, quality fabrics, perfect use of accessories.
*Diahann Carroll
stupid typo
She looks so Goodt. I love everything she’s wearing. So chic and fabulous. I’m trying to make out her bracelet stack. I just lover her and am happy to see her you guys!
That was gracious of her to acknowledge the photographers, kill them with kindness. And ugh about having a Daily Mail US, the Sun has a presence here as well. Very insidious how they’re trickling into this country.
Well, they were behaving. Doesn’t hurt to acknowledge them if they are being respectful and maintaining their distance.
My understanding is that Backgrid is an agency that works with celebs often. It’s possible that the Sussex’s team worked with them to generate publicity for Harvest Home. I don’t think it’s a coincidence she was spotted yesterday of all days, when she wanted to promote Harvest Home.
To be clear, I’m saying that’s a good thing! Harry and Meghan can control their own media narrative now, and that by definition includes select, “candid” pap shots
I could see this. A smart way to use publicity to their advantage and support their causes. I wonder if we’ll be seeing more of this.
Meghan has always been kind to paps and photographers, even as a working actress. Unfortunately the BM twisted it into her being attention-loving.
Meghan is like, you’re not going to stop harassing me, ok. I’ll use you to promote my causes. Chef’s kiss.
This: ‘According to the Daily Mail, Meghan waved to photographers and said “have a good day, guys, thank you so much.”’
God I hate these tabloids!! She said thank you because he wished her a happy woman’s day and said that she looks great! They always have to twist everything!
In the H&M Netflix docu, I recall M saying after the media revealed that she and H were dating, once when she was leaving a flower shop in Toronto and a bunch of paps were outside waylaying her, she was being her usual pleasant self and had made what turned out to be the huge mistake of smiling at them and wishing them a good say – just as she did here.
Then the next day it was in the shidtrags saying that she was loving the attention. H had called her to tell her to ignore the paps completely because the shidtrags and the usual teevee gossips were saying she loved the attention.
So M had to stop being her natural, pleasant, decent self because of the nasty, indecent troglodytes that are a pus of the arse of the shidtmedia in britain.
I love how she used her public appearance to shine a spotlight on a good cause while simultaneously contributing to it. Take notes Kate. And not just on the wardrobe.
She’s an icon, She’s a legend, and she is the moment- Wendy Williams
she looks stunning and elegant. I hope her haters choke LOL
I cannot wait for a knockoff version of that adorable Chanel bag. It will be mine!
Meghan looks amazing here. Instead of focusing on IWD the BM is calling it a victory lap for Archie and Lili getting g their titles recognized.
I briefly thought that then realized this event was planned well in advance. I guess not sneaking out the back could be considered a victory lap. 🙄
Man I really want her to do a fully glam red carpet event soon like the Oscar’s but I just don’t see it happening yet. So far all the events they’ve gone to had a purpose or connection to their work.
Maybe now they’ll start since she’s outside more (2 times) than she has been since polo season.
Go on Duchess!
Stay pressed haters.
She looks happy, healthy, and thriving! Very chic! Personally, I’m not a fan of these slides (on anyone) maybe because everytime I wear themi always manage to have my feet somehow come out of them or tripping. That’s just my personal preference. I also think it was very kind of her to acknowledge the photographers. I feel for the most part, they have been respecting her and Harry’s privacy (correct me if I’m wrong), and I think it just shows what a kind person she is by acknowledging them.
It’s nice to see relative casual politeness between Meghan & random photographers. She would never be able to go to a restaurant & walk down the street with just a couple of colleagues like this in the UK. I suppose she’ll never be able to completely avoid paps papping but if they keep a respectful distance, aren’t shouting questions about her kids etc. and she’s comfortable enough to throw them a quick ‘hi’ then fair enough -that’s celebrity life I suppose. It also gets the cause she’s out and about helping that day more publicity too. Great to read about the pre-brunch practical work she and her team undertook at Harvest Home and they gave a donation too. This is how helping small charities should be done, not used as hand-shaking photo ops.
Love the clothes, especially the coat, very brunch casual chic. I personally don’t like most Chanel bags (don’t shout at me I know that’s blasphemy to many lol) they just always look gaudy to me. Also, I’m not mad on the design of the shoes either but they look comfy and sensible for what she was out doing, so hey ho. I agree with the comment made earlier upthread about her having a natural Hepburn, Kennedy classic air about her. I don’t even think she (like them) even needs to try for this vibe it’s just who they are as women. Some women could step out in a bathrobe & look classy while the rest of us sit wondering how the hell they do it.
The purse is already sold out.
Her chic is so effortless! That impresses me the most. She innately knows how to dress and what to do. And if she’s not sure what to do? You can be damn sure she researches it from experts in the field and is well-grounded in the subject before she plans her talk and event. That is what Kate needs to do, but is such an idiot, she just shows up and babbles fakeposhspeak, waves her hands at people, smiles constantly and leaves after the pap shot. No plan and empty hands. Her ignorance is a CHOICE. Stupidity is NOT a choice, but ignorance is if you have all the resources you need to get educated. But she’s just not interested in really helping anyone but herself. That’s the bottom line. I think the DESIRE to help is the foundation of it all. That will lead you to research and action.
She looks gorgeous and not just because she is so effortlessly chic. That glow comes from her knowing that she’s doing excellent work in helping other women.
Unlike her dim and jealous sister-in-law, Meghan clearly relishes working with other women, for other women.
LOVE IT! She looks fabulous, super chic. I love that this visit shows what philanthropy can look like – highlighting the charity, the pop up boutique, and then taking the team to lunch to show you appreciate what they do.
Some other people could never, all they can offer is a smile.
That’s not true at all. They can also offer words too!
(This is full sarcasm in case I confuse anyone)
QuiteContrary, I agree and also I think the glow is true love and true family happiness– a life well-lived.
Agree! Hers is truly a life well lived!
Not me seeing those pics of Meghan and then putting on all black to pick-up my niece at the carpool😂
But I love Meghan hosting a brunch and donating for international women’s day. Stark contrast to those other people who show up empty handed with just their smiles. Meghan’s got the smiles the money and the food. I’m here for the food porn. Bout to go check that menu.
Echoing the others: effortlessly chic. I know some dislike the neutrals/black and want to see color more sometimes but she does neutrals really well IMO so I don’t mind it haha.
A light heart makes a good countenance.
It is an old saying in the old country, where it can be long ‘winded’.
Its origns are biblical, but for us, it meant be happy and it will show on your face. You’ll age slowly.
As usual, those wise folks knew what they were talking about.
My interpretation of the Duchess of Sussex, and look at those mules..
Comfort and Style…
Yes, she looks stylish & beautiful. Page Six tallied up the cost of her outfit. Please. They are trying to pull attention away from Harvest Home, M’s impactful philanthropy work & her celebrating Int’l Women’s Day. Plus, Meghan makes her own money & can dress how she wants.
Meghan in her unbossed and unbothered era, I love it! When you have your own sense of style and know what works for your body, you’ll always look fabulous. I just wish we got some official photos of the event, hopefully those come later.