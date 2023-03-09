Duchess Meghan was seen in LA, having brunch with the Harvest Home team

The Duchess of Sussex has finally been SEEN! Out in public! For the first time in nearly three months Sorry I totally forgot we actually saw the Sussexes last week, my bad! Meghan was out in Los Angeles this week and Backgrid got very exclusive ($$$$) photos of her leaving a brunch with associates and friends. The brunch happened on Wednesday, International Women’s Day. Meghan wore nearly all-black and I’m obsessed with that fabulous sweater. Her slides are Valentino and her bag is Chanel. Please let this be a preview of Meghan and Harry attending the Oscars!!!

As for brunch, Meghan and her friends went to Gracias Madre on Melrose. It’s a vegan Mexican restaurant – let me look at the brunch menu… ooooh, I would get the Caesar salad, then the (potato bread) French toast then the Tres Leches Cake. Damn, this vegan menu looks GOOD. According to Archewell, this brunch had a specific message:

Today, The Archewell Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day with a visit to Harvest Home. This valuable organization helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since being founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children. As an advocate for women’s rights and supporter of mothers and families in need, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell team celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female owned restaurant, and making a donation to the organization. Happy International Women’s day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds, or helping a woman in your community, let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!

[From Archewell]

Ah, so Meghan and her Archewell team went to LA to highlight Harvest Home and taking the charity’s people out to brunch. AND donating. Good for them.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan waved to photographers and said “have a good day, guys, thank you so much.” Something tells me we’re going to see the Princess of Wales in black trousers, a black sweater and light-colored slides (or maybe those f–king wedges) for one of her next events.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan enjoys brunch with friends as it is confirmed Archie and Lilibet WILL become a prince and princess https://t.co/7K1Xe96GQD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 9, 2023

Meghan Markle has been seen for the first time since it was confirmed her children will be known as prince and princess https://t.co/mbnc5h2So5 — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) March 9, 2023