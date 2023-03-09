“Hugh Grant is honest about being a massive douche to everyone” links

Hugh Grant has a long history of being a rude a–hole, and he also has a long history of being complete honest about his a–holery. [Pajiba]
Keanu Reeves. In the rain. [Go Fug Yourself]
Madonna justifies her love for a young boxer. [Dlisted]
Taika Waititi + Star Wars, what could go wrong? [LaineyGossip]
Ice Spice performs at Rolling Loud. [OMG Blog]
Kerry Washington looks ah-mazing in this Marc Bouwer. [RCFA]
Cate Blanchett & Angela Bassett did the thing (at the Time gala). [Just Jared]
Yes, I got an International Women’s Day email from nuts.com. [Jezebel]
Hailee Steinfeld is on vacation. [Egotastic]
I love some regional educational quirks. [Buzzfeed]
Emma Corrin & Diane Kruger looked terrible at the MiuMiu show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Seeking Sister Wife’s Marcus Epps is seeking re-election. [Starcasm]
Hugh exhibits a certain freedom – to be, nevermind the circumstances.
Honest about his faults???
He is where he wants to be emotionally…
I apologize in advance, I LOVE him. I find him irresistible and hate myself for it. He’s a massive a-hole, he doesn’t hide it, I usually find people like him distasteful, but there’s something about him…
Don’t apologize, his charm is simply irresistible, a reflection of your good taste.
He seems like a wonderful conversationist.
I have the same problem, Sue. The fact that he owns up to it goes a long way, in my book. Plus, he’s just so delightful to watch. I hate myself for admitting this, but especially in Paddington 2, of all things. I know, I am an embarrassment.
Paddington 2 is the best!!!
Same. I will never quit him. Ever. You can all have your Colin Firths and Hugh Jackmans and leave Hugh for me. He is hilarious in Paddington 2. Also check out Music and Lyrics.
He’s a wonderful actor and actually elevated Paddington 2. It was great.
Fantastic in Paddington 2, particularly in the show dance at the end. Also good in a BBC series called A Very English Scandal where he played politician Jeremy Thorpe and where, amusingly, the part of Norman Scott was played by Ben Whishart, the voice of Paddington…
The show dance at the end makes me laugh so much. You can see it on Hugh Grant’s face, he’s actually having fun, and a bit mad at himself for having this much fun, on a kid movie, and then he just goes for it.
Being an asshole is really easy, in this day and age. Recognizing you are an asshole, apologizing, and trying to do better, even though you think you probably won’t, is an honest assessment, especially for a public figure. I can’t be mad at that.
He’s kind of a cheerful curmudgeon, isn’t he?
Hugh getting people to play the Benny Hill theme Yakety Sax in the background during press coverage of Boris Johnson’s resignation was pretty great.
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/hugh-grant-boris-johnson-benny-hill-b2118045.html
Wow Diane Kruger. That is absolutely the worst outfit I’ve seen in a long time. In addition it looks like she got some really botched up face work done. She doesn’t look like herself and looks totally miserable.
Must be nice to be the rich white guy who can do what he wants.
King Charles and Prince Willy top that list.
Yes, but they’re both deeply unattractive and have negative numbers on the charm scale. And I suspect, they’re rather stupid and boring.
People are not always nice and it’s unfair to expect people to be 100% nice in public all the time. But Hugh Grant has a notorious temper and can become verbally abusive in the throes of it. At the very least, it is refreshing to hear Hugh Grant admits to his behavior, takes responsibility for his behavior, and does his best to make amends afterwards, even if he suffers long term consequences. He doesn’t try to hide behind a bunch of BS PR. Should he do more to curb his temper, possibily go to anger management therapy? Probably, if he hasn’t already. Still, I’d take Hugh Grant’s a–holery over many other people in the industry.
I think he is still begging Julianne Moore for forgiveness.
Julianne Moore is a sweetheart. What on earth was his beef with her? Man, some people…:P
In a world where someone like Ariana Grande (and basically every young woman) has to be careful not to “come across as a brat” in how she addresses an older person (Bette Midler) calling her a wh*re, the Hugh Grants of the world get a cutesy spin on their unprovoked assholery with no expectation to change it because at least they’re honest about it.
This right here.
Don’t forget women following over themselves because at least he admits it. Like what???
I actually adore Ariana and I agree. Bette is jealous and insecure of age and I’m guessing her voice isn’t the way it used to be. Ariana still gets heat for licking pastries which is ridiculous, she was practically a kid.
That was gross though.
@ tealily
HG verbally assaulting multiple people for no reason is not?
“Ariana still gets heat for licking pastries which is ridiculous, she was practically a kid.”
In 2015 Ariana was 22 years old.
@Coco Literally all I said was that it was gross when Ariana Grande licked donuts. Not sure how that’s read as support for Hugh Grant.
Just wanted to come back and say
1. I agree. Licking donuts is gross
2. Lots of 22yo are immature and do dumb stuff and we should move past it
3. Bette Midler called her a whore. I appreciate her contribution to music (I prefer her style to AG) but her comments were out of line and smacked of insecurity.
Yes to Ariana, the entire Manchester bombing attack was horrific, of course, and an event where she continues honor, donate and support the city. This past Christmas she gave presents for children in the Royal Manchester hospital. The toll I can’t imagine and she went back to raise about $13 million so soon after. I’m glad she talks about taking care of the mental health impacts too.
I will forever think of Hugh as a very charming man who went out of his way to say nice things about my dogs.
And if you ever met him in person? His eyes are the color of the arubian sea. No film he has ever been in has done justice to his eyes.
I like HG in many of his movies.
IRL, is he really that different from other multi-millionaire posh, white guys of his age?
Not much. He has the way of saying the most rude things with a smile + charm + movie star good looks. And then charmingly smiles as he apologizes repeatedly.
I have more of a problem with HGs very messy personal life.
As for Bette Midler being jealous of any other singer? No.
Bette Midler is terribly successful in her career. She is more likely to be annoyed at being spoken to as if she is a has been. No, she is at the age of nothing left to prove.
Plus show biz egos are always gonna be on display.
IRL I know he is a dog lover and said nice things about my dogs, so that goes a long way with me.
I get this. I have two black mutts, that most people don’t look at twice. When someone does, my heart melts. They are good people.
@Hamsterjam, a lot of shitty people love animals.
@ Driver8
Thank you
Some of these comments are just eye opening in bad way.
As much as I am charmed by Hugh Grant, and I am very, it makes me also feel ill knowing he’s intentionally doing what is ultimately abusive behavior in his work and personal life. Yelling, belittling, insulting, demanding behavior really shouldn’t be tolerated. There are so many other ways to behave towards people that don’t inflict emotional pain and take away the other person’s agency because without a power imbalance, no one would willingly accept that.
@TwinFalls : I am sorry I must have missed the memo, what did he do?
It’s literally a link in the article above
I’ve always enjoyed him until this. I truly had no clue. I wish I could’ve stayed ignorant 🤣
Everyone has bad days but it seems like when actresses known for being down to earth and professional literally “hate” you…sounds like he’s the one with the problem. He can publicly admit it all day long but to “disarmingly” cop to it in interviews is not the same as privately apologizing to these people or you know…getting some therapy and head meds for anger issues. He got banned from an entire comedy talk show because of this. He doesn’t sound sorry at all.
Had I been that local woman he verbally assaulted I’d have given it right back to him and made him cry. 🤷♀️
You know who else has a reputation for being a bad person but “at least he’s honest about it”? Donald Trump. Let that sit.
You know who else has a reputation for being a bad person but “at least he’s honest about it”? Donald Trump. Let that sit.
Yesssss .
I don’t need to let that sit. Comparing Hugh Grant and Donald Trump is lunacy.
That is a very good point about trump
Think about how much trouble as a country we would have been in , if trump had any charm, charisma, good looks and wit
Or even just a more attractive accent.
Trump’s voice makes me want to scream into a void. Nails on a chalkboard.
Apologizing doesn’t get anyone off the hook when they are consistently abusive. When does Grant plan to fix the latter problem? Because if he doesn’t his sorrys are useless. 😛
@deering24 I totally agree. I constantly tell my kids that. Don’t apologize if you don’t plan to fix the behavior.
The only reason he gets away with it is because he’s attractive in a self-deprecating, hangdog way. He’s sheepish and gruff and charming all rolled into one and people fall for it. It actually wouldn’t work for the majority of people, even white men (think James Cordon, Christian Bale, James Cameron, Michael Bay, Joss Weldon, etc). That “difficult” reputation sticks, and don’t even get me started on the eggshells women have to walk on to avoid it. Don’t know why Hugh gets away with being an a-hole without it sticking for good; owning it should not be good enough.
KEANU IN THE LONDON RAIN — Thank you!
Made my day 😀
I can’t hate Hugh Grant because he has absolutely ripped the British media to shreds and is open in his disdain for the tabloids. He’s also sued the tabloids, including Murdoch’s Sun, for hacking his phone.
He’s long been on the board of Hacked Off, the campaign for a free and accountable press, and he’s been openly supportive of Prince Harry, telling Andy Cohen: “I’m rather on Harry’s side. The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they’re tearing his wife to pieces.”
That doesn’t excuse his conduct but, as someone here said about someone else (Fergie maybe), people contain multitudes.
A very good point. We are all of us flawed. In perspective being a proud d-bag is not as bad as being a sex trafficking pedo.
Hugh can politely f*ck himself while I watch Keanu in the rain.
Will someone please link to what he did that is making you think he is that bad?
🎶 It’s raining men! Hallelujah! 🎵
Sorry.
Raindrops falling on Keanu is very nice though and reminiscent of the iconic ‘H&M in the rain’ photo.
Good thing the JW IV press tour is delivering a treasure trove of Keanu being his goofy self! 😍
As to Hugh: props for his acting, and especially for his Hacked Off initiative. Too bad though he doesn’t have anyone in his life who could teach him a thing or two about (professional) behavior and interpersonal relationships.
A general comment – if you know you’re a massive douche, if you know that you’ve been hurting people, if you’ve been hurting people knowingly for years and years and if you don’t want to stop, then there’s something psychologically wrong with you.
Yes. Whether you are honest or dishonest about being an asshole, you’re still an asshole.
Kerry Washington always kills it but Kerry wearing that Marc Bouwer is a 12/10, possibly better than anything I’ll see at the Oscars.