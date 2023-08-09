Prince William & Kate will ‘lead the tributes’ to QEII on her death-anniversary

In the days following King Charles’s coronation, a sort of sad-sack ennui set in among royalists. They were sad because the coronation was the last “big event” for the Windsors for many years to come. There would be no more big funerals or big weddings until King Charles dies or William and Kate’s kids start getting married. Personally, I think the answer to the “when is the next big dramatic event” question is “maybe start reporting honestly about the state of William and Kate’s marriage and see what happens.” In any case, the Windsors are on vacation and they’re trying to make “QEII’s death anniversary” into this year’s big drama. There was already a five-act drama about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan are “invited” to the anniversary party (or whatever it is). Now William and Kate want a cookie for what will probably be a remembrance tweet.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will lead the tributes to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death. They are to deliver a public message honouring the life and legacy of the monarch, who died on September 8. William and Kate will also use the occasion to “look forward”, a source said. But the King will mark the anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland where she died aged 96.
While William and Kate are to reflect on the Queen’s long reign and life, they will also use the opportunity to “look forward”, sources said. Final plans are still being made over how their address will be delivered, whether in person or via their social media to millions of fans.
A royal source said: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
As I said, it will probably be a tweet. We’ve gotten to the point where William and Kate are so lazy, their staff has to hype the fact that they’re going to TWEET on QEII’s death-anniversary. I imagine the staffers are furiously trying to coordinate William and Kate’s joint appearance for a taped, 60-second video. Or will they just use CGI to turn a pile of buttons into something Kate-shaped next to William as he pontificates about how QEII loved him more than Harry?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
The Princess of Wales on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Princess of Wales at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince of Wales chats with the Governor of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dame Susan Dougan during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Prince William, Dame Susan Dougan
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Harry is making headlines so, these two wastrels have to be “seen” to be doing something! I wonder if Kate will wear the “missing” necklace as a gesture of remembrance to QEII? 😉
This. I imagine many members of the BRF will pay tribute to the queen. There is no reason for this announcement except to insert themselves into Harry’s press.
“Use the opportunity to look forward,” what does that even mean? Aren’t they already the future of the monarchy? Do they have to wait for a death anniversary to start looking forward? Will this be more of them announcing plans for the future without ever actually accomplishing them?
Look forward is code for “We’re using granny’s death anniversary to overshadow the king and make everyone want us to be king and queen instead.”
It’s interesting to consider why Charles would allow that.
@Eurydice, I’m not sure he is allowing it. This may be a “Khate at the flower show” going rogue thing. We’ll see if there’s pushback from another rota rat.
These two are hiding away with their separate lives and trying to use the Queen’s positive reception to their benefit. It’s actually gross.
I assume the ‘use the opportunity to look forward’ is along the same lines as ‘still learning’?
I’m picturing a video with lots of iconic clips of QEII but also Bill and Cathy doing a lot of posing, pointing, jazz hands.
Now I’m imagining someone piling up a bag of cast off buttons, adding hair they pulled from Kate’s hairbrush, casting a spell, and creating a Kate tulpa. Would we be able to tell the difference between them?
There you go Disney, your next movie.
@bluenailsbetty – Yes. We’d be able to tell. The fake Kate would have more personality.
😁
Definitively 🤣
A Kate shaped button pile😂😂😂😂. Yes he will have to fly over to Windsor to make a video if that’s the route they go but yes probably just a tweet.
It will probably be a video of them talking about the queen with some pictures, so that way they can get several posts about it – a post announcing the video is coming up, the video itself, a behind the scenes look at said video, a post about how they chose the pictures used, etc. Why post once when you can post eleventy billion times about the same thing??
I know the last king died before most of us were born, but William and Kate are just relishing the death of the queen way too much and way too greedy about wanting the top position themselves. Charles wasn’t marking the death of his grandfather like this.
And while these two have disappeared off the face of the earth, Charles, Anne and Edward have been in Scotland doing events. Sure it’s not “work” but it’s also not hiding away.
At what point does the dam break on this laziness. Whatever faults Charles has as a person, he’s never disappeared like these two have, even when his personal life was at peak mess.
Yeah, when you look at the CC, Charles, Edward, Anne are all working pretty regularly over the past few weeks. (Edward is in scotland as well apparently.) Sophie is quieter but there are a few things from her. Duke of Gloucester is working pretty regularly. It’s shameful that the Waleses have just disappeared for basically a month since Wimbledon.
And for W&K I agree that they seem to be relishing this. Remember they were the first ones to change their social media handles, basically immediately. Charles didnt change his until the mourning period was over IIRC.
The social media was changed within seconds of the official death announcement. That was so crass. Especially when Charles went and made William prince of wales the next day and so they changed it again.
“…a post about how they chose the pictures used, etc.”
“And in this one you can see where I used my death glare to protect the realm from the evil machinations of a beautiful well dressed American biracial woman who stole the hot British prince from me. Then I did it again here…and here…and here. Oh here’s me in the Vulva Necklace™️!”
-Kate, probably
🤣🤣🤣
Maybe she will have a video plunking keys on the piano and grinning at cameras.
Maybe she’ll have composed a special little song… “it’s too bad, it’s so sad…”
I saw a tweet call her Liberace Middleton and found it hilarious.
Ugh. Will Kate wear the Vulva Necklace while woodenly hugging anyone standing too close to mark the occasion?
Is this something they’re organizing on their own without coordinating with BP? I have a hard time seeing Charles wanting them to do this. It would put someone else in the spotlight AND put Elizabeth’s death in the spotlight. We all know he wants everyone to forget his mum was queen and focus on him.
And I hardly believe Charles is going to be ‘quietly mourning’ Elizabeth. That’s an excuse so he can low key the whole anniversary. So why let Will and Khate amplify it (and themselves)?
Charles is SO glad his mother is gone. He can barely contain his glee!
@Beverley: It’s the same with William and Kate. Days after QEII died, William, Kate, Camilla and Charles were all photographed at various functions smiling wide-toothed grins and looking quite festive. Plus, very soon after the Queen passed, Kate seemed to have an entirely new wardrobe with accompanying accessories – shoes, hats, jewellery, etc. – which no doubt was financed by the Duchy of Cornwall. It’s sickening.
Will Chuck forage for mushrooms again? I see a potential tradition in the making, honoring the late queen & scrounging for his supper.
This man would absolutely put roasted quail and mushroom risotto on the menu just to smirk at his private joke of ignoring Betty while she was dying.
I think they’re going to get the guy who made their coronation video to make a mini film with William and Kate doing voice overs about the Queen which will be tweeted out and uploaded to their You Tube Channel and Instagram account.
Listen, I wouldn’t be surprised if they added vids of the kids looking at pics of granny or talking about how much they miss her in one of those mini films. They’ve shown they have little shame. Or any shame really.
They are working on their Instagram REEL right now and are really excited about it. I predict flashbacks of Kate and Wills looking somber and greeting the masses, glimpses of the funeral cortege inching its way along the road, and of course, the darling royal children looking bereaved. There will be a few flashbacks of Betty in better days, too, but Burger King’s narration will be solely about how he’s feeling because that’s the way he rolls. Kate will only appear once because she hasn’t yet been scrubbed from the family.
Do the British celebrate death this much? This is looking pretty crass if it’s just from them and not the rest of the actual family of the Queen. It’s screaming “I want the promotion now even if it means my dad has to die”.
@harper, yes they will be busy going through all the old reels and pictures trying to find the ones of Kate with the Queen, Billy with the Queen, their children with the Queen, their dog with the Queen, ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING that doesn’t include Harry and Megan. Kateykins will have a new dress with buttons new wiglet, and a few of the Queens jewels (they will have tracker devices so they don’t go missing again!) Billy will clasp his hands in front of himself whilst trying hard to look dewey eyed watching pictures from the jubilee. There children will be shown on the balcony with the Queen, and Charles, well Charles will be picking mushrooms AGAIN
Yep agree. Wouldn’t be surprised if the kids are a part of their grief show. Hopefully, we’re wrong.
The way KKKate and Camilla couldn’t contain their joy at Liz’s passing..tights and bridesmaids’ dresses almost took her out but our lady of perpetual tears couldn’t even summon the waterworks for her beloved grandmother-in-law’s death/funeral.
Does anyone even care at this point? They barely talk about Liz unless they’re using her to attack H&M or to get some headlines. Just let her rest in peace ffs.
No doubt it will be all about K. There are so many stories floating around about QEII how everything the Queen did with Meghan, she did with Khate first. This is insulting to the Qeens memory. I guess the Queen cant argue with all Khates stories about their very close relationship as besties. Waiting for Carole to declare her closeness to the Queen and how they spoke every day ?????
Totally insulting to The Queen’s memory, and so inappropriate – another great idea from Carol Debtor Middleton’?
W&K made The Queen’s last years a misery, having driven out H&M her joy.
My first thought was how much of the Queen’s jewelry will she wear in “tribute” to the late monarch. Perhaps she’s named her each of her wiglets for the Queen’s corgis.
I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a busy late summer and fall, the royal holiday period. The Windsors should have been able to dominate the UK news cycle. However, they still have to smear Harry even when they choose to be on holiday. The whole royal machinery reflects jealousy, and the pettiness and meanness resulting from it.
So… they’ll post a throwback photo of the queen with their family?
That’s pretty standard, and hardly noteworthy, especially a month beforehand! I’m imagining that the poor social media interns are busily preparing posts to cover because W and K are probably still going to be on vacay in early Sept, that’s why this is out there.
Or maybe they have a “never before seen” photo taken of the Queen by Kate? Doubtful. And if the social media interns are listening: please, I beg you, no more homemade videos.
Oh goody another chance for the PotatoHeads to embarrass themselves again.
W&K will milk it for all it’s worth. It will be crass and weird. And they’ll be praised for it by their lackeys in the rota.
Meanwhile, H&M will be doing substantive work. And the rota will slam them for it.
Rinse and repeat.
oh it just clicked in my head reading your comment. Invictus starts September 9, queen passed away on 9/8. W&K have to make a big thing about it in order to try to take the attention away from Invictus.
Beck s1…. Try and fail! The world press will be all about Invictus.
The only thing that will take attention away from Invictus is if William makes a formal separation announcement. Nothing else they do will receive the global attention that Invictus gets.
This is looking like what would have happened in David was allowed to marry Wallis and still keep his crown.
Good point.
I’m going to predict that the video will be one shot of them together, and then separate footage of them spouting their speeches. It could be done without them even being in the same place.
There’s a missing necklace?
@beech yes and a very, very, very expensive one, last seen on khates neck!
I didn’t think marking the anniversary of the deaths of monarchs was a thing. Queen Elizabeth LOVED her father, and she just stayed quietly at Sandringham until it was over. Sounds like Charles is going to do the same. Remember, “the King (Queen) is dead; long live the King (Queen) are said in the same breath. This is a media made-up thing, and it doesn’t make anybody look good. Kate and William “leading” is another effort to make these two ineffectual people look like they have some substance regarding their “jobs.”
I don’t think it is. And I think that’s part of the reason the queen’s jubilees have been in the summer – better weather, yes, of course. And then it can get wrapped up with the Trooping. But I also think the Queen wanted separation from her father’s death and the celebration, you know? She was only queen for 70 years bc her father died when she was 25. I’m sure the celebrations were a weird thing for her.
I wonder what Anne thinks of this?
@saucy&sassy, Anne will be disgusted. SHE loved her mother, as a mother, the title didn’t come into it n. The others are just mercenary dregs
I recall an interview Anne gave a few years ago where she basically said that people don’t need to invent a new way of doing the royal work, and while everyone in the British media took it as a slag on Harry and Meghan, it most certainly applied to William and Kate.
Anne showed up to Scotland last week for events. But the next in line and his spouse have done nothing.
Is this necessary? Prince Harry has left all the media attention for the Wails….
It is his fault that it is not enough.