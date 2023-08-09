Ariana Grande & Ethan’s relationship is ‘still progressing’ but she’s giving him ‘space’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s affair undoubtedly began when they were still married to Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay respectively. Ariana and Dalton’s marriage was probably on its last leg, and Ari’s need to bang Ethan just expedited everything. Meanwhile, Ethan’s marriage to Lilly Jay seemed pretty healthy before Ariana showed some interest. Ariana really worked them both over – the foursome went on double-dates, Ari held Ethan and Lilly’s baby and she was even liking Lilly’s Instagrams. All of which contributed to Lilly not going away quietly. The whole affair blew up in a way Ariana’s team didn’t expect. Two weekends ago, Ari’s people leaked that she and Ethan were on different coasts so that he could deal with his divorce. Ari’s people are telling her to back off. She’s not listening, so her people keep running around, trying to give Ari and Ethan a cookie for dealing with the mess they created.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are continuing their romance amid his divorce. A source tells ET that the Wicked co-stars’ “relationship is still progressing” after he filed for divorce from Lilly Jay.
“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” the source says of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”
As for Grande, the source says that she’s “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out,” but notes that “their relationship is still progressing.”
Jay hasn’t been shy about her feelings regarding Slater’s new flame, previously telling Page Six that her “family is just collateral damage” in the scandal, and blasting Grande as “not a girl’s girl.”
“She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven,” a source previously told ET of Jay. “She is truly the best mother.”
[From ET]
Yeah, Ariana wants everyone to know that she’s still with Ethan. Her people must be begging her to end it and she keeps refusing. This is still fun for her – it’s still dramatic and crazy. As for Spongebob Sidepiece, “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.” Oh, honey, you dumped your wife and child for Ariana Grande, who revealed that you were her new man to People Magazine!! And your wife called Page Six to tell them that Ariana is a homewrecker. Your private life is gone, sayonara.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
lol every planted story is telling him “the cat is on the roof”
OMG, first thing that popped into my head!
I expect an announcement their relationship went on indefinite hiatus any day now 🤣🤣
Serves them well, both cheaters!
I saw someone elsewhere point it out and now I can’t unsee it – he looks just like her brother Frankie. They actually look like siblings!
I dislike Frankie but he only gives off narcissist vibes where this guy looks creepy as hell as well as being a narcissist. The way he always looks directly at the camera is very weird. Not a single candid shot and when he is with somebody they are invisible. Only the camera matters.
Ariana Grande’s brother definitely looks like the yassified version of Ethan Slater!
I’m looking at Google Images right now and yuck. It’s pretty weird.
Someone said in a previous post Howdy Doody. Can’t unsee that either, especially in the banner pic
She could have any man she wanted and she chose this one.
The relationship is over. But she is going to make sure that the divorce is final before she totally dumps. She needs the complete win.
Someone on another site said he looked like he could be the star of Lucky Charms – The Musical.
Now that’s all I can see.
They both look like dead manniquens
Lol, in which imaginary “space” is this relationship progressing?
My guess is Ariana has already moved on from him. He just won’t know it until he reads about it in Page Six or People…
This. She is slowly phasing him out. He’s been dumped but doesn’t know it yet. She has definitely said next.
Also I don’t think her relationship with Dalton was “on its last leg” I think she was just bored with him and found a new play thing on set.
I know we’re referencing him as Spongebob Sidepiece, but he reminds me more of Sideshow Bob from the Simpson….Sidepiece Bob? I’m sure someone else can come up with something better! LOL
“Sidesponge Showbob”?
LOL Krista he does remind me of Sideshow Bob! And just as creepy!
Spongebob Sideclown?
He definitely looks like a clown…and clearly acts like one too.
No way this relationship lasts very long. She’ll dump him when she gets bored.
Someone on another site said he looks like he should be the star of Lucky Charms – The musical
Now it’s all I see.
I’d like another nickname for him, because I like the character SpongeBob. I hate associating that sweet sea sponge with an a** of a human being like Slater.
One way to be a good dad is not to dump your son and his mom the minute some diva comes into your view. Now, being “the best dad you can be” is pretty much out of reach for the foreseeable future. SpongeBob will need to do a lot of work to get back to being even a mediocre dad.
Literally. This guy didn’t even make it to one year of being a dad before he decided to destroy his family. If he genuinely cared about being a dad he would have been home with his child instead of sleazing around with Ariana.
Chris Rock has his own issues, but I always remember one of his old comedy bits where his asks his dad or grandad what the secret to their long happy marriage is and the guy answers with 2 simple words:
“Go Home!”
All your buddies going to another bar for an after party after going for a beer after a game/work?
Go home
Some beautiful woman is smiling at you in the checkout line?
Go home
A gorgeous famous diva co-star is chatting you up, sidling up to you with I want you vibes?
Go! Home!
Sometimes, it really is that simple… if you’re not hanging out on the playground, you’re not going to mess up your life by playing
Amen Brassy Rebel and BlueNailsBetty!
The teenage soap opera continues. Ariana will never stop running to the press to try to make herself look better. This is a worthless endeavor on her part because it just makes here look worse and like a teenager ( the way she acts) she will not take no don’t do this for an answer. Keep it up Ariana you’re winning (NOT).
Oh Ethan! You idiot! You had a beautiful wife and baby and you threw it away for for the momentary sugar high you could have gotten from just licking a donut yourself. Next time go to Dunkin! It’s a lot cheaper (and classier) than this trick.
Team Lily and baby! Take him to the cleaners Lily.
“Ethan’s marriage to Lilly Jay seemed pretty healthy before Ariana showed some interest.”
It wasn’t. I think on Ethan’s side, he probably misled and married Lilly because they were high school sweethearts and he thought he’d never “do better” (he hasn’t and won’t be able to do better). So he stayed loyal due to “lack of options” and not because he really loved Lilly.
Then, he got a taste of fame/success with the Broadway show and Wicked, then Ariana showed interest.
This is the type of person who was always going to cheat. He just didn’t have the opportunity until now.
It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s cheated before but it was never discovered because all parties were unknown.
This. A man is only as faithful as his options. Strength and peace to Lilly.
Agreed. That is one of the truest things ever said about men.
Disagree. Not every man would cheat on their partner if given the chance.
Disagree. Plenty of men are faithful despite options. My husband turned down options to stay true to me. The only unhealthy thing about the marriage was Ethan. Entitlement will do that
No. Hugh Jackman has options. George Clooney has options. Ryan Renynolds has options. Ryan Gosling has options etc, etc, etc…. Maybe they are doing something on the dl but they legit seem like wife guys.
Also plenty of gross looking poor guys cheat.
I agree.
The phrasing seems to suggest Ari as some sort of cheating mastermind who concocted this elaborate plot to steal Ethan & he was so boiled over he couldn’t resist.
Baloney. The only ONLY person responsible for Ethan cheating is Ethan.
Like when people say “if Natalie Portman can’t keep a man” or “Kate must be crap in bed”.
Like what? Women/wives aren’t responsible for husbands cheating. Not even if they cheat first. Only person responsible for cheating is the person who did it.
Plenty of blame to go around. Two things can be true, he can be a lousy cheater and she can be a predatory other woman. Blame sits on ariannas shoulders for this, as well as Ethan’s
He comes from a conservative rich jewish family so I think he was “forced” to marry her because she was a good match for him and their families but I think he loved her but he wasn’t madly in love. I think he lost his mind with Ariana but I don’t think fame or success is the key otherwise he wouldn’t have started his carrier in the theater community.
His family is really respected in DC and all the people that knew him from school and college said that he’s really nice, talented and a good person so I don’t know what happened
I hate to think what his conservative Jewish family thinks of his recent actions. Does he think that someday he’ll take Ari to meet them? Does he really think that she’ll want to do that? Nope. Howdy SpongeBob Doody will be left alone going through a divorce with his once good reputation shredded.
Whatever his reputation may have been prior to joining Wicked, a good person doesn’t take their wife on a double date with their mistress and her husband. Full stop.
Sponge, that story sounds like it’s right out of the Prince Charles Diaries “I was forced to marry her by my family because she was an appropriate match, but I was captivated by this other person who was married to someone I knew socially and I just went with it, making my wife miserable, blowing up my family and causing my wife and child(ren) to suffer”
Not a great look for a grown man, however respectable his family is or as “nice” or whatever other people found him to be. At the end of the day, your actions show your true character and this guy’s character looks pretty rotten at this point. Hopefully he learns to do better at some point.
Their producers must be pissed – how many people are going to steer clear of Wicked because they’ve no desire to see these two on screen together?
The press tour is going to be awkward too, like that OW/HS mess a while back
Agree. I bet he’s thinking how great the publicity of being Ari’s SO is going to be for his career, and he prioritized that over his wife and child. I bet he doesn’t see anything wrong with that either.
I hope Wicked is his last project and we never hear about him again.
I’ve been following this on the Arianna sub and she’s doing everything she can to distract her fans. They even know that’s what she’s doing and are fine with it. She’s been posting a lot about re-recording an old album (I don’t know her work at all, I’m just here for the gossip) which seems to have gotten them quite happy. But they still don’t want ol’ SpongeBob anywhere near their queen.
All that said, the Ari heads are claiming that both Slater and Lily Jay come from VERY wealthy families, and that he has cheated on her before with Broadway types. Dunno whether it’s true, but they’ve done a lot more research than I have.
They are also noting that he is the first “like” when Ari posts on Instagram. Seems desperate already.
I have to agree, if you’re happy and in a good marriage your head(s) don’t get turned that easily. He was unhappy or unsatisfied and instead of putting on his adult pants and dealing with it, he created a mess. His about to be ex-wife will be better off because she has an opportunity to find someone who is fully invested in a life with her. Arianna Grande is a relationship flake, this will burn out if not by the end of the year (when the thrill of the chase and sneaking around is gone) or by next year. He will be left looking like an entire fool but will have the opportunity to get with a good therapist and do some growing up.
Mel – I don’t agree, there are lots of people with character flaws who have great partners and great marriages- until they don’t . Theu no fault of the marriage or the faithful partner.
They cheat because of their issues and their need for MORE and the validation it brings… not necessarily because there was a pre-existing marriage issue or malaise. It was inside them all along.
uhhh, it’s gonna look a lot worse if she just dropped him now. she’ll be labeled the homewrecker that came in, ruined a marriage, and then bounced when things became hard. this is def 100% her PR telling her to say you’re still together to sell this narrative that it was some kind of whirlwind love and she’s being “respectful” by giving him time to figure out parenting with his ex…but she’s def already finding an exit strategy slash maybe already dumped him.
This. Since it’s no longer the fun, forbidden chase, she dipped. Ariana is so cliché it’s pathetic. Too bad she’s still doing this high school “I only want what I can’t have” crap in her 30s. I wish she’d get some therapy instead of participating in the destruction of other people’s families.
All of this. The thrill and excitement is in the secrecy and conspiracy. But…..she was the one to leak the affair and even, apparently, warned him it was coming out. So, one of two things happened. She was over it so she outed the affair to take the fun out of the ‘game’ so she could end it or……someone else, probably from the set, was going to out them so she was forced to get ahead of the story.
Does he have a BD or something? Because I’m not seeing it. Someone help me out here…
Ugh even if he does it’s still a paper bag situation
Keeping your private life private and hooking up with Ariana Grande are mutually exclusive. And how long does he think he’s going to last as her jump off? I feel so badly for Lily and their baby. I hope she gets everything she deserves in their divorce settlement.
I don’t buy that Ari is this Machiavellian genius who masterminded this affair to try and break up a family. I think she’s a broken woman who needs lots and lots of therapy. I think Ethan Slater was the type of person who was always going to cheat. He wanted to have his cake and eat it too: the faithful, dutiful wife who ties him to his past and holds down the home front AND one of the most famous persons on the planet who can show him a taste of fame the likes of which he’s never seen before.
It’s all going to blow up in his face.
But isn’t that exactly what a broken woman would do? My so called friend – a very broken and battered woman I was helping and being emotional th supportive to – was unfortunately so broken it made her dangerous and eventually Machiavellian. She ultimately decided I was no longer a friend and I was going to be a tool for her to try and steal my man. Luckily for me, my man didn’t take the bait. But sadly for Lilly Jay she doesn’t have such a quality man.
How can a relationship progress while she’s giving him “space.” What a bunch of bull.
Tacky, tacky, tacky.
I don’t understand why a bunch of successful and beautiful women are fighting over THIS guy.
Is he charming or something? He’s not good looking, he’s not that big of a deal, he’s obviously an asshole… What gives?
I don’t think they are fighting over him. One woman was married to one guy and then he conspired with an interloper to put her in a competition she didn’t ask to join.
Over on Reddit: “I’m Ethan Slater. AITA?”
Best comment of the day.
Lol. This is contradictory. Can’t really work on a relationship and have “space” if the other woman is not out of the picture entirely. They are both a disgrace
He cheated as soon as he got a taste of fame and Ari gave him an opportunity. Men who cheat on their wives (and family) are the worst. Men who cheat on a wife who is still recovering from having their child? Unforgivable. Move on Lilly. He will cheat again the first chance he gets.
I can’t get over how different she looks from what she used to look like.
What a messy situation. It’s beyond obvious that it won’t last. He destroyed his family for nothing. I hope the wife sues him for full custody +takes him to the cleaners
Ariana has a type: Married Men.
This fool will learn. Way to throw away your family for a THOT who enjoys f*cking married men, no more no less. MORON
One of my friends lost his life in the terrorist attack in Manchester. I know it’s unreasonable but it annoys me that his memory is tarred with her crappy hedonism.