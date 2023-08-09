Ariana Grande & Ethan’s relationship is ‘still progressing’ but she’s giving him ‘space’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s affair undoubtedly began when they were still married to Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay respectively. Ariana and Dalton’s marriage was probably on its last leg, and Ari’s need to bang Ethan just expedited everything. Meanwhile, Ethan’s marriage to Lilly Jay seemed pretty healthy before Ariana showed some interest. Ariana really worked them both over – the foursome went on double-dates, Ari held Ethan and Lilly’s baby and she was even liking Lilly’s Instagrams. All of which contributed to Lilly not going away quietly. The whole affair blew up in a way Ariana’s team didn’t expect. Two weekends ago, Ari’s people leaked that she and Ethan were on different coasts so that he could deal with his divorce. Ari’s people are telling her to back off. She’s not listening, so her people keep running around, trying to give Ari and Ethan a cookie for dealing with the mess they created.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are continuing their romance amid his divorce. A source tells ET that the Wicked co-stars’ “relationship is still progressing” after he filed for divorce from Lilly Jay. “Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” the source says of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.” As for Grande, the source says that she’s “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out,” but notes that “their relationship is still progressing.” Jay hasn’t been shy about her feelings regarding Slater’s new flame, previously telling Page Six that her “family is just collateral damage” in the scandal, and blasting Grande as “not a girl’s girl.” “She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven,” a source previously told ET of Jay. “She is truly the best mother.”

Yeah, Ariana wants everyone to know that she’s still with Ethan. Her people must be begging her to end it and she keeps refusing. This is still fun for her – it’s still dramatic and crazy. As for Spongebob Sidepiece, “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.” Oh, honey, you dumped your wife and child for Ariana Grande, who revealed that you were her new man to People Magazine!! And your wife called Page Six to tell them that Ariana is a homewrecker. Your private life is gone, sayonara.

