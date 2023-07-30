Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater haven’t even seen each other in person in ‘weeks’

To recap what we know thus far, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande’s affair began several months ago on the set of Wicked. While I believe Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was pretty much over in all but name, Slater was very much with his wife, Lilly Jay, at the time. Lilly and Ethan welcomed their first child last year, and Lilly and the baby even visited the London set of Wicked. Reportedly, Lilly even spoke to Ariana, let Ari hold the baby and talked to Ari about how Ari wants a baby. Ari was even “liking” Lilly’s Instagram posts at the same time Ari and Ethan were carrying on. Ethan reportedly only told Lilly about his affair just days before Ari’s team broke the news to People Mag. What followed that People Mag story has been non-stop drama, mostly because Lilly Jay is not going away quietly. Lilly spoke on the record to Page Six, saying that Ariana is “not a girl’s girl” and that the real story is Ariana and Dalton’s split. Ethan and Ari then ran straight to TMZ to complain:
Ethan Slater may be done with his marriage, but he “desperately” wants to co-parent his nearly 1-year-old child with soon-to-be ex-wife Lilly Jay … sources connected to Ethan tell TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Ethan has been talking to Lilly daily, mostly about their little boy. We’re told Ethan spent a lot of time with his son in London after he had split with Lilly, and is determined to have a major presence in the boy’s life.
Our sources say Lilly told Ethan repeatedly she was down with co-parenting. Ethan, we’re told, asked Lilly about issuing a joint statement saying they were committed to co-parenting their son, but Lilly wanted to defer releasing the statement, at least for now.
We’re also told Lilly had assured Ethan she didn’t know where various media leaks were emanating from, so he was more than surprised to read Thursday that Lilly spoke with Page Six, calling Ariana Grande “not a girl’s girl,” adding her family was “collateral damage.”
Sources tell us Lilly told Ethan she did not understand what it meant that she was on the record when she made the comments. It’s unclear what Lilly’s position is regarding co-parenting, but Ethan adamantly wants to raise his son.
TMZ broke the story … Ethan filed for divorce on Wednesday. If they’re at odds on who raises the child, ultimately a judge will decide.
[From TMZ]
This is the dumbest, most obvious deflection from Ethan Slater, a man who cheated on his recently postpartum wife with Ariana Grande. “Let’s talk about co-parenting!” No, let’s talk about how you’re carrying on with Ariana Grande behind your wife’s back and you’ve been lying about it and publicly gaslighting your wife about when your marriage fell apart. Meanwhile, Ariana wants everyone to know that she’s not even hanging out with Ethan at the moment:
Ariana Grande hasn’t seen her boyfriend Ethan Slater in person for awhile … because he’s preoccupied with his estranged wife and their divorce, and she’s giving him space to work things out.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ariana and her ‘Wicked’ costar haven’t been in the same city for several weeks. Ethan’s currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife, Lilly Jay.
Our sources say Ariana is coming to Los Angeles this weekend. We’re told she and Ethan want to see each other, but that’s not in the cards for the immediate future.
While Ariana and Ethan haven’t spent time in person for a minute now, our sources say they are 100% still dating.
[From TMZ]
This story came out about a day after the Daily Mail published exclusive photos of Ethan and Ariana walking arm-in-arm together in the UK, at the Soho Farmhouse. Those photos are from three weeks before Ari’s people revealed her relationship/affair with Ethan. So… Ari has been alone in London this week, furiously briefing the media about her dramatic affair, all while Ethan has been in New York, and he’s also furiously briefing the media. Meanwhile, Lilly has been telling her story far and wide to ensure that Ari’s narrative isn’t the only one out there. Such chaos… Ari definitely isn’t bored. Yet. That’s the thing, though – while I’m 100% behind Lilly doing and saying whatever she wants, the minute that she stops engaging with Ariana and ignores the whole situation is when Ariana will get bored and dump Ethan.
He wants to be a father to his own son. What a hero – let’s give him a gold medal and a parade.
And I couldn’t stop laughing at Ari giving him space – she’ll be giving him a lot more space very soon. Idiots.
It won’t be long now before she pulls the plug. That last bit of filming is going to be sooooo awkward, lol.
In the meantime, I’m enjoying imagining how she’s freaking out at him about how messy this got, and making him absolutely miserable.
Not just the filming, but the press tour and once the film is released. Ariana has been obsessed with Wicked for years and this affair will wreck what could have been a new career path. I was excited for this movie because I love the musical, but now I will be giving it a hard pass.
Yeah, it’ll be awkward for the rest of the cast and crew, too. Seriously, who’s doing the PR here? So amateurish and slapdash – nobody’s in control of anything.
When I read the title I thought he was already on his way out 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Loryd My guess is he’s not involved in the press tour if they’re no longer together. She’s the star, they’ll cater to her.
Yep, my first thought on the ‘they haven’t even seen each other..’ was that they are already over. But I’m sure she’ll enjoy the drama for a little longer.
Same impression 🤣🤣
They may already be over for Ariana. Ethan looks like he is going to delude himself for a while.
Gabby, I think he’ll remember this own goal until he lives 🤣
Yeah, I saw the headline and immediately thought O RLY?
The space thing is a straight-up narcissistic discard if it’s true, she’ll hoover him when she wants the supply again. I’ve been there, done that. It seems so textbook- she love-bombed him, got the supply, he was dumb enough to fall for this and throw away the real deal, and now she discarded. The “space” just cements the fact this is all a game and some real personality issues with her.
@ Hey Jude, it does seem to cement the MO of AG!! AG uses men simply for her own enjoyment and entertainment.
AG has some serious narcissistic traits that makes her continue to look like a woman whose sole purpose in life is to destroy as many peoples lives and hearts in her wake and she ENJOYS it!!!
And everyone should simply accept that this is WHO AG is, period.
I will say it again. Ariana is a home wrecker and no amount of PR will change the facts. Ariana you and Ethan need to take responsibility and end the nonsense. Too bad that won’t happen.
Wasn’t her brother part of a “throuple”? The third wheel of an established couple. He even went around promoting it. Then got dumped.
Pete Davidson was in a 2+ year relationship with Cassie David. He dumped her by text for Ariana. Girl has issues
I have to agree, I’m usually more than ready to start shouting ‘it takes two’ and I hate the whole ‘other woman’ thing society loves so much but in this case she’s clearly decided to Miranda Lambert her way through life and appears to target men who are not officially available.
Having said that, I will spare some ire for men who will cheat on their wives and partners but it’s impossible to ignore her MO at this point.
“Miranda Lambert her way through life”. Hehehehheh
Reality is going to kick in for Ethan. Having an affair and still having your family is one thing. Now he’s living with the consequences of his actions.
Ariana will have a reality check soon enough when her “boyfriend” prioritizes his child and the wife doesn’t just disappear. I don’t think she thought far enough ahead to realize she’d be a step-mom if things work out.
What would co-parenting even look like? He flies back and forth between LA and nyc?
Yeah this is so messy I can’t see this lasting.
@ Amy Bee, it’s so messy that you need a spreadsheet!!
And this crap that Ethan put out for the masses;
“Ethan, we’re told, asked Lilly about issuing a joint statement saying they were committed to co-parenting their son, but Lilly wanted to defer releasing the statement, at least for now.”
Well, we see that not only is Ethan a douche bag for thinking with his small head, his bigger head may be dumber than his small head. SMFH…..
Yeah… Ari is about to dump him. She’s taken too much of a PR hit.
That’s what it sounds like!
“Ariana and Ethan couldn’t handle the attention.”
“Ariana never intended to come between Ethan and his child. She’ll be stepping back while he navigates his divorce (never mentioning the role she played in it).”
“Ariana has been through so much the last few years (cue sympathy) and is focused on her mental health.”
Just some suggestions for her publicist.
That’s what I think as well. AG will dump him – either because her image took a hit or because things settle down and she gets hit with the reality of being in a relationship with a father. And then her PR tour starts in which she was the actual victim, how she has been mistreated by the public just because she fell in love. AG will talk about how unfair everyone was and how she has suffered so much. I don’t expect any accountability from her side. The worst thing about it: people will eat that up.
Sorry I didn’t read your comment earlier before posting, Snuffles. I also think she’s about to offload ES.
Ohhh, so *now* he is prioritizing his son?? NOW he’s all about being a good father? How bout NOT cheating on his mother? How bout thinking of his family while Ari was throwing herself all over him? No? Too bad, Howdy Doody-life doesn’t work that way. Idiot…
I love that you said howdy doody, bc I mean he looks just like him.
He’s such a dork, I do not get the appeal.
Howdy Doody!🤣. Oh that made me laugh!!
😈
Ariana is the chaos that made Pete Davidson dating a thing. The girl is drama incarnate, and always leaves carnage in her wake. It’s her siren song.
This!! She is a chaos agent. She lives for it!
So basically Ari saw another woman with a baby, & decided she too wanted a baby.
So rather than have her own with her own husband, she went after a ready made family so she could play “mommy” until she got bored again.
Doesn’t excuse Ethan at all.
Someone on Reddit said he looks like her brother and she’s getting a lot of comments letting her know that 🤣
100% an on-set romance that isn’t going to last the distance so I hope that man understands he’s prioritised his penis over his child. She clearly loves the drama and has gone for the messiest possible choice after getting bored with the mundane day to day of her lockdown marriage.
This is the other woman equivalent of licking a donut and putting it back for someone to sell.
The fact that AG wants it out there that she and ES haven’t been together since she rolled him out might be AG dumping him? I literally know nobody who thinks AG chose the right guy and Lilly Jay has universal sympathy. Some people blame ES more, some AG, some think they were equally cruel, but absolutely no one I know thinks it’s remotely understandable that AG was involved in breaking up a marriage with a baby and acted like the unwitting mother’s friend. This crosses political opinions, cultural boarders…we know that AG doesn’t like when the public turns massively against her (licking donuts), she doesn’t benefit from this publicly anymore. ES is about to be dumped.
This affair will be totally over before Slater’s divorce is anywhere near being final. Love that for him!
@ Brassy Rebel, given these latest details she may have already dumped him! There is certainly no possibility that she would make this statement if they were that much in love. AG is allowing Slater out to hang himself to dry without AG giving him a second thought.
This is such a weird scenario in general that if it weren’t for it being a hit on AG’s reputation, I could almost see this being her and his wife setting a honey trap for him then taking him down hard.
Discussed this yesterday with a group of people who are not tuned into gossip at all and everyone has heard of this and a) thought AG and ES are trash and b) was rooting for Lilly. AG either has to end this quickly and hope people forget or turn this into some soulmate/once in a lifetime love story (and then she’s stuck with him for awhile)
My mom doesn’t know a single AG song and is unfamiliar with Wicked, but she has thoughts on this whole mess.
I forget who said this, but someone pointed out that for many people this is the first time they are even hearing about ES. If you were in his shoes, would you want that type of publicity as your introduction to the general public?
This is the kind of mess that can destroy a career. Ask Meg Ryan…..
Soon it will be- Ari didn’t know slater was still with his wife. She’s a victim too! He lies to her. She would never wreck a family. She’s done.
Lol, I’m going to remember this prediction.
As am I!! This would certainly be a classic AG statement to make. AG loves to be the talk of the town but not the bad talk of the town.
This! She’s setting the stage by publicly saying he told her he was separated when they started & now she’s giving him “space”.
And he won’t have much of a defense.
He’s a fool. Pretty soon he’ll find out that Ari just wanted to see if she could break up his happy home and have him leave his baby as well as his wife. Ari’s ego was stroked when he walked away from them, but ewwww, now it’s getting messy and boring, so it will be over pretty soon. Ari leaves utter destruction in her wake, like a willful child who wants what she wants, right now! His career will never recover, Lilly and the baby have been devastated, but Ari won’t care because her ego got the “needed” boost. Lilly and her child are victims who just happened to cross paths with a selfish toddler-woman, with very sad results. I hope ShitBob has a full realization of what he has done.
“Toddler-woman” is so accurate! Her whole career schtick has been looking and acting like an 8-yr-old child, and now that she’s in her 30s it’s just disturbing.
I have a feeling that it’s going to be over very soon. It seems like Ari is already distancing herself.
Never liked her since she licked the donut. That is just basic mean spiritedness at the core. Girl ain’t right.
I am a Brit and over here a couple have to be separate for 2 years before you can file for a divorce. Please excuse my ignorance of US divorce laws but can ES just file for a divorce after, cough, a supposed 2 month separation?!! And what are his grounds because his wife has done NOTHING other than object to HIS adultery with a donut licker!
Our divorce laws are outdated in comparison to the rest of the world. Until recently you had to prove fault with one of the 2 parties if you even wanted to separate in the UK.
I think you can even file without separation in the US (sort of you find your hubby was cheating and you file straightaway).
You file under irreconcilable differences (no fault divorce).. yes, you can do that.
You can file whenever you want, usually. But each state has its own divorce laws that dictate how long it takes until a divorce can be declared final.
For example, when my parents divorced in Virginia, they had to be legally separated for a year before the divorce could be finalized. A legal separation is a separate filing that precedes the divorce filing in some states; in other states, the legal separation starts when you file for divorce. And in some states, you can just say, “we haven’t lived together since this date” and that counts as the day the separation started even if there was no legal paperwork filed about it.
“Please excuse my ignorance of US divorce laws but can ES just file for a divorce after, cough, a supposed 2 month separation?!!”
Yes, because many states have no-fault divorce as an option. And that’s actually a good thing considering how difficult it is otherwise for many people, primarily women, to get out of a bad marriage.
I was listening to The James O’Brien Show and I remember he did a segment on divorce laws in the UK changing to a no fault divorce where you don’t have to be separated for 2 yrs. You can file for divorce much quicker now.
The real tragedy is the abysmal adaptation of Wicked, a brilliant book ostensibly about the Wicked Witch but with a strong animal rights message stripped from the adaptation. God I’d love to hear Ariana’s literary analysis. Give her something more productive to do in her free time.
Wow, how does Ethan have time for all this drama while also finishing his homework for summer school before starting seventh grade next month?
Ha, yes please someone what is the appeal of this guy?
I was thinking the same thing. Maybe he is like caviar, gross to some, a delicacy to others.
Ariana doesn’t like other women so it sounds like she was sizing Ethan’s wife up (while deflecting internally and distracting externally from her own behavior).
This definitely smacks of narcissism on her part. How did she possibly think people were going to be sympathetic to this bf rollout? She was counting on Lily going away quietly bc she’s Arianna Grande and all bow down. Well, bish got her butt burned and deservedly so.
I loved Wicked the book, never got to see it as a play and was excited for the movie. Not sure I can stomach watching AG and this guy now.
I don’t believe any word of sources about a Lilly from Ethan’s camp. Didn’t know what on the record meant? Girl called the press lol. She’d like this to be on AGs permanent record.
Looks like Ethan is finally getting to know his wife, and probably the real AG too.
Tears for the men who assumed their ex wives would just shrivel up, go mute & pine away in the shadows.
“Determined to have a major presence in his son’s life” – lol something a woman could never say. Idk why but that’s hilarious to me.