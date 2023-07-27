Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater ‘abandoned his family’ and filed for divorce

Ariana Grande has had an enormous amount of public sympathy in recent years. The turning point was the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, where terrorists set off pipe bombs during Ariana’s 2017 concert. Twenty-two people died and over a thousand people were injured. Ariana was beyond devastated, and she was extremely brave to return to Manchester after the bombing, to raise money for the families and support the community. Ariana had so much goodwill after that. And… it’s kind of over. Ariana dumped her husband Dalton Gomez and carried on with Ethan Slater, a man with a wife and baby at home. Ari blew up this guy’s life just because she was bored in London, working on Wicked. Speaking of, Ethan Slater has now filed for divorce:
Ariana Grande’s boyfriend wants a totally clean slate going into his new relationship with the singer … filing to divorce his estranged wife. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ethan Slater decided to legally end things Wednesday with Lilly Jay … filing divorce papers in New York. We don’t yet know the specific reason Ethan’s listed for the split.
Ethan and Lilly were high school sweethearts — getting hitched back in 2018 — and welcomed a son together last year.
[From TMZ]
The divorce news came just hours after TMZ posted this story, where Ethan’s wife Lilly Jay is refusing to go quietly. Lilly is telling people that she feels like Ethan abandoned his family as he’s entered a full-blown relationship with Ari:
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance came as a surprise to the Broadway actor’s now-estranged wife who feels he abandoned his family … TMZ has learned.
Sources close to Lilly Jay — who married Slater back in 2018 — tell us she’s devastated her family’s been torn apart. She’s also upset their young son, who was born in August 2022, won’t have both his mom and dad around constantly, now that they’ve split.
Our sources say Lilly and Ethan aren’t on good terms now that the Ariana relationship is full steam ahead. We’re also told, for her part, Lilly feels like he’s completely turned his back on his family.
What’s more, we’re told Ariana actually used to hang out with both Ethan and Lilly while they were still a happily married couple, and she even liked his Instagram tribute to Lilly on Mother’s Day this year. Remember, we’re told Ariana and Ethan’s romantic relationship started several months ago. The whole thing has left Lilly feeling betrayed and heartbroken … according to our sources.
Additional sources close to the situation tell us, “It’s understandable that emotions are high and it’s hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship.”
[From TMZ]
Other people were making this point on Twitter (X): Ethan blew up his marriage for a woman who barely stays in relationships for a year at a time. It could be that Ari will pull a Full Miranda Lambert and make a big show of sticking this one out for a while. But I doubt it. Ethan also sounds like a total douchebag, my god.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Ethan Slater arrives at The 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 515364602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images / Twin Images / Avalon
-
-
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California.
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 Jan 2020
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SPAIN & USA**,Image: 563134083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA and SPAIN DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: WENN / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at The Staples Center – Arrivals
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 Jan 2020
Credit: CF/Cover Images
-
-
-New York, NY – 20190602 – The 64th Annual Drama Awards Arrivals
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
-PHOTO by: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 02 Jun 2019
Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
-
-
-New York, NY – 20200305-Broadway Opening of Girl From The North Country
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 05 Mar 2020
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
-
I Hope she gets sole custody. She doesn’t deserve to half loose her baby after HE decided to walk out
You make a good point, but courts don’t look at it that way. Kids need and deserve fathers. Even messy ones like Slater.
I had a baby the same month they did, and the whole situation makes me feel sick. I can’t imagine having to live without my baby 50% of the time, especially because my husband ditched me for a pop star. The baby does deserve to know Dad but hopefully he’s so busy performing/filming/being a douchebag that Lilly gets custody more like 60-75% of the time. if Lilly has been staying home with the baby I hope a judge decides that’s better for him than a nanny (assuming Ethan would have to hire a nanny whenever he would have custody). Otherwise it’s like Lilly gets punished for doing nothing wrong.
Yeah, well regardless the child deserves ample access to it’s father.
They are getting dragged and deserved for this.
Also, I don’t care when people say stuff like: “he’s the one in the marriage, we should only drag him.”
I don’t care about him because I didn’t know him before this. He’s a dumbass and a douchebag.
She is also so wrong for this and any “God is a woman” type of lyrics from her mean nothing anymore.
They have a very young child. Have some respect and class.
He is so unattractive. He should have been happy with the fact that his wife (the better looking party) accepted this. He is goofy looking as F. Ariana is such a sad person. She is legit a sociopath. Yes, I am a Psychologist, this comes from a place of knowledge and credentials.
The wife must be reeling. We all know how painful a standard break up can be, without it involving TMZ, the internet, and a petulant popstar. I just have so much sympathy for her.
Breaking up a family. Just imagine how little empathy you must possess to be capable of same. They are getting dragged and they deserve it. She is going to leave this guy so soon, like the clock is already ticking. Promo for Wicked is going to be wild. No sympathy for these awful people.
I agree. People are saying “Well, he’s the one who was married.” So was she! And the fact that she hung out with them and was friendly with the wife? OMG, Ari is such a mess. This guy gives off nerdy nice guy who can’t believe the hot girl wants to make out with him vibes. She’ll dump him as soon as Wicked is over. On the positive side, the press tour for this movie is going to be fun.
Yeah everyone keeps forgetting that she was married to Dalton and it seems pretty clear that there was an overlap here. IMO they’re both callous, selfish people—equally so. Anyway, I look forward to watching their brief romance crash and burn.
Exactly, they are BOTH married.
Her career will do OK as long as the music stays good. Messy has always been her brand.
He’s effed, however. He plays sweet, nebbishy guys. Who’s going to cast (or come to see him) in those roles anymore?
Well, Woody Allen is about due to drop dead any time now, right? Ethan could just reboot his gross, hacky, cliched schtick that people still watch and throw awards at for some reason.
Or he could just do a Howdy Doody biopic.
I don’t like the framing of this situation in the media (AG’s PR working hard). The wife doesn’t “feel like” he abandoned his family, he absolutely did. Now they are suggesting they were already estranged? Such BS.
Why not call it what it is? A sordid affair. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater engaged in an affair while their spouses waited for them at home none the wiser. Particularly the new mother.
Yep, Scooter Braun working over time on this one. And the bit about them laying low and respecting their exes? So disgusting.
My brother is trained in theatre & has many college friends on & around Broadway. One directs & regularly has to sit down with leads – esp ones who are new to lead roles or are in roles/shows that give them more visibility – and counsel them to not throw their existing lives & relationships away bc they’re getting caught up w the fellow lead. Happens enough he has a standard talk. He ended up coaching his own long time partner the very same when the leads were insisting they were in love & running away together. Sanity prevailed and families remained intact. But apparently there’s a regular dynamic in theatre especially triggered by a rise in visibility.
Team Lilly Jay. I hope she gets a really good divorce settlement, along with alimony and generous child support. I actually saw this guy live in SpongeBob and he was quite good. What a disappointment.
” But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship.”
Wait. What??
Yeah, respect went out the window when they started cheating on their actual spouses.
Ari and Ethan are trying to stay respectful of their exes!? What would this look like if they were disrespectful of their exes?
And, yeah, let’s not let SpongeBob off easy here. He totally did abandon his family. I hope his wife really takes this a-hole to the cleaners. His son isn’t even a year old!
Tbh I don’t know what the wife saw in Ethan or what Ariana sees in him. He’s a pasty whittle twerp who obviously has a crap personality. Well actually Ariana has a crap personality too, so there’s that. I’m glad they are both getting dragged for this. Yes, he was the one who was married but she also k ew he was married and didn’t stop it. Maybe it’s me, but I don’t see what her appeal is? Her music is mediocre, she isn’t that pretty and has had the same ponytail for years. SMH. I hope Lilly gets sole custody.
Left his wife for a woman who can only last in a relationship for 6 months to a year. Pathetic.
Ethan Slater is the proverbial licked donut that will soon be put back in the box when Ariana tires of him.
You nailed it, @mslove.
Spot on. She did it because she could but that doesn’t mean she’s keeping him. He blew up his whole life for someone who isn’t losing or risking anything of equal value.
Isn’t Ariana based in Los Angeles? How is he planning to even be a part time parent if his infant son is in New York? I’m too old to care about Ariana and I’d never heard of Ethan but I’m very much looking forward to his ass being dumped as soon as she tires of him. What an idiot.
I doubt it will last long enough for that to be an issue.
I thought A had grown up somewhat in recent years, despite her revolving door of relationships. I was wrong – apparently she is still the same donut-licking, entitled spoiled brat she has always shown herself to be. I was so looking forward to Wicked, and now it feels very tainted by this ugliness. She’s a hot mess and unfortunately Teflon-coated, so she won’t have any lasting consequences.
My heart goes out to Lilly, the level of betrayal💔
Slater is delusional if he thinks Grande will keep him around for long. I hope his wife has a pitbull attorney who takes him for everything. When Grande (inevitably) drops him, let him have a lifetime of regrets.
I’d also like to see AG’s next “victim” turn the tables & dump her hard.
The spouses of these two don’t know it yet, but they were likely just given a gift. Good riddance. Let them go have their (brief) romance. We all know this dude will come crawling back to his wife when it inevitably ends.
She may not want him back. After this betrayal, how could she trust him again?
Hopefully Lilly Jay is smart enough not to take him back.
Welp…I no longer want see the movie they’re starring in…and I KNOW THE PRODUCERS & STUDIO…ARE PISSED! So there’s THAT😡
That last bit about being respectful about their exes as they move on… I could stomach that if they’d actually had exes at the time. But they weren’t exes. They don’t get to just dump their partners and think they can just quietly move on. No, f-that. Especially with an infant at home for him.
This is wrong on EVERY level! Ariana cheated on her husband too. They are both selfish and awful, they deserve each other.