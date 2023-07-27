VF: Princess Kate was told that she can’t attend to the nitty-gritty of childrearing?

Vanity Fair recently published a piece called “From Handshakes Instead of Hugs to Prince Louis’s Adorable Antics: The Peculiar History of Royal Parenting.” I thought it was just going to be praise for Prince William and Kate for not being sh-tty parents like so many of William’s ancestors, because the bar is (as always) in hell for the Windsors. Much of the article is just that, but there are some interesting stories about how royals all around the world, throughout history, have always been awful parents. King Charles is even criticized, not for being a dogsh-t father (it’s true) but for having the kind of childish arrested development typical of people sent off to boarding school. Some highlights:
The royal absentee parent: “Royal parents traditionally had nothing to do with their children’s day-to-day care when they were very young—George V, the late Queen’s grandfather, once saw a maid pushing a pram along a corridor at Buckingham Palace,” Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, tells Vanity Fair. “He said to the maid: ‘Whose baby is that?’ The maid replied, ‘It’s yours, sir.’”
Royal children were sent off to become mini-adults: “In medieval times, royal princes and princesses were sent away aged just eight or nine to live in other aristocratic households—the idea was to make the child into an adult as soon as possible,” Quinn says. “The modern version of this is the royal obsession with boarding schools: sending princes and princesses to schools where they live and work 24/7 and only return home every couple of months. The royal obsession with making princes and princesses as mature as possible as early as possible actually has the opposite effect and many royal children (especially boys) never really grow up. They behave like children when they grow up because they were not allowed to be children when they were young. This applies to Edward VII, George V and VI, Edward VIII, and especially King Charles.”
QEII was a cold & distant mother: “Elizabeth…inherited the idea that the young Charles and Anne must be looked after by nannies and governesses—they had nothing to do with Charles’s and Anne’s daily routine when they were babies,” Quinn writes. “All the work was done by paid staff and Elizabeth and Philip saw their children just once each day for a very formal meeting. One member of staff told me that, ‘Queen Elizabeth would no more visit the nursery than fly—instead we took the children to see her each day.’”
Princess Diana shook things up: In many ways, she started a royal parenting revolution that was adopted by many European ruling houses. She was demonstratively affectionate in private and public, took them to McDonald’s and amusement parks, and made sure many harsher aspects of royal life were not imposed on “her boys.” It is a legacy of involvement her sons are attempting to follow, expand, and refine (no McDonald’s for Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis).
Middle-class Kate: “William and Kate—but especially Kate—are determined to do things differently,” Quinn says. “William was brought up partly by Charles (who was embarrassed by physical affection) but also by Diana who loved to hug her children. But despite their slightly more modern outlook, both Charles and Diana still relied on paid staff—nannies—to do most of the work. Old habits die hard!”
Will & Kate are still restricted in how much control they have over their children’s lives. According to Quinn, when William and Kate discussed sending their children to state schools, there was pushback from “The Firm.” And the family still has a huge staff, including super nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. “When [Kate] demurred and suggested she would like to do a little more the nitty-gritty part of the childcare,” Quinn writes in Gilded Youth, “it was made very clear to her that this was best left to the professionals, and Kate is nothing if not obedient to the rules of life in the royal family.”
Prince Louis’s antics. “Old school royal parents would have felt Louis’s behaviour was undignified for a royal child of any age,” says Quinn, “because elements of the old obsession with royal princes behaving like adults even when they are still children still persists, but Kate and William are acutely aware of how much good publicity comes from having a charming child!”
[From Vanity Fair]
“It was made very clear to her that this was best left to the professionals, and Kate is nothing if not obedient to the rules of life in the royal family…” LOL. You guys, Kate HAS to employ a big household staff, because the Windsors dictated that to her! Please. While I agree that Kate changed up the royal-parenting rules (much like Diana), let’s also be clear – Kate wishes she could have even more staff. And a bigger house. And a husband who viewed her as something more than his children’s main childcare provider. “Kate and William are acutely aware of how much good publicity comes from having a charming child.” More like Kate and William use the children as buffers and distractions from their own bullsh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
OK, wait a minute. What happened to all that twaddle about Kate being a hands-on mother and picking the kids up from school and baking them special treats? And how the world has to cut her some slack about not working because she’s so involved with her children?
I’m sure she does bake special treats with the children but the majority of the child rearing is done by the nanny this was proved at the Jubilee concert.
Yes, I was referring to all the recent articles about what a Supermom she is and how she can’t take on too many royal duties because, children.
I don’t believe that any wanted to to the more nitty gritty. I do believe she likes the photo ops with them and try’s to make it look like she’s all that and a bag of chips with them but it doesn’t always work. Diana was the best at parenting she did love to hug them. Meg and Harry are real parents and very involved with the day to day. I really don’t believe that Peg and Cant want/or are day to day with the kids.
I agree with you. For Keen the childrearing is an excuse NOT to work when we know good and well that she is not deep down in the nitty gritty of raising those children. I suspect that she may see them once they are home from school, at dinner and then a good night to each. Every other bit of duty is solely on super Nanny Maria as she is the one getting them up, dressed and off to school and helping them with their homework.
Gosh, what a shame, Waity McKeen doesn’t get to put all that “Arly Yahrs” expertise to good use.
Yikes on bikes, this story is nuts. First, Kate doesn’t work because she is parenting, and now she’s not parenting because she’s not allowed? They are setting this woman up for a spectacular fall. If I was Kate, I’d be worried af.
True. They are gunning for her and she foolishly looks the other way. Keen, you in danger!
Maybe they are setting it up for William to get custody should a divorce happen. Saying well, she don’t take care of them all that much, etc. such a useless article otherwise.
And the line about how they know their children can be good PR. So Kate isn’t hands on, no McDonalds for the kids bc Diana was wrong about that (I mean McDs is gross lol but how fun are the happy meals for kids?!?!), and they use their kids for PR. And it acknowledges they have a huge staff.
This is not a good look for Kate.
This reads more like Kate/Carol(E) trying to blame the Windsors for Kate’s laziness, now that more-and-more people are adding up the nannies, housekeepers, and Kate’s lack of work.
The Midds tried that during the dating years to, trying to blame the BRF for Kate not having a job. The Palace issued an *extremely rare* denial saying they have nothing to do with the employment of private citizens.
I’m just thinking how different Archie and Lili’s upbringing is/will be. Harry and Meghan both wake up their kids and get them ready for the day. Meghan makes a point of making everyone breakfast. They drop off and pick up Archie from school themselves.
Yes, they have a nanny too for when they work but they spend time with their children and do the bulk of the work.
Man, I hope both Archie and Lili go to public school.
Ten years from now the difference between the Sussex kids and the Wales kids will be striking. And the Wales kids will see and be old enough to realize how much freedom their cousins have.
Considering that both Meghan and Harry went to private school, I’m going to predict that Archie and Lili will do the same.
Is public school a state school (not for paying students) in America? I get confused because we (annoyingly) call private fee-paying school ‘public school’ in the UK.
I’m thinking they will go to a fee-paying school in the US, but not a boarding school.
Same. I just hope that one day these cousins will reach out to each other and have a relationship. Will and Kate are keeping their children from knowing H&M and their beautiful children because of nothing more than jealousy and racism. When those 3 kids get older and see that…
The main difference is that Nanny Maria is raising the three kids and William and Kate show up as part time parents. And if they didn’t pretend they were “normal” parents this wouldn’t as offensive as it is. There is literally no reason for them not to do a similar schedule as Charles and Diana did, especially since all kids are in school all day.
I don’t believe William and Kate ever wanted their children to go to state schools. This piece just proved what I always believed that Kate spends more time with the children compared to the Queen but she’s not responsible for bringing up her children.
She probably changed a few diapers, but she’s not doing what “normal” parents do. So again it’s just plain laziness that she isn’t doing more engagements.
Oh please. Every time they need an excuse for their pathetic laziness, it’s “They were told they can’t this” or “They were told they must that” or “QEII gave them express permission to do this” or “QEII banned them from doing that.”
Kate is just so obedient! Kate is the perfect little rule-follower!
These are her children. If she wanted to be more hands on… she would be.
When William dumped her and she took part in training for the dragon boat channel crossing, then dropped out when William took her back because “she had to concentrate on her relationship with William” she got criticised by the press and public commenting on articles for letting down her friends/crew mates. So she said the palace had ordered her to drop out. William was furious with her, because that wasn’t true.
She also used to say she couldn’t have a job because anything she did had to be approved by the palace, which made it difficult. That wasn’t true either.
The dragon boat also allowed for.massive publicity for Kate to get will to notice. Lots of grinning Kate photos on the dragon boat. She dropped out after her media campaign and Carole help got William to return. Blaming the royal family for dropping out was tacky of Kate
@ Scooby Gang, you are right!!!! They have perpetuated these lies over and over, it’s sickening and disgusting the way that they manipulate the narrative around themselves. It’s always someone else’s fault why they are lazy and useless!!
At least the article has Keens number in that she will fall into place when BP gives the child rearing rules. I guess that is why they claim Keen “never puts a foot wrong”…..
Once again Kate is lying and pretending she was told not to do something to provide an excuse for her utter laziness. I forgot about the dragon boat lies other than she just dropped the team claiming William told her to.
“…when William and Kate discussed sending their children to state schools…” I don’t believe this statement for one minute – CarolE would never allow it!
Neither would William or Kate. She’s a snob and he think he (and by extension his children) should always have the best of the best.
They would never even do it for security reasons. Total lie that it was suggested.
It was never discussed. Not at all. Why would it be?? Kate went to a fee paying boarding school. William went to…..weatherby, ludgrove, Eton? Is that order right?
No way was the future future king going to a state school.
I think the palace or Carole read comments on here recently that Kate doesn’t do any parenting. She cooks fun things and bakes with the children, goes to tennis clubs and swimming pools and on outings with them. Things grownup siblings or cousins usually do. The nannies look after them, and the cooks do the daily grind of boring cooking.
This is the response….. Kate was told she was not allowed to do the parenting tasks. Who is it that’s supposed to have told her she couldn’t look after her children? William? The paid nanny whose ordered about by Carole?
The Queen who wasn’t there day to day and wouldn’t know who was doing what? The Palace courtiers who work in offices and wouldn’t concern themselves with what was going on in the nursery? I don’t believe any of them would think to tell her that….or that Kate would ask to do more work.
William might have resented the idea of her spending time looking after the children instead of him.
I also highly doubt that Kate cooks or bakes much of anything. She didn’t look any better on the Mary Berry show than William when it came to doing their baking segment. There was no ease or someone who does that kind of thing on a daily basis.
(Plus William said early on she’s horrible at cooking. Sure he’s a jerk but it’s likely accurate)
Every element of this article is gross. And they’re writing this to tell us Kate does absolutely nothing—she doesn’t work and she doesn’t parent. All she does is exercise. So I guess she “works” out. That’s something?
Jeez, there is no joined-up thinking there at all. Kate is a top CEO Early Yaaahs expert, don’t you know. Sod the charities & patronages if there is ever a chance to knife a family member in the media.
… and this bit: “it was made very clear to her that this was best left to the professionals, and Kate is nothing if not obedient to the rules of life in the royal family.”
I can just imagine a snotty Tommy Lascelles type of courtier sneering at common, middle-class Kate, and ensuring she knew her place by the end of the meeting. And “Obedient”?! ooooh!!!!!
Publicity is good for them to have a charming child according to the article In other words putting Louis out to entertain and good publicity. That is not good for those children. Also Kate was brought up to marry into wealth and royalty and never has to support herself
Sounds like Kate/Carol(E) PR scrambling about the army of nannies in the face of Kate’s pathetic work totals. Oh no, not Kate’s choice to spend all her time on holiday, working out, shopping, and getting her hair done 3X a week. The Windsors MAKE her do it. LOL
Oh please will and Kate are narcissist they only care about themselves and their image. Narcissist used their children as accessories. That’s what they two did with prince louise who was stimulated in jubilee. Instead leaving him home, kate try to create photo OP.
Oh man , this remind me of miss USA winner Alyssa campanella who was huge kate middleton stan and defender of brf. She is now a travel influncer who has daughter who is barely 9 months took she to three different country and that poor baby is exhausted all beacuse she wants to fill her daughter passport which the baby wont remember. Her fans are narcissist too.
I think Kate has been a hands off parent from the start relying on nannies and her mom. William was MIA for the most part as well… busy with affairs and occasionally showing up for work.
I think things started to change after the Rose affair was publicized. There was a shift that continued thru the pandemic. William became more involved with the kids and I suspect he is working with the courtiers to keep Kate and family at arms length of the kids. I suspect he is creating this separation for the kids so he can have control and majority custody of them when he separates from Kate. Kate sees the writing on the wall and is doing her best to present herself as an involved mom.
What exactly has Kate changed since Diana? 😏
Also, as usual with tabloid royal propaganda, the history is frequently rewritten. For years the spin was that Kate was hands on and parenting so she could work. Now in this article she is obedient and leaves the nitty-gritty part up to the the professionals. What exactly is the nitty-gritty part I have no clue. Also, the propaganda spin was that the Middletons were involved in raising their grandchildren and influencing how they were growing, now Kate is obedient and leaves it up to the the professionals. Spin spin spin 365 days a year.
The royals are inept at parenting and dysfunctional as a family. They have always operated as a firm and not a family. They continue to make their children available for the media to photograph and public to adore to boost the firm. Thankfully Harry recognized he had to break the generational curse and moved with his family to provide a better life for them in the US. His mother fought for a better life for her children but unfortunately her life was cut short by the system that she fought to escape.