Mitch McConnell froze & went silent for 30 seconds during his press conference

Back in March of this year, Senate Minority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell had a “fall” at a “hotel” in Washington. No one really nailed down the circumstances of the fall, and to this day, I’ve never heard the names of anyone with McConnell when he fell or the circumstances of the fall. Did we even learn why he was in a hotel in the first place? No, I don’t think we did. Everything about the “fall” was hushed up, and Moscow Mitch was not seen or heard from for weeks afterwards. At first, he was recuperating at home, and then they said he was doing in-patient physical rehab. Moscow Mitch returned to the Senate in April/May and I guess I wasn’t paying attention. This man looks like ten kinds of hell, but he’d had that sickly look for a while, honestly. Well, Moscow Mitch was trying to do his weekly press conference on Wednesday and the man just froze in front of the cameras:
First of all, before he froze, he already sounded and looked like he was recovering from a stroke. As for the deep freeze… experts are saying it could have been a stroke or a seizure. I’ve watched the video a few times already – look at the Republican senators behind him. Senator Thune was the one who took over the press conference after Sen. Barrasso escorted Mitch away from the podium. About twelve minutes after McConnell was escorted away, he came back and spoke off-the-cuff to some reporters, telling them that he’s “fine” and he just “felt light-headed.”
The cable news networks had some doctors on air to consult and they were all like “yeah, he should see a doctor, he should go to a hospital.” If the Republican Party is fine with having cold, clammy, half-dead Mitch McConnell out there, so be it. Instead of worrying about that despicable old man’s health, think about all of the disgusting things he’s done with his power: shoved a sexual predator and a Quiverfull dipsh-t princess onto the Supreme Court; expressed his desire for a national abortion ban; used his office to try to make Barack Obama a one-term president; does everything to cut and end Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; never supported equal pay; pledged absolute fealty to Donald Trump and on and on. Let this motherf–ker rot.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
Where are the ‘too old’ comments now, Republicans?
Oh right, those were only used to distract the conversation from how well Biden is doing in some many ways. Biden is literally doing so many good things, but almost nobody is talking about it, because they’re either trying to distract from it or allow themselves to be distracted from it.
So glad we have law makers of sound mind and body. RESIGN, BOOMERS.
This guy is even too old to be a Boomer!
Yeah, he’s 81. The oldest boomers are 77. Not every disgustingly racist misogynist is a boomer!
Recently, I learned a word that describes this situation in a government: Gerontocracy. On both sides of the aisle, we see so many aged people holding the most powerful positions. A 1976 New York Times article used “gerontocracy” to critically describe the Soviet Union at that time: https://www.nytimes.com/1976/03/07/archives/soviet-gerontocracy.html But those Soviet leaders were in their 60’s and early 70’s! We’ve got them beat by a good decade. Time for some fresh faces.
Well, if we’re going to be justifiably vicious about this, OK: I hope it f–king hurts.
@Miranda: You made me laugh, actually. But I fear that turtles live a long time.
Along with Dianne Feinstein, he’s yet another example of someone who clearly needs to retire from congress. It’s insane to me that congress is still full of old white men well over the retirement age who are making decisions that the younger generations will have to deal with for the rest of our lives while they die off in the next few years. Nothing will change though because that’s where all of the power is concentrated so they will roll their old bones up to the capital until the day they die. And because they made sure that they all have the best healthcare in the country they will last much longer than your average citizen.
I watched the clip last night and it was crazy. His fall and the silence over it is crazy too. After that fall, he went silent. I kept telling people that and now this.
The comments on social media about him and his health were vicious but he earned his reputation all by himself. I said to my husband, how does he live with himself knowing how much he is hated by so many. One comment was: Let’s wish Mitch well and do the say for everyone who has suffered a stroke but could not receive medical help due to Mitch.
Oh yes, and Biden called to check on him. Biden may be old, but he is a decent human being.
His face drooped on the left side right before he froze – a stroke symptom. “Light-headedness” is also a stroke symptom.
Stroke can happen at any age.
I have wanted MCConnell out of the Senate for a long time. He is an evil man who has done evil things but his evil is not due to his age. Much younger men like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, & Charlie Kirk are just as bad if not worse.
Let’s not make this about age, boomers, or physical ability. Ageism is bigotry.
MCConnell is evil because he is evil; not because he is old or sick.
Thanks from a 74 year old boomer!
None of those men are in congress though and have the power to legislate. Yes a stroke can happen at any age but Mitch has had on going health issues and he’s 81 years old! If us normies who work regular jobs are expected to retire around 65 why isn’t that expected from people who are literally making life changing decisions for millions of people? Regular people also can’t disappear from their jobs for months at a time either. Why do we have different standards for people in govt? I agree that ageism is gross but these aren’t middle aged people working in some private business doing paper work.
Joe Biden is eighty. I just retired last year at 73. I think making these decisions on a case by case basis is best, but there should be some system for forcing obviously unfit legislators to retire. Neither Feinstein nor McConnell belongs in the Senate at this point.
Who do you think is going to step up and replace MCConnell? Men like Matt Walsh, who has testified in favor of multiple drag Queen bans and cessation of gender affirming care before several legislatures this year.
Those who are expected to retire at 65, should they retire? What if you still want to work? What is it about 65 that makes society say “OK well, it’s time you should think about leaving your job…”. We’re basing removing people from work on the basis on age, not capability? And we’re assuming that at 65 you may not be physically or mentally fit to do the job? There are plenty of people 65+ who are more than capable to continue working past retirement age, including those in government. McConnell should have stepped down years ago due to his poor job performance as a legislator, not because of his age. BTW, I hope this doesn’t come off as attacking your comment (I apologize if my post appears that way). That’s not my intent. Just offering my opinion-response to your post.
Nobody should be expecting anyone to retire at 65. Or any age. The majority of Supreme Court justices who voted for Roe v Wade in 1973 were “retirement age.”
I practice employment law. The vast majority of cases where I see wrongdoing are age discrimination. We are an ageist society
Yeah I agree with Erin. Kind of like how I feel that police officers, with the level of power they have and the trust the public puts in them, should be morally better than all of us–I *also* feel that people who have one of the most important jobs in our society, legislators, should be more mentally fit than most of us. The job is just too crucial to risk on someone who may not have the mental acuity to handle it. I realize that’s not always age-based and there are certainly exceptions but overall, I think younger is better.
Ageism is bigotry, yes. It also is true that the concerns and perspective of seniors are different from those of children, young adults, and those in middle age. People see the world differently when most of their life is behind them vs before. Depending on one’s age, a politician makes laws and wages wars that will have consequences for the future—a future that may, or may not affect them directly. I am all for wise elders. There’s no substitute for the wisdom of experience. There also is no substitute for having skin in the game. Something to think about.
“Skin in the game”—yep, that part.
Thanks and well said Lighpurple! It’s so disheartening to see ageism is still an acceptable form of derision and discrimination.
I am honestly not trying to be funny here, but how can you tell that his face drooped? I have been trying to look frame by frame and can’t tell a thing.
His face was droopy to begin with but right before he starts to speak the area around the left side of his mouth, slides down even more.
They will continue to prop him up and drag him out. He should resign but no that doesn’t seem to be the plan.
Do Americans like Senator Thune ?
Nubia, This one does NOT!
Go sit down you devil.
So Mitch went silent for a few minutes and people are *concerned*. Where was the concern when HR was silent for the four YEARS of trumps administration? I have zero empathy for this horrid creature. You reap what you sow.
This was tough to watch. As a fellow human, I can imagine it must have been terrifying to experience a medical event like that so publicly. Also, having observed Mitch’s choices over the course of his career, I can sleep easy knowing he’ll burn in hell soon enough.
I can’t stand this antiquated, power-hungry, smug, self-righteous hypocrite. I could care less about what happened to him at the podium — and I came here to say how much I care less about what happened to him at the podium. His political stance, his agenda has hurt Americans — I reserve my support and empathy for them. His party ridicules and disrespects my Biden — with McConnell egging on and supporting the Trump zealots. And everything he did to put down Obama and his agenda during his presidency? This man has pushed agendas and supported bills/laws that attack every segment of the population that is not white, male, rich, and religious. That includes military and veterans too — the one segment that is mainly pro-Republican. Seriously, f*ck this tool. Let me repeat that: f*ck this tool.
Mireille, I think I love you! Thank you for that post.
+1 and well said!
Sort of shocking to watch this evil turtle silenced by his evil turtle self. Karma that it happened in public.
Feed him a few meal-worms.
Looked like a stroke or TIA to me.
Kentucky’s governor, who is a Democrat, would appoint a replacement if MM were unable to complete his senate term. BUT, Kentucky has a law on the books that the governor would be required to appoint someone from the same party as MM, presented to him by that party’s state leadership.
I’m wondering if this was a TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack), the equivalent of a mini stroke. My grandmother had them and this is what it looked like. If he had a full blown stroke, I don’t think he would have been able to get back up and speak to the reporters later. He should see a doctor though and TIAs often are a precursor to an imminent full blown stroke. My grandmother never had a full blown one but as soon as he froze and blanked I figured it was that or a seizure.
It could also be a sign of Parkinson’s? But honestly whatever the cause (stroke, Parkinson’s, whatever) the MAIN POINT is that this guy is eighty-freakign-one years old, and once again I say: get rid of the gerontocracy! On both sides of the aisle! I don’t care your gender or your party affiliation, if you are over 70 politely and respectfully let go of the moneybags (salary, fringe benefits, shady stock holdings) that come with the job and GTFO. Make room for younger Americans to lead their country!
I wonder if it was a TIA.
I never thought I’d consider McConnell one of the good guys of the Republicans, but here we are. He was one of the only ones with enough of a sack to condemn some of the most reprehensible actions of the GOP lately. As much as I loathe him, he is still one of the better elected high profile Republicans these days, and we need him in the fight against fascism.
“Moscow Mitch returned to the Senate in April/May and I guess I wasn’t paying attention. This man looks like ten kinds of hell”
SAME, Kaiser. My bro sent me this video yesterday and I gasped at how terrible he looks. And yeah, I guess he has looked like this for a while and I just haven’t been paying attention, but he looks like the walking dead.