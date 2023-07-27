“The House hearing on UFOs & alien life was fascinating & historic” links

There was a big House subcommittee hearing on UFOs this week! [The Atlantic]

With all of this talk about UFOs and aliens, we need to ask the important question: would you bone an alien? [Jezebel]

Dr. Jill Biden has been wearing a lot of patterns this year. [GFY]

Julianne Moore & Jessica Chastain showed up for SAG-AFTRA’s big NYC “Rock the City” demonstration. [LaineyGossip]

Dan Wootton and the monstrous hypocrisy of the British media. [Pajiba]

More photos from SAG-AFTRA’s star-studded Rock The City For a Fair Contract event in Times Square, in New York. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Dave Chappelle will go on a comedy tour next month. Can he? [Towleroad]

You have to look at this woman’s wig, omg!!! [Starcasm]

Helen Mirren is playing Golda Meir in Golda. [JustJared]

Twitter reactions to the UFO whistleblower hearings. [Buzzfeed]

Tori Kelly is reportedly doing a lot better. [Socialite Life]

Troye Sivan wore Paco Rabanne. [RCFA]