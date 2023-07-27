“The House hearing on UFOs & alien life was fascinating & historic” links

There was a big House subcommittee hearing on UFOs this week! [The Atlantic]
With all of this talk about UFOs and aliens, we need to ask the important question: would you bone an alien? [Jezebel]
Dr. Jill Biden has been wearing a lot of patterns this year. [GFY]
Julianne Moore & Jessica Chastain showed up for SAG-AFTRA’s big NYC “Rock the City” demonstration. [LaineyGossip]
Dan Wootton and the monstrous hypocrisy of the British media. [Pajiba]
More photos from SAG-AFTRA’s star-studded Rock The City For a Fair Contract event in Times Square, in New York. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dave Chappelle will go on a comedy tour next month. Can he? [Towleroad]
You have to look at this woman’s wig, omg!!! [Starcasm]
Helen Mirren is playing Golda Meir in Golda. [JustJared]
Twitter reactions to the UFO whistleblower hearings. [Buzzfeed]
Tori Kelly is reportedly doing a lot better. [Socialite Life]
Troye Sivan wore Paco Rabanne. [RCFA]
The UFO stuff was same as usual, lots of claims, no actual facts. Testifying in a roomful of politicians, this guy must have felt right at home.
Right? It’s so stupid and fake but hey, it distracted people from actual reality so I guess their foolishness worked.
Nailed it
What’s not fake is the money the Pentagon has spent on UFO research.
This UFO thing is fascinating to me…I don’t have a tinfoil hat or anything but I really want to know what is out there and why we are being lied to and have been for so long. I watch the occasional documentary on UFO’s and sometimes I believe them sometimes I don’t.The strongest case to hide their existence IMO is energy technology…like if they can visit us from galaxies away in a short time,and we could adapt their energy source we may never need gas/oil again and that therefore removes so many problems that dirty political leaders and world leaders are making sooo much money from.IDK
Watch for more UFO/Alien theories popping up in your headlines. They are a distraction from issues that actually affect cost of living, quality of living, etc. Lots of legislative matters that *actually* impact us don’t see a small percentage of the media light shone on this.
@Christine Exactly. The Republicans regain the House and what do they do with that power? UFO/alien hearing. These are not serious people.
It’s not distracting me. I don’t even know how to feel about it so I tend to not give it much thought.
I mean, at this point, I believe there are aliens, they’ve visited, the government knows about but how much is unclear. I can easily see why the public is left in the dark. Most would lose their shit.
I figure if they wanted to destroy us, they would have by now, but who knows. Maybe they’re just waiting for us to take each other out. Or maybe I’m just being influenced by Marvel’s Secret Invasion series. 🤪
I listened to a podcast episode about the Fermi Paradox a few years ago. The series was called The End of the World. It was interesting.
@snuffles I’m in your camp. I believe they’re been here, governments know about it and aren’t letting on. I get that there’s probably some level of need for security around what they know. George Knapp (reporter for some tv station in Las Vegas) & Jeremy Corbel have a good podcast interviewing a few of the key players involved.
Interestingly here in France it’s a little more open with the government opening their file a number of years ago, how much they’ve released since then and how in depth it is I don’t know and I doubt we’ll truly know.
i think so too. i believe the government is slow rolling the idea that – yes – there are beings from other planets and – yes – they have evidence they have visited. but, by slowly releasing small amounts of information over the course of time the populace can warm up to and get used to the idea rather than dropping the bombshell of the truth all at once which WOULD freak people out a great deal. and people would absolutely lose their shit.
There must be a plausible explanation for all the UFO concern. If an advanced planet had this technology, they would not bother with us . They would do a flyover and keep on going. We have nothing they want. Except of course, if they need to relocate or expand their territory, they want our planet minus the humans. So remind me why we’re trying to communicate with them.
We destroyed the planet, they don’t even want Earth. They’d just laugh as they flew by calling us “suckers”. Earth is probably a form of hell for aliens.
I’ve seen some hilarious TikToks of aliens being disgusted by earth and it’s “Omarion” virus. “Errff NASTY!”
Yes!!! I’ll gladly own it if I’m wrong but what the heck would anyone with superior knowledge want with us other than turning us into a reality show?
The Pajiba piece on Dan Wootton was a great read.
The real question is would an Alien bone a human? Probably not…too many diseases/viruses they could catch. Plus they probably don’t find us attractive lol.
I tots would. Probably better than the majority of men.
I stole this from someone on Twitter yesterday:
The government would rather confirm the evidence of UFO’s than release the client list of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. So true…..SMDH
This sums up the gamut of reactions here:
https://youtu.be/Ud29Loj8r9g
🤣
The way I see it is that they have been disclosing to the public all along the way- bear with me through movies etc. I think a lot is based on real things. I don’t know I’m hot and tired and its feels like we’re hurtling toward an extinction event and I’m finding harder to care..burnout is real
Oh and you will never convince me that Jeff bozos and Mark Zuckerberg. And Elon aren’t Aliens
It makes me laugh that there is a UFO hearing going on when the Pentagon released declassified UFO footage back in 2020 but no one real noticed because it was all Ahh, COVID, the world is ending.
Here is the link to the Youtube of the CNBC report on it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO_M0hLlJ-Q
Do people really think, especially after what we are now seeing with the Webb telescope, that we are the only living things in the universe? I’d just be surprised if they actually came to visit us idiots.
Would I bone an alien 👽???
Likely already have 😂 🤷♀️
Mulder be like: Told ya
The thing about the “what are they keeping from us” is that it centers humanity as the decision-makers.
Any “visitors” would be more advanced and have their own agenda(s). Our governments couldn’t keep a secret if visitors decided to reveal themselves widely. And in that case, they’d have needed to prepare us already.
This leads me to think we really don’t know much (as a species) factually.
But in the end — we don’t control it and we have seriously more pressing fish to fry right now.