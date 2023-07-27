“The House hearing on UFOs & alien life was fascinating & historic” links
  • July 27, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

There was a big House subcommittee hearing on UFOs this week! [The Atlantic]
With all of this talk about UFOs and aliens, we need to ask the important question: would you bone an alien? [Jezebel]
Dr. Jill Biden has been wearing a lot of patterns this year. [GFY]
Julianne Moore & Jessica Chastain showed up for SAG-AFTRA’s big NYC “Rock the City” demonstration. [LaineyGossip]
Dan Wootton and the monstrous hypocrisy of the British media. [Pajiba]
More photos from SAG-AFTRA’s star-studded Rock The City For a Fair Contract event in Times Square, in New York. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dave Chappelle will go on a comedy tour next month. Can he? [Towleroad]
You have to look at this woman’s wig, omg!!! [Starcasm]
Helen Mirren is playing Golda Meir in Golda. [JustJared]
Twitter reactions to the UFO whistleblower hearings. [Buzzfeed]
Tori Kelly is reportedly doing a lot better. [Socialite Life]
Troye Sivan wore Paco Rabanne. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to ““The House hearing on UFOs & alien life was fascinating & historic” links”

  1. Bumblebee says:
    July 27, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    The UFO stuff was same as usual, lots of claims, no actual facts. Testifying in a roomful of politicians, this guy must have felt right at home.

    Reply
  2. Spice cake 38 says:
    July 27, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    This UFO thing is fascinating to me…I don’t have a tinfoil hat or anything but I really want to know what is out there and why we are being lied to and have been for so long. I watch the occasional documentary on UFO’s and sometimes I believe them sometimes I don’t.The strongest case to hide their existence IMO is energy technology…like if they can visit us from galaxies away in a short time,and we could adapt their energy source we may never need gas/oil again and that therefore removes so many problems that dirty political leaders and world leaders are making sooo much money from.IDK

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      July 27, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      Watch for more UFO/Alien theories popping up in your headlines. They are a distraction from issues that actually affect cost of living, quality of living, etc. Lots of legislative matters that *actually* impact us don’t see a small percentage of the media light shone on this.

      Reply
      • BlueNailsBetty says:
        July 27, 2023 at 1:11 pm

        @Christine Exactly. The Republicans regain the House and what do they do with that power? UFO/alien hearing. These are not serious people.

      • Snuffles says:
        July 27, 2023 at 1:55 pm

        It’s not distracting me. I don’t even know how to feel about it so I tend to not give it much thought.

    • Snuffles says:
      July 27, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      I mean, at this point, I believe there are aliens, they’ve visited, the government knows about but how much is unclear. I can easily see why the public is left in the dark. Most would lose their shit.

      I figure if they wanted to destroy us, they would have by now, but who knows. Maybe they’re just waiting for us to take each other out. Or maybe I’m just being influenced by Marvel’s Secret Invasion series. 🤪

      Reply
      • CH says:
        July 27, 2023 at 1:06 pm

        I listened to a podcast episode about the Fermi Paradox a few years ago. The series was called The End of the World. It was interesting.

      • Fifee says:
        July 27, 2023 at 3:20 pm

        @snuffles I’m in your camp. I believe they’re been here, governments know about it and aren’t letting on. I get that there’s probably some level of need for security around what they know. George Knapp (reporter for some tv station in Las Vegas) & Jeremy Corbel have a good podcast interviewing a few of the key players involved.

        Interestingly here in France it’s a little more open with the government opening their file a number of years ago, how much they’ve released since then and how in depth it is I don’t know and I doubt we’ll truly know.

      • Demi says:
        July 27, 2023 at 3:26 pm

        i think so too. i believe the government is slow rolling the idea that – yes – there are beings from other planets and – yes – they have evidence they have visited. but, by slowly releasing small amounts of information over the course of time the populace can warm up to and get used to the idea rather than dropping the bombshell of the truth all at once which WOULD freak people out a great deal. and people would absolutely lose their shit.

  3. Libra says:
    July 27, 2023 at 1:04 pm

    There must be a plausible explanation for all the UFO concern. If an advanced planet had this technology, they would not bother with us . They would do a flyover and keep on going. We have nothing they want. Except of course, if they need to relocate or expand their territory, they want our planet minus the humans. So remind me why we’re trying to communicate with them.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      July 27, 2023 at 1:20 pm

      We destroyed the planet, they don’t even want Earth. They’d just laugh as they flew by calling us “suckers”. Earth is probably a form of hell for aliens.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        July 27, 2023 at 1:23 pm

        I’ve seen some hilarious TikToks of aliens being disgusted by earth and it’s “Omarion” virus. “Errff NASTY!”

      • Muggs says:
        July 27, 2023 at 2:07 pm

        Yes!!! I’ll gladly own it if I’m wrong but what the heck would anyone with superior knowledge want with us other than turning us into a reality show?

  4. Libra says:
    July 27, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    The Pajiba piece on Dan Wootton was a great read.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    July 27, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    The real question is would an Alien bone a human? Probably not…too many diseases/viruses they could catch. Plus they probably don’t find us attractive lol.

    Reply
  6. Renee' says:
    July 27, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    I stole this from someone on Twitter yesterday:

    The government would rather confirm the evidence of UFO’s than release the client list of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. So true…..SMDH

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    July 27, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    This sums up the gamut of reactions here:

    https://youtu.be/Ud29Loj8r9g

    🤣

    Reply
  8. JustMe says:
    July 27, 2023 at 3:33 pm

    The way I see it is that they have been disclosing to the public all along the way- bear with me through movies etc. I think a lot is based on real things. I don’t know I’m hot and tired and its feels like we’re hurtling toward an extinction event and I’m finding harder to care..burnout is real

    Reply
  9. JustMe says:
    July 27, 2023 at 3:39 pm

    Oh and you will never convince me that Jeff bozos and Mark Zuckerberg. And Elon aren’t Aliens

    Reply
  10. Eden75 says:
    July 27, 2023 at 3:58 pm

    It makes me laugh that there is a UFO hearing going on when the Pentagon released declassified UFO footage back in 2020 but no one real noticed because it was all Ahh, COVID, the world is ending.

    Here is the link to the Youtube of the CNBC report on it.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO_M0hLlJ-Q

    Do people really think, especially after what we are now seeing with the Webb telescope, that we are the only living things in the universe? I’d just be surprised if they actually came to visit us idiots.

    Reply
  11. Nicegirl says:
    July 27, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    Would I bone an alien 👽???

    Likely already have 😂 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  12. Anna says:
    July 27, 2023 at 4:42 pm

    Mulder be like: Told ya

    Reply
  13. McGee says:
    July 27, 2023 at 10:23 pm

    The thing about the “what are they keeping from us” is that it centers humanity as the decision-makers.

    Any “visitors” would be more advanced and have their own agenda(s). Our governments couldn’t keep a secret if visitors decided to reveal themselves widely. And in that case, they’d have needed to prepare us already.

    This leads me to think we really don’t know much (as a species) factually.

    But in the end — we don’t control it and we have seriously more pressing fish to fry right now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment