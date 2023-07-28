Snooki: ‘Stop commenting on people’s bodies. It’s not nice’

Embed from Getty Images

It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Nicole Polizzi aka Snooki, but she’s now a mother of three. Her oldest is 10 years old already! Her store, The Snooki Shop, is now open in three different locations. The first half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired earlier this year and the second half returns on August 3. We haven’t heard of any notable drama from Snooki-land. It looks like she’s doing well in general.

Snooki has always been pretty candid, and she’s never been afraid to tell people to mind their own business. She recently released a Tik Tok calling out people who attack other people’s bodies, telling them to keep it to themselves.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no stranger to criticism from online trolls, who’ve gone after her behavior, her parenting style, and, of course, her appearance. But now the Jersey Shore star is speaking out — not just for herself, but for anyone who’s ever struggled with body image — in a viral TikTok, which had 1.7 million views at press time. “I know it’s an issue for a lot of people. Men, women — it’s an issue,” she said. “And it’s called weight.” The real problem, she says, are online trolls who attack people’s appearances. “Who are you to call people ‘pigs,’ and ‘fat,’ and ‘disgusting,’ and [say], ‘Your body looks terrible?’” she asks. “Like, no. This is an education for you. If you think those things, which I’m sure a lot of people have opinions — everyone has an opinion about everybody — you want to judge people’s looks, people’s bodies?” Then “do it in the own comfort of your a–hole mind,” she advises. “Or just like, call somebody. Call your a–hole friend to gossip about someone’s weight.” The mom to sons Lorenzo, 10, Angelo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 7, tells people who have these thoughts, “Don’t comment it on the Internet. Because people are sensitive. Especially people that have had eating disorders and trouble with their body and image and they finally are starting to love themselves. And then, ‘Oh my God, they gained 5 lbs. You’re a fat pig. You’re disgusting. You gained weight. Wow, what happened to you?’” “That’s not okay. ‘Cause you can put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it. So this video is for everyone out there, stop commenting on people’s weight. It doesn’t matter. As long as you’re a good person and you feel good in your own body. Stop commenting on people’s bodies. It’s not nice.”

I have to agree with Snooki on this one, but I disagree with her about calling someone else to gossip. Why does negatively commenting on someone’s physical appearance have to even be a subject of conversation in general? Why does it make people feel good to put others down, especially about their weight? Do they ever stop and think about how mean it is to comment about someone else’s body? Do they do it because it makes them feel better about themselves? Do they want to take them down a peg because they’re jealous or something?

I’m an elder millennial and grew up during that time period when “heroin chic” was glorified, Kate Winslet was made fun of for being too big for Leo to fit on the raft, celebrities who said they wore a size four were praised for “being themselves,” and fat jokes in movies and TV shows were still considered funny. Remember the running joke on Friends about Monica’s high school weight? Cringe.

What I love about the new TV shows geared towards Gen Z is how diverse they tend to be, including when it comes to body type. One show that comes to mind is The Sex Lives of College Girls. I hope we’re finally in an era that normalizes all body types so that power is finally taken away from those trolls.

